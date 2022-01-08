Treasury Yields & Mortgage Rates Spike: Markets Begin to Grapple with Quantitative Tightening

This is now moving fast.
The two-year Treasury yield started rising in late September, from about 0.23%, and ended the year at 0.73%. In the five trading days since then, it jumped to 0.87%, the highest since February 28, 2020. Most of the jump occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, triggered by the hawkish Fed minutes on Wednesday.
Markets are finally and in baby steps starting to take the Fed seriously. And the most reckless Fed ever – it’s still printing money hand-over-fist and repressing short-term interest rates to near 0%, despite the worst inflation in 40 years – is finally and in baby steps, after some kind of come-to-Jesus moment late last year, starting to take inflation seriously. Treasury yields are now responding:
Jawboning about Quantitative Tightening.
Even though the Fed hasn’t actually done any hawkish thing, and is still printing money and repressing interest rates to near 0%, it is laying the groundwork with innumerable warnings all over the place, from the FOMC post-meeting presser on December 15, when Powell said everything would move faster, to hawkish speeches by Fed governors, to the very hawkish minutes of the FOMC meeting, which put Quantitative Tightening in black-and-white.
The Fed is now spelling out that it will make Quantitative Tightening – QT is the opposite of QE – its primary policy tool in battling inflation. It even spelled out in the minutes why QT won’t blow up the repo market, as it had done last time in September 2019, because last July, the Fed established the Standing Repo Facilities (SRFs) to calm the repo market while the balance sheet gets unwound sooner, faster, and by more than last time.
It is now clear to everyone that the Fed will hike interest rates sooner and by more than expected just a few months ago, and that it will reduce its balance sheet sooner, faster, and by a lot more.
This is a huge thing. And the Fed is communicating this shift to the markets so that markets can adjust to it gradually, more or less orderly, and not all at once. And the Treasury market is doing that.
10-year Treasury yield highest in nearly two years.
The 10-year Treasury yield has risen by 25 basis points since the end of the year, to 1.78% on Friday. It’s now at the highest point since January 21, 2020, before the pandemic was even a factor for the markets:
The jawboning will continue until morale improves.
Browbeaten by the worst and very un-temporary inflation in 40 years, even ultimate Fed doves, such as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Friday, are now talking up rate hikes this year, and more importantly the arrival of Quantitative Tightening soon after liftoff.
“I would prefer to see us adjust the policy rate gradually and move into balance sheet reduction earlier than we did in the last cycle,” she said, echoing in harmony what the minutes of the December 15 FOMC meeting had revealed in detail on Wednesday.
Powell and the minutes called the balance sheet reduction the “runoff.” This Quantitative Tightening, or QT, is the opposite of QE.
QE was designed to push down long-term interest rates, and it did a marvelous job at that, and it triggered the biggest asset bubbles the US had ever seen, including the massive real estate bubble, with house prices spiking by 20% over a 12-month period, from already very lofty levels.
QT does the opposite: It allows long-term interest rates to drift higher, and markets will adjust to it, just like they adjusted to QE.
Markets are responding to the Fed’s jawboning, and long-term rates are already rising even though the Fed has just started to talk about QT, while it’s still doing QE, and while it’s still repressing short-term interest rates. Jawboning is an essential and official tool in the Fed’s toolbox.
Mortgage rates highest in two years and moving fast.
The surge in the 10-year Treasury yield has already translated into the highest mortgage rates in nearly two years. And those rates are moving higher fast.
According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate rose to 3.22%, the highest since May 2020. But that was based on surveys that most mortgage bankers filled out at the beginning of the week. And since then, mortgage rates have spiked.
Daily measures of average mortgage rates have jumped every day. The Average 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rates index by Mortgage News Daily has jumped to around 3.50% on Thursday and Friday – rates not seen since the end of January 2020 (chart via Mortgage Daily News)
This rate of 3.50% is still very low, but it’s a lot higher than it was in 2020, when the average 30-year fixed rate dropped to 2.65%. And the Fed is still repressing long-term interest rates via QE. QT won’t even start for a few months. So the show hasn’t even stared yet. We’re watching the preview.
And these coming higher mortgage rates will have to be used to finance the home prices that have exploded by ridiculous amounts over the past 18 months from already ridiculously inflated prices, given the massive QE and interest rate repression for a big part of the past 13 years.
Hi Wolf, you seem to be going against the Commentator consensus that the FED are truly serious in tackling Inflation. Jessie Felder recently quoted Louis Gave, I paraphrase but …“Inflation is not a bug it’s a feature”. Most Commentators believe the FED will jawbone but really drag their feet on actions as long as they can.
