The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Dec. Update: But Prices Stalled in San Francisco, Boston, Washington

The raging mania slows. But it’s still a raging mania.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices, instead of spiking by over 2% from one month to the next, and by over 20% year-over-year, spiked by “only” 0.8% for the month, the least explosive spike since January, and spiked by “only” 19.1% year-over-year, the least explosive spike since June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index today. House prices rose in 18 of the 20 metro areas in the index – by just a tad in some; by a leap in others.
But prices stalled in the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time since June 2020, and in Boston for the first time since February 2020, something we haven’t seen in a while.
“The slowing of home prices is most notable in colder and more expensive areas, as well as middle-tier priced homes where homebuyers may have less wiggle room in their budgets,” said CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp today. “Low-tier priced homes are still in higher demand as entry-level buyers and investors continue to compete for the very limited supply.”
House prices have performed truly crazy feats, with prices in Phoenix being up 32% year-over-year, 28% in Tampa, 26% in Miami, 25% in Las Vegas, and 24% in San Diego. But even in those crazy markets, price increases have been slowing.
The charts below show the metropolitan areas with the most stunning price spikes, as tracked by the Case-Shiller Home Price Indices today. In terms of the time frame, note the lag: Today’s “October” data are a three-month moving average of closed sales that were entered into public records in August, September, and October.
It’s not a miracle of houses getting bigger; it’s that the dollar is losing purchasing power. The Case-Shiller Index, by using the “sales pairs method,” compares the sales price of a house when it sells in the current period to the price of the same house when it sold previously. It includes adjustments for home improvements and the passage of time since these sales pairs can be decades apart. By tracking the price of the same house over time, it is a measure of how many dollars it takes to buy the same house, and it’s therefore a measure of the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses, and therefore a measure of house price inflation.
Los Angeles metro: Prices of single-family houses jumped 1.3% in October from September, and by 18.5% year-over-year.
This 270% price increase since January 2000 enshrines Los Angeles as the most splendid housing bubble on this list – the metro with the most house price inflation since January 2000. The charts below are on the same scale to show the relative house price inflation in each market.
The Case-Shiller Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. The index value of 370 for Los Angeles means that house prices have soared by 270% since January 2000, despite the Housing Bust in the middle. By comparison, since January 2000, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 65%.
San Diego metro: Prices of single-family houses rose 1.1% for the month, still ridiculous but down from the peak-heat spike in March of 3.4%. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to 24.2%, from peak-heat in July of 27.8%. Since 2000, the index has ballooned by 264%:
Seattle metro: House prices rose by 0.6% for the month, which whittled down the year-over-year spike to 22.7%, from peak-heat in July of 25.5%. Since January 2000, the index has soared 248%:
San Francisco Bay Area (counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin): House prices were flat in October with September, after having inched up just 0.1% in the prior month. October was the first month since June 2020 that prices didn’t move up. This whittled down the year-over-year spike to 18.5% from peak-heat of 21.9% in June and July.
Portland metro: The Case-Shiller index rose by 0.3% for the month, the slowest month-to-month increase since December 2019, which whittled the year-over-year spike down to 17.7% from peak-heat in July of 19.5%:
Miami metro: House prices spiked by 1.8% in October from September, just a tad less relentless than in prior months, with peak-heat of 3.1% in June. Year-over-year, prices spiked by 25.7%, the fastest since March 2006 during the peak of Housing Bubble 1, just before the onset of the Housing Bust:
Washington D.C. metro: House prices +0.2% for the month, after stalling in the prior month, which is something that hasn’t happened since January 2020. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 12.0%, down from peak-heat in June of 15.4%, and the lowest jump since December 2020:
Boston metro: House prices were nearly flat for the month, after peak-heat in March with a 2.6% month-over-month gain. This was the first stall since the drop in February 2020, and it whittled down the year-over-year gain to 15.1%:
Tampa metro: +1.9% for the month, the slowest spike since February. This pushed the year-over-year spike to a new crazy record of 28.1%, out-spiking even the craziness during the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Denver metro: +0.2% for the month, the slowest since the drop in December 2019. This whittled the year-over-year spike down to 20.3%:
Phoenix metro: +1.1% for the month, the slowest month-to-month spike since July 2020. +32.1% year-over-year, down from over 33% in the prior two months, the red-hottest annual spikes in this line-up of the most splendid housing bubbles, out-spiking the spikes at the peak of Housing Bubble 1, but this time it’s different, no?
