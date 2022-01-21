The Mayhem Below the Surface of the Stock Market Seeps to the Surface: Now it’s the Giants that Topple

The market finally gets it: The Fed is going to tighten to get a handle on its massive inflation problem.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Since February last year, the hottest most hyped stocks, many of them recent IPOs and SPACS, have been taken out the back and brutalized, either one by one or jointly. The stocks that have by now crashed 60%, 70%, 80%, or even 90% from their highs include luminaries such as Zoom, Redfin, Zillow, Compass, Virgin Galactic, Palantir, Moderna, BioNTech, Peloton, Carvana, Vroom, Chewy, the EV SPAC & IPO gaggle Lordstown Motors, Nikola, Lucid, and Rivian, plus dozens of others. Some of these superheroes are tracked by the ARK Innovation Fund, which has crashed by 55% from its high last February.
This mayhem has been raging beneath the surface of the market since February last year, and in March, I mused, The Most Hyped Corners of the Stock Market Come Unglued. They have since then come unglued a whole lot more. But the surface itself remained relatively calm and the S&P 500 Index set a new high on January 3 this year because the biggest stocks kept gaining or at least didn’t lose their footing.
But now even the giants too are going over the cliff. Combined by market cap, the seven giants, Apple [AAPL], Amazon [AMZN], Meta [FB], Alphabet [GOOG], Microsoft [MSFT], Nvidia [NVDA], and Tesla [TSLA] peaked on January 3, and in the 13 trading days since then have plunged 13.4%. $1.6 trillion in paper wealth vanished (stock data via YCharts):
This is obviously still no big deal, a 13.4% decline, after this huge gigantic run-up. During the March 2020 crash, these giants plunged 28%. But it’s the first time since then that this unappetizing event has occurred.
And it has occurred because markets finally get it: Inflation is a massive four-decade problem for the Fed, and the Fed is about to lose, or has already lost, four decades of credibility as inflation fighter that Volcker was able to build. And so it is going to tighten to get this under some sort of control.
This tightening will consist of raising interest rates moderately, and by firing up Quantitative Tightening (QT), as the Fed governors explain at every chance they get. QT does the opposite of QE, and QE was responsible for driving up asset prices to these ridiculous highs.
And this notion of QT finally sank in – even among the biggest names.
The Nasdaq managed to make this four-day work week its worst week since March 2020, dropping 7.5% in those four days, to 13,768, the fourth week in a row of declines. It has now dropped 14.3% from its closing high in November.
The S&P 500 also booked the worst week since March 2020, dropping 5.7% for the week, to 4,398, the third week in a row of declines. It’s down 8.3% from its closing high on January 3.
The Dow Industrial Average dropped 4.6% during the four-day week, to 34,265, and by 6.9% from its January 3 closing high.
But this is really no big deal. On a long-term chart, these little dips can barely be seen. It’s just that markets have been spoiled by the relentless climb.
And folks are now re-familiarizing themselves with two essential concepts:
- Stocks can lose money, and they can lose all your money.
- Cash is trash, until it isn’t.
It is, however, a big deal for folks with a portfolio full of the most hyped stocks, IPO stocks, and SPACs that crashed 60% to 90%. If there was any margin involved, it may now be time to update the LinkedIn profile and look for a job again. Maybe some of the 11 million unfilled job openings can find some takers. And that would be a good thing.
Given the repeated ugly action at the end of the trading day this week, where dip buyers were taken out on stretchers, the meme is now starting to circulate that the market has shifted from “Buy the F&%#ing Dip” (BTFD) – the rallying cry since March 2020 – to a new rallying cry, “Sell the F&%#ing Rip” (STFR).
Which is of course nonsense since every sale must have a buyer on the other side, and every buy must have a seller on the other side, and lots of people must have jumped in to buy the dip at the end of those trading days – it’s just that the dip kept dipping.
Dip buyers have long been brutalized by their most hyped stocks and by their IPO and SPAC stocks. Month after month, BTFD was lethal for them with these stocks. But since January 3, dip buyers have also been brutalized by dip-buying the giant stocks as they kept on dipping. And now, there is big money involved.
I believe the graph will track upward again after this downward correction. Right now, people WANT TO BELIEVE IN SOMETHING. As children, we believe in the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus. As adults, we go for the stock market. Money is the motivator. Tech is supposedly a “game-changer” and a be-all-and-do-all. From the starting point in one area of tech, the giants have the capital resources to branch out. That’s another reason tech is worshipped. Because they can land in different sectors of the economy (like amazon.com doing movies and apple doing watches).
Nothing goes to heck in a straight line. That has been proven correct every time, well, with some exceptions. So yes, the line in the chart will bounce a little for sure. Maybe Monday morning. Maybe Tuesday. But this party is over.
That party, maybe.
But the Bears are starting to get a wiggle on…
Perhaps amazon dot com should start making money in place of making movies.
