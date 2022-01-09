Buyers’ Strike Finally? Dynamics of Crazy Used-Vehicle Prices Weakened, Retail Sales Fell, Supply Ballooned to 23% Above Normal

Are these crazy used-vehicle prices finally triggering some resistance among buyers?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When are potential buyers of used vehicles finally burned out on paying these ridiculous prices? When is price resistance finally setting in? When are people finally going on buyers’ strike so that prices would have to come down from that ridiculous spike? Buying a car is for most people a discretionary purchase: They could easily drive their trade-in another year or two; they don’t have to buy a car now, unlike groceries. Buyers can pull back, which they proved during the Great Recession.
And in June, July, and August, it seemed we had the tepid beginnings of some sort of price resistance when used vehicle wholesale prices dipped a little; and with a lag, retail prices dipped a little. But then the whole thing exploded again.
In December, the ridiculous spike in wholesale prices, tracked by the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, rose another 1.6%, and was up 47% from a year ago. Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the US, pointed out that the underlying dynamics that already started to shift at the end of November, shifted further by the end of December, when sales declined and supply jumped again, and was sharply above average. This ridiculous spike looks to be getting ready to turn the other way:
Compared to two years ago, before this craziness kicked in, the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index spiked by 67.4%, which is of course utter craziness:
Non-adjusted prices.
Prices in the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index are adjusted for the mix of models and mileage, and for seasonal factors.
Typically, non-adjusted used vehicle prices drop in the second half of the year. And in December, the non-adjusted average declined by 1.1% from November and was up by 43.4% year-over-year, according to Manheim.
The chart below is from the Q4 presentation by Cox Automotive (which owns Manheim) on Friday January 7. It shows the percentage changes of non-adjusted prices of 3-year-old models per year. In each year, prices declined in the second half – except in 2021 (red line at the top), when prices of 3-year-old vehicles exploded until week 46.
The chart also shows the peculiar price movements in 2020 of 3-year-old vehicles (purple line, second from the top), with prices falling through week 18 (lockdowns) then surging to set new records. But even in 2020, on this non-adjusted basis, prices declined in the second half (click on the chart to enlarge):
The average daily sales conversion rate at the Manheim auctions declined in December to 53%, “close to normal for the time of year,” and compares to a conversion rate of 52% in December 2019, according to Manheim. “This indicates that the month saw balance between buyers and sellers, and as a result most vehicles showed price depreciation,” it said.
Retail sales in December down year-over-year.
Used vehicle retail sales in December – sales on dealer lots – at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20.4 million vehicles, flat for the month, fell 5.5% from December 2020.
The year-over-year decline in sales is not due to lack of inventory for sale. That’s for sure. There was suddenly plenty of supply.
Supply in December balloons to above average levels.
Supply of used vehicles on dealer lots at the end of December jumped to 54 days’ supply at the December rate of sales: 10 days, or 23% above the average of 44 days. It was the second month in a row with above-average retail supply; in November, supply had jumped to 49 days, from 39 days in October.
Supply at wholesale auctions at the end of December jumped to 33 days, also 10 days above the average of 23 days. This too was the second month in a row with above average supply: In November, wholesale supply had jumped to 29 days, from 18 days in October.
Price resistance might finally set in.
I’ve been fooled by the hope that price resistance would finally kick in when in June, July, and August, the crazy wholesale price spike started to unwind a tiny wee bit, only to watch it with utter astonishment as it exploded higher in the following months.
But now supply ballooned to above normal levels, and retail sales dropped year-over-year, and the dynamics are saying that the WTF price spike has gone as far as the market will bear. I don’t expect prices to collapse to anything close to 2020 levels – prices of consumer durable goods are sticky, unlike commodities. But if volume continues to drop, and dealers are sitting on inventory, then they’ll be more eager to make deals with their retail customers, and they’ll be more prudent in bidding up prices at the auctions – and we should start seeing that over the next few months.
Stimulus is drying or has dried up. Tradesmen I talk to in home construction weekly are tightening their belts now. There is a growing anxiety that was absent 6 months ago. I still do Environmental Consulting for the owner of a large mobile home park. It’s 30% section 8 housing and the rest Latino Tradesmen. Christmas stuff, such as lights, nativity scenes were unusually rare this Christmas. Mismatched tire hulls with useable tread left at independent tire jobbers when new tires are mounted are becoming common again on work vehicles. This is the big one. The Compacting Trash Dumpster provided by Waste Management is exchanged for an empty every Friday. It was only half full on Wednesday after Christmas. When Christmas falls on a weekend it takes 2 guys 2 hours to move all the overflow around the dumpster and the owner has to get an extra dumpster. Not this Christmas. The park has been in operation since 1989. Me and my partner’s Engineering company laid out all the Civil and lot design and have been the owners consultants and Publc Water Supply and Waste Water treatment plan contractors since then. Every time this type of behavior presents itself bad shit has happened in the economy. This has been a fundamental, where the tires meet the road economic canary in the coal mine.