Las Vegas metro: +1.5% for the month, down from peak-heat in June of 3.4%. +25.5% year-over-year:
Dallas metro: +1.1% for the month, +24.6% year-over-year. The index is up 156% since 2000.
New York metro (New York City plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut): House prices jumped 0.7% for the month. The last three months saw the least rapid gains since August 2020. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 14.6%, the slowest since March. This is a huge diverse metro, that includes some of the most expensive real estate in the US, but also other areas in New Jersey and Connecticut, where house price inflation was a lot lower.
The remaining metros in the 20-metro Case-Shiller Index have house price inflation since 2000 of substantially less than 150% and thereby don’t yet qualify for this list of the most splendid housing bubbles.
But wait… Minneapolis: This is where, back in April, house prices had jumped 2.3% from March. And now Minneapolis is the first metro where house prices dropped for the month, and stalled for three months in a row, followed by San Francisco, Boston, and Washington D.C. And even if it’s just a seasonal thingy, it would be the first seasonal thingy in two years:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
Maybe the population losses at certain silly run cities and the movement to much less silly run cities is also having an effect.
Nah. Your (and maybe my) wishful thinking. House prices SPIKED in San Francisco, Boston, Minneapolis, and Washington DC earlier this year, when the supposed “exodus” was the most fierce. The “exodus” appears to have already ended now anyway.
Also you make it sound like the ridiculous prices in San Francisco, Boston, and Washington DC are a good thing. But they’re not. They drain the economic lifeblood out of the local economy. What these cities need are LOWER prices. And a decline from the current levels would be a good thing.
Over the years, there has been so much demand for housing in this “silly” run city of San Francisco, and so much money, and such high salaries, that house prices spiked to ridiculously high levels. Demand did that — because people wanted to live in San Francisco and they moved to San Francisco and the population exploded.
But if a market is allowed to exist and operate without Fed intervention, high prices are their own worst enemy. Some cities start the house price decline, others follow. During the Housing Bust, San Francisco was the last city on this list to go into bust mode. It may now be one of the first to see price declines.
Yes Wolf, lower house prices would be good, especially for the younger generation. But I fear the Fed will attempt to maintain the status quo, because once prices start to decline things could out of hand quickly.
Let’s not forget the long-standing anti-growth policies in SF, going back to the 1800s to prevent encroachment on rich neighborhoods. This was documented in vivid detail by Fast Company in 2018.
For well over a century SF zoning has been abused in a way that limited population density. Some traditional opponents to multi-family dwellings are changing their minds as the consequences play out. This doesn’t apply only to SF, but SF has been baking this cake since before the Civil War. Other large cities such as those mentioned above have long been gerrymandering residential zoning to benefit the upper crust as well.
See also HuffPo article 2017 saying the same thing.
Michael Gorback,
Yes, yes, and yes, but…
SF has the second highest population density in the US, behind NY City. Multi-family, including lots of towers, is just about the only thing that got built over the past two decades. There is a lot of construction going on in SF. There are about 60,000 housing units in the pipeline. There are huge areas that are now being developed or re-developed, including Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island, the old Naval Shipyards and Hunter’s Point.
In 2020, during the Pandemic, 4,040 new housing units were delivered, in a city of about 360,000 housing units.
What you cannot do in SF is put a tower no matter where. There are areas where you can put a tower, and there are areas where 4 or 5 or 6 floors might be the limit. You don’t want a tower to go up across the street from your own house, do you? Your neighborhood is not zoned for towers. But other areas are. Same in SF.
And there are high vacancy rates for apartments, rents are down about 25% since July 2019. Lots of condos that are kept as investment properties with no one living in them. Plenty of condos are on the market too. Condo prices have stalled for three years.
