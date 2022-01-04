Workers See Their New Power, Quit in Record Numbers to Get Better Jobs at Companies Struggling to Fill 10.6 Million Openings

Workers come out ahead, a phenomenon not seen in many decades, as desperate employers poach workers from each other amid widespread labor shortages.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The number of workers who quit jobs to work for another company, or to stay home and fix up the house or take care of the kids or who feel like they don’t have to work anymore after booking big gains in their stocks or cryptos, or whatever, spiked in November to a record of 4.53 million (seasonally adjusted).
In the private sector, “quits” spiked to a record of 4.31 million, 30.6% higher than in November 2019, a year when the job market had also been hot and the number of quits had reached record levels. Private sector quits accounted for over 95% of total quits. Only about 216,000 folks quit jobs at federal, state, and local government agencies.
This is not based on online job postings that can be all over the place, but on a survey of the payroll departments of 21,000 nonfarm businesses and government entities by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released today in its JOLTS report.
Record quits are a sign that employees feel confident.
Workers either have a better job lined up, or are confident they can easily get a better job, or are confident that they can pull off starting their own business, and the number of new businesses has exploded in 2021.
Others made big percentage gains in stocks, cryptos, and real estate and are confident that these gains will be endlessly repeated, year after year, and they’re confident that they don’t have to work anymore. We did some of that thinking in the late 1990s. The dotcom crash put an end to those well-laid-out plans as people scrambled to get their day-jobs back.
Record quits are a sign of churn: employers poach each other’s’ workers.
Employers are offering higher pay, better benefits, signing bonuses, and/or more flexibility – hours, working from home, etc. – to hire workers. And they’re hiring workers that already have jobs with a company somewhere else, which creates a huge amount of churn, which is precisely what workers are using to improve their own situation.
When a company hires a worker away from another company, it counts as a quit, reported by the company that lost that employee, and the job opening shifts from the hiring company to the poached company. Poaching employees from other companies doesn’t change the overall count of job openings; it just shifts them. But it does increase the quits.
The “quits rate” in the private sector – the number of quits as a percent of total private-sector employment – jumped to a new record of 3.4%:
The highest quits rates were in:
- Accommodation and food services, rose to 6.9%
- Retail, remained at 4.4%
- Health care and social assistance, rose to 3.0%
- Professional and business services, rose to 3.7%.
Job openings remains in an astronomically high range.
In November, there were 10.6 million job openings (seasonally adjusted), up by 53%, or by 3.65 million job openings, from November 2019, and in the same astronomically high range that has prevailed since last July:
Hiring is now hard to do.
Strong hiring numbers and rising employment levels indicate that most of the people who quit jobs are staying in the labor force and are using the arbitrage opportunities offered by desperate employers in a red-hot job market amid labor shortages. Workers have discovered their power in the labor market – a phenomenon not seen in many decades.
The number of people that were hired by private sector employers in November rose to 6.3 million (seasonally adjusted), compared to 4.3 million workers that quit jobs — most of them to be hired by another company. The number of hires in November was up by 13.2% from November 2019 — held down by the difficulties that companies now have in hiring people amid the widespread labor shortages:
Whether or not higher wages and signing bonuses and better benefits are sufficient to pay for the surging prices of everything, including housing, depends on their personal situation, and we wish them luck.
The jobs report for November, released in early December, showed that total employment with establishments – the number of people on regular payrolls – was still down by 3.9 million people from February 2020 and was about 8 million below trend, amid this strange phenomenon of record quits and churn, record job openings, widespread worker-poaching by employers, and loud complaints of labor shortages
im poachable and a good worker. will work for bitcoin.
“Would I ever leave this company? Look, I am all about loyalty. In fact, I feel like part of what I’m getting paid for here is my loyalty. But… If there were somewhere else that valued my loyalty more highly… I’m going wherever they value loyalty the most.” -Dwight Schrute
when I started out as computer programmer in 1990 I got taken advantage being newly degreed, recession, etc.
