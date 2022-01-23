When a Wild Bull Stumbles into a Hibernating Bear

How often do we get a Bear Market after a strong bull market plunges to the 200-day moving average?
By Wisdom Seeker, WolfStreet Commenter with a physical sciences Ph.D.
Wild Bull: As measured by the S&P500, a stock market that has risen more than 30% in 18 months.
Hibernating Bear: The Wild Bull’s manic-depressive “dark side”, which often awakens when the market falls below its 200-day moving average.
Since mid-2020 the S&P500 index of large US stocks has been a Wild Bull, raging up over 40% in just 18 months. But as Wolf reported yesterday, over the past 3 weeks the Wild Bull stumbled badly. The figure below shows the 18 months up to yesterday, when the S&P fell to its trailing 200-day “moving average”, a common measure of market health. Such stumbles are both rare and frightening, since trillions of dollars in digital wealth evaporate in only a few weeks.
Worse, a drop below that 200-day moving average often reflects stark changes in market behavior – Hibernating Bear awakening – with potential for a long & deep bear market as in 2000-2003 or 2007-2009.
So when the Wild Bull stumbled into the Hibernating Bear’s cave yesterday, I wondered: Historically, how often does a Wild Bull awaken a Bear market?
S&P500 data since 1980 shows several Wild Bull episodes where the market was up over 30% in 18 months (more or less). Like yesterday, many of those episodes end with the Wild Bull stumbling and hitting (more or less) that 200-day moving average. What happened next?
The graphs below show examples of the 4 basic outcomes:
Scenario #1) The Bull Carries On.
In the mid-1980s, 2010, and early 2018, the market managed to carry on upwards after a bit of a pause, but often the wildness was gone. The figure below shows the 1985-1986 episode.
But the Raging Bull of ’86 didn’t awaken a Hibernating Bear. The figure below shows how the bull bounced up along the 200-day average and then took off again. (This led to 1987 – more on that event in a moment.)
There were similar Bull Survival Stories in 1996, 2014 and 2018. But often the bear grabs the bull for a while and a fight ensues.
Scenario #2) The Bull Wins a Long and Turbulent Debate.
The early 1980s was a good example. The figure below shows the 1983 bull rally off the 1982 low:
That led to an extended bull-bear market battle on either side of the 200-day average through most of 1983-1984, as shown below.
The bull won, leading to the Wild Bull of ‘86 as shown above in Scenario #1. And the Bull won similar tug-of-war battles in 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2010.
But 1982-1986, 1999, 2004 and 2010 were auspicious times for stocks: the surge following the 1982 recession, the surge of the dot-com boom, the surge after the dot-com bust, and the surge following the Great Recession. At other times, the Bear awoke…
Scenario #3) The Bear Wins A Long and Turbulent Debate
In the peaking of the dot-com bubble from 1999-2000, the Wild Bull of ’98 slowed down in 1999 then bounced along the 200-day average for a while into 2000, but then finally awakened the Bear.
That led to the steep crash in 2001 (below) – that didn’t bottom until 2003.
(There was a similar bull-bear battle at the peaking of Housing Bubble in 2007-2008, but the market advance in 2006-2007 was more gradual and didn’t qualify as a Wild Bull for this study.)
Scenario #4) The Bear Slaughters the Bull (Crashes in Fall 1987 and Spring 2020)
The COVID crash in March 2020 is fresh in our minds. But there was another Slaughter of the Bull that not everyone remembers so well: 1987. And the chart from 1987 looks almost like the one for 2021-2022 (first in this article)!
But back in 1987, it was a huge surprise when the Hibernating Bear woke up fast and slaughtered the Wild Bull in just 2 days!
Bottom Line: The Wild Bull has again stumbled on a Hibernating Bear. The Bear could wake up, and it could wake up fast. Today’s markets have circuit breakers and other protections to arrest a crash, but as we saw in 2020 the market can still plunge over 30% in just a few weeks. Or the market could rally onward – employment is strong, credit is still abundant, COVID is on the wane – who really knows? But when the market stumbles down to the 200-day average, there’s more risk out there: Beware of Bear! By WisdomSeeker.