My question to you would be how strong is the pressure on the FED to tackle Inflation and how long can they continue to be behind the curve without upsetting the Market ? Thank you !
Marco,
The Fed’s long-term credibility is at stake. Volcker built it up after the Fed had lost it. And then the Fed benefited from it for 40 years. Now it’s in the process of blowing it again, as your comment shows. Bullard already said this out loud. So the pressure is huge.
In addition, there’s political pressure from the White House. High inflation is a political bitch for the party in power, as it should be.
The markets certainly want to believe that the Fed won’t crack down. Markets will be in denial for as long as possible. Markets can live with inflation; but they cannot live with a crackdown on inflation — especially not at the super-inflated prices right now.
Thank you for your thoughts on this Wolf
Wolf – if you are right and the Fed has to let rates rise, will it overshoot? Even if rates only go up to 3-5%, Treasury will be financing the deficit and rolling over matured debt at over twice the old rates. You have easier access to the data. Is it possible to say what the interest on the debt will be at the end of 2022 depending on what interest rate actually happens. I think the Treasury went to shorter term debt to save on interest rates but I might be wrong.
I’m just wondering when the government needs to borrow just to pay interest.
Markets didn’t start freaking out last time until the Fed had already boosted 25 basis points 8 times over 2016-2018. If the Fed measures it rate increases we could be in an ‘up’ equity market until 2024. The Treasury is going to have to make adjustments in the time that it has, but seriously if inflation doesn’t abate on it’s own by November (highly unlikely) with the Fed dragging it’s feet, the Democrats are going to get brutalized in the midterms.
Higher yields also produce higher taxable incomes in the private sector and by individuals (interest income from Treasuries, savings, corp bonds, MBS, etc.), and thereby higher tax revenues for the government. Only the replaced portion of the federal debt will actually cost more for the government, as you said, but that total pile of gov and corp debt will gradually start to generate more income for holders, and more tax revenues for the government. This is a pretty big chunk of money that the government is now not collecting. These tax revenues from higher yields are often overlooked in these discussions.
Wolf,
As of 1/1/2022, the FED’s balance sheet was $8,815,239,000,000.
Maybe this is a stupid question, but is all of this crazy amount of money the fake stuff? Now, I know that the FED monetizes debt, so they do turn a profit and, in general, remit tens of billions of dollars back to the FED, over the recent term at least.
In other words, JP gives the order for some dude sitting at a terminal to press some buttons and create digital money out of thin air. I know that’s a very simplified version of what really happens.
Thanks!
Jay,
“but is all of this crazy amount of money the fake stuff?”
This $8.8 trillion are mostly Treasury securities and MBS, but there is also some gold and some other stuff on it. This is not “fake.” I would love to have some or all of it on my balance sheet :-]
Wolf
“Volcker built it up after the Fed had lost it. And then the Fed benefited from it for 40 years.”
That is so true….and those who werent there disregard the importance of what he did. The Fed has been busy spending that “capital” that Volcker created ever since.
Powell has a real problem, the American people are on the verge of either giving up or getting real pissed.
I laugh at hand wring over 1/4 pt raises……meaningless.
LOL I don’t get why it is a Fed’s problem that the Fed may not have credibility, long-term or otherwise… they keep screwing things up for decades… So what?
I also get the feeling they’re still kicking & dragging their feet. They’re still printing $90 BILLION A MONTH and will continue to do so until later this month, when the pace drops to $60. QE will still continue through March, and this pace is unlikely to be sped up any faster. If they were serious about tightening, they’d just do it now.
The only reason the Federal Reserve has to sound “hawkish” is inflation has become severe enough to be a hot-button political issue. Central bankers would much rather be in the shadows working for their personal portfolios, Wall Street & the billionaire class, instead of being at the forefront of political debate.
I realize Wolf uses the language “they’re still printing”, but that’s not really how it works.
The financial system prices-in the existence of future money whenever the Fed says they’re creating any. The timing is only secondary. If bankers know there will be $60 billion printed next month, the bankers can act right now on that information, and it’s as though the money was already here.
This is why the Fed’s meeting minutes were such a downer for the markets. The Fed basically un-printed future money and the bankers then had to pull back on plans based on that future money.
Fed has created inflation y/y of 7% and short term rates are 0%. That’s as loose as a girl at the bar at 3 am.
Marco
I once knew a fellow who was on CNBC all the time. He was talking up JDS Uniphase stock on tv. I saw him later in the day and said….’the PE is 80, what are you doing?” He first started to defend himself….then surrendered and said..
“You don’t understand, I am PAID TO BE BULLISH.”
So when watching the talking heads on tv, keep that in mind.
It will be very apparent once you are aware of it.