The Nasdaq leads the way down. Hold on to your knickers…
The NASDAQ has gone up about 1000% in a decade. Just unreal, literally.
Remember the old saying “money always returns to its rightful owners”
I’m of the opinion that hard assets are the safest place to be, metals, land and the like. I know folks who think bitcoin is the place to be. I suppose a stockpile of cash is good for quick liquidity, but it’s losing value each day. What do you think is the safe haven?
My cash just got a 25% return on Bitcoin today. ONE DAY. Am I buying that garbage? HELL NO. I’ll take all your cash. Do you have any?
I hope that Toronto real estate collapses along with the rest of Canada.
Copper and oil top my list
In Gold I Trust
Yes, the time for gold has definitely arrived.
Half the Nasdaq stocks have NEVER made money and the P/E for the combined Nasdaq when you include their price in the mix is about P/E of 70+. Shorting the QQQ (Nasdaq) EFT is a way to protect yourself :-) This bubble has to burst….as does the Chinese Real Estate worth $55 Trillion- Both are NOW simultaneous unravelling – Even the I.M.F. chair and Winnie the Pooh (Xi-JinpinG) have both come out to ask Weimer Powell “NOT” to raise rates…. REALLY????
Wolf – you are so right, the party is over, and the hawkish talk by the Fed and rate hikes will be just 1 of many catalysts for this ongoing correction/crash, of markets that are so ridiculous, – I saw that movie in 2000, but this by far will be worse. You have posted countless examples of this undoing, and why.
Seattle Guy – that’s right about Xi of China and I thought at 1st it was kinda of amusing, 2nd thought was OMG, that means that China is in bad shape too – US rate hikes scarring them? – that to my knowledge has never been said by them to the US.
Here’s a another biggie below, and this is on top of several posts I made about many other hedge funds selling like it’s 2008.
Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo (GMO) said in a report called “Let the Wild Rumpus Begin” that stocks are now in the midst of a “superbubble,” that it won’t end well.
Grantham, who has been running the firm’s investments since it was started in 1977, was similarly bearish at market tops in 2000, and during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.
“Good luck! We’ll all need it,” said Grantham, whose firm manages about $65 billion in assets.
He noted that US stocks have experienced two such “superbubbles” before: 1929, a market fall that led to the Great Depression, and again in 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst.
He also said the US housing market was a “superbubble” in 2006 and that the 1989 Japanese stock and housing markets were both “superbubbles.”
“All five of these superbubbles corrected all the way back to trend with much greater and longer pain than average,” Grantham wrote.
Many investors don’t want to believe that the stock market is overdue for a broader pullback, Grantham argues, especially since the market fell into bear territory — albeit briefly — in March 2020 at the pandemic’s start.
“In a bubble, no one wants to hear the bear case. It is the worst kind of party-pooping,” Grantham wrote. “For bubbles, especially superbubbles where we are now, are often the most exhilarating financial experiences of a lifetime.”
Grantham believes that the Federal Reserve’s moves to cut rates to zero — and then keep them there for nearly two years — is a main cause for the market’s current frothiness. The Fed is widely expected to begin raising rates at its March meeting.
“One of the main reasons I deplore superbubbles — and resent the Fed and other financial authorities for allowing and facilitating them — is the under-recognized damage that bubbles cause as they deflate and mark down our wealth,” he wrote.
Grantham added that “as bubbles form, they give us a ludicrously overstated view of our real wealth, which encourages us to spend accordingly. Then, as bubbles break, they crush most of those dreams and accelerate the negative economic forces on the way down.”
This speak volumes and is a very bold statement and sums up a lot of what has been said here way before him.
Anyone with money in the market well knows what has been going on the past 10 years. Just hang it on your shoulders. You own it.
Bitcoin getting absolutely monkey hammered and NFLX getting shellacked is oh so satisfying to see. Schadenfreude is delicious.
TSLA will be under $500 by March 1. Bank on it!
Bubba,
Crypto’s getting “monkey hammered” is a hilarious term!
Someone posted that Crypto could be leveraged 5x on margin and able to buy equities with – maybe they bought those equities on margin too – what a colossal train wreck that will be, – if true.
Also read where the WallStreetBets Apes “stonks” are getting “monkey hammered” too!
Have to admit Schadenfreude is satisfying to me too, as so many “self proclaimed” experts told me the markets are safe to invest in and I was missing out, along with 8-ball Cathie Woods commentaries, and one she said Bitcoin would go to 500k – LOL
It’s all just Sienfeld-o-nomics. Said Elaine, “It shrinks?”. Responded Jerry, “Like a scared turtle!”.
Maybe it’s the one. Or maybe it isn’t. This market is driven by foolish behaviour. Come Monday afternoon we might see records broken again in the stock market. But the bears might be here to finally stay.
It’ll come one way or another. The fed isn’t supplying infinite free money anymore. One thing I’ll say with a large amount of confidence, if you’re in crypto right now, you’re screwed.