There is NO housing shortage in SF. But prices have to come down because this is ridiculous:
And rents:
Gee, that sounds like a subtle plug for Agenda 2030’s action point of abolishing SFH zoning in favor of mixed-use MFH apartments and townhouses and the like. That action point is being slowly introduced under the cover story that SFH is “racist” and “classist” so it needs to be abolished in favor of stack-n-pack rental junk instead.
pj,
Nah, not racist. Just economics. Money. SF is too expensive to build SFH. If you want a new detached SFH with yard, move inland, or maybe down the Peninsula. Or buy something old in SF, but make sure you have enough money. If you want to live near the center, it’s “stacked” apartments or condos, and they’re not cheap either, or if you want one of the few houses in the area, you better be rich.
San Frandisco is just scary now. I was attacked by some crazy dude right next to the grocery store. Police showed up 3 hours later. Gave them the pic from my phone, never heard back. Saw bunch of dudes with ankle bracelets on the streets at the start of the pundemic. I think they cleared out the jail.
It’s not “silly” run, it’s criminally run.
andy,
I’ve gotten robbed, attacked, and burglarized in several cities, including Tulsa and Austin. We’ve lived in San Francisco for 15 years, and have had only 1 incident: a thief knocked out the window of our car ($90 to fix) in 2018 and made off with my wife’s lunch bag ($5 value, including lunch) she’d forgotten on the seat. So go live somewhere else for a while and find out what it’s like there.
America is a dangerous violent place. 36,000 homicides or so a year (of which 50 in SF, one of the lowest big-city homicide rates in the US). Lots of shit happening all the time all over America.
If you want to live somewhere peaceful where practically no one is armed, go live in Japan. It will open your eyes on the violent nature of American society.
Wolf,
Fair enough. I suppose you could host another get together for the readers in SF (once the pundemic is over). I’ve attended the last one, many intersting people. Thank you.
I did hear/read violent crime is almost non-existent in Japan.
Do you speak Japanese? Otherwise, how does one live in Japan for extended period.
andy,
There are a bunch of reasons why I don’t want to live in Japan, and there are a bunch of reasons why I would like to live there. Here are some of the reasons why I would not want to live there:
1. My wife, who is Japanese, doesn’t want to live there. Many Japanese women who have tasted life outside Japan don’t want to live in Japan after that overseas experience. We have a bunch of friends like that. They have very good reasons.
2. At my peak, I was barely able to have a simple conversation in Japanese. Even if I try forever, I will never be able to read in the proper sense, and will always be helpless. I won’t be able to fill out forms, read contracts, etc. Being helpless is a real handicap. I don’t have this issue in countries where English, French, German, or Spanish are the official languages. Many foreigners in Japan are willing to deal with this handicap, and there are ways of dealing with it, and it’s OK, but it’s against my nature to always have to rely on other people (such as my wife) for basic stuff.
3. I love swimming in open water. I swim here in the Bay, and it’s wonderful, and I’m addicted to it, and I need it, and my swim club is just a few blocks away. But it’s something that is not easily and conveniently doable (including a swim club) in urban Japan, esp. now that many waters are contaminated. I mean, you can probably do it somewhere, but if you live in Tokyo, it’s not something that you can just mosey over there when you feel like it and do it.
They have some very nice lakes, for example around Fuji-san, beautiful lakes, but if I swam in them, I might get arrested. There are all kinds of unwritten rules about everything that you need to know somehow, and swimming in open water is something that breaks a bunch of those rules, I’ve already learned.
I live in a city that is considered one of the most violent and with a crime rating of “F.” I’ve been threatened by mentally ill homeless while out walking. SWAT came down our street in the middle of the night and asked for the keys to our backyard gate to search a suspect. Another night, a drunk rammed his car through the front of our neighbor’s house and then fled. We hit an annual record for homicides this August while other cities needed until November and December to make records of their own (I believe all of which were outside CA). I’m thinking if I moved to SF, which I could never afford to do, it would equal an upgrade over my city’s crime rate. But I am perfectly fine living where I am.
As Wolf said, this is life in the U.S. Watch some Japanese street videos some time. You’ll be shocked; people strolling around downtown Tokyo in the middle of the night with no worries at all.
Japan sounds wonderful. As of Dec 20th, my city of approx. 200k had 75 murders.
Wolf – you say you’ve lived in SF for 15 years, since 2006 or so. Are you familiar with what it was like back in the late 1980s and early 1990s? Because to me it seems grittier now, but the same can be said for any west coast city from the Mexican border all the way up to the Canadian border.