Hi Historicus, you are right… after many years of observation and surreptitious FED deceit that has costed many honest people a large part of their savings, I think actions are the only things to matter these days. I will be interested to see the jawboning move to backbone or jello.
How does a FED reduce a balance faster than those “assets” maturing when those “assets” do not pay interest even equal to today’s paltry higher rates on new “assets?”
In other words…why by used when new pays much better?
“It is now clear to everyone that the Fed will hike interest rates sooner and by more than expected just a few months ago, and that it will reduce its balance sheet sooner, faster, and by a lot more.”
2banana,
MBS alone are generating about $50-70 billion a month in passthrough principal payments for the Fed as the underlying mortgages are paid off and are paid down, which reduce the MBS balance by those amounts every month. If the Fed stops replacing those passthrough principal payments, the MBS balance would drop by $50-70 billion a month.
Treasury security maturities might come in the $30-60 billion range a month.
You can check this out by looking at the current purchases to replace the runoff and to add to the pile.
For example, before the November tapering, the Fed was buying $100-$110 billion a month in MBS to increase its balance sheet by $40 billion a month. The rest was used to replace the pass-through principal payments.
So if the Fed chooses to let everything run off that matures, and if it chooses not to replace any of the MBS passthrough principal payments, the balance sheet might decline at a rate of over $100 billion a month.
But the Fed is going to put caps on it. Last time, the caps were phased in to reach $50 billion a month. This time around, the caps will likely be higher, but I don’t think they will be over $100 billion a month — maybe somewhere between $50 billion and $100 billion a month.
I’ve got my popcorn ready to watch what could be the greatest show of our lifetimes…stay tuned as it’s going to get very ugly very fast!
Or worse a quiet fizzle reduced to no sound. Everyone continues without comment. They quickly forget. Move on. Accept a gold backed system and look forward.
The question now is how to benefit from the event. Schedenfreude is enjoyable but not a source of profits.
Having liquidated the majority of equity investments during December and put the proceeds into Treasury Bills, I’m now wondering where to deploy the capital. Short selling is not to my liking.
Does anyone on copy have any suggestions?
Wolf I recall in the distant past you shorted the broad market. I assume that position was covered long ago. Have you taken any positions recently?
It took almost 2 years last time 2016-2018, so I wouldn’t count on it happening as fast as you think.
That’s good fun but schadenfreude doesn’t pay for the popcorn. It’s kinda like the old Charlie Brown cartoon about wearing a dark suit whist urinating.
I must have missed that one.
Here’s a plot: Bankster’s got a rich Uncle Jay, who said he’d be giving $120K/month for a while. So Bankster got himself a nice car and some bling, hitched up with a high-maintenance trophy spouse, and took out a mortgage on a big house. Bankster’s a player, living the high life, Crazy Rich Asians style.
But then Uncle Jay calls up Bankster one day a couple years later, and says “sorry nephew, but I’m going to be cutting your payments off gradually over the course of the next 6 months, it’s time for you to go out and earn a living”. Bankster still has the income for now, but that mortgage is now a big problem to deal with, the trophy spouse dumps him for her personal trainer, and all the made-in-China bling starts falling apart all over the house…
To Be Continued!
The Dystopia the Fed has created now…
Inflation kills cash…
Fighting inflation kills stocks…
But watch those who were on the stock market gravy train whine and moan about losing their “magic” money. Up 25% in 2021 and they deserved every bit, just ask them. They will beg the Fed to defend the spiked evaluations.
The Fed has been recklessly tardy and shirking of duty. Maybe on purpose.
Wolf said: “QE was designed to push down long-term interest rates, and it did a marvelous job at that, and it triggered the biggest asset bubbles”
———————–
Well give the bastards a cookie —- for being scumbags and manipulating markets, suppressing savers and rewarding speculators
The tech bubble is already starting to deflate – look at clepto-currencies. The transition to value, and dividend paying vehicles is clearly in process at this very moment. I’m making a considerable amount of money with my income earners while those married to tech stocks are losing money.
Klepto-Currencies – what a term – I love it!
Actually it could be applied to all the ways that financiers abuse money & credit to rob the workers!
Cryptos – are mostly pump-n-dump vehicles
Gold – price manipulation via futures markets
US$ and other fiat currencies – asset-stripping via waves of inflation and deflation, that most people aren’t sharp enough to adapt to in time…
Bottom line – if it doesn’t have an intrinsic use-value that pays dividends, it’s not wealth.
cb
If only the younger people realized the wealth of their future has been pulled forward by reckless debt creation….to fluff the present…..and that money used to run housing prices up and stocks away from any reasonable entry point that they might have enjoyed.
They pulled the ladder up on you guys, wake up.
