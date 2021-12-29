Stimulus for the Rest of the World: Imports Spike, Trade Deficit in Goods Worsens Relentlessly

Three-decade trend brought about by Corporate America and the religion of globalization.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In the US, stimulating demand for goods means stimulating demand for imports, and thereby stimulating production in the rest of the world. Imports are a drag on GDP. Exports boost GDP, but growth in exports fell woefully short of the spike in imports, and the US trade deficits in goods worsened to the worst level ever.
US imports of goods in November spiked by $40.5 billion, or 19.1% year-over-year to a new record worst of $252 billion, seasonally adjusted, according to the advance estimate by the Census Bureau today. The relentless three-decade trend was brought about by Corporate America – manufacturers, distribution channels, and retailers that have been encouraged to offshore everything to cheaper countries – according to the religion of globalization:
Note the rapid deterioration since 2019, powered by the fiscal and monetary stimulus that kicked in after the March and April 2020 slow-down. When American businesses and consumers buy goods, they buy much of it from other countries.
The only major category of goods where imports improved – meaning, imports declined – were automotive vehicles and components, and they improved for the wrong reasons. The semiconductor shortages hit production not only in the US, but also assembly plants in Japan, Mexico, Canada, and Europe.
But the chip shortages have started to abate in recent month, depending on the automaker, and production overall has picked up some: Auto imports in November, at $28.5 billion, were 10% from two months ago (September).
The table shows imports by major category in November, in billion dollars, compared to November 2020, and the year-over-year percentage change.
|Nov 2021 Billion $
|Nov 2020 Billion $
|YoY %
|Total Imports
|252.4
|211.9
|19.1%
|Consumer Goods
|67.0
|60.5
|10.6%
|Capital Goods
|65.4
|57.8
|13.1%
|Industrial Supplies, crude oil, petroleum products
|63.2
|39.4
|60.4%
|Automotive Vehicles, etc.
|28.6
|31.3
|-8.7%
|Foods, Feeds, & Beverages
|16.5
|13.4
|22.8%
|Other Goods
|11.9
|9.5
|25.4%
Exports of goods in November rose by $28 billion, or 22.2%, to $154.7 billion, seasonally adjusted.
The increase in exports was primarily driven by the 37% surge in exports of industrial supplies, which include petroleum and petroleum products, to $56.7 billion, by far the largest category of exports, accounting for 36.7% of total exports.
The vaunted exports of agricultural goods are in the category of Foods, Feeds, and Beverages, which accounts for only 9.5% of total exports.
The table shows exports by major category in November, in billion dollars, compared to November 2020, and the year-over-year percentage change.
|Nov 2021 Billion $
|Nov 2020 Billion $
|YoY %
|Total Exports
|154.7
|126.5
|22.2%
|Industrial Supplies, crude oil, petroleum products
|56.7
|41.4
|37.0%
|Capital Goods
|44.0
|38.7
|13.7%
|Consumer Goods
|21.0
|16.4
|28.2%
|Foods, Feeds, & Beverages
|14.7
|12.7
|15.3%
|Automotive Vehicles, etc.
|12.2
|12.5
|-2.4%
|Other Goods
|6.0
|4.8
|25.8%
This $28 billion year-over-year increase in exports of goods in November wasn’t nearly enough to counterbalance the $40.5 billion deterioration in imports. As a result, the trade deficit in goods deteriorated to a new worst record of $97.8 billion:
I wonder what the leadership of China is thinking. Do they look at these numbers and think “It is just going to keep going up and up and up”… or do they say “This is a bubble that is set to burst… how can we contain the damage?”
China is accumulating a huge supply of grains. They are certainly preparing for something … not sure what.
The likelihood of a slowdown in Ag commodity production due to multiple reasons.
Brazil and Argentina are under hot and dry conditions, especially in southern Brazil.
Fertilizer cost and supply are under strain.
And, “Following the Central Rural Work Conference in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it is important for China to safeguard its supply of grains. The strategy includes stabilizing corn production and expanding soybean production. China’s food security goals also include self-sufficiency in pork production.” -from Red River Farm Network on Monday 27 December.
My take is that the word came from Xi to begin accumulating. Another reason may be a calculation it’s cheaper to load up now than wait until southern hemisphere harvest time.