I would change jobs once I got enough experience for next level
oh, and the repeated layoffs(3 in 5 years) every few years due to budget cuts/grants not funded and lousy economy
but when Y2K hit in earnest I was optimal resume/worker
great 8 years on road – but family called
after 9/11 rates dropped and I QUIT racket
in 2002 – they wanted me to work for $30 an hour – in california
nope took the money and ran
now I make what I make and earn living wage (on 15-20 hours per week)
The part of the free market “capitalists” hate. :)
I’m glad workers have the upward mobility. a
It’s not always the case that workers who want more pay and working conditions can easily go out and get it. So I hope this sticks around for a while.
I am still shocked at how many people still think we have a capitalist economy. We have not been a capitalist economy or more precisely a remnant of a capitalist economy since we got off the gold standard in 1971 and it is exactly when inflation became higher than wages. This situation is an oligarchy losing control of it finances not capitalism. Real capitalism doesn’t bail out anyone. Doesn’t favor anyone. Also we do limit capitalism by getting rid of monopoly and those close to it like duopoly. We also are supposed to get rid of collusion on prices and keeping people from being able to break into a market. We didn’t appoint CEOs of companies into government office like a revolving door. That breeds a flavor of Fascism which is what we have today. Capitalism died in 1971 when Nixon took us off the gold standard. We need to get rid of the kings economy ( Fed Reserve) A central bank might as well be a kings economy because it does not allow money to flow to demand. We get less than 1% because they can print. If they did not print we would have 3 to 9% bank rates depending on time. Cash has been trash as Robert Kiosaki says ever since 1971 and exactly why borrowing is cheaper than saving. (The way the 1% gets richer)
Capitalism died in 1913.
The Income Tax and Federal Reserve are right out of Karl Marx’s pamphlet.
I’m with MA,,, but only in the most formal sense:
1913 was when the takeover of the financial aspects of USA was formalized by the establishment of the FRB, a wholly owned subsidiary of our owners, the international oligarchy.
While it IS open to newcomers who can and do prove their worth, the owners are families that have been and continue in control of the vast majority of the real assets of the world, just as has been the case since at least the 14th century, in spite of or perhaps because of King John’s apparent letting some of the barons, etc., become ”nobility” instead of being his property as had been the case previously.
WE the Peons were still owned entirely by the King(s) at that time, but were gradually auctioned off to the new nobility, as is still the case even though we are now called wage slaves instead of serfs, peasants, etc.
The owners have been and will continue to play ”the long game” to maintain their world wide control: this includes getting back the entire part of USA stolen from them in the 1840s, as well as other equally ”global” activities that have been going on for eva in most areas of the world.
Capitalism probably happened between about 1776 and approximately 50 years later when the oligarchs ran off Andrew Jackson; since then we might generously allow our economic system to be called ”crony” capitalism, but in reality, it has been corruption as usual.
Get used to it.
You are exactly right! Well stated, Big G.
‘Employers are offering higher pay..’
Please don’t mention ‘wage inflation’ to JP (the least transitory inflation.)
He’s been feeling a bit blue over the holidays and this might upset him.
I am happy for the workers, truly. It’s about time.
Two of my sons both WFH in the tech industry. One just got an out-of-blue $10k raise….just beause.
I guess his employer is pro-actively heading off a pouching.
This is exactly the way it was in the late 90s in tech. I’d get a raise every 6 months just to keep me from leaving.
The coming BLS employment report coming this friday:
Economists expect the U.S. to have added 422,000 jobs in December, up from November’s result of 210,000. Such an increase would be positive in that people going back to work would have money to spend, but markets don’t want to see a jobs number that beats that estimate by too much. That could mean higher inflation in the near term, giving Fed officials more need to act to rein in prices. The market will need a Goldilocks number that shows solid job growth but isn’t too strong (h/t MW)
And the bubble can keep on rising, and every one happy, right?
If I may Wolf, a question.. (delete if too off thread..)
