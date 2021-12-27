My “Wealth Effect Monitor” & “Wealth Disparity Monitor” for the Fed’s Money-Printer Economy: December Update

Billionaires got more billions, bottom half of Americans got peanuts and inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
My “Wealth Effect Monitor” uses the data that the Fed releases quarterly about the wealth of households. The Fed, after having released the overall data for the third quarter earlier in December, has now released the detailed data by wealth category for the “1%,” the “2% to 9%,” the “next 40%” (the top 10% to 50%) and the “bottom 50%.”
Wealth here is defined as assets minus debts. The wealth of the 1% ($43.9 trillion, according to the Fed) is owned by 1% of the population. The wealth of the “bottom 50%” (only $3.4 trillion) gets split across half the population. My Wealth Effect Monitor takes this a step further and tracks the wealth of the average household in each category.
The average wealth in the 1% category ticked up by only $121,000 in Q3 from Q2, after skyrocketing over the prior five quarters, to $34,478,000 per household (red line). In the bottom 50% category, the average wealth ticked up by $6,800 $53,600 (green line). And get this: About half of that “wealth” at the bottom 50% is the value of consumer durable goods such as cars, appliances, etc. Even the top 2% to 9% (yellow), have been totally left behind by the explosion of wealth at the 1%:
Note the immense increase in the wealth for the 1% households, following the Fed’s money-printing scheme and interest rate repression in March 2020.
A household is defined by the Census Bureau as the people living at one address, whether they’re a three-generation family or five roommates or a single person. In the third quarter, there were 127.4 million households in the US, per Census estimates.
Those top 1% households were the primary beneficiaries of the Fed’s policies during the pandemic. And they have hugely benefited since the Financial Crisis. They benefit the most when the Fed prints money (QE), which is designed to inflate asset prices, which benefits those that hold the most assets the most. This is not a secret. It’s the official policy of the Fed and the desired outcome of these official policies is officially called the “Wealth Effect.”
Billionaires got more billions, half of Americans got peanuts.
The Fed doesn’t provide separate data on the truly rich (the 0.01%) and the Billionaire Class, a distinct class in American society whose members often get named in the media with specific titles that have “billionaire” in them. They’re the prime beneficiaries of the Fed’s monetary policies.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top 30 US billionaires are worth a total of $2.23 trillion. On average, that amounts to a wealth of $74.5 billion per billionaire among the top 30 richest US billionaires. Three months ago, each of the top 30 US billionaires at the time was worth on average $69.2 billion. So, over the three-month period, the average billionaire among the top 30 US billionaires each gained $5.3 billion in wealth.
But the bottom 50% households, that huge mass of Americans, on average gained just $6,900 in wealth over the third quarter. And the wealth disparity between the top billionaires and the bottom 50% exploded.
You can kill someone with reckless usage of percentages. If I give a homeless person $5, and he already has $5 in his pocket, I increased his wealth by 100%. But he still is homeless and still doesn’t have any wealth. Percentage increases are touted as a way to show that the wealth at the bottom increased, when in fact, it increased by only peanuts because the bottom 50% have so little and even a big percentage increase is still nearly nothing, compared to the billionaire class.
Over the past quarter, the average wealth of the top 30 US billionaires increased by 7.6%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. This amounts to an increase of $5.3 billion per billionaire. This is a huge amount of money for one person to gain due to inflated asset prices in one quarter.
The average wealth at the bottom 50% increased by 14% during the quarter. But this amounts to only $6,900, further blowing out the wealth disparity between them and the billionaires by the billions per household!
Within each category of wealth, the range of wealth is huge. The top 1% range from those who’re just run-of-the-mill wealthy to those who’re worth tens of billions of dollars. The bottom 50% range from the desperately poor to those who’re comfortable with a modest house, a small 401k, and some durable goods, and weighed down by lots of debt.
Fed goes all in on Wealth Disparity as solution to the pandemic.
Since March 2020, the Fed printed $4.8 trillion and repressed short-term interest rates to near-zero, for the sole purpose of inflating asset prices massively in order to enrich the asset holders massively. The Fed has long clung to the doctrine that making the already rich vastly richer by printing money and repressing interest rates creates economic activity.
This doctrine is called the Wealth Effect, and it has produced the greatest economic injustice committed in recent US history.
My “Wealth Disparity Monitor” (chart below) tracks that economic injustice by showing the difference in wealth between the top 1% and the bottom 50%, using the Fed’s own data, on a per household basis.
Back in 1990, the wealth disparity between the average bottom 50% household and the average top 1% household was $5 million. By Q3, 2021, that wealth disparity ballooned by nearly 600% to $34.4 million.
This is a great way for a handful of people at the Fed to tear up a whole society. Conversely, a big market downturn, with asset prices returning to where they were a few years ago, would repair some of the damage these horrendous policies have done to American society.
The Fed makes the rich richer, the bottom 50% pay for it via inflation.