That being said, I’ll never forget sitting at a light on I think it was Geary Blvd one Saturday night in 1991 when I heard a man screaming, and I looked over to see him walking into oncoming traffic and towards our vehicle yelling and pointing at his leg. Cars were stopping as he was making quite a scene.
As we drove by after the light turned I could see he had an open, festering wound that was the most ghastly thing I think I’ve ever seen. He was clearly out of his mind on drugs or something, but it’s a memory I will never forget. It was like something out of a horror film.
Anyway, I don’t know what my point is. It’s a neat city but it’s always had some strange goings on. I heard they shut down The Cliff House restaurant which is a bummer. I used to take my mom there from time to time, as well as some old gfs. Great views, great vibe, and some walking on the beach after a meal. The times they are a changin’.
Depth Charge,
In 2019, the number of homicides in SF hit a six-decade low.
I came to SF in the late 1980s and early 1990s on business a few times. Let me tell you, South of Market was an unspeakable don’t-go-in-there place. Now there are towers. Back then, it was dilapidated warehouses. All kinds of stuff going on. On one of my runs, I ended up in there, and it was like, holy shit, I gotta get outa there.
Some old SF hands here will likely tell you that the 60s – 80s were probably the worst by far. The Dirty Harry times. There was a reason why a tough-cop movie was made in SF at the time.
I think the park sevices, or some such agency, refused to extend the lease on the Cliff House. So they closed.
There is not much product for sale out there, at least what I call somewhat decent product. People are withdrawing from putting their house for sale, why sell an asset that can be bought with printed money, most people think Fed and government have gone berserk on the printing presses.
Its classic textbook, as printing continues, product is withdrawn from the market, prices go even higher, shortages develop, then price and wage controls and eventually black market takes over before we become officially banana republic.
Tinkering with honest money has consequences.
Absolute dereliction of duty from our elite.
Google the term “shadow rate” if you are not familiar with it. The shadow rate has has averaged being negative during the period shown covered by these charts. The shadow rate was minus 0.6 as of Oct 31 of this year.
The question to ask is why is the Fed running a negative 0.6% rate with inflation running at least 6% and leveraged assets like housing running up at a much higher rate? How do you invest in this environment? Why is 10 year treasury at 1.5%?
Also interesting gold has averaged highest price this year than any year in history in the USA at $1799. Last year average was $1774.
US stock market to size of economy is at off the chart record level.
There is discussion going around that because of what has happened in the last couple of years the USA is already at maximum employment and several million workers are not coming back into workforce.
People are fed up with crazy property taxes too many entitlements fire police utilities
It’s “doo, doo, doo lookin’ out my back door” to Indiana from Illinois Chicago metro and collar counties. Cutting the property taxes 80%.
Comparing recent sales in my neighborhood in Woodstock GA shows a 32% appreciation in one year. My home is a builder grade, 21-year old starter home in a planned community neighborhood with 1,100 – 1,300 SF. We have tiny lots (e.g., 600 SF back yard) and a $75 HOA to maintain 20 SF of bermuda & trim a few shrubs. They are now selling for $300K. My home has doubled in less than 4 years.
It’s beyond silly to say the least.
I live in the ATL metro. I periodically check listings in the heart of downtown Woodstock. The listings all claim it’s condos but the one time I drove there, some look like single detached.
It’s a nice area but I consider it really overpriced. It’s more expensive and in some instances a lot more expensive than more centrally located areas which have been considered desirable for a long time.
I am aware that the distance from the metro ATL core may be the actual reason for the recent price increase, but I can find other areas for more reasonable prices with enough separation.
I’m in Atlanta and flip homes for a living. All RE is local at the end of the day. I think people will pay a premium for nice homes in a nice neighborhood with good schools and good county government. For places like Woodstock, I don’t see a price collapse in the future since people want what you’ve referenced above (distance from the metro area, 1/4 acre of paradise etc). Moreover, specific to Atlanta, are the huge number of institutional investors hoovering up inventory every place they can find it. These people are not going away and not all of them operate like Zillow. Owner occupied housing might have been a historic anomaly since these folks seem bound and determined to buy everything they can buy.