Just how many of those quits, whether job jumping or not, could actually produce ANY of their own food .. should personal necessity call, even if it were but a fraction of their daily/monthly/annual consuming quotient?
I ask, because it appears we be $lipin over into the event horizon of ELI – short for ‘EL-ite-induced- I-nflation’ – a blackhole $oo ominous, that All the eggs will be .. how shall we say – ‘WEFianized’ .. or some such, by those asset-weaponized ghouls of deceit and hubris .. which seem to abound .. devouring not just the golden eggs, but ANY and All that can be had!
Many people, once they grok how baddly things will swing, will totally wig, not knowing where to start when it comes to the most basic of ‘skills’ – Procuring FOOD – and I don’t mean seven11 .. or even COSCO..
Hope all those tony high-flyers in their silk suits and their bueaucratic sycophants who tend to jet through Egoclouds – to finer days and finer ways, don’t eventually find themselves on the public menu.
Around here, a number of newly-moved couples are now one job (remote-working) + one (who used to be employed) working at home, growing at least some of their own food.
The economics are now such that it often benefits the family for one partner to be home-based, rather than both employed by others.
That is very true.
Do the math.
For most “jobs”, it is better for one spouse to stay home and find ways to cut costs, etc.
“For most “jobs”, it is better for one spouse to stay home and find ways to cut costs, etc.”
Haha….choose carefully…my EX stayed home and did the opposite!
As an employer, we saw this coming from a mile away, and we knew, as a successful bootstrapped tech company, we could not compete against the insanity of venture funding, which is funding massive salaries at VC backed companies generating massive amounts of losses with no regard for P&L.
We rebuilt our entire team structure going right into Oct 2020 to lean heavily and make a bet on INTL workers. We have full teams of people in Asia and Eastern Europe and we layer that in with key positions in the US. This way, our US team gets paid way above market, and they’re also expected to deliver above market of course. And, our INTL team gets paid way above market.
In December 2021, 4 of our employees in India took home a pay check > $3,000 USD. That is quite literally 4x what they were making before we hired them, and it’s all based on performance (high bonus, relatively low base salary). Nearly all of our INTL employees are making 2x more than they were before they joined us. These are sophisticated jobs that often require technical skillset or analytical skillset.
In the US, our key employees are now making 30-50% more. It’s a bit harder to deliver a 2-4x gain in the US, of course.
The result? Our revenues grew > 200% in 2021, we had the best operating margin in years, and everyone has made lots and lots and lots of money. No one is going anywhere.
So, we’re going to continue with our INTL plan. Though, we now see many doing this already, and really pushing up salaries. For example, some devs in Ukraine are now making about as much as US counterparts pre-pandemic.
The kicker: INTL workers have a chip on their shoulder and they work harder than their US counterparts. The right US hires are still indispensable glue, so we layer in 1 US based hire for every 8-10 INTL. In this way, we can set it up to be a life changing arrangement for the entire team, rather than just the founders like myself.
Quite frankly, this is all global supply and demand.
I don’t understand why I see US tech employees making huge amounts of money for doing pretty much nothing day in day out. Will it last? If it does, the US is going to lose a lot of its clout as INTL startups are gaining funding, traction, and success around the world with a work hard vs. lazy US culture.
It’s the exchange rate. If US workers were paid 2x or 4x what they usually make on the US market you would certainly attract the harder working people. A regular worker – not CEO or upper management, will usually make more money working for themselves IF they are hard working, intelligent and knowledgeable. Or, even if not, if they have enough starting capital and a little common sense..
“we could not compete against the insanity of venture funding, which is funding massive salaries at VC backed companies generating massive amounts of losses with no regard for P&L.”
“I see US tech employees making huge amounts of money for doing pretty much nothing day in day out”
This pretty much illustrates the current state of high end employment. As Wolf pointed out regarding the 90s dot com crash, once things unraveled in the markets, everything worker bees took for granted vanished overnight.