Well said
Let us not jump into conclusions about Fed determination to do anything other than easing before the stock market falls by more than 10%.
Market only corrected 4%, high valuations and high price to sales down 40%+ same show different day,
I’ve been curious about the impact of the following on 2022 retail sales/inflation and haven’t noticed it covered/discussed:
The impact of the expanded CTC expiring, I’ve read that it averaged about $16B/month from July – Dec.
Also, these advance payments should also be shrinking refunds normally hitting people in Feb/Mar, so will it ‘feel’ like a double whammy from a retail sales perspective?
Student loan forbearance ending (maybe) in May, I’ve read that the payments are worth $8B/month
Other expiring rent/mortgage forbearance.
Wouldn’t these factors be significant headwinds for retail sales activity in 2022?
Morbaine,
Maybe supply chains could finally catch up a little, which would be a good thing.
But there is a lot of pent-up demand from things that are now in shortage, particularly new vehicles. That is a big part of retail sales. Once automakers can actually build enough vehicles to meet demand, I would expect those sales to jump back to more normal-ish or higher levels, making up for any slack in other parts of retail sales. So I don’t expect retail sales to take a big hit.
However, if markets crash, retail sales WILL take a big hit.
I think I will have a lot of free entertainment provide watching investors leave bloated PE stocks and rotate into bloated “value” stocks. The biggest inflated asset whomping stick is when the Fed starts QT. Liquidity starvation will rub up against margin debt rising mortgage rates and a looming recession. Suddenly you will hear the reason the Bear is back in town is due to valuations and fundamentals. WTF is that? Fed got no interest rate differential to cut when recession hits. They waited way to late. The Fed is absolutely sober in its knowledge it has put a stake in the heart of DC spending. The Dollar lies in the balance and the Fed better make the right moves. At the end of the day Fed will protect King Dollar no other asset matters more than,King Dollar. The Party doesn’t matter. Reds and Blues love spending and agree on most of it. Only a fool thinks their is a difference between a red pill or blue pill. When they dissolve they both spew money as DEBT. If King Dollar sinks then Debt manufacturing will dry up. Fiat Debt is the Fed’s sole purpose. This is going to be a good old fashioned cluster f&$k.
Pretty sure I recently read about Americans getting back to their old bad habits i.e. drawing on their credit lines and draining their savings. With rates rising all over, lots of people will be hurt from all sorts of directions.
The Fed has taught people not to save…
they have taught people to behave as the government….borrow and spend.
Terrible for society.
More jawboning BS from the FED, which is directly responsible for most of the economic issues we face and will face for years to come. As soon as the markets tank, money printing will be back, because they have no other real political option. SOS from the eternally corrupt establishment.
The market IS BIGGER than the Fed.
There is an article in the Washington Post by Mark Zandi from 1/6 titled “No, the housing market isn’t in a bubble. But there still are many things to worry about in 2022.”
I read that and then Wolf and I figure the truth is either somewhere between or further off the scale to the negative. Zandi has some good points but I think he’s high on something, like money sloshing around is the new opium of the people, or of the mainstream press.
I smell danger in the idea QT can be an orderly endeavor, much like controlled drinking for alcoholics.
No surer sign of a housing bubble than seeing new articles every day that read “Are We in A Housing Bubble? Experts Say No.”
Pea Sea
The recession ( after 13 yrs of expansion with easy-peasy money going mostly to unproductive Economy besides the insane assets bubble) will precede it, first. Wait n see!
Just talked to mortgage broker. He has never had as many people as he does now lined up to buy a house. He said used to be 5% investors now it’s 20%.
That’s why we call them bubbles.
SRFs may alleviate LIQUIDITY squeeze but it cannot resolve the INSOLVENCY (besides inefficiency and incompetency) baked into our financial system. Cannot solve supply chain problems, increasing inflation or the raging Omicron!
Wonder, Why any one wants stay invested in the Equity and or the Bond mkts, let alone putting new money into them? Any other rational explanation to stay invested? There will be (most of the time) slow grinding BEAR with periodic sudden drops (depending on the good news being bad or the bad, very bad!)
Pardon my ignorance but I don’t understand something (many things actually but I’ll start with this one):
1. the government “prints” treasuries out of thin air.
2. investors then buy these treasuries with money they have lying around.
3. the Fed then “prints” money and buys the treasuries back.
How is this actually adding money into the system when it is essentially using “printed” money to buy back “printed” treasuries? Presumably investors who bough the treasuries with their cash in step 2 could have done something else with that cash or sold the treasuries to someone else so why is the fact that the Fed is purchasing them instead making a difference? Is it just that the Fed is overpaying for them to drive the price up and therefore the yield down?