What if the bear awakens from a well deserved slumber and sees the bull and does a bluff charge on it and the bull doesn’t realize the bruin is only going to go about 20 feet and then stop, and the bull unloads all it’s ‘equities’ in a panic?
Please everyone remain calm. Buy the dip. I have this totally under control. Stocks are not a bubble. This is the new normal of unrealistic valuations. I encourage everyone to just go out and buy an NFT or roll the dice on a random cryptocurrency. Dog coin should be valued higher than it is for example. A nothing can be worth something if everyone believes it. Markets can handle higher yields. We will all get through this together.
@Xavier: The bull cannot unload equities. Whenever someone “unloads” what they have, those shares are sold, not destroyed, so they end up with someone else who “loads” them.
The only way shares disappear is through buybacks, mergers, bankruptcies etc.
Put another way, individuals can take turns being on or off the bull/bear manic-depressive market, but for better or worse, someone has to ride it at all times.
One of the biggest mysteries of the equity market is why does there have to be a buyer for everyone that wants to sell?
It doesn’t work like that in the real world, but I get it, Wall Street plays by different rules.
B/c if there is NO BUYER for the asking price of the seller aka NO BID even for a few seconds, Mkts go hay wire!
Does any one remember, a few years ago, there was a FLASH CRASH with NO BIDS even for blue chips like PG, for a few seconds. Bid for PG was a few cents! Then immediately corrected. SEC made the reversal of buy orders on NASADAQ> They couldn’t stomach it!
WE could have a similar situation but in a modified way down the road. Mkts went UP crazily and then it can also go DOWN crazily!
RISK cannot disappear but got shifted to some one else ( who thinks it is a bargain, NOW!) Value remains the same but PRICE went down!
When the PRICE goes down crazily, way down, way below the market VALUE, some hardy bargain hunters may venture to buy from some one, willing to sell at ‘fire’ sale price!
WS, nice job of putting this historical perspective together. It’s something to dwell on for a Sunday morning.
I’m retired and fortunately not heavily invested in individual stocks so my “damage” is not too bad. I’ll just dollar cost average into my S & P ETF when I do my quarterly rebalancing as I usually do.
Just diversification won’t prevent your portfolio getting hit badly during secular BEAR mkt. One needs UNCORRELATED assets besides diversification. Diversification didn’t prevent S&P losing almost 60% during GFC!
Uncorrelated assets means R-correlation minus -1.0 with respect to S&P! Means going against the MKT, NOT many cannot stomach that idea after being ‘pavloved’ since ’09! Hence destined to lose most of their profits if they keep invested. Just study previous BEAR mkts!
Buying on the way down ain;t gonna cut it this time. You need to come up with a new strategy.
Good analysis, WS
The time period, coincidentally or not, covers the bull market phase for bonds.
I wonder what enlightening scenarios would be revealed by looking at the bond BEAR market from c. 1940 to 1980. Those charts might be more pertinent to the present, assuming the Fed is serious about normalizing its morbidly obese balance sheet…
I’ll put up a steak dinner bet that the day the Fed finally raises interest rates 1/4 point, we get a stock rally.
2banana,
You’re probably right — unless the hike is accompanied by an orchestra playing the Hawkish 5th Symphony.
The analysys is missing some very important information. And that is how far (in standard deviations) each of those instances deviated from the mean, before stumbling on the sleeping bear.
Still, better homework than I ever did.
Which standard deviation would you use? Would you use the std dev of the 200 day average?
You can chart that if you like, pretty sure StockCharts has indicators which do that.
I personally don’t believe standard deviations have much value when the underlying distribution is a function of whether one’s in a bull or bear phase, how crazy the market was prior to the transition, and more. I’d just use absolute percentages to gauge moves, you can read those off from the charts in the article.
Put another way: 3,4,5,8, 10-sigma moves should almost never happen (statistically), but they happen quite often when the bull turns bear.
John, great question, a longer time period would be informative. Another big difference is the gold standard until 1971. The charts in the article were limited by the data availability in StockCharts.com. I do have the S&P data since 1950, but couldn’t graph it easily.
However, I did that analysis this morning and I believe the times of interest from 1950-1980 break out like this:
Scenario 1 (Bull Bounces Right Back): 1951, 1952, 1972
Scenario 2 (Bull Wins After Debate): 1959-1960, 1965 (but then bear got revenge on a non-wild bull in 1966).