Pretty much the same thing happened by year 2 of the GFC circa 2009.
Circle back to Wolf’s article on office vacancies and a landslide isn’t difficult to imagine. Not hard to guess what happens next.
VC funding becomes very selective and “assets” of all kind are now for sale.
I’m an old techie, so I have been around the tech world for a long time, decades. What you are doing is very profitable now, but make sure you protect your intellectual property, or your biggest cheapest competitors will come out of India and the Ukraine. I guarantee it.
Companies have been outsourcing for several decades now.
As Iswhatitis noted, the cost savings is no longer compelling.
Several points need mentioning.
Whilst your policy has shown benefits in the short term:
1) Without the lower positions, you have cut off the supply of US employees who will later become the “key positions”
2) Without the lower positions, no sane US undergraduate is going to pay for a US degree in the appropriate subject.
3) Your INTL employees are spending your money in other countries.
I’m not criticizing your decision from your personal economic standpoint, especially as the VC industry is clearly insane, but I would have a plan to be out of the industry within 10 years.
Truckman,
It is what it is.
If I could employee US only, as I had done in the past, I would.
But, I can’t. Everyone in the US bare minimum wants 3-5x (3x for Ops, 5x for Dev) what they were making in 2015 in tech. And, I tried that for a while and nearly lost my company by burning up millions of dollars of my own capital to fund their salaries. Our balance sheet looked like one of those shitty tech companies for a while, I learned my lesson. It’s a lot better to burn other people’s money if you’re taking the VC model. What changed since 2015? Just a lot of VC funding and lots of money losing companies.
BTW – we only hire experienced and high paid in the US, we aren’t interested in hiring anyone short of phenomenal. And we pay them a lot to be phenomenal.
I also love the fact that we are helping other economies in the process. Who’s going to work harder? A comfortable American or an uncomfortable foreigner that is coming up from something? I think the foreigner with a chip on their shoulder 1000% of the time UNLESS it’s a life changing opportunity for the American. We can change their lives, as well as the lives of our most highly paid US employees. It’s win-win IMO. In the end, I hope to make my US employees millionaires, and my foreign team rich in their local currencies. I’ve made a lot of money, and I’ve shifted towards conscious capitalism over the years.
And quite frankly, you can blame the VCs for making INTL markets so competitive. By injecting massive capital into massive money losing operations (with most of them failing, not succeeding) in the US, we have no choice whatsoever because we operate for a profit.
It’s not just us afterall. We’re seeing a huge rush of VC capital towards outsourcing nowadays. You know, you can find a Ukraine developer who gets paid $100k+ USD a year? That is absolutely bonkers.
And of course, now INTL companies are growing rapidly. In a few years time, our 3-4x multiple on foreign workers may close, but we’ll be able to pay more still is the difference vs. the US.
I don’t dispute what you say, but none of that changes my three points. I’m putting the viewpoint of the school leavers and undergraduates I used to teach, most of whom are now looking at being HVAC technicians rather than graduate engineers. My own niece decided not to go to college but to pack boxes in a warehouse. Two years later she’s a supervisor in Quality Control, has an apartment, no debt, and the company is going to pay her to study further. Makes a lot more sense for her than being halfway through a very expensive degree. Not good for the nation however, as she’s in a warehouse handling some other countries’ products.
Sign posted on the window of a flower shop in my hood reads:
“NOW HIRING
Anyone who shows up”
Lynn – the problem with your argument is that you assume highly paid US employees are hard workers. I find that to be completely untrue. Most folks I know making $300k a year are mostly fiddling their thumbs.
So, what price do we have to go up to? $500k/yr? I’m not going to pay that. I’ll let some crazy VC backed company burning mountains of cash do that.
MarkinSF, it’s a frothy market. I don’t know when the party stops, but it still seems to be heating up.
