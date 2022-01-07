Hard to Imagine the Labor Market Will Go Back to Pre-Pandemic Dynamics. Too Much Has Changed

People got thrown out of a rut and thought about how to move forward differently. We can see that increasingly in the numbers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Momentous shifts in the labor market, brought on by the pandemic, are percolating to the surface, with millions of people not joining the labor force, with companies having trouble hiring as people don’t want to be hired under the current conditions, and with people striking out on their own to get out of the rat race and chase after their dream. Side-gigs that were started while working-from-home may have turned into full-time businesses, and these people quit their W-2 jobs – contributing to the record number of “quits” – and are now chasing after their dream, and the creation of tiny businesses has exploded. And wages are surging.
For the second month in a row, households reported large gains in people who are working – including the self-employed and people starting their own businesses. But employers reported that they’d added only a smallish number of employees to their payrolls, which don’t include the self-employed and those striking out on their own.
Hourly wages jumped more than expected. And the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%, the lowest since February 2020, when it was 3.5%, which had been the low since the 1950s.
The labor force ticked up only a minuscule amount and remained way below the pre-pandemic trends as many people decided for whatever reason to remain on the sidelines.
The reference period for all this drama is the week around December 12, before the spike in omicron cases, and it’s based on two large-scale surveys, one of households and the other of employers (“establishments”), released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
It adds more color to the picture of a labor market that has changed in dramatic ways.
Employers added just 199,000 people to their payrolls, based on surveys for the payroll week that included December 12. Over the past three months, employers added 1.1 million employees. This brought the total number of employees on the payrolls to 148.9 million, still down by 3.6 million from February 2020 and about 8 million below pre-pandemic trend. In other words, employers are now able to hire at the pre-pandemic pace but are not able to catch up.
Households reported that the number of working people, including the self-employed and entrepreneurs, jumped by 651,000 people in the reference week of December 12, and by a massive gain of 2.17 million people over the past three months, bringing the total to 156.0 million people who’re now working. This was still down by 2.8 million from the total in February 2020, and about 7 million workers below trend, but they’re catching up with pre-pandemic trends (red line).
This is the image of the disconnect.
It speaks of people choosing to be self-employed or starting their own thing, from ecommerce retail operations out of the garage to transaction lawyers leaving a law firm to start their own M&A shops out of their house, and taking their clients with them, during the biggest M&A boom the world as ever seen. These folks are tracked by the household surveys, but not the establishment surveys.
The average hourly wage jumped by $0.19 for the month, the biggest increase since April 2021. In the data going back to 2006 until the pandemic, there had never been a $0.19 increase per hour. Year-over-year, the average hourly wage, at $31.31, jumped by 4.7%.
The labor force and “labor shortages.”
The labor force – people who were either already working or who were actively looking for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey of households – ticked up by only 168,000 people in December, which brought the three-month gain to 823,000.
This leaves the labor force down by 2.3 million people from February 2020 and by 5.2 million from trend, while employers were desperately trying to fill an enormous 10.6 million in job openings.
Job openings – based on surveys of HR departments, not online job postings – started to spike above pre-pandemic trends in February 2021, surpassed the 8-million level for the first time in March 2020, surpassed the 10-million level for the first time in June 2021, and have been above 10 million every month since.
This mind-boggling spike in job openings has been going on for 10 months, indicating from another angle just how hard it is for employers to hire people and how reluctant people are, despite higher wages, to take those jobs:
And people feel freer than ever before to quit their jobs to start a new job or a new activity or go rest on their laurels and spend more time with their inflated assets. These “quits” at private-sector employers started spiking in March 2021, hit an all-time record in April 2021, and continued to spike, hitting another record in November:
It’s hard to believe that the labor market would go back to the pre-pandemic normal. Too many things have changed. Some people have massively benefited from the pandemic of asset-price inflation, and it changed how they look at work, and the need to work, including many people who’ve just had enough and retired.
Government stimulus has provided breathing room for other people to reevaluate how they want to move forward. Businesses have changed too. Working from home at least part of the time is now seen as a benefit by employees and as a cost-cutting measure by employers. But working from home allows people to experiment with side gigs and develop new ideas and ease into striking out on their own. The pandemic has thrown people and businesses out of a rut, with some surprising consequences for the labor market.