Golly, i oghta buy an old wood frame house before im priced out forever from owning a golden albatross craftsman kit.
Cant ever go down.
Amen Otis.
Perhaps what we need is an American Dream Price Index, one that captures the actual costs of Living the American Dream at any point in time. Most of the cost of the American Dream actually isn’t in consumption spending so the CPI is just wrong.
Start with median household income and then price out the Dream, maybe sorta like this:
Item 1) Down Payment (20%) savings required to purchase home “affordable” with payments (PITI) at 20% of median income.
Item 2) Medical insurance
Item 3) Retirement: cost of a lifetime annuity starting at age 67 which covers 50% of median income. (We assume lower expenses in retirement, with the difference covered by Soc. Sec. and Medicare.). Price index uses some suitable percentage of this cost based on assumption that Median Family is saving a little for retirement each year and then using it to buy their retirement income when the time comes.
Item 4) College – 20% of median in-state tuition at state university. Use 20% because median family (2 kids) works for ~40 years and pays tuition for 8 of those years, i.e. 1/5. Don’t include scholarships or loans, b/c the goal here is to measure the system-level cost, not the cost to any one individual.
Item 5) 20% of median price of new vehicle. Use 20% because median American Dream household has 2 vehicles, each of which lasts ~10 years, so payment is 1 vehicle per 5 years i.e. 20% of a vehicle per year.
Item 6) Income and Property Taxes
Item 7) Food, clothing, basic utilities, cell phone etc. This is about the only part of American Dream that’s properly captured by “CPI” (except maybe vehicles) and it’s a small fraction of the cost of the Dream!
They call it the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.
Apologies to Carlin.
I can barely stand to click these articles any more. It’s so painful to watch future generations getting priced out of housing and stock markets, due to faulty decision-making by the Federal Reserve Board and legislators. It’s as if the so-called “leaders” want younger generations to suffer immensely so that older generations and speculators can benefit beyond their wildest dreams.
Here we are, after a 15-20% annual housing price increase for many years straight, and the Federal Reserve Board is STILL buying mortgage backed bonds to further juice housing prices. They are STILL repressing interest rates. Total policy disaster!!!
Yes
But they’re pouring slightly less gasoline on the fire now, so it’s OK.
With all the overpriced real estate, the fed may still be buying mbs because no one else will. I would be curious to see the real demand and the real rates required to sell into “free” markets.
Bobber: It’s intentional. World Economic Forum Great Reset slogan “By 2030 you will own nothing and you will be happy.” The pricing out of houses for younger folks is intentional to force them into living in stack-n-pack rental apartments and what detached houses they may still have access to will be rental only and owned by a mega-bank. The younger generations will never be able to buy a house with a yard.
When you create a bunch of money out of thin air and put it into the economy by purchasing stocks/bonds/mortgages. The price of those assets goes up immediately. But since no value was created, you’re inflating the price without inflating the future cash flows.
Which assets are first order beneficiaries of this? The very assets the that are being purchased with the new money supply – mainly, mortgages (so housing prices) and treasury bonds.
Second order beneficiaries? Growth stocks because they are already built for high valuations on lower earnings. Once assets like bonds and mortgages are trending in that direction – companies that are literally built for speculation (TSLA to some extent, BTC, ARKK, etc.) skyrocket because they are purpose built to thrive on high P/E ratios.
Third order? Rising tide lifts all ships.
Then once there is an everything bubble and investment assets are maxed – inflation shows up because the economy has literally gotten to a point where a hammer or a loaf of bread or refinished basement or new car starts competing with the future cash flows of investment assets so suppliers rise their prices as demand increases.
^This is where we are now. Housing/Stocks/Bonds are so maxed out that there is little growth that’s left to be found. The earnings just can’t catch up when the value was created by money supply only. So they’re flatlining as traditional investments are competing with just buying things.
Eventually inflation will catch up and P/E and future cash flows will start to look attractive again if assets prices flatline for another few years as nominal prices (inflation) rages.
Higher asset prices go ,more tax revenue very simple ,people make things to complex .tomorrow I will short the nasdaq totally crazy
QQQ 600 EOY 2022
Hussman explains when the government runs a deficit it generates a surplus in the nongovernment sectors. The humongous deficit has to flow somewhere.