Scenario 3 (Bear Wins After Debate): 1956-1958, 1962, 1973, 1976-1977, 1981
Scenario 4 (Bear Slaughters Bull): None from 1952-1980.
Everyone says the Fed put will prevent large scale asset price declines. The Fed must know their credibility is shot and may try to regain some of it by not riding to the rescue as quickly as they have before. This forever-QE has moved into “don’t trust this currency” territory. If further market declines occur post rate-hikes, and the talking heads demand QE but none is forthcoming, everyone will really panic then.
Or….
Tech stocks that never made a profit and never will and cryptocurrencies continue to tank. Boring old stocks that make ooodles of profit and pay dividends wonder what all the fuss is about….
Aren’t they overvalued too?
Some international did not seem so overvalued. But they had all the Tencents and Alibabas in them. Those are now down 60% on average. So that is perhaps a less insane space.
Do realize that Apple could lose 20% more and just be where it was at 1 year ago…
In markets pre 2008 that would have been called Tuesday.
The commentators on Wolf’s recent post (Jan 20, 2022) have determined that peak oil is fake. See “Big Drop in Home Sales, Surging Mortgage Rates, Tight Supply: The New Dynamics Shaping Up” for details.
Before «peak oil» there will be «peak cheap oil». The price point may not even be “cheap oil”, but at some price point oil will be to expensive for todays economic system to function. An economic crash may follow.
Another important measure, energy return on energy invested to extract the oil. With this going down, prices will eventually go up.
1) Putin will visit Shi Shi ping winter for the Olympic opening.
2) The real spark might come from busted, desperate nations, attacking oil field
I keep imagining the 30 something stock brokers who have never seen a Bear Market (2018 December drop and March 2020 both knee jerks rather than Bear Markets)
There is going to be a tremendous amount of hand holding and whining.
And the rates havent even risen significantly, and the “predictions” are really mild for increases. (1/4 pt raises, 3 or 4?)
I remember 1987 well……on the Friday before that big break on Monday, the Dow fell 50 pts in the last 30 minutes. Seems trivial now.
And people in the markets swore the Fed bought index futures to support the market the following Tuesday opening.
But we should not underestimate the geo political tinder box out there….and the big risk to all investors going home long over a weekend or even overnight. This hesitancy is a big part of the technicals rolling over IMO. And if one assumes the algos and AI are the great drivers of market direction, technicals are everything. They can tap the Sell button just like they tapped the Buy button for no reason at all except some technical signals. The talking heads on cable will still be bullish.
31 year old market newbie here and I definitely had to hold my hand while selling out of my crypto positions a few weeks ago. Wish more people realized the HODLing ideology is suicide in “speculative” markets.
Are you dollar-cost-averaging back into your crypto positions on this dip?
The comparisons pre 2008 are tough.
At no time have we seen trillions in Fed printing/buying, trillions in new government debt and inflation at least 10% higher than interest rates.
This is uncharted territory.
The DOW is a measly 6.8% off record highs.
Pre 2008….this would have been called a normal Tuesday.
I agree, we’ve gotten too comfortable with the Fed-managed artificial stability, which has made people take on too much risk, has made the system too fragile.
There’s a Minsky moment ahead the question is when and how.
In ‘bull & bear’ fights in Cali in the 19th century, the Grizzly usually won.
Who can say? It is impossible for moral men and women of good faith to predict the future of wealth preservation and even staying alive in these times. It seems anything is possible due to fallen standards and outright greed. In desperation the old proverb ‘I came to a fork in the road…and took it’ best describes it as our choices now.
Agree with Historicus = I ALSO remember 1987 well. And people in the markets swore the Fed bought index futures to support the market the following Tuesday’s opening = The Fed was active cause CREDIT FROZE AS DID THE BANKS AS THEY ALL WONDERED WHO COULD/WOULD MEET ALL THE MARGIN CALLS??