It will take time but things will be back to normal in a few years with everything 1.5x higher – prices and wages. Classic 50% devaluation in currency. FED got the opportunity in Covid to reduce the debt burden and it took full advantage of that.
Besides Covid nothing has changed in the world much so there is no reason life will not be back to pre pandemic normal. WFH, hobby jobs, early retirement etc are nothing new, they will all fall in place. This also means that stocks that exploded up in Covid will crater back to normal except those that actually expanded a lot in Covid like TSLA. TSLA is doubling their output every year and are already at 1M pa. They are a tech company – will use cars as a platform just like Apple did with iPhone. Good bye GM and Ford.
Savers were the ultimate losers in all this. Bad for them, specially the older folks out of workforce. The silver lining is that their 401k and SS did get a bump.
Where has the debt burden been reduced? Debt has increased by more than national income or GDP since March 2020.
Disagree with this completely. Inflation cannot be allowed to increase at that rate or it becomes ingrained in psychology and then it cant be stopped. The Fed will be forced to fight it. I actually think inflation will be tamed much faster than anyone thinks, but that it will take a real big downside in asset prices and increases in interest rates to get there.
This is what psychologist call “A recency bias”
Nuff said.
We are still in the middle of a very distorted market. People think they are rich because their portfolio is up and their real estate is worth a bunch more. That makes them do stupid things. Many people tried to start businesses, but many of those ventures will fail.
Interest rates are ready to skyrocket. I see the 30 year mortgage rate at 5% by April. That will kill housing prices in this inflated market. There are many homes that people bought as assets and once they see prices drop, they will want to get out rapidly.
What is stupid about that?
Only if you can make the increase in fake wealth permanent by getting out before too many do will this work.
In other words, very few proportionately because the wealth increase is exactly that, fake. It isn’t the result of increased production. At a national level, trying to live off of asset appreciation is no different than doing so off of government “printing”.
+1.
Lot of this is due to BS wealth effect. I have see this with people around me.
Think a big crash in all assets prices and severe recession (hard landing) will take care of things including inflation.
Then that had better not be allowed to happen.
Asset price deflation is needed to mop up the messy excess liquidity created by monetary inflation.
I have no idea what’s going to happen but the only “reset” I see happening is asset price deflation.
ROI eventually matters and it will only take a little credit crunch to reveal the necrotic underbelly of our current economic fantasy.
Easy, big fella. Most of us want higher rates, but don’t expect 5% 30-year mortgages by April. 3.5 to maybe 3.7%.
Distorted market – agreed
Fake wealth – agreed, unless we have a bunch of Karnack the Greats who are going to nail timing the market. But, the drop in the market and asset prices, most likely, will be somewhat gradual over at least several months to a year or more possibly.
Jay,
As of today, the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage is already being quoted at 3.5%. The Feddie Mac figure that was cited yesterday was from a survey most mortgage bankers filled out on Monday. A lot has changed since.
I’ll have more on that in a little while. This is now fast-moving.
Only up 30bps since Oct 2021. Not a big deal.
Agreed, 3.5% is not a big deal, still very low, and going a lot higher. I don’t know at what level it becomes a big deal, but somewhere along the line, it does become a big deal, maybe somewhere above 4% or above 4.25%.
Thing about the 10YR TREAS, … when rates rise, fixed rate MTG portfolios take an outsized hit because their durations extend which causes MTG traders take outsized short positions in 10YR futures. So, a chunk of this 10YR backup in yields is technical.
I read it was ~ 3.25% early this week. Yes, it’s fast moving, but I don’t see 5% by April. Approaching 4%, I guess, sure.
Thanks, Wolf!
I’m a mortgage broker, Silicon Valley
30 Year Fix | SFR | 30 day lock | rate term refi
3.25% Conforming limit 647, 200 760 FICO 60% LTV
3.375% Agency HB limit 970,800 760 FICO 60% LTV
You are right Wolf, likely more expensive up in the city b/c condo or coop and I’m using SFR (single family residence) IT is changing so fast every day up .125% to .25%. no relief in sight
Wolf- You were the one that pointed out that over the past year, the Treasury has used the 1.7 Trillion in the general account to pay for government deficit and that it went down to almost zero with the debt ceiling issue. That is a bigger distortion of the supply-demand curve than the mere $100 billion the Fed was buying in bonds. Now they have cut the bond buying, but they are also going to be pumping alot of new supply of bonds into the market.