The Fed’s policies are designed to create asset price inflation. Asset holders get richer. That’s the purpose. The more they have, the more they get from this asset price inflation.
The bottom 50% have nearly nothing in terms of assets – for example, they held on average only $4,077 in stocks per household in Q3 – and they get shafted. This has been the case for decades, but during the pandemic, the Fed embarked on a historic money printing binge, and the results in terms of this ridiculous wealth disparity are now everywhere.
But for the bottom 50%, this historic money-printing binge has now created the worst inflation in 40 years. Inflation means the dollar loses purchasing power. But for the bottom 50%, their labor, which is denominated in dollars, loses purchasing power in terms of housing, food, cars, etc. And so the bottom 50% get to tighten their belt to pay for the Wealth Effect.
Thanks for acknowledging the lower half Wolf. The little people. The ones that exist to exploit.
The Elephant party obviously cares naught for them. Nor does the Donkey party.
Where is this all going? Any thought dear friends?
Can u spell Elon M usk
“It’s people that make the difference – little people like you.” — Frank Shirley
The serfs will remain distracted by the puppet show (wokedom, identity politics, owning the libs, etc.) while the paper chasers make off with the loot. It’s been a grand experiment.
It is only with total lack of conscience and moral character can one make it to the fed’s governor seat. How else can one sleep at night.
Agreed. It’s unconscionable that the FED has left interest rates so low for so long. 1-year CD’s bearing 0.60%. Well, at least the bottom 50% will be getting maybe 1.4% by the end of 2022 with, let me guess, 9-12% real inflation.
Morals and public office do not mix well. You either resign or get a heart attack in the chair. Most honest office bearer is the poorest for the same reason…
“Honey, how much higher is our stock market today? And why do our neighbors still go to work? Club for lunch?”
Heard in 1% of the households in America.
Someone tell J Powell that it is UNAMERICAN to punish savings…
and inflation at near 7% and savings rates based on Fed Funds at .05%….
has never happened before and never so punished those who simply choose to save their money.
And Powell worries about the tent people? What of the industrious who bounce out of bed each day to deliver, fill the shelves, turn the lights on in this country?
So it took the 1%’ers & 2-9%’ers about the same amount of time, 4 years, to recover from the great recession, while the poor folks at the bottom get a nice horizontal line. And, nowadays, they’re getting poorer. Yikes!
This chart is just nauseating. The “no billionaire left behind” policies of this country have gone on long enough, yet the FED is STILL PRINTING and will continue to for another 3 months.
I guess the billionaire set got their face-ripping Santa rally they were hoping for. Maybe Bezos can speed up the completion of his supergiganticmegayacht that has the carbon footprint of a small country with the proceeds.
General consensus is that the stock market bubble is the biggest ever in US history. How it plays out, nobody knows. Expect losses of 50% – 90% if history is any guide. Another way to look at it is expect zero real return for 15 – 20 years as excesses are worked off.
DC
And we wait for the Fed to deal with inflation, stop stimulating, and let rates return to historical norms…..
and where is the Senate Banking Committee, the overseer of the Fed?
The Fed has been HIJACKED…….that is clear.
3 months is a long time. For the FED to announce that they would still massively stoke inflation for another 3 months, especially given how quickly this escalated, is unconscionable. Not only was the overstimulation grotesquely uncalled for, so too was their response to continue stoking it.
As has been pointed out before, it takes time for policies to have an effect on inflation. Therefore, by continuing to feed it for another quarter, then perhaps engaging in pretend hikes of a chintzy quarter point, the FED is shouting F**K YOU to the poor and the working class. They’re not taking this seriously, they’re destroying lives on purpose. None of this was an accident. With soundbites like “we’re going to let inflation run hot for a while,” they have no cover. They exposed themselves.
I heard the Elon Musk paid zero taxes in 2019 and 2020 on a net worth of 250 billion.
I heard something similar about Bezos. The richest man in the world paid no income taxes.
That’s all going to change. They’re going to send out 1099s to all those wealthy Ebay sellers like Bezos, Musk, etc. Oh, wait….
The wealthy started their road to uber wealthy in 2008…
And the middle class, working poor and retired towards serfdom.
Hmmmm….what major fiscal and political changes also happened that year?
Modern Monetary Theory (aka – inflation’s & billionaire’s club best friend)
Orwellian Monetary Theory (OMT)
• Debt is good.
• Lender is slave to the borrower.
• Saving is Punished.
• “Stable” now means increasing (prices) at a stable rate of
increase. (2nd Fed mandate)
• Extremely low interest rates are moderate, even though at
immoderate record lows. (3rd mandate)
• The future funds the present. (It is no longer incumbent on
each generation to pay their debts.)
• Free market economy is arranged by unbridled unelected
power. (central bankers)
• Democracy is ruled by these monetary dictators.
• Ignorance is strength.
• Inflation is GOOD!