As for this week . … A Fifth of the S&P 500 and nearly half 1/2 the Dow Jones Industrial Average are set to provide their quarterly updates starting Monday – Tesla – Apple – MSFT – and unless they can birth some golden “unicorns that can fly” … All three will report their HIGHEST ever earnings…it is just the future guidance that will SUCK….cause what do you do AFTER that?? A Netflix moment for any of those 3 will tank the NASDAQ and then the SP500 …. just in time to review Dec Fed minutes that show the hikes planned and Taper are Unanimous.
Complicated times we live in…
Thanks, remember 1987 before that drop a realtor made 300k on a house. New construction was booming bought for 300k sold for 600k. A hedge fund blew up too, forget the name.
That was the S&L crisis. One third of the US thrifts failed. 10% mortgage interest rates.
I still remember a joke after the 87 crash. What do you call a stock trader? Hey, waiter…….
Upscale estate/yard sales known as “Dead Stockbroker Sale”, especially anywhere near Suicide Bridge in Pasadena area of SoCal (mostly urban myth).
and yet, no Black Swans in sight…. If one of those turns up then…………………
“In the business world, unfortunately, the rear-view mirror is always clearer than the windshield.”
Warren Buffett, 1991
“Prices are not going to go down. The question is when are they going to stop going up.”
Jeremy Siegel, Wharton Professor of Finance, 1/12/2022
The Fed remains out of control.
IF they decide to maintain the “Greenspan/Bernanke/Yellen put, who knows how big their buys will be?
Should get interesting.
I love historical analysis. Thank you.
I think the historical analysis is off as DC is now a giant wildcard. We do not know if they will come up with a reason to feed the market at future taxpayer expense. Only time will tell.
The main problem with the stock market is it has no business being at such lofty heights to begin with. It’s been artificially inflated by years of enforced ultralow interest rates and money printing.
So returning to more terrestrial levels wouldn’t be a disaster, it would be going back to normal. That would be a Good Thing.
I kept a Toronto Globe and Mail newspaper from Tuesday October 20, 1987. Headlines from the front page show a confluence of very serious financial, geopolitical and domestic events and anxieties:
– “Panic sweeps financial markets smashing records of 1929 crash”
– “Iran plans revenge for US demolition of 2 oil platforms”
– “Market crash may mean a cruel Yule, depending on interest rates, recession could be on the way”
– Quote of the day reads: “Nobody’s taking lunch today. This is a sure sign that the mustard has hit the fan.” Wall Street hot dog vendor.
Incidentally, the PPT (Plunge Protection Team or officially known as the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets), was formed a few months after the 1987 crash on March 18, 1988 to physically and psychologically ‘support’ the broader markets.
Thanks for adding those details about 1987!
The market action recently has been a near-clone of the 1987 moves.
If the 1987 pattern holds, the US market goes down 5% tomorrow and then it hits circuit breakers on Tuesday in lieu of the 20% decline on Black Monday, October 19.
As I understand it from talking to people who were on Wall Street at the time, the 1987 crash was made a lot worse by “portfolio insurance”, which was supposed to protect people from sharp losses (similar to options hedging nowadays), but which didn’t work when it was most needed.
Judging by the 2020 crash I’m not convinced that the stabilizers in place are up to the task. But I’m a very risk-averse investor.
There are several factors that are affecting and ir will affect the stock market this year and maybe beyond
*Pandemic.
*Stimulus Money.
*The “Everything” shortage.
*Posible actual War with Russia.
*Economic War with Russia and China.
*Regulation of Big Tech.
*The Congress and or the FED being idiots
And that’s just what comes at the top of my head.
So good luck!
1.October 1929. Stock market plunged but quickly recovered
2.Real economy started to unravel
And then:
“As 1930 opened, markets still bubbled with cautious optimism. Many companies had booked record-breaking profits in 1929, so the spring shareholders’ meetings were pleasant affairs.
There were no more “crashes,” but nearly all the economic indicators turned decisively down in the second quarter, and financial markets slipped into a state of catatonia, a slow-motion death crawl that finally bottomed out in mid-1932 with the DJIA at 41, just 11 percent of its 1929 high.”
(From the “Rabble of Dead Money” by Charles R. Morris,author of many insightful books on various subjects spanning 1960-2010)
Thank you, Brent, for your historical perspective.
“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.”
(said by one very good scientist and very bad investor, who later on gave up both – risky investing and low-paying science – and secured a nice Gov job with full benefits as Director of Royal Mint)
Who said we don’t have investing options? Cash, short positions, and puts did fabulously well last week.