The interest rates are going to move much faster, much higher than anyone thinks.
Just want for the days where all asset prices are crashing. That is when reality sets in. The progressives in the democratic party will try to blame it on Biden, but it is the lack of conservative fiscal policies that is going to kill this country.
The time to buckle in is near.
Pretty telling and hilarious that 7% interest on mortgages means the end of the world as we know it. That rate would crater prices, for naturally depreciating and disintegrating houses, that are primarily based on payments (interest only in CRE), and not ROI or inherent value as a dwelling.
gametv, wow 5% by April? bold prediction.
You are now on the record my friend ;)
I was going to give 30 FRM at 5% at least until the fall, but now that you mention it this way, I actually think what you are predicting is definitely within the realm of possibility.
I think the O/U by April 15th is that rates hover around 4.75%
Peanut Gallery – My thinking is based on Wolf had discussed in his previous articles, but he never really thought about the implications.
Everyone is fixated on the QE that happened with bond purchases to the tune of $100 billion a month. That was not even the biggest distortion. The bigger distortion was that the Treasury was starving the supply of bonds to the tune of $250 billion a month. It started in Feb 2021 and lasted until about November, and they they sold some in November into December and now they are selling it again.
Bonds are a function of supply and demand, the same way every market is. So the tightening that is going to happen is not only the reduction of $100 billion of buying, but the increase of $250 in supply. That is a whopping shot.
And here is what will allow this to move rapidly. With inflation running rampant, the Fed cannot simply start another round of QE. They are forced to allow the markets to adjust.
So wait and watch for tepid demand at an upcoming Treasury auction. Those are the days when Treasuries will get pounded.
Also watch for the time when long-term trend lines are broken. That will be when things move real fast. My prediction is that January shows a big upside move, but it is February or March when the interest rates really move. Why? Because the market will initially be able to absorb the extra supply of Treasuries with out medium impact. But with month after month of Treasuries hitting the markets, buyers will be satiated. They wont want more, even at moderately higher rates, they will demand MUCH higher rates.
5% by April is not even my worst case scenario. What if the next crash is a crash in Treasury prices, as 30 years of interest rate repression gets all unwound, all at once? Not saying it will happen, but it COULD HAPPEN. We are in uncharted territory.
My first home loan in 1986 was 10% . It didn’t stop me from buying a house and 35 years later that house is worth 10 times what I paid for it even though I split the lot and took half the land to build another house next door.
I sold the old house in 1988 [tax free profit] and the new house I built in 1990.
I think real estate is far and away the best investment for someone with very little money to invest. After all,you have to live somewhere. Just make sure your first house is an investment and not a home.
The residential RE price to income ratio is noticeably higher now versus 1986. Mortage rates are noticeably lower and far more likely headed up than down over any extended term. This combination doesn’t add up to anything close to a repeat of the last 35 years.
If you live and work in a time in history when everything went your way long-term, it is easy to see it as a truism that is applicable for all time. I’m a 73 yr old Boomer, and I think most of what I experienced is not going to be available to the younger people. Real estate will still prevail because of leverage. If you put 20% down and your house goes up in value, you keep all the increase, even though you only invested 20% of it. There may be huge booms and busts, though. All I can see is that a person should live beneath his means ansd save, save, save.
I agree RE is a great cornerstone investment but as a person who grew up in Florid-duh (native Brooklyn born TYVM) I have seen maybe at least ten times that RE has collapsed. I have seen people’s finances and lives ruined. They alsways blame being overleveraged like being overleveraged was something beyond their control.
Growing up in bubble-duh I knew RE was the way to make money and obviate the need for a bank in my business endeavors. But you better get your timing right.
People can and will get the timing wrong. It always happens. Then, the tears fall. Real estate is a great long term investment. That’s why it pays to wait until there is a screaming deal. That’s the tell that your timing may be right. No screaming deals anywhere right now.