• Freedom is slavery.
• We can not raise rates because there is too much debt, so we
must allow the current condition of zero cost debt creation to
continue.
• Tax unrealized gains (fiscal response to inflation)
• Rates must stay low to solve the employment situation, even
though there are record job openings
• Trade deficits don’t matter, even if we must import critical
items to the survival of the nation
• Central Bankers will champion “woke” causes that have nothing
to do with banking
• Employment metrics now must focus on inclusiveness (despite
record job openings)
“Fed goes all in on Wealth Disparity as solution to the pandemic”
The “wealth effect” and “trickle-down eCONomics” should be relegated to the dustbin of history as moral and abject failures. Further, any talking head who tries to espouse their virtues should be ridiculed and then kicked in the shins for good measure.
And the solution to this is? And don’t tell me it’s by voting for the other oligarchic party.
The solution to the massive wealth disparity.
End QE.
Raise interest rates to inflation +3%.
Get government out of guaranteeing any contracts or mortgages or credits or subsidies to businesses….especially banks.
Cut government spending by 50%
Enforced fraud and GAAP laws with jail for executives.
BRAVO
Even if you were “in charge” you won’t be able to make ANY of this happen. They will make you “disappear”.
Trump’s election should make this obvious. He had a few good ideas as a candidate among a much bigger group of dumb ones but nothing changed.
As examples, he talked about scaling back the imperial state. Look how far that went. Also called the stock market a bubble as a candidate until stupidly defining it as the success metric for his fake economy supported by even bigger deficits than Obama.
I don’t know if he really intended to change anything. Point is, he was probably the only chance to do it. Ignoring conspiracy theories claiming he was a fake outsider, the establishment won’t be caught off guard again.
Trumps failure to “drain the swamp” is evident with his appointments, especially those in the economic sector
Gary Cohen – Goldman Sachs crook
Steve Mnucian – Goldman Sachs crook, worked for George Soros
Jerome Powell – Carlyle Group insider
The list goes on
2banana
Historical norms are Fed Funds = > inflation
copy and search for this chart
journal.firsttuesday.us/wp-content/uploads/Inflation-Fed-funds-rate.png
It isnt the executives that need to go to jail, it is the politicians. Not to say that I respect the executives, but if we started to implement and enforce the right laws and government policies, it would all change rapidly.
Let’s send them all to jail , just in case! Better to error on the side of caution.
@E
In the language of the 99% these people counterfeited billions of dollars and gave them to their friends.
The problem is a legal one, that they could carry out an act which is blatently morally illegal and get away with it. They need to be held to account and made to return the money to the public purse in restitution.
We are millions, they are few, it should be easy and it’s coming.
Indeed.
The Constitution gives Congress the right to
MINT MONEY
TAX
Those powers MAY NOT BE DELEGATED
The Federal Reserve has been, in the past, allowed to expand the money supply to meet the demands of an expanding economy.
They are also empowered to provide temporary liquidity to assuage short term banking issues.
BUT BUT, has it ever been conceded they could expand the money supply over 30% in less than two years….and not have any intention of retrieving that which was injected for stimulus?
And what is INTENTIONAL INFLATION if not INTENTIONAL TAXATION? Coupled with artificially pegged low interest rates and intentionally stimulated high inflation.
search for this chart
fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=evnk
The Fed exists under the agreement that they are charged with certain responsibilities…
ONE is stable prices
TWO is moderate or not extreme (up or down) long term interest rates
The Fed has IGNORED both….and not a word from the Senate Banking Committee
You have too much faith in your fellow American. Most of them are stupid and short-sighted. Ask them if they care about the deficit and most will say no. Because they are clueless about how it actually works.
Let’s not pretend that the politicians or bankers or any of the ultra-rich will EVER be held to account in this lifetime.
“These ‘people’ counterfeited billions of dollars and gave them to their friend”
You spelt trillions wrong
In reality the solution is a collapse. We are addicted to government and Fed heroin and that means each dollar of government debt is being less and less productive as it flows out into the hinterland . The government is keeping us alive daily, but slowly killing us in the long run.
There is only one Party; the Lobby party, and we’re not in it. Sadly, these will be the good old days 10 years from now. God help us !
Words cannot describe the level of hubris, callousness, myopia, spinelessness, and plain old stupidity currently on display.
Wolf,
With so many of the youngins deathly allergic to peanuts, could we go with something smoother sounding as a descriptor that almost reads like money, cashews?
Pecans? The true native American nut. We used to pick them off the ground in college in Texas when they fell off the (huge) trees, and we’d roast them and eat them. Delicious. My favorite nut. I eat a lot of them now (store-bought), and since I don’t like peanuts, I will switch to “…half of Americans got pecans.” But wait, that doesn’t sound right because pecans are so good!
pea-can or puh-kahn? the perennial debate.