Remember, even if you’ve lost account value, you’ve gained wealth if your piece of the pie has gotten larger. In other words, the key is to lose less than the next guy.
This down move is nothing more than a long delayed pullback to monthly supports.
It only looks scary because of the crazy parabolic insane unsustainable move up
The last 18 months. NFLX fell back to the 2020 level at the start of the fire hose of money on steroids. I expect all the rest to Do the same. Toonces going to be driving quite awhile longer. Expect the face ripper rallies. Take those opps to sell. Hard and fast on the way up. Harder and faster on the way down
I pulled up a chart of the S&P. It just crossed the 200 dma but is very over sold. It should have some kind of a significant bounce the first part of the week…. Just saying, if it doesn’t, that would be very bad for those holding. Could start the margin call spiral. Very risky right now.
How do you get a 70% decline in stocks? Easy: three 1/3 declines in a row, each of which is followed by a brief pause or minor rally (bull traps), followed by the next leg lower. Compounded, that’s about 70%, which would still make the market only fairly valued, not ridiculously undervalued.
Committed stock market historians Jeremy Grantham (GMO) and John Hussman (Hussman Funds – Advisor Perspectives) have reviewed the forward chances and a very large crash is more likely than not. See Scenario #4 above. Both of them have consistently stated that nobody can predict when the crash will start. It has started. Wolf has eloquently documented the collapse of speculation. We are using SRTY and SQQQ as vehicles.
I would like anyone who has an opinion about Harry Dent’s conviction that, of course the market is going to crash, but inflation will reverse. It kinda makes sense if the “wealth affect” of asset inflation is quickly reversed, consumers will tighten their purse strings quickly and stop buying used cars for more than they sold for originally. Consequently, he believes U.S. Bonds are a good place to put money as opposed to FDIC insured money market accounts (just inflation risk). Jim Grant – Interest Rate Observer notes yields went to a 4000 year low – but now even the German Bond has lost enough face value for a positive return.
Since I like to take financial advise from people who have more money than me and I respect Harry Dent’s demographic work (which was compelling in the 1990 Japanese peak), I am intrigued with his conviction.
In 2009 after the real estate bubble collapse in Florida, every ad on Craigslist offering $10 an hour for property work was met with hundreds of responses, many of which penned by wives and girlfriends. Today, just try to find someone to do yard work for $15 an hour. You will be barraged with insults.
Bulls make money.
Bears make money.
Pigs go to slaughter.
There is little doubt, by market history, that this monster bubble will collapse with sharp, breath taking rallies that we should try to profit from. That is our challenge. The wisdom enshrined on Wolf Richter’s mugs, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” should be taken to heart.
Yard work for $15/hr.:
First-Quit looking for labor on the gol dern internet. No one with a work ethic and a strong desire to avoid some uncle who looks over their shoulder for a cut of the pay is going to be found hanging around that public alleyway.
Second-Are you paying for labor, or does this include tools, transportation, hauling your waste to the dump, etc.? It’s not the workers setting all the exploding add on costs…that’s all coming from the top down where the incremental jumps are accruing in their pockets. Laborers are waking up to the fact that they can’t afford to support this pyramid with beans for the bottom and steaks at the top, paid for with them going into unserviceable debt. Things really are different this time.
In the ’70’s, two hours of hard yard labor at a then whopping $5 per would buy you a pair of American made 501’s which could last. $30 today gets you a down payment on the same, only they ain’t the same product….no matter what the ads say.
Clearly few here remember the bear market of 1974-1982 (approx dates). In 1979 Business Week published an issue with a picture of a crashed paper airplane on its cover, and the headline “Death of Equities” (Google ‘business week death of equities cover’). It’s often mentioned as marking the end of that bear market, but in fact it wasn’t until several years later that the next bull began.
I suspect a significant factor was the Greenspan Commisssion’s causing Social Security withholding to rise to about 1/3rd more than required to fund SS on a pay-as-you-go basis. With SS buying that amount of Treasuries and socking them away in the Trust Fund, that amount of cash was freed in the financial markets to buy other securities
Also, around that time U.S. companies began switching from defined benefit pensions to 401k plans, essentially forcing many to buy stock mutual funds, who would not otherwise have bought stocks, or at least to buy more. So the baby boom generation was pushed into the stock market, and in recent years has been lured in even more to ‘story’ stocks, because dividend yields have gone so low.