The house I sold in The Duh in 2005 on a beach with a salt water canal was later sold in a short sale for 60% less in four years.
A buyer’s strike in housing could get interesting if the corporate buyers get slapped down with their predominantly interest only balloon loans for whatever reason.
Anyone who had a mastermind plan to get rich on a corporate I/O balloon loan in four years on essentially no cost, or negative cost money, better have their act together or boom and poof. Most people who had access to that crazy easy money took it.
Why not?
Everyone is at the party dancing and swimming under the spectacular Bernanke9000 Robo-Debaser Copter and has been under a shower of filthy cash for so long that they are completely wasted, stupefied watching the Sun rise with the bleary eyes of satiation.
Enlightened – You should understand that times are very different now. Let me expound.
One – The prices paid in 1986 were a smaller percentage of household income than they are today.
Two- The long term trend toward 2 income families helped to increase household wealth. That trend is now over and maybe even a little reversed in the last year.
Three – Real estate is a leverage asset, the only asset that most buyers use 80-90% leverage.
Four – Lots of properties have been bought by investors, big and small, those people will run for the hills and sell at any price to get out in a descending market.
Five. Even if you dont use leverage on your house, the price of competitive houses is based on a monthly mortgage payment. When those payments become too much, demand dries up. A home is only worth what someone will pay for it.
Six. The last year has proven that real estate prices are about psychology as much as anything. When psychology changes, it means big changes fast.
Seven. The Federal Reserve was able to cut rates and perform QE because there was no inflation in 2008. Now they cant do that. They need to just let the chips fall to bring down runaway inflation.
Eight. There are housing and debt bubbles around the world that will pop simultaneously and this will cool housing demand EVERYWHERE.
Alot of people make the wrong assumption that high inflation will mean higher home prices. Wrong! Higher inflation will lead to higher mortgage rates, which will kill housing prices.
We are starting from a point where
Yep,
A lot of these dudes who quit the workforce to sit home and trade Bitcoin , NFT’s and buy Puts & Calls and all that bull s$it are going to be (SOL) s$it out of luck when this market crashes and they find their sorry a$ses in a soup line begging for a hot meal. If I was an employer I would look at the gaps in their resume and ask them WTF they were doing for 2 years, while honest working folks were busting the a$ses working in this pandemic and paying taxes. Frankly, I wouldn’t hire them to clean the s$it off my front lawn.
You do realize that working people have kids to take care of and aging parents to take care of, all happening in a pandemic, correct? I have three kids and it’s been hell finding childcare, and hell hauling my kids to get covid tests every other week because they are always sick. Good thing you aren’t my employer.
If wages also increase in parallel with the rising monthly mortgage payment, home prices may not crash. RE prices may continue to increase in 2022 and beyond.
“If wages also increase in parallel with the rising monthly mortgage payment,…”
Home prices went up 20% over the past 12 months, and now mortgage rates are surging, and wages went up only 4.5% over the past 12 months? is that what you mean?
Two income family is 2×4.5% = 9%.
So if prior to the 9% bump, your family could only cover a $1,424.47 monthly mortgage payment on the $400,000 rambler (30 year mortgage, 3.43%), now you can afford the $1552.67 mortgage payment on a $436,000 rambler. The 30 year rate would have to increase to 4.0% for the wage increase to be absorbed by the rising payment, causing you to essentially tread water at the $400,000 price point, in spite of the wage increase. Can that happen? Sure. Stay tuned.
The reality you have described demonstrates a 20%/9% = 2.22 home price increase to wage increase multiplier. How is this possible? A few ideas, but the simple example of a two earner family above demonstrates that with rising wages, a rising mortgage pament may be handled. And so RE prices can increase in 2022, remain flat, or even go down. We’ll see.
Crush the Peanuts – You dont understand percentages. If both incomes in a 2 family household go up by 4.5%, then the total goes up by 4.5%, not 9%.
I’m stunned that the average hourly wage is 31.31 dollars an hour.
I wonder how that’s figured. If it is only hourly workers or hourly and salary. If that is what Johnny lunch bucket is averaging I need to find an average job. 25/hr to run America’s most dangerous highways and do back breaking labor is bullshit if I can twiddle my thumbs at a reception desk and pull the same or more.