I’m in the puh-kahn camp. But some of my best friends are in the pea-can camp. And we still get along :-]
Somehow in northeast OK we have merged the two with pea-kahn. So begins the nut-dialog wars, a pivotal point in our societal breakdown.
U of TX?
College was Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, TX (that campus was full of pecan trees). MBA a few years later UT at Austin, but I don’t remember pecan trees on that campus. But I was just going to one particular corner of it.
you know Wolf of all of the financial commentators out there on the internet you explain this F–k job we’re all getting better than anybody! I hope Wolf street goes viral( I tell everybody I know About it). Happy New Year!
I agree. I have already sent this to many that will find it refreshingly logical and easy to grasp.
Thank you Wolf
The biggest economic crime and looting of treasury was the $1 trillion PPP sent to businesses that lost no money during the pandemic which is being forgiven and it is also tax free and the only condition to get to loan was to state: I have been negatively affected by Covid.
Case in point : Owner of small construction company I know got two PPP loans first for $540k already forgiven, second for $680k in the process of being forgiven. Guy never lost any business, it has never been better in his words, just tax free money.
Needless to say he dumped the money on more real estate and expensive cars.
Our money rests on a trust system and I fear that the public is losing it gradually and then it will be abruptly.
It is the most egregious dereliction of duty by the Fed and the government I have ever witnessed. It will no tend well.
Yep. It’s this money that really set things on fire. It is all pouring into real estate, cars, boats, RVs, etc. These people were the ones who didn’t need the money in the first place. This is top down “wealth effect” nonsense on steroids. It is unfathomable that they did this.
That is sad for those starting out, as the drain of rents and other essentials monthly will prevent capital formation. Not that all the “get rich quick” noise helps, either. For me, plugging along over the decades, living with great discipline and building a few meager assets has been a cornerstone of my quality of life, modest but excellent. I couldn’t afford to rent the worst unit in my complex now, and I own the best one, almost all paid off. I have missed 5 days in 37 years at my job. Just dumped a friend from way back, entertaining as he is, as he has been purely living off the fat of the land for decades, and the productivity of his fellow citizens. I hear a pleasing sound here: the sound of character.
Amazing you haven’t broken your shoulder with all that back patting.
you completely misread his post. he’s basically saying that he was able to work hard and afford a comfortable home, but that young people now can work as hard as they want and they still won’t be able to afford a home.
i don’t see any back patting there at all. he’s decrying structural economic decay that makes his story no longer possible.
One of the really big problems in the US is that residential real estate has become an investment, not an expense.
Real estate is not a productive asset, it ages and doesnt make anything. A business is a productive asset that creates value.
It is bad economic policy to encourage people to jack up the prices of real estate as a way to get rich, it steals investment from things that are truly productive.
The amazing technology advancements of our modern era are the only reason our economy is not in the tank. If we had not shipped all our manufacturing base to China (and much of the tech base) we would have a killer economy that is soaring for all manner of people. Instead we allowed the few to get rich and screw everyone else.
OTB, a lot of us have done what phleep has done with his working and saving life. It’s the process that built this country. It’s a shame to see it all unraveling before our eyes, though.
You’ll have to shout that a little louder; I don’t think he can hear you from his high horse.
Perhaps the virtuous, spouting their self regard needs to be leavened with an observation or two.
Perhaps the virtuous were too busy working and saving to recognize the system decaying.
Perhaps the virtuous should have taken a day off here and there to work on preserving the system for the next generation.
Perhaps the system continues to fail because they only took out but forgot to give back.
O T B,
You make valid, but generalized points.
What Wolf is reporting in this piece is an analysis of how the Fed and Congress have engineered a system to reward the ultra elite.
As a voting citizen of the USA who is outside the power structure, I have only one tool for equity, and I use it: Never miss a vote & never vote for the T P D (two party duopoly) at the national level.
Aside from that, Wolf is doing the only thing that can be done, and he does it extremely well: Speak the truth & make the masses aware of what is happening.
Does that mean the Fed and Congress and the President will change what they are doing? Probably not, but it does shine light on how and why we are where we are.
Until the status quo T P D is broken by a majority of voters, or until unrest causes a change of policy by those in control, we will continue down the road to wealth disparity.
I see and live with the unrest in south Minneapolis. Christmas night, kids in a stolen car got cornered by the cops. The driver reversed and rammed a squad car. One cop was hanging on to the stolen car and got hurt. Two in the squad also got hurt. A passenger was arrested, cited and released. The driver got away on foot.
The kid that ran away is now, at least time-being free, and is probably laughing to his pals. It’s just a small fraction out there that are going off the deep end, but it’s increasing very rapidly, and I would opine that it is largely caused by “The Wealth Disparity” that is a direct result of the Fed’s actions.
Yeah, I break the law when I carry without a permit. Yeah I’m going to go through the necessary and legal hoops to get a permit soon.
“It’s survival in the city
When you live from day to day
City streets don’t have much pity
When you’re down, that’s where you’ll stay”
-Anthem from the movie “The Warriors.”