We are now moving into an era where to get retirement income boomers are going to need to sell those stocks — and the expensive homes they’ve bought as ‘sure investments’ (the real estate taxes some are paying are daunting, and will rise if the current bubble prices hold). Can the younger generations step up to buy these at the prices the boomers have been expecting to get?
One sees lots of articles attributing the current inflation to the shipping and supply chain problems, but I’ve seen none perceiving how significant the bull market has been as a factor. All I’ve seen has been an occasional comment that perhaps people’s gains in their stock portfolios have made them more willing to pay higher prices. But I suspect it’s been a much larger factor driving demand in general.
A critical issue is whether the incredible P/E ratios at the recent top were the equilibrium level for the unsustainable rate of asset purchases in which the Fed was engaged. If so, they could be boosted higher only by an even higher rate. But if the market were merely to go sideways from here, that would be unsustainable because many in the market are depending on prices going steadily higher. With no dividend stream, they can’t use the wealth except by selling to someone else. With inflation rising, and beginning to pinch for a significant fraction of the population who vote but don’t own much in stocks, is the Fed going to revert to expanding its balance sheet at an even higher rate? It seems barely able to deal with the amount of money floating around out there even now (witness the repo gymnastics Wolf has described so well).
I think this market can’t go sideways, because with no dividend streams the only way stockholders can use the gains is to sell, and unless the companies are cashing them all out via stock buybacks, many of which are currently being funded through junk bond sales, not cash flow, they, too, are dependent on Fed largess.
April 1931.Happy days are here again:
Demonstrating his tin ear, Hoover insisted that apple-selling attested to the power of American Enterprise, and later claimed that many of the apple sellers “had left their jobs for the more profitable one of selling apples.”
What will be very interesting is if the Fed does lose its backbone and steps in to try and stop the fall but the Markets continue to sharply drop.
TOTAL loss of confidence in the FED
A physical sciences Ph.D is an impressive accomplishment Wisdom.
How useful have you found technical analysis?
‘Worse, a drop below that 200-day moving average often reflects stark changes in market behavior – Hibernating Bear awakening – with potential for a long & deep bear market as in 2000-2003 or 2007-2009’
I hope many newbie investors (45y and below) read and digest this paragraph seriously, but many won’t as the mkt history indicates
” Those who cannot or ignore the past or condemned to repeat it”
-George Santana
Fed is still buying billions in MBSs and Treasuries this month, next and even until the end of March! The rates are STILL to go up! Still at 0.25%
But look at the markets now! Imagine after QT starts and the rates inching up. Inflation cannot be tamed in a few months. Supply chain squeeze will be there for more than a couple of months. So is Omicron!
No one rings bell for the start of BEAR mkt than these!
Good luck to those who decide to ‘ride it through’!
J Powell will put the bear to sleep again soon. How? He’s going to ride the bull and drive those sharp bull horns into the bear’s torso.
1) Fri, when traders usually cut positions, the DOW volume was higher on a smaller bar. Something is wrong.
2) The DOW might close Dec 1/ 2 gap, breaching Dec 1 low, a swing point between Nov 8 high and Jan 5 high. SPX might close Oct 13/14 gap, before moving up.
3) The DOW built a 7 months Lazer tilting up, since May 10 high. It was breached.
4) There is hope that the DOW will cont to make new all time highs, expanding the Lazer for at least additional 4 – 6 months.
5) The DOW might produce a dbl humps around Oct 26 high/ 27 low, closing one or two gaps above, in leg 4 of 1 before moving down to complete the first wave down, Leg 5 of 5.
6) We are a 250 years empire. The 60’s to 80’s were an inverse H&S.
1987 was backup to a channel coming from 1974 low to 1982 low.
8) Large co give executives an option to buy co shares, with a discount, no margin, twice a year, six months apart, at closing prices. During the accumulation periods prices rise. After the wash rule, the selling start.
9) Satya Nadella Nov 22 started the selling. Satya sell highs / buy lows.