Petunia, I’m up for the challenge. I’ve already thought this through many times over, and we have more than a few safeguards built in. I’m not decades old, but I’ve been a techie for a long time and seen it all, including sabotage. I’ve managed to stay rich (starting w/ becoming a liquid millionaire in my mid 20s with a $200 starting investment) by making wise decisions (and course correcting on poor decisions). Most of our dev team is INTL and has been since 2015 (when we started to see our US devs getting massive raises to quit with us… it became obvious what we had to do next), we’re doing great here. Mostly, it’s the ops team that has shifted INTL. So much for your guarantees! Spectators always have a ton to say.
For us, it was and is very clear. Either, raise venture capital and lose control of the business, or do it this way. We did it this way. I like my distributions + growth focus, rather than growth-at-all-costs focus of VC. I invest in others to do that.
Companies hate exceptional employees, in my experience.
Exceptional employees will quickly work out, whilst trying improve things like their jobspec requires, all the illegal, incompetent and dangerous things companies are doing. And because they are also moral go-getters, like the advert said the companies wanted, they won’t let up about it.
And HR knows this, so the exceptional resumes end up in the trash immediately.
Careful what you wish for.
Personally, I don’t think so.
We operate on an ethical level that surpasses the laws we’re subjected to, so I am always 1000% OK with anyone and everyone knowing exactly what we do at the company. We have always sacrificed short term revenues for our conscious, and we’ve seen many competitors do the opposite and fail. The competitors still around mostly operate like us.
We’re proud of it, as I think many companies are.
Now, let’s say you work at Google. Google has transformed from its “no evil” perspective to fully evil IMHO, and it employees a significant chunk of tech workers.
The employees I know there don’t question it, because their stock options have given them millions in dollars of gains without working like a dog for themselves like most millionaires have done in the past. Who cares what Google is up to and how harmful they are to society to an employee that only cares about getting rich off Google’s back themselves? And if you can get away with doing nothing too contributory, even better.
Well, I have friends in 7 countries, and they are all seeing the same as me.
Well done you, though. I personally agree ethical actually works in the long run, though it needs ethical and competent senior management (take that as a compliment). I had ethical employers back in the last millennium ;)
What industry are you in?
We are in advertising technologies – we both build technologies for hundreds of our clients to use, as well as monetize the tech with our own consumer facing brands.
BUT – very, very key difference, we build in a segment of the market that rewards users (with gift cards, points, etc.) and gives them full control of their privacy, rather than stalks them.
Most of ad tech is terribly unethical stalking.
This is the niche we’ve carved out for ourselves over the last decade, one where consumers are actually very happy.
83% of our users rate our services as “excellent”, 8% as “great”, 3% as “average”, 1% as poor, and 5% as bad. Most of that 5% is users we’ve banned from utilizing our services, due to abuse of our services. We’re proud of it.
Iswhat,
Google is a terrible example because they are a front company for the surveillance state. They employ people mostly to keep them from working for other productive companies. The money they make is to keep them quiet about it.
@ Petunia
“Google is a terrible example because they are a front company for the surveillance state.”
Yes they are. Do no harm?
iswhatitis
Yeah, I’d agree. Most people paid $300K a year and up are twiddling their thumbs. In any profession. If you’re very lucky they have some skills in delegating. If not they just stop everyone else from doing their jobs efficiently.
I’m talking about regular workers. Most techs AFAIK don’t make $300K pr year.
I think Truckman’s 3 points etc really hit the nail on the head.
It’s also discouraging to workers if their manager who twiddles their thumbs makes a huge amount compared to their own pay. Sets up a weird power dynamic with lack of trust on both sides. One side afraid of competition and stifling and the other hiding resentment and unable to put their heart into it. I don’t know that that is happening with your company. Might not be. Just mentioned it as common human behavior, & because that situation is common now and considered normal. Just some food for thought.
The local Burgerking is advertising a starting wage of $15. About five months ago the MacDonald one block down from it was advertising $13.50 an hour to start.
Burger wars.
Today I went to Denny’s for breakfast with my wife. They were short servers and one cook. Sign on the door was “Now hiring”. That sign has been there for a month now.