Great post
Those who sought self sufficiency …. who made sure they have money for an unforeseen event or emergency…..
Those who saved to actually buy (cash) a car or even a home…
PUNISHED
I always hopes an unscreened questioner would ask Powell if his parents ever saved money.
Why is the ability to SAVE punished NOW, when throughout the history of this nation Americans could SAVE their way to financial stability….. but not now.
The 1% and the Fed are pulling the ladder up on the rest of the country.
Earners / Savers / Workers are PUNISHED by Fed policy, and someone should make this point.
Labor shortage? People are giving up. And Powell worries about the druggies and mentally ill in the tent town he walks past…… are you really that dumb Jay?
Started listening to Ray Dalio – Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail after readying a comment about him on this site. Interesting concepts being presented about printing money and impacts. Compliments the amazing input found on this site. Strange times for sure. So glad I found Wolfstreet
I have read most of that book and even though I think Ray Dalio is sort of an exhibitionist / false moralist, I do think his study of historical debt cycles is interesting and useful.
I think for those without a background on debt cycles, it is a must read to understand that most financial crises and many, many world political events are all caused by debt and its mismanagement
His video “How the Economy Works” is also a great intro video for people just starting out on their journey studying finance and economics as well.
Yes, it’s nice to see a little sanity and integrity amidst the rampant get-rich-quick cronyism that prevails today.
What Ray Dalio engages in is called “virtue-signaling.” In reality, he’s just another one of the robber barons hoping to be spared once things go full tilt.
Something rarely discussed is how massive wealth disparity culls competent people from the workforce who no longer have any real incentive to work. Between 1950 and 1980, everyone had to work because lines of credit were hard to come by, and usually required physical collateral to back them up. Now, anyone can get credit and speculate the money away over long time periods, hiding any actual losses they might be accruing.
Really, how would you know such a thing is being done ?
It’s my preferred narrative, therefore it’s being done. That’s elementary logic, man!
Regards Mr Holmes
Jeff
I think people are giving up.
Inflation.
The inability to save your way onto your financial feet.
And the solution govt gives is to forgive student debt. Again, borrowers are rewarded for not honoring their obligation.
These rich universities should be lending out the tuitions…then lets see where the costs of education go.
You want to buy a Ford … you dont borrow from the federal govt, you borrow from Ford Credit. SO you want to go to XYZ IVY LEAGUE SCHOOL? Have them lend you the money.
I’m on that lethargic “2-9” line. Conservative market holdings with some safeguards, and some cash reserves becoming worth less each day. I guess the really big dogs can afford to lose 50B and still be happy with 25B left over. But that still makes no sense. Wolf, what am I missing here? Surely the “in” crowd gets a heads-up to protect their 75B before the bubble pops? And not caught holding tulips? And how the heck do you reorganize 75B of holdings into some kind of preservation mode without drawing a LOT of attention?
The bottom 99% just isn’t trying hard enough. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, you dirty hippies!
The beatings will continue until morale improves!!!
-J.P
LOL
The bottom 99% are waiting for the Fed to FIGHT INFLATION
The bottom 99% are waiting for a return to normalcy……a fair return on savings and no inflation..
But the 1% seem to know/sense that the FED is making things ABNORMAL for the purpose of fluffing assets……the younger folks should be aware their future is being emptied out to fluff today’s markets. ($20 Trillion in last 12 years added to a National Debt that was a total of $9 Trillion for the first 215 years of this nation)
Give me the Trillion dollar squirt gun, and I can make things look good too.
In my opinion, there is zero chance anything changes. The wealthy control everything, including policy. They own the lawmakers. They will never relinquish control or do the right thing. They are becoming so fantastically wealthy that they are giddy with delight. So we will continue down this very path until the country ultimately fails. They may be able to hold it together for a few more decades or so.
i agree that they own the lawmakers, which is why both republicans and democrats are so thrilled to congratulate powell on doing such a “great job saving the economy.” because they are from the elite class.
i, however, have doubts that it lasts a few more decades. i’m thinking 2030 is the end.
So now what?
Just focus on how you can provide for yourself and your loved ones, and carry on. That’s all you can do at this point.
End of story.
Now go write your romance novel… ;)
Heard an interesting perspective on the mechanics of how policy gets injected into our lives by our psycho overlords. Policy is created on the Davos, NGO, think tank level. Implemented by our money grubbing legislative layer. And enforced by the bureaucrats and police. Not much democracy going on in anything that governs us anymore.
The model is not just domestic, it is a global model that governs the world.
Reminds me of the WHO head Tedros parroting Build Back Better, I think before Biden was even elected. These people are transparent.
There has never been much democracy anywhere, ever. It’s an illusion.
And it’s been in effect for about 4,000 years. You can even find legal guidelines for lending in Hammurabi’s Code. It was world wide from Europe to Japan.