Maybe it’s time to look through indeed. Let the 18-21 year olds who are about to be allowed to be interstate truckers and CDL holders take the reigns. Or more likely, the ditches.
Trucker guy, the average is skewed higher than the median (which is a more realistic figure when comparing to your own pay). I would guess the median to be very near $25/hr (any idea WOLF?). That places you above half of the wage earners out there. So, hey… the glass is half full!
Trucker guy,
Hourly wages = wages and salaries, but doesn’t include other forms of compensation.
Many highly compensated employees make more money from stock-based compensation and bonuses, than from salaries, but that is not included here.
But don’t get hung up on the $ figure. What is important is the INCREASE. That’s why this figure is cited.
Won’t last long ,one trip thru mountains in winter ,kill to many people because of lack of experience government are idiots ,most 18 year olds can’t drive a car properly,now we’re going to give them a 80,000 pound truck stay on 2 lanes safer maybe
It isn’t “average”. It’s AN average. The term average is misleading and includes those making a great deal per hour. Just like average income isn’t what the majority make- included in those figures are those of multimillionaires. It does not include those making nothing or retired on SSI etc.
I wont usually reply to comments (Being a famous commenter) but I reflect Hal’s sentiments. If average also include Bill Gates, then you get $31, we need to look at median salary. Median Household income would be better. Also, as Wolf pointed out, total compensation is the essence because, salary can be part time with or without other benefits such as retirement and medical. In general, people hate statistics…
Bill Gates did not get rich from his salary. Nor did Buffett. They made their money through capital appreciation. This measure is hourly wages and salaries. It doesn’t even include bonus or stock options and other stuff.
“Maybe it’s time to look through indeed. ”
Even if I am not looking for a job, I am always looking at indeed. It’s good to keep tabs on my field in my local area. To see how many jobs are out there, and what companies are looking for people, yada yada yada.
The median hourly wage for all workers in 2021 was about $22/hr – Pew Research. Half of workers were paid more, the other half were paid less.
It doesn’t matter here. WHAT MATTERS IS THE INCREASE.
Who wants to work directly with the american public on a daily basis if they can avoid it?
I used to enjoy working in the restaurant and bar scene a few decades ago because people were typically civil and decent. Not so much now days.
Now, your health and safety is on the line as the average american is far more volatile and considering covid, contagious. Not to mention the fact that the average thief and pissed off jerk is packing heat. No thanks. I’m happy to be self employed and able to select my customers.
Wolf, “It’s hard to believe that the labor market would go back to the pre-pandemic normal. Too many things have changed.”
I can easily imagine the labor market doing a 180, when the next asset implosion driven recession hits. Oh yeah! It will sort out the real jobs from the fake ones as well as fake assets like Bitcoin.
Yes, we’ve seen some of that in the bust of 2000-2002, with people clamoring to get their day jobs back when their dotcom portfolio got wiped out.
There was a labor shortage before virus ,trucking,construction,2 examples quit acting like this is something new people are pissed about ceo pay management pay and perks
I remember back in 1999-2000 all the people leaving real jobs to retire or do hobby jobs like making guitars. If you had a few bucks the market was giving you such good returns is seemed like it was easier not to work the daily grind. The the dot-com bust happened and most of them were back ready to work, if they could find a job.
People that worked at Cisco are still salty 20+ years later. All those paper millionaires. How 20 years changes things. Well sometimes not
Being as I have a snowstorm outside, I’ve been skyping around the World. Niece in Australia has moved house (literally) from the big city to the sticks. Partner is still working but she’s quit and is now homeschooling her two boys. Cousin in Canada is cherry-picking his assignments, working less, and they can’t risk losing him. School Principal friend in the UK just decided she is going to retire early, and reckons there will be riots in the UK by April if the fuel prices keep rising. She’s an historian, and so she recognises the signs. Sister has quit her big firm and now works for a long-time friend in a small business with a lot less pressure. Brother still not returning to his taxi business, and is continuing to expand his work-from-home cash mechanic business.
So, that’s the labor situation with my friends and relatives, worldwide And all of them were on ‘standard’ career paths 3 years ago.