The thing that seems to be missing in modern economics is unwise spending of other people’s money is not the same as wise investment. Spending money on hookers and blow is not the same as spending money on improving efficiency in home construction.
Congratulations my fellow rentiers, we have scaled the ladder of success and pulled it up behind us! Time to light a cigar and watch the little people wail and gnash their teeth in anguish at their broken dreams.
Is this sarcasm, regret, or denial?
Sarcasm, regret, anger, dismay, shame.
It’s parody. He’s ridiculing all those suckers portraying themselves as financial geniuses for pledging to toil away 1/3 of their life for a shack they couldn’t afford, thinking they “made it” and were somehow part of an elite rentier class because of a debt noose they voluntarily slipped around their necks. That proverbial cigar they’re lighting is really a stick of financial dynamite which is going to blow up in their faces. Dirt cheap shacks – they’re coming.
Maybe workers should demand to be paid in crypto? Some sovereigns like China are beginning to reign in digital, if the Fed made a grand mistake it was allowing counterfeit money to gain acceptance. They liked the auxilary bubble effect, the one bubble they weren’t blowing. Crypto is honest money and dollar policy is a colonialist’s weapon, a liability to domestic users, which their government has to issue script (zero interest treasury bonds) in order to fulfill US trade deficit obligations. Who gets dollars and what they have to pay for them is a giant magic act. Stock market speculators get them free, less than wholesale, third world countries buy them retail to pay interest on their junky sovereign bonds. Then foreign buyers drive up home prices by repatrioting those dollars through the backdoor, and paying a premium to do so. Muni government and GCs smell the hot money and raise their permit frees and prices. Being in the west coast grift zone, I know what I can a build a house for, in dollars – and I know they will never let me do that. Mexican nationals are kidnapped and forced to grow pot in El Norte while the cartel holds the family hostage, but these same people can’t come here and build houses and make an honest wage, and I would gladly pay them in crypto.
Crypto is literally nothing. At least with fiat currency, it’s necessary for taxes and must be accepted for all local currency debts.
Yes, I know an individual “coin” such as Bitcoin is limited but there is no limit to the number of “coins” and no substantive difference between any of them.
The current cumulative value and its current perception is the ultimate sign of an asset mania.
Crypto is, in fact, something. The infrastructure being built on top of Layer 1s and using Layer 2s is exploding with real utility and function. To say it’s nothing is the equivalent of someone in 1995 saying the Internet is just a fun little distraction of no consequence.
Crypto is currently building up to the dot.com bubble stage. When that bubble bursts, a lot of people will have made money and many more will lose money, but the network and connections and redesign of international commerce, online security, data management, and communications will be changed forever. The projects with real value will crawl out of the crater left behind, growing in market share while the vast majority shrivel and die. New projects will come along, and after learning from the lessons of preceding failures, take off running.
I plan to always keep crypto assets because crypto is global. When the dollar loses hegemony, as it inevitably will, I suspect crypto will become a surprising safe haven for those with the foresight to DYOR and see its worth.
Wait until you find out about the market in fine art!
As a worker, I sure am peeved at the way inflation has caused the purchasing power of my earnings to go down by at least 7 percent in just a year. To escape this, I think I’ll demand that my boss pay me in a medium whose purchasing power, such as it is, can easily go and has recently gone down by well over 10 percent overnight.
Problem solved!
A one bedroom apartment rents for $1800/mo. My HOA fees are close to $300. It is nice to own my own home. Working for the landlord was not a good deal. It is a good time to have a home paid for and sell it not.
.8% per month inflation is 9.6% annualized inflation.
Over the last several years our HOA has increased rates at the maximum allowed by the bylaws. Currently what started in the $200/month range is now $474/month. So expect HOA fees to feel the squeeze of inflation as all the items that go into the monthly statement are increasing with WTF cadence.
Having worked in a public corporation I know that they tend to be brutal regarding managing costs. Consumers need to be tough too. Try not to be a price taker. As a consumer we have 50 states, each with many jurisdictions. If you are getting squeezed where you are at, do your research on a better economic situation to see if it is worth the hassle of moving.