Take a look at Chinese Defense expenditure, gold buying, etc. Add to that the corn, etc, and basically the Chinese government is buying the same stuff as the guy with 4 large dogs and 23 rifles up in a mountain cabin in Idaho – they are Doomsday Prepping!
China’s domestic corn prices rose, making imports more affordable. Their swine industry is recovering. Smithfield US has been shut down.
Some U.S. corporations own operations overseas such as Exxon owning a fractional interest in a Canadian oil company. The oil is exported from Canada, but Exxon gets the same dividend per share as any other shareholder.
On the other hand, foreign investors own stocks in U.S. companies. This is all recorded in a nation’s current account.
One wouldn’t want to know my fix for this, what’s been and being done to America. Although, the short answer is, the next world war begins at home.
The USA has been debt happy since at the very least the space race, and until the inevitable crash and burn happens they ain’t gonna fix it.
That last purple chart is just EPIC! At this pace, China might overtake our economy in five years with just about everyone in DC asleep at the wheel or on the take.
The data does not seem to allow for inflation.
Official US inflation would show the 1993 import figures rising to around $80bn in value by 2021. Shadowstats estimates for inflation would put the value at $630bn. It’s way beyond a quick calculation to estimate the real value of imported goods, but the 2021 value of $252bn is roughly the geometric mean of these two inflation bounds. Exports have risen by a factor of 4, Imports by x5.5
In plain English, it means the value of imported goods is less likely to be higher than the value of exported goods is lower. I would say Exports are the problem, not Imports, relatively speaking.
Looking at China specifically, they are mostly exporting finished products and importing raw materials (like iron ore and corn). That’s how the British Empire was built, since the profits are mostly in the finishing.
Now, the argument for exporting manufacturing from the Western World was that we would all become graphic designers, app writers, and financial products salespeople, since there’s even more profit in that than manufacturing. However, as we can see, that’s proved to be BS, not least because the average IQ of any nation isn’t up to everyone being high tech wizards, and we only need 2% of us driving tractors.
Now what happens when we pay all of these countries that we have trade deficits with dollars… that we are in the process of severely devaluing?? ;)
We are exporting our inflation to some of these countries as well, which is the reason why many countries are raising rates, is it not?
Would love to hear some perspectives on how domestic inflation impacts foreign countries that we trade with.
The only way for them to retain real value is to buy US stuff, like farmland, with their US dollars. Essentially, running a deficit and the money-printer continuously is selling the USA by the dollar.
It’s nothing new. Check out the lyrics of ‘Selling England by the Pound’, by Genesis (1973).
SPX daily : the narrowest two consecutive days in the last twenty days.
The market is resting.
Or folks on the street are on vacation and actually spending time with their friends and family (gasp)
Wolf, per your request I will post again my question to you regarding passive investing and its outsized impact on the current market situation:
Lately I have been listening to Danielle DiMartino Booth give a great interview talk with Mike Green who is a portfolio manager. They have interviews available on YouTube both in Nov 2020 and Dec 2021.
One of the most fascinating things I heard from their interviews was Mike’s theory regarding why equities have taken off over the past couple of years. Basically, his theory is that passive investing has created so much price inelastic / illiquidity in the equities markets that the effective float of available stocks to purchase have effectively decreased to the point where it is impacting pricing. Because passive investors are price insensitive, they buy at any price and never sell. When one wants to buy into a pool of equities that are shrinking in volume, the float of available share grows smaller and smaller, thus raising the bid/prices on said stocks.
Wanted to know what your thought was on this? I know this is off topic but you specifically requested that I post this question.
So what! Scammerica has printed 10 trillion in fake fiat toilet paper and borrowed another 10 trillion with negative real returns rates in the last 10 years and the fools keep sending their hard work and products! Why does scamerica even bother producing anything? really? it’s a vaild question as scamcurrency or reserve currency is in such demand, and to ensure it is always in demand we will destroy your country if you refuse it! Scamcurrency is the imperial taxation of the world!
In the last 6 months USD trend is up, but USD/CNY cont to decay
ending at 6.37 today. The weaker dollar vs the Yuan INCREASED the trade deficit. Blame FX, not consumers demand. USD/CNY downtrend will soon end !