Home schooling… brings to mind a variable I see very seldom mentioned which is the cost of child care and the number of child care facilities. A person in a two parent family who is working at a minimum wage job may decide to stay home and take care of the kids (just like the old day) rather than see much of their income from a minimum wage job go to child care. I wonder about the size of that effect.
30 years tied to rural construction, and existing homes.
Home Schooling as been huge in the city folks moving to rural.
Rural broadband rollout in most of the counties I work in has made it
possible for these young families.
“reckons there will be riots in the UK by April if the fuel prices keep rising”
It’s almost like we should establish new sustainable energy systems before getting rid of the old ones. Nah, that can’t be it.
I hear in the U.K. they are converting coal into electricity. /s
Ah, now I know a lot more about this than the average bear. I used to know the guy who ran the entire British Nuclear Fuels training program, have a very old friend who commissions reactors, plus a former colleague who used to run a major UK power station. I’ve also got two relevant degrees.
In short, the UK invented nuclear power stations and, after 40 years of not listening to a single person who knows anything about physics, engineering or power, the UK Government now finds it has to get the French and Chinese to build a new nuclear station. They approved 8, but have started only one. The costs have risen from 20 bn to 73 bn pounds, it’s 8 years behind schedule, and will likely never be built. Nor can they even fix the problem in the future. Less than half the school classes in physics in the UK have a teacher in front of them who is qualified in either physics or engineering – and that at A level, never mind a degree. It would take 20 years to fix even if it were the Government’s top priority, assuming all the quality people hadn’t retired early or emigrated. Except, we have.
My company is “woke” and just fired a bunch of remote workers for not being mandatory vaxxed in accordance with the new company policy. Then add in the other dozen or so staff that retired to add to the great resignation. Those of us left now are working twice as hard as before and saying WTF maybe we should retire early too!
Forget about trying to hire anyone our career job vacancy page is now pages long.
Mike, it might be that your company is getting rid of the “Dead Wood”.
This situation just may make YOU more valuable.
That’s not how you get rid of “deadwood.”
Typically, that is extremely targeted.
I am POA board member of small community in CO. Sold big house in DFW and am trying to permanently relocate to CO. What I am seeing in this small community is people increasingly move to their “summer home” permanently and work out of this community with high speed Internet service and less strain of being in Dallas, Houston, Denver. Several now have 2nd homes, mainly townhomes or condos or apartments, in their former big cities where they were once identified as full time.
Any data on how many that are not in the official workforce, but have entered the informal workforce?
As an advertisiment stated, we paint your house black. Also in other colours…
Sams,
The household survey tracks formal and informal work.
This has all the look of the ‘tune in, turn on, drop out era.’ Just to clarify McLuhan wrote a book, “The Executive as Drop Out.” A good business school read, written in 72′. Look at Wolf’s bio..
A good primer on McCluhan is “The Medium is the Massage” available as PDF online somewhere.
Our technology is just an extension of our senses, he says.
I would append that and say that technology is also an extension of our emotions.
Just check out all the active twitter witch hunts and cancelling campaigns. Those things, social media, they are just an extension of emotions, like hate and envy, and are as easily manipulated as it would take to fake up some kittens drowning or Baxter getting kicked out the window by the Bad Bad man
Here is what puzzles me. The quits are running about 4 million while about 2 million are doing something, like starting a business, per household survey.
That leaves about 2 million. Officially about 0.2 million were hired. That still leaves 1.8 million not accounted for. Somehow I don’t think this is a good sign.
With inflation some workers are quitting their present job to obtain a immediate pay increase at another job. Officially 0.2 million did so.
With 10 million job openings, only 0.2 million are officially hired.
I simply can’t wrap my mind around this discrepancy.
Something isn’t right. Either we have a booming economy or we have something else.
Booming revolving credit! Nice to imagine we’re in paradise but the whip will come out again. No question stimmies made the corn pop.
The stats on homelessness are all over the place and probably highly inaccurate. LA didn’t do a full count last year because of Covid, and at any rate they always miss a lot of people. There’s a lot we don’t know. But with lower waged people moving out of areas when they can’t afford shelter on local wages… IDK. What are they doing? Where are they going? There doesn’t seem to be any data on that.