Very useful anecdotal evidence, thank you – and that seems to be the only type we can rely on these days!
Unmatched tires around here also, partly on cost and partly on availability.
This is one dude that will be sitting on the sidelines for another vehicle until these outrageous car prices calm down.
Car broker friend of mine who I buy all my cars from says he made more money last year than ever before. He’s been in business over 30 years
Duh?
Most likely the all the folks that wanted to buy a used land galleon have got one. Anyone who didn’t buy one just didn’t have the money or couldn’t get a loan.
Wait a bit, the next buyer’s panic will be for freezers to store food in anticipation of inflation and shortages.
One does not buy cars every day.Or every month.
Today at the supermarket I was unpleasantly surprized by the price of butter: $7.5 per lb.
For the past 20 years it fluctuated around $2.5 mark.And today it skyrocketed.
Looked up the wholesale price of butter at Chicago Mercantile Exchange.Price in 2000-2021 was stable,$1.20 per lb (minimum amount 40,000lbs 😀).In 2021 it skyrocketed to $2 and in Jan 2022 it skyrocketed to $2.75.
I am not going on strike.And I have no intention to switch to “I can’t believe its not butter” or Crisco or similar crap.
Well,all that $$$TTT in stimulus money conjured into existence like Rabbit out of Illusionist’s Hat is Fools Gold.
It’s all gonna die pretty fast when I Jack rates.
Dealers, that sell new cars, have their lots empty. They do not have enough new cars for sale. May be in order to be in business they are buying more used cars?
At least that’s the picture that I see at my local Toyota dealer. Their parking lot has significantly less new cars than in summer, but much more used cars of different brands.
If production is shifting to higher end vehicles to capture higher margins, it seems to me that prices for average every day cars and trucks will rise as the fleet of available vehicles ages.
This is what I see, oficcially base model prices did not go up, but you cannot find base model to buy.
I wonder what car rental companies are going to do, they usually do not buy limited editions.
Most of the stuff I hear is about people looking to sell their gently used vehicles because prices are so high. “I can get more than I paid for it a few years ago” seems to be the sentiment. These prices are not going to last. It was a once in a lifetime anomaly. My only concern is somebody totaling my truck so I HAVE to buy another one.
If the fed doesn’t go full Volcker there will be no drop in prices anytime soon on anything. My crew, as predicted, came to me for raises, which I’ll be giving them soon (unless I want to lose them). As I said in previous posts, I’m going to be letting tenants know to ask their employers for more money and I fully intend to raise rents. A few here vilified me but I can assure you I’ll still be well behind the curve as I didn’t raise anything for a couple of years and now am way below market. I’ve already given notice to my customers that I’m raising my rates and not to even think about asking me to estimate materials costs as it’s impossible. This is the new normal for a while. Nobody knows when this will end, but we all know that a shock to rates will send us into immediate recession. 2022 will be very interesting. The one reality is that this really sucks for everyone and anyone who thinks it’s wrong to charge more or ask for more will be woefully underprepared for what’s coming down the pike.
You can ask whatever you want for rents, you’ll only get what the market will bear. You can always tell the rookie landlords – they endure crushing vacancies because they price their rentals too high. Not saying that’s you, just sayin’.
The semi-conduc-cartels will continue to throttle supply and reap record profits! And the car companies and dealers who are reaping record profits on lower sales are on-board too!
The international corporations-cartels-oligopolies are quite happy to throttle supply to reap record profits in this once in a generation opportunity!
There are only so many car buyers at these prices as it’s a durable good. I expect those prices to come down in nominal and real terms because there are many auto makers.
Semiconductors is interesting because, as you correctly point out, there are only a few fabs continuing development of the latest nodes – TSMC, Samsung, Intel. Due to the enormous investments involved, I don’t see the near-monopoly being broken for many years.
However, lots of chips don’t need the latest nodes. Presumably those prices should come down sooner or later?
1) For entertainment purposes only. SPX monthly, log :
2) Draw a support line from Mar 2009 low to Mar 2020 close.
3) This support line visited Sept 2011 close, Feb 2016 low and Dec 2018 low.
4) Take a parallel line from Mar 2000 high.
5) SPX will correct. When, how far and how deep, nobody know.
6) SPX might imitate a similar chart between Dec 1974 to 1982 lows that cause the Oct 1987 crash.
7) JP will not allow it.
Getting good low buy-in prices for every longer-term asset has been THE key strategy in my life (alongside working very steadily in between). That, and using debt only very sparingly and strategically. Eat well or sleep well: I’ll take “sleep well” every time. I consume assets only for good cause.
What, a person can’t abstain from housing or transportation? The thing was to live like a poor guy until a good moment came to buy. For this, I was happy to sacrifice relationships with superficial hurry-up consumer types. The sum of it all is superior health, fitness, free time and stress management, a sweet life in a really nice place, with people I respect all around me.