In ancient times religious temples were used as banks.
The methodology has evolved (goldsmiths invented debt-backed paper and fractional reserve lending), the players have died and been replaced, but the behavior is constant. Whether it was Crassus, the Medici, or the Rothschild family, banks and lenders have always looked out for themselves first, their clients second, and the plebes didn’t matter.
See my comments about Jackson vs Biddle further down.
I think the financial system only works as long as production and consumption keeps increasing every year. Therefore, the general public can easily put a stop to all this by either decreasing consumption or decreasing production. One of the two is enough to bring down the system, or at least stop the trend towards greater wealth inequality. There seems to be little appetite for consuming less, but antiwork is one of the hottest topics trending on Reddit now. What’s the probability that antiwork forces the Fed to crash the market to force all these idlers back into the workforce? It’s gotta be greater than zero. Maybe 1-2%?
what general public you are talking about ? General public has no idea what’s happening around them and they have no clue about the bigger picture.
DC
Beginning in a few weeks, look for a new pricing structure across the board. (for 2022)
And look for unions striking for higher wages to compensate for the Fed’s inflation. (Even Larry Summers admits the bottlenecks are a RESULT of the inflation, not the source)
Hoping the election year will prompt a vigorous debate about Fed policy and promoted inflation, which is soon to spiral.
That is what Marie Antoinette and the house of Bourbon thought back in the late 1700’sin France. But history says they were wrong.
So now that we know wealth disparity has already occurred (to historic proportions), what are the chances that wealth redistribution occurs? And in what form would it possibly occur?
There is not going to be any wealth “redistribution” going on EVER. Do you think these people want to share? Of course not. That’s why they’re taking it all for themselves right now. They are some of the cheapest people known to mankind. Billionaires tip worse than people who earn $30,000 per year.
Depends upon someone’s assumptions.
Since I know most “wealth” is fake existing only on paper due to an asset mania, there is a lot less actual wealth to redistribute than most people advocating it believe. But given that most people are utterly economically clueless, it’s not surprising that a belief exists that it can be converted to provide the masses with real goods and services which have not been produced and don’t exist.
This should be totally obvious from the current supply chain distortions but it’s still lost on some progressives. It’s not remotely possible to convert hardly any of this “wealth” to mass consumption, as the economic production capacity doesn’t exist to accommodate it.
As to the mechanism, a temporary implementation of MMT generally, whatever the format. Refundable tax credits and “stimulus” are the most obvious examples. Maybe also selective debt forgiveness.
Before much of this happens though, an asset crash with no real recovery should end the delusion first.
Exactly.
Powell meets the angry crowds.
> you want me to write you all a cheque, just so long as you don’t cash it?
> how many zeros you want on it? I’ll write it right now, just say? six each? seven?
Paper zeros are always available in the US of A. Actual goods so you don’t have to work all the time? Not so much…
They seem happy enough to distribute the purchasing power from those that work to those that don’t work.
For politicians to distribute wealth from the investor class to pay welfare would mean handing over some of their own insider trading wealth. Don’t hold your breath, they like things just the way they are.
Since the Fed set the reserve requirement to 0% for banks, it might imply that the deluge
of inflation we are seeing is due to the money multiplier effect going exponential. Since the bank reserve requirement was previously 10% common sense would say the banks only have 10% more money to lend. But the money multiplier suggests a near infinite growth in money supply.
So did the banks only get 10% more money or was it a much larger number? I assume there was a reason for coming up with the below equation.
Bank Money multiplier = 1/(reserve requirement)
The reserve requirement was useless when banks had already trillions of dollars in reserves sitting at the bank – currently $4 trillion. At the time, most of them “excess reserves,” meaning reserves past the 10% requirement. Since the Financial Crisis, the Fed has paid interest on those reserves, and that’s why banks keep them there. I don’t think that the removal of the 10% reserve requirement changed anything in 2020, though it would have changed the dynamics in 2005, before money printing loaded the banks up with reserves.
Frustration with the wealth pyramid structure has led to the great equalizer. Whereas 1% of people control around 1/3 of the wealth in the overall economy, in bitcoin, 0.01% of hodlers control 1/3 of all the bitcoins. This is going to democratize finance and give the millennials a chance. Or at least that’s how it’s sold to the masses.
Crypto is going to democratize finance to provide opportunity?
That’s really funny. The majority of Americans are destined to become poorer or a lot poorer.
There is never something for nothing, ever.
The billionaires are the “whales” who control crypto. Who are you kidding?
I should have said this before Christmas:
This website has the best, easiest to read, economics charts on the internet.
Today I’m trying to figure out what the Federal reserve Bank means by “taper”.
I think it has something to do with tap dancing.
Whatever taper means, it does not seem to mean reducing Red Credit.
Federal Reserve Credit last week surged $66.7billion to a record $8.742 trillion. Over the past 119 weeks, Fed Credit expanded $5.015 Trillion, or 135%.