Then I went to Walmart to pick up some yogurt and get gasoline. Sign on the door was “Now Hiring”.
It’s everywhere..
Blue collar and lower payed workers are going through scattered migrations right now, especially in highly inflated areas. If people can’t afford rent they move out of the area. Some of them become homeless.
One town south of me is a seaside vacation town. It has always had a lot of second vacation homes, which families had used for generations, but now there are very few rentals- most have been converted to Air B&Bs or held as investments. The town’s business people are panicking. They now have very few workers.
Gas station owners are the ones working their own stations, restaurants are short help, hotels have no maids to hire. There are a few trades people who have owned their own homes in the area for a long time and so are able to stay, but many have left. They are short teachers and medical workers as anyone wanting to work there can not find housing they can afford. The volunteer fire dept is in crisis as the younger people from families who have been there for generations have had to leave.
There is nothing but rich people, homeless and a minority of other people who have managed stable affordable housing.
I visited a very expensive area closer in SF North bay recently. Saw the inside of a $1m+ home with very good quality materials and really crappy workmanship. I mean all angles off on most finish work, and some bizarre decisions. Evidently the contractors there are housing their crews of workers in single small rooms because there are no affordable rentals. I think most good crafts people are not going to put up with that and will move out of the area. Especially those with families. Evidently people there are having a very hard time hiring private housekeepers for their homes who will actually work and not steal stuff as most have left the area. Same for hotels and motels. Etc etc.
Wilhelm, from his translation of the I Ching;
“Evil must itself fall at the very moment when it has wholly overcome the good, and thus consumed the energy to which it owed its duration.”
Lynn
This is going to have to be fixed, and it probably will be the free market that fixes it since the govt has no intention to fix it (and will botch it).
The over financialization of the economy is nonsense, and that nonsense is finally starting to show up everywhere. People put up with it for a long time, until it was no longer possible to put up with it.
Now, they want fair pay. And, they should get it. Or, those who live comfortably should suffer the same/ the consequences so many have suffered in reverse.
Our little corner of the World (Atlantic coast) is seeing exactly what Lynn is.
It’s not just that government can’t fix it, it’s that government has created it. The free market no longer exists. And to fix it, they’ll have to repeal all the laws they passed, admitting they were wrong, and fire all their cronies from commissions and NGOs they created – which is NEVER going to happen.
I don’t think the free market is going to fix it. For one thing it’s not a free market. For another thing, as an “entity” it is by nature unthinking and reactive.
Raising wages helps temporarily until the landlords etc raise prices once again.
Either they put limits on foreign (global) mega corporate and private equity ownership of residential properties of all kinds (and medical for that matter), or the market crashes, or pitchforks and more flash mob robberies.
The so called “free market” has a 95% Equity stake in Government
“Quitting” A combination of retirements, disabilities, death and actual quitting.
Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 – January 1, 2022
“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”
More preliminary evidence of a huge spike in deaths
January 4, 2022
For Prudential, they have had a massive 87% increase in death benefits paid comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. Such a detailed breakdown wasn’t available for New York Life, but their 2021 year to date (1 Jan to 30 Sep) death benefit payout is up by 27%. Examining Pacific Life documents identifies multiple units. For Pacific Life, the year-to-date claims are up by only 12%. But for a subsidiary, Pacific Life and Annuity, claims are up by over 80%.
Cumulative All-Cause Excess Mortality – United States
2021 through week 50: 430,284
2020: 411,998
Winston,
OK, I’m going to be repeating this over and over again until everyone has read it and folks stop posting this 40% comment that has gone viral because people might not understand what it means:
This is a “rate of a rate.” People need to be careful with a “rate of a rate.” I put the math to this 40% a few hours ago in my comment when this came up in terms of office space requirements:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/01/03/the-office-glut-in-houston-san-francisco-manhattan-los-angeles-chicago-washington-dc-seattle-q4-2021/#comment-399630
So Let’s do some math to this 40% increase of the death rate.
