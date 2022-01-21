New & Used Vehicle Inventories Rise, But for the Wrong Reasons

New vehicle sales out-plunged production. Used vehicle supply already above normal amid weak sales.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of new vehicles in inventory on dealer lots rose to 1.098 million vehicles in December, the fourth month in a row of increases, and the highest inventory level since July, according to data from Cox Automotive. But inventory is still desperately short, after having collapsed by 76% from an average of 3.66 million vehicles in 2019 to just 886,000 vehicles in September, which was the low point of the year.
But inventories inched up for the wrong reason: New vehicle retail sales plunged 24% year-over-year in December, to just 1.40 million vehicles, and thereby out-plunged production that to this day is struggling with the semiconductor shortage.
There’s a circularity here. Sales were so weak because there was so little on the lot, and what customers could buy came with ridiculous prices, which depressed sales, which then allowed inventories to build a little.
The semiconductor issues are still going on. For example, Toyota announced yesterday that production at up to 12 of its plants in Japan will be halted and could cut production in January by as many as 47,000 vehicles. Other automakers are also still struggling with the shortages. And production will take far longer to return to normal than anyone expected a year ago.
For the whole year 2021, new vehicle sales plunged by 12% from 2019 and were back to 1978 levels (my charts on annual auto sales in the US total, and by major automaker going back years).
Supply of new vehicles ticked up to 35 days in December 2021, the highest since April 2021, according to Cox Automotive, which among numerous other brands owns Manheim, the largest auto auction house in the US, and vAuto, a provider of dealership inventory management software.
New vehicle supply had collapsed to just 25 days in September 2021 at the low point. About 60 days is considered healthy. In 2019, supply had averaged 90 days. The spike in supply in March and April 2020 was caused by the collapse of sales volume during the lockdowns.
Used vehicle inventory also rose for the wrong reason.
The number of used vehicles on lots of franchised and independent dealers in December rose to 2.38 million vehicles, the highest since February 2021, according to data from Cox Automotive. This was down by 17% from the average inventory in 2019 (2.88 million vehicles).
From mid-2020 through 2021, used vehicle inventories declined but never collapsed to the extent that new vehicle inventories collapsed, which makes those ridiculous price spikes for used vehicles – that people were actually paying new-vehicle prices for two-year-old vehicles with 25,000 miles on them – that much more astounding.
Supply of used vehicles has been rising since the low point in March and in December hit 51 days, the highest since December 2020. In 2019, supply had averaged 48 days. So in December, supply was above average.
But for the wrong reasons too: The high supply in December 2021 was in part a function of the 5.6% drop in unit sales from December 2020:
The normal state of the auto industry is a glut.
Normally, there’s plenty of inventory perfectly lined up and gleaming on huge dealer lots. Vehicles are being advertised in every media outlet with big discounts as dealers compete with each other to get another vehicle off the lot. Sales are a day-to-day battle, and they’re all trying to move the iron.
Those are the signs of a glut, and it’s the normal condition of the auto industry. They might run out of a hot model every now and then. But these huge dealer lots are normally full of cars, and there is a lot of choice for customers, and they can shop one dealer against the next.
The industry knows how to handle a glut. And prices still rise just fine year-over-year, and dealers are making money because a glut is the normal state.
But mid-2020 through 2021 was a historic exception.
New-vehicle inventories collapsed due to the semiconductor shortage that forced automakers to cut production. The shortage of new vehicles then ricocheted into used vehicles as rental car companies, that together normally buy 2-3 million new vehicles a year, couldn’t get enough new vehicles in 2021, and so they kept their current vehicles in the fleet longer, instead of selling them, which reduced the supply to the used vehicle market.
This situation in 2021 triggered ridiculous price spikes. Dealers advertised new vehicles that were still in transit because they had nothing on the lot. In their ads, they didn’t tout discounts, but the opposite, addendum stickers of $2,000 or $10,000 or even more over MSRP. They sold two-year old used vehicles for the price of a new vehicle. Prices at wholesale auctions exploded, as dealers were aggressively bidding up prices to get inventory. The whole situation was just mind-boggling.
But new vehicle production and inventories now appear to have bottomed out, and while a long way from a full recovery, are inching up. And there is plenty of supply of used vehicles at the current rate of sales. As the production and inventory situation improves, at some point, those ridiculous price spikes that we saw in 2021 are going to be an impediment to sales as customers prove to be unwilling or unable to pay them. And then, it might be back to the times when dealers were actually making deals to move the iron.
Meanwhile, DogeCON has a larger market cap than Subaru.