So I guess “taper” means INCREASING Fed Credit?
It’s always hard to understand what any central banker says — typically a financial word salad !
They are not tapering their balance sheet right now, they are tapering their rate of increase to the balance sheet, which is why “taper” is a stupid term for their current expansionary policies. Bottom line, the FED is printing recklessly, STILL, and for the foreseeable future, for which there is no justification or explanation other than stealing the fruits of the future generations for their own selfish greed.
Richard Greene,
If you look at the Fed’s week-by-week asset levels, you’re going to get a lot of noise. At the end of November, those assets fell. Before the holidays they rose. Probably in the week ending Wed or next week, they’ll fall again.
The unevenness has largely to do with MBS, which the Fed buys in the “to be announced” (TBA) market, and it won’t book those purchases until they settle, which is 2-3 months later.
Meanwhile, pass-through principal payments on MBS reduce the MBS balance in an unpredictable and uneven way (refis, mortgage payments, sales, etc.). So the MBS balance jumps up and down weekly.
The tapering of MBS won’t show up in the numbers until 2-3 months after the start (late Nov) due to the issue with settlement of the trades that I described. If you look at the purchase schedule that the NY Fed released today, you can already see the reduced scheduled purchases. But those trades won’t show up on the Fed’s balance sheet until February or March.
I think it’s time again to cover the Fed’s balance sheet for the period ended Wed next week. There’s a lot of confusion out there about the taper. But this stuff gets very technical. And not many people read it :-]
Tomorrow, or on Wed ==> $3T.
I wonder how much wealth Americans who owned shares of companies on the Trump/Biden banned list of Chinese Companies have lost since Nov. 2020, when the original list was first announced.
Must be nice to settle into your chair, sip your gourmet coffee, and watch your wealth grow a few billion, with your feet up and Bing Crosby playing in the background.
If they could watch some starving people on tv, they might get an even bigger dopamine hit.
A shocking number of socialists visit this site.
SocalJim,
Correction: “a shocking number of people of all stripes visit this site” :-]
The most capitalist thing to do for Congress would be:
1. to make it illegal for the Fed to engage in QE, and
2. to force the Fed to sell all it’s QE assets, keeping only what is needed (less than $3T).
But there is no stomach for Capitalism in this country. The US is a hybrid system: mega-socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the rest.
“But there is no stomach for Capitalism in this country.”
Exactly
Capitalism without bankruptcy is like religion without Hell.
And the 2008 bailouts were such. And the 2018 attempt by Powell (I was a fan back then) to equalize Fed Funds to inflation, make it an obligation to borrow rather than some sort of free ride, was admirable.
Where did it all go?
The Fed has been hijacked, and my guess as to who has done it is an unpopular one on this website.
Wolf is absolutely correct. I continue to wonder why, amongst all the gibberish here about Fed plumbing and wiring no one has ever mentioned “Whose bread I eat, his song I must sing”.
The Fed is a privately owned organization whose shareholders are banks. Whose bread do they eat?
First of all, the Fed needs to look after itself. It’s not a charity. The Fed will do what’s best for the Fed, which entails protecting its owners, which will also look out for their big customers. Did we elect Bernanke, Yellen, or Powell? No we picked the corrupt cronies who picked them as directed by Big Money and Citizens United.
Look at the fight between Andrew Jackson and the Second Bank of the United States. Jackson called the Bank “a hydra-headed monster… it impaired the morals of our people, corrupted our statesmen, and threatened our liberty. It bought up members of Congress by the Dozen… and sought to destroy our republican institutions.”
Could have been written yesterday, except the Second Bank had far less power than modern central banks. The Second Bank had cannons; today’s banks have nuclear warheads.
It is often argued that Jackson had a personal axe to grind since the paper he was paid with for some land became worthless when the issuers went bankrupt. It left him very antagonistic towards the use of paper currency and credit instead of hard money.
After being re-elected and successfully vetoing renewal of the Bank’s charter, Jackson ordered withdrawal of all federal funds from the Bank.
Meanwhile the Bank was run by Nicholas Biddle, a very competent banker with an unfortunate tendency to play favorites, generous to friends and denying funds to enemies. To his credit, as a banker he was a miracle worker salvaging our economic system after the War of 1812. Unfortunately he was also a pompous crook.
Biddle responded to Jackson’s action by announcing that the Bank would not respond to the loss of government deposits by attracting new private deposits or raising new capital. Instead he decided to limit credit and call in loans. He hoped the contraction of credit and resultant recession would create a backlash against Jackson. Biddle’s move backfired when his plan was leaked and bolstered Jackson’s claim that the Bank had been created to serve the interests of the wealthy, not the People.
Whatever Jackson’s motivation was, it was undoubtedly to improve conditions for the common people. Biddle was obviously working for the rich and powerful. The Second Bank was locked and loaded to throw the economy into recession and destroy livelihoods just to beat Jackson. This is how banks have always operated and that is why whatever happens will favor banks and elites over the 99%.