Technically, with compounding….it’s 10%
Don’t worry, the Americans just have to elect Justin Trudeau and that evil witch Chrystia Freeland, and they will bring in millions of money launderers to prop up the real estate bubble.
America should not tolerate money laundering plain and simple.
Gen Z, ever wondered why America is rated one of the most “effective” anti-money laundering regimes according to international “standards” but even the State Dept admits the reality, labeling the US a “major money laundering jurisdiction”?
https://www.state.gov/2021-international-narcotics-control-strategy-report/ (at Vol II, p14)
The global AML regime is designed so badly and is so ineffective that it has “less than 0.1% impact on criminal finances,…[with] banks, taxpayers and ordinary citizens penalized [vastly] more than criminal enterprises”.
https://doi.org/10.1080/25741292.2020.1725366
Despite constant “reviews” that never review anything meaningful, forever tinkering to be seen to do “something” while preserving ineffective status-quo in perpetuity [recent, upcoming: Canada, US, AU, NZ, UK], real estate remains a great way to launder criminal funds, in those countries and more – with US, UK, Canada leading enablers.
And with high prices, all the better to launder more. So, rampant Fed money printing helps another elite, boosting criminal enterprises’ 1990 (FATF) charter to print money. “Thanks Jerome,” say Criminals Inc, “rate repression and QE to infinity and beyond!”
Next book on my list is:
“American Kleptocracy: How the U.S. Created the World’s Greatest Money Laundering Scheme in History”
by Casey Michel
Selling your home for the big profit and buying an RV on Roids is no better. Lot rent fees are expensive and so is gas / maintenance / insurance.
And construction quality on an RV is sketchy to begin with. Even with decent construction what do you think it does to your house if you drive it around at high speed?
Yeah, it would be tough to keep the turntables dead-level and stable I reckon.
Rvs, unless you’re talking about high end Class A motorhomes build on a bus chassis, are overpriced garbage. They make single wide trailers look high quality by comparison. It’s not only the materials, but the execution. You’ve got minimum wage lackeys assembling balsa wood on wheels.
1. People are taking a breath before starting the next round of buying.
2. Families buy and move in on summer. Kids have schools on other times. Once the spring semester is over, time to buy and move in.
3. I am not doing technical analyses but these graphs looks like two mountains. The larger one near a smaller mountain. The larger mountain has more room to grow.
4. Something hasn’t happened in Washington DC area. Yeah, there is no more land to sell-buy. Everything is owned by the Feds. Most employees are in WFH until 2025. Feds will sell their buildings to ease the housing crises.
5. Most of the current generation will be renters. The current house-owners will end up owning 5+ homes.
6. Most houses are investment properties and second homes. So even if younger and working population moves out, investors from foreign countries will still buy homes and keep it their portfolio. Later when their kids come for the medical degree in a state university, they can save money on rent.
Applying technical analysis to residential housing makes absolutely no sense. It has no predictive merit whatsoever.
Most houses are not investments. That so many believe it is another sign of an asset mania, especially with the prior bust which was less than 15 years ago. The structure is a consumer good like a toothbrush, just with a much longer shelf life.
Apperantly you never owned rental property great investment do research u will understand
apartment buildings and commercial properties can be great investments. single family houses almost never are. if you buy a single family house as an investment, there’s a good chance you’ll lose in the end.
Every single landlord I have ever known who rented single family residences was losing money after figuring vacancies, non-payment, maintenance, repairs and all other expenses. The happiest days of their lives were when they sold them. Their stories made boats seem like a good investment. Most of these people are doing it to capture the appreciation, then bail.
Jake, I bought a SFH in 2010. 7 years later half of the purchase price was paid by rental income. Another quater has been paid in addition. I’m getting a free house. Not a bad investment.
Oh by the way, it also has quadrupled in value, no joke.
Can bubbles really be considered bubbles after 20 years? Really??
Happy Home Owner,
LOOK AT THE CHARTS: Housing Bubble 1, Housing Bust 1, Housing Bubble 2, and…. ?
Wolf, time in markets beats timing the market. As a longer term holder of US assets for over 20 years my portfolio of equities and [SF Bay – Peninsula] real estate doesn’t see a bubble. If you go back far enough all charts move toward to the top right corner. Your charts do the same.