Aren’t there many mostly assembled vehicles waiting only on chips? What happens as these receive chips? I’m sure some buyers will gladly pay full price in 2022 or 2023 (2024?) for a 2020-assembled vehicle, but I won’t. Can these be passed off as new just because they have no miles?
Yes, they can certainly be sold as new, because they are new, not pre-owned. As long as a vehicle has never had a registered owner, and is under a certain number of miles, it is always considered new. But call it New Old Stock, because that’s what it is. You see it a lot in off-road motorcycles. They order them in boxes for final assembly, and sometimes they order way too many. I’ve seen 3 model year old “new” motorcycles for sale.
Depth Charge,
Just to add to your comment; back in 2004 I was in the market for a new Honda motorcycle. Honda had introduced the VTX series in both 1300cc models and 1800cc models in 2002. They way over produced the bikes for the ’03 model year and I was able to buy an ’03 1800cc bike that had an MSRP of $15,000 for just $8,000 out the door. The dealer even through in a windshield and sissy bar with a luggage rack. I just sold that bike this past summer with 117k miles on it.
i wonder whether those will go to rental car or taxi fleets for discounts to avoid the exact issue you mentioned.
The real problem with that 2 year old vehicle that has been sitting in a field, all weather, waiting for the chips is the brake discs. That stationary vehicle has the brake pads shielding a part of each disc from the weather; while the rest of the disc rusts. After 2 years or so, when next moved out of the field, those brakes will, inevitably, not be new quality smooth, instead, very likely, will be jarring, vibrations due to an uneven part rusty surface of the brake disc. If you have to buy one; insist on new brake discs.
I’ve really enjoyed the stories from folks here about how the Everything Bubble led to speculation, not just in stocks, bonds, and real estate, not just in cryptos, but now even in vehicles.
We heard of people buying now to avoid paying more later, and others getting “free rides” by selling older used cars for more than they paid for them a few years ago.
Maybe making it easier to buy and sell houses and cars wasn’t such a good thing? Reducing transaction costs and times “liquified” the market and made speculation that much easier!
Hopefully there’s enough pent-up demand (from the production shortfall) to prevent the market from crashing outright as it normalizes. As the market cools, need a way to gently absorb the coming supply from speculative buyers unwinding their 4-wheeled assets.
When you flood the globe with cheap money, on a level unimaginable, this is what you get. The FED are crooks. They stole the future of the young to pad their own net worths.
They stole the future of the old too.
Sure. They’ve punished savers, and hurt the entire middle class and poor, but the young are the ones who have to bear the burden for their entire lives. The old were able to live in a world without this financial terrorism by the FED. QE should be illegal. “The Wealth Effect” and “Trickle-down Economics” are a lie.
Old AND retired….
And. Now it’s run out =spent = deflation
On another subject hamburger was 4$ a pound ,govt jawboned now on sale 2.88 a pound hmmmm
Yeezy Red Octobers…
I paid close to sticker price for my new Ford Escape SE this month, not including sales tax and some other fee. They bought my trade in cheap. While shopping online, I saw most of the dealers’ economy models were gone or pending delivery. The more expensive models remained. I searched dealer websites from Tampa to Naples. Due to an injury, I needed a larger vehicle than my subcompact 2015 Chevy Sonic. I read stories of people flying to other cities to buy cars. I drove. A bill for government funding of new chip fabs did not pass Congress.
Wolf’s article about dealer behavior and psychology got me to thinking. What if things don’t go back to normal? These dealers are smart people and I’m sure that consumer behavior in the Pandemic did not escape their notice. I can see them all going HMMMM. The manufacturers are already talking about smaller inventories and custom ordering your car the way you want it. I know that most of the new Corvettes are customer orders.
Yes, Porsche dealers have done this for years. Scarcity enables dealers to tip the balance of negotiating power in their favor, just like it has for every auto dealer across the country in recent months. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this becomes the tactic for many brands moving forward.
Ted,
Yes, the old normal is gone. There is no going back to it. Whatever will come next will be different.
We might even go to a leasing/subscription model. I believe Volvo is trying that (or did before the pandemic).
Bad is bad. Dealers pile up bad items and pickup trucks.
The rest, the online trade, is gone within hours.
The hauler come with 2-4 cars & suv, by sunrise they are gone,
leaving no marks in dealer’s inventory. That’s why it’s so depressed.
In Midwest used car lots are full, probably way overpriced people in Midwest have common sense
ME,
Periodically you seem to hint at some potentially interesting points but…in the age of the internet, where there are millions of sources of information to be scanned, analyzed, and weighed, your koan-like, obscurantist approach quickly seems less like wisdom and more like the sound of one duck quacking.
If you have a point, make it clearly and cogently, nobody has time for the games…otherwise people are just going to skip over your posts…which seems like a waste of *everybody’s* time.