Biddle lost his job, tried to recover in later shady financial endeavors, and died a despised pauper. His clumsy arrogant approach to fighting Jackson did him in.
This time it’s no different. You know why QE, Twist, RRPs, etc aren’t working out for you? That’s not the intention. You’re not who they’re protecting. You’re getting maybe 3-4% of the benefit of Fed gyrations.
“Let me issue and control a nation’s money and I care not who writes the laws.” — Mayer Amschel Rothschild
Rothschilds own us or u.s.
I detected a bit of sarcasm in this article (it’s about time).
I recently resigned from the working class, if money has no value in the future than I have no motivation to earn money today.
My leaders adopted an official policy of confiscating retirement savings in order to buy votes and cut taxes. To show anything for my hard work and thrift I need to spend my retirement savings now, and fast.
As for Fed policy giving a leg up to billionaires don’t worry, the Fed will soon enough make everyone a billionaire.
I’m afraid objections will fall on deaf ears so gird your loins because they believe out of control inflation is the least worst option, we have crossed the Rubicon and the die has been cast.
Alea iacta est
yes, and the elites are very myopic. their “assets” won’t be worth anything once the currency and society fails.
Here here to good cheer
But how are you going to afford a million-dollar crackshack in Tennessee or in the middle of Canada, how are you going to pay C$2,500 for a cockroach infested two-bed apartment in the birthplace of Justin Bieber, Stratford, Ontario (a town 100 miles away from a major city)?
Can we opt-out of the Jerome Weimar Boy and Justin Trudeau Sunny ways feudal system?
If I borrow a billion dollars to buy stocks, does that make me a billionaire.
Michael Francis,
No. That makes you a zero-naire.
Wealth here = assets minus debts. So if you borrow $1 billion to buy $1 billion in stocks (if you could), your wealth = $1 billion minus $1 billion = zero.
Wolf
That’s old school
Yep. You take the money, start up a SPAC and skim 20%. Then you dump the SPAC on a greater fool (or a hedge fund looking to take another bite of the sandwich before passing it along).
Now you have $200 million.
Yes, in the same way that people brag about “owning a million dollar house” that they owe $975,000 on.
1) In Mar 2020 the top 1% net worth was $24M. In Sept 2021 : $34M, up 40%. Net worth stalled at the top, perhaps because the started to liquidate.
2) In Mar 31 2020 SPX was 2600. In Sept 30 2021 : 4300, up 65%.
3) The $3T, this week, will give them a booster, but in Q1, Q2 2022 they will start to decay, even if they park their money in short term US treasuries.
4) BSV (Vanguard short term bond) don’t move like AAPL.
Wolf-another one over the ‘400 ft.’ sign in center field and outta the park. Many thanks.
may we all find a better day.
Okay, whichever one of you 50%-ters got my $6,900, send it back to my Chase account. That way, unlike Jpowell you will be able to sleep at night. Thanks in advance!
Swamp
Dont forget the gifting of “carbon tax credits” that he received out of some sort of magic…..which he then sold.
And the NY State deal on land and real estate taxes for his solar panels…
What’s the phone number one calls to get deals like that? Is it published?
A lot of folks here seem to think a market crash or other disaster will hurt the megarich. They didn’t get there by being total idiots and many have lots of resources in the areas we hoi polloi try to stock up on…beans, bullets, bullion.
It won’t be the French Revolution..their heads will be just fine and there will be plenty of cake left.
The less America produces the more “billionaires” you have to have.
You have less stuff. How do you massage that? You take $100 from every person who wants to exchange $100 for “stuff” and you give it to a person who can only eat so much in a day, who just puts it into bidding up existing stuff.
If you took all the billions and gave it to the regular Joe and then they tried to change it for “stuff”. You think you have inflation right now?
America can’t deliver.
The rest of Americans and Canadians get large mortgages that take decades to be repaid, while the job market is reducing wages via offshoring, staffing agencies and importing international students (Toronto colleges are mainly diploma mills to bring in cheaper labour to work in blue collar jobs).
There was a Conservative MP in Ontario who told crippled war vets to pull themselves by the bootstraps, and she told welfare recipients that “the best social assistance is a job”.
But during the pandemic, her government gave away HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of dollars to cronies and donors which are unaccounted for.
If the S&P were to continue its present trajectory for 2022, it will be a gain of about 250%. What is the probability of this happening. The most overleveraged, overbought market, in the entire history of the markets.
Will the billionaires get hurt on the correction? depends. Do they own ponzi stock options, or Blue chip. All I know is , the carnage affects primarily retail joe stock holders. How many portfolios are leveraged now, how many crypto portfolios are leveraged. As for crypto, its extremely illiquid. It can take up to several hours to complete a trade. What happens when they all rush to sell, or get margin calls. 2022 Maybe an interesting year. buckle up