Here in far northern Ca. I see people from the south moving north then moving to Oregon, then IDK where they go. Oregon is getting expensive as well.
Part of the discrepancy you are noticing might be due to an increase in “Under the Table” jobs.
Wes. A lot of elderly (66+) people here who were working part time have gone full retired. Just not worth it having to deal with cranky maskholes and other plague rats.
WES,
Most of the quits are quitting because they got a better job offer from another company. High quits is a sign of churn with employers aggressively poaching workers from each other with higher offers.
Then shouldn’t the official hires of 0.2 million be more like 2 million to reflect this churn?
It looks like 1.8 million people have simply disappeared!
1) The poor starve, the rich thrive.
2) The Fed turtle pace rates fight COLA and chew up US gov debt.
3) The trend is down, US gov trim it’s labor force.
4) SPX & RE trends are up, US gov collect more taxes. US gov consumption down from $3.39T to $3.38T. Xristalina Georgieva IMF for higher taxes.
5) US gov debt is down from $28.53T to $28.4T, nominally.
6) Real personal consumption is rising, while Real Disposable Personal
Income is down from $19T to $15.3T.
7) In the next recession, – to convince transitory joe Manchin, shredding debt, – the unemployed and those already on gov support will suffer the most, in stagflation.
I can’t convince myself that a survey of HR ladies about their perpetually posted job listings is remotely accurate. It’s a survey about job openings, right? Does not that imply a concomitant job posting in most cases?
Have a look on indeed to see all these great new employment opportunities /s. Vast majority seem to be for $14-18 per hour or have very unrealistic education and experience expectations or insinuate they don’t want white men by overly emphasizing how they’d love to hear from POC/LBGTQ and women and are super duper inclusive.
Average people can barely subsist on the wages and salaries being offered.
I can’t imagine ever working anywhere that even had an HR department. It’s like ignoring the blue hairs in the dating pool. Not going there.
Indeed reported 12 million job openings, higher than the BLS survey.
A company knows what openings it has that it wants to fill. We need two waiters. We need a VP of consumer lending. We need a heavy line tech. We need 6 cashiers. We 12 delivery drivers. This is not rocket science but the bread and butter of what managers do.
The BLS surveys go out to work locations by address. So a survey goes to an Amazon warehouse, one of the managers there has to deal with it, not Bezos, and not some central office at Amazon. That warehouse might have 10 job openings of different kinds. They know exactly what kinds of jobs they need to fill.
When my corporation — the infamous Wolf Street media mogul empire — got contacted for this type of survey, the HR department was me, and I said that I had no job openings because I had no job openings. It’s really not that hard to get this right.
What when Government stimulus ends? Because nothing lasts forever.
People are coasting on their crypto, stock market and housing gains. If those drop by 50%, you’ll see lines of job seekers in every city pronto.
I pay a guy $250 bucks for a 1 1/2 cord of locust and hickory split firewood for smoking shoulders and my wood stove for the house. I pay him $30 an hour to stack the new and re-stack and rotate anything over 4 years old on the bottom of the racks. He showed up with a new F150 4×4 in October and new trailer. Nice rig. He paid cash for rig. His wife is a 2nd grade teacher. He is all cash ,all day. Cleans my gutters for an extra $50 . My ladder and I work the hose on the ground. I can’t see without glasses to weld as I could 10 years ago. I paid him $40 an hour to cut out and patch 3in sch 40 steel pipe roof supports for my shed. He used my welder, side grinder/cut-off wheel and porta-band saw. He got the pipe. I played gopher,used the grinder and kept the 2×4 stud Jack wedge hammered tight under roof. Normal construction shit on a job site. He took $750 when it all was done and a couple trips during the week. He has a selected gaggle of clients like me who trust him not to f $&k stuff up and have the time and know how to use him. If you are willing to work and learn you do not have to kiss the corporate ring. All the stuff He does for me however requires an industrial / manufacturing base to support it. This is starting to break down in so many subtle ways that are now becoming more noticeable. You can re-invent yourself but you need to have the parts. This is going to be a growing problem and Gov’t does not give a rats ass about it.