Two things I am really happy with is my 300K miles 4×4 2002 Silverado. Rusted out fender wells included. The second is my SQQQ 3x inverse shorts.
So did these employers lag off 75% of their workers? If not, something is not adding up.
Sorry, the real question should have been, “Have car companies laid off 25% of their employees?”
JeffD,
Automakers have managed this by temporarily shutting down specific plants for a few weeks or months at a time. They have also managed this by continuing to build vehicles except for a component they couldn’t get and then putting these vehicles on a storage lot. And when the missing component gets in, they install it in the otherwise ready vehicles and send them to dealers. Ford has sold tens of thousands of pickup trucks that way.
When automakers shut down a plant for a few weeks, employees don’t get laid off permanently. What happens to their pay depends on their union contract, or other furlough programs. When the plant reopens, the old employees are coming back to their old jobs. This is a fairly well-oiled machinery by now.
Ruthless chipization of cars is not something demanded by the customers but rather something that is inflicted upon them by the corporations for various reasons.
Since mid-90’s people complained that printer ink cost more than human blood (yes-it is a fact),that $60 cartridge prints barely 200 pages,that chip in the cartridge prevents it from being refilled, and if one tries to commit such a crime he will not succeed and will end up looking like spotted hyena ☺
Recently Brother and Epson cracked under the pressure and introduced “ecotank” and “megatank” models.4 ink containers are visible thru the front window and can be refilled as necessary.And the print head with periodic cleaning will last 10 years minimum.
One of these days I’ll buy 55 gallon barrel of ink, print 50,000 pages of Federal Register and become a law-abiding citizen,eventually.
Same with cars.If enough people push back the general trend will probably not be reversed.But there will be chipless car models on the market for the die-hards.
Remember Bill Gates’ book “The Road Ahead” about how the fridge connected to the internet and reminding you that you’re outta milk will change everything ???
Well,25 years later my chipless fridge is purring contentedly and doing its job just fine.
I just saw a local on-line ad from an auto dealer that mentioned the word “discount” (this for a truck in TX!). I’ve not heard that word for a long time. We’ve likley reached an inflection point for those willing/able to pay $50+ for a vehicle. Traveling cross country recently I’ve also noticed that the RV lots are full of inventory. They keep saying there is a backlog of orders, so I guess there must be a lot of unwanted units sitting on these lots or someone if fibbing…
I saw an ad — something like “$2,000 off” the $10,000 addendum over MSRP. This stuff just boggles my mind. But I think dealers are trying to walk back some of the addendum stickers.
I’ll keep my eyes on this inventory situation. At some point, as inventory rises and sales languish, and stocks sink, those addendum stickers are going to disappear.
I had a “Wolf Used and New Car Chart PTSD” episode last week when one of my kids drove home from the gas station and oil was leaking down the drivers side frame rail in half a dozen spots profusely as if the oil pan had been punctured or worse. Instantly I visualized Wolf’s auto sales charts from hell in my head, and figured the engine was blown and I’d be spending $20K minimum for something used and kid friendly. Ignorance would have been bliss, so thanks for that Wolf…=)
Luckily, after inspecting and finding no leaks, I deduced they had run thorough a large oil spill at the gas station down the road and slung it down the drivers side of the auto….HA
From what I’ve read, “chips” became part of most autos in the 1960s and 1970s. The current micro-chips are smaller than the old mother board circuits in autos, but electronic in nature none the less…
Don’t worry, every human will know exactly what products have “chips” in the future when, not if, we have another Carrington Event geomagnetic storm that hit Earth on Sept 1, 1959. It was basically a solar flare pointed directly at our planet that released so much electromagnetic radiation it literally sparked and melted the telegraph wires and caused fires.
So unless you have your electronic products stored in a Faraday cage…”Zap”…back to the 1800s for a few decades…
So best chip detector ever…HA
1859…not 1959…HA
It’s not just overpriced car price. My wife’s minivan sliding door was jammed. It looked like the motor was working just fine but the door hits something mid way and reverse back. We took it to the local Toyota dealer and they wanted $300 just to open the sliding door to examine the problems. Then they opened the sliding door and couldn’t close it. So my wife was stuck there and had to agree to the price. 3 hours later, the dealer called her and said that the sliding motor needs to be replaced. Parts + labor + taxes was quoted like $3000. WTF. My wife was so MAD!!! We ended up just cutting the sliding cable which they charged us $30 and now just open and close the door manually. The total bills was $330 + taxes.
This was a 2011 Toyota Sienna which she brought for $20k (out the door) in 2018. 59k miles. Fully loaded with GPS, leather seats, DVDs, etc. We need to drive this to the grave LOL.