OK, we’ll have another discussion on that in a few years.
Its not a bubble until and unless it burst.
We’d see if it burst.
It’s a bubble because it’s based upon artificially cheap money and artificial demand. In a global economy, it can be argued that certain markets (such as SF and Manhattan) aren’t in a bubble because of increased mobility and capital movement, but this can’t apply to housing in most or all of an entire country.
People need somewhere to live. That’s what residential housing is to the homebuyer, not an “investment”.
In a non-distorted market, no product (housing) can be priced above its customers (house buyers) ability to pay indefinitely much less forever.
It’s only where government distorts a market that this seems reasonable. That’s what’s happened to medical care, higher “education”, and housing in the US.
It’s a scam, all of it, to make wealthy people even wealthier and keep us struggling.
I’m going to slack off at my job til they fire me then I’m out of the workforce and taking up cardboard signs. $1600/healthcare premium and $2200/month rent. I work for those 2 things. Can’t even save for a house. Why even try? It’s pointless. Save a couple hundred a month while prices go up a couple thousand a month. Fuck this.
Van life. We’re all going to die. Why struggle for these things. It’s sad isn’t it.
The Fed has done a wonderful job ensuring that younger generations will mostly spin their wheels in the mud trying to afford a piece of America. Even if you do the historically responsible thing and save, the cost of the assets you wish to purchase outpace any savings rate.
We’ll deserve it when they vote populists in in 15-20 years to redistribute wealth. That is if they don’t start blowing shit up first.
“Fuck this” is the correct sentiment
it won’t be 15-20 years. we’ve seen this sad, bizarre and predictable sequence play out throughout history. batista’s cuba was a hotbed of corruption and crony capitalism which ultimately led to castro.
the younger generation is going to want to just burn it all down. the elite are very myopic if they think their ill gotten gains are going to survive what’s coming.
You have every reason to be angry, SOL, and I feel for you and every other person in the situation. What they have done to you and all of the young people in this country is criminal. They are stealing your future to pad their bank accounts – rendering what would have been your future wealth into zeros on the end of their balances.
We haven’t seriously looked at buying a house since the financial crisis. We actually love renting and pay a reasonable amount for a 4bdrm home. I did start looking at homes online in our area and was shocked to be priced out of the market. There are homes in the 200k’s, but they are either going in days or are dumps. There are homes $400k and up and even those are going fast. You almost have to pay more to escape the crime. I refuse to pay that much though. Apparently we are the capital of dreams. Seems more like the capital of screams.
Early this month I made the drive ( in a uhaul) from PDX to LA on I5. I had not done that drive for 20 years. The big change that surprised me is that at every highway interchange in Southern Oregon and Northern California there were now huge RV Parks. These were not the KOA’s of my youth where people stopped in for the night in campers and 17 foot travel trailers. These were permanent communities of people in 40 foot fifth wheels, etc. My guess this the in-between for many retired folks who are priced out of a house and an apartment but can scrape together the 40 grand for a trailer and the few hundred bucks a month for a permanent campsite. The folks who had modest retirement savings chewed up by JPow and his buddies.
Watch “NomadLand”.
Great article.
It is the same story across the entire developed and semi-developed world, from Australia to Europe to California.
Everyone has realized *leveraged property is an easy way to make money*.
Much easier than building a business.
Global culture has changed.
Borrow $500k. Stick it in a nice house. Refuse to sell. Sit on it for 5-10 years. Low risk. Put it on the market at 5-10% above current values. Sit tight and wait for the cash to roll in.
“Nothing can save a group of people determined to suddenly grow rich.”
Worst time in history to try to do that. People learned nothing last time. GREED will be their downfall.
“It’s not a miracle of houses getting bigger; it’s that the dollar is losing purchasing power.”
I measured my house last year with a cotton ruler. This year I washed and dried the ruler and presto my house was 27% bigger.
Thank you Wolf for this magnificent site.
I’m building a house on 10 Ac in rural NE Iowa- beautiful country, but a little chilly. I own a home in a quaint little town I bought two years ago for only 150k. Just got a CMA and it’s now worth 240k. Almost anything hitting the market is pending in under a week. I just hope it doesn’t roll over before I can get moved into the new house and sell the old one.