As tragic as this increase is, its impact on a company’s office footprint is nil:
The death rate of working age people in 2018 ranged from 38 per 100,000 working 15-to-24-year-old women (lowest death rate) to 1,119 for 100,000 working 55-to-64-year-old men (highest death rate). I just looked it up. So let’s ballpark it as an average death rate of 500 deaths per 100,000 workers in 2018.
So an employer with 10,000 workers in one big office complex in 2018 could expect 50 of those employees to die over the course of the year, for a variety of reasons, ranging from illness to accidents and suicides.
So every year, 50 people of 10,000 employees in that big office complex die.
A 40% increase of that 50 deaths among 10,000 workers means that now an additional 20 people among the 10,000 die per year. For a total of 70 per year.
The numbers – as tragic as they are, and as expensive as they may be for life insurers – are way too small (an additional 20 deaths per year among 10,000 workers in a big office complex) to impact that company’s office footprint.
Also, the company would just hire 20 new people to fill the newly vacant 20 jobs. Regular churn among employees, with employees quitting and having to be replaced is far, far higher.
Most people understand this, and it is big. In your example, going from 50 to 70 in a population of 100,000 is a big change.
50 to 70 in a population of 10,000
For a population of 100,000 his example would 500 to 700 people.
If I was young now;
I would buy a small van, buy a mattress to put in it.
Join a gym group that is 24/7 and use that for showering and internet and build up my personal capital with a 6 year plan.
Live in a van by the river.
Been there, done that in my 20’s and then again in my early 30’s and it’s awful. And I had the full support of my friends- places to shower, get mail and hang out. When I lived in Santa Cruz many years ago many of us took turns doing that to save money. It’s fun for about 2 weeks. If you do so you will gain a great appreciation for the inventions of indoor plumbing and the safety of 4 walls.
I watched a series on Roku Great Courses called the Black Death. That pandemic changed the world then. The world moved on from the Middle Ages into the Age of beginnings of the Renaissance.
The people who were left were able to leave feudalism and demand higher wages and more opportunity.
Different today I know but with the aging population and Covid a similar thing seems to be happening. Interesting how history rhymes.
Not quite the same situation.
After the Black Death, feudalism still continued for more than a century, but was now more flexible. Previously, workers were unable to leave their Lord for other employment without his permission. The system relied on the new Lord checking back with the original Lord. Those checkbacks stopped happening when the new Lord was desperate for labor. Of more significance were two aspects of the Peasants’ Revolt in England, 1381, about a generation after the Black Death. The first being that the rich were dodging their taxes (nothing new there ;) ) and dumped the excess on the poor, who refused to pay (the new movement of labor meaning they could work but avoid registering for the tax). The relevance is the increase in modern workers who, no longer able to afford to be homeowners and thus being of no permanent abode, are more easily able to work and dodge taxes without consequences. The second is that government plans collapse when they can neither get the employees or the money.
We did a lot on this at school, as two leaders of the Peasants’ Revolt were former pupils (very old school). One got executed having done nothing strictly illegal (show trial), and the other did lots of illegal stuff and managed to become a wealthy landowner afterwards – there’s a lesson there ;)
And the king quickly double-crossed the peasants! His signature wasn’t worth the paper it was written on!
Speaking of Peasants’ Revolts, I see Borat’s had enough, and it’s all kicking off in Kazakhstan. Fuel price rises were the trigger.
The point being that it’s not just about wages, but wages relative to prices.
At my last wall street firm, HR started talking about diversity and inclusion and how that was so important to the firm.
They are bringing in diverse hires with trash degrees and promoting them rapidly while passing over white guys with advanced degrees from top schools.
Now, the passed over white guys are leaving in droves. That will teach them.
While some passover white guys are leaving, others are doing as little as possible till retirement. Why work when there is no upside.
It’s a cancer on Western civilization generally.
It’s one of many, many indicators of social decay denied by the cultural relativists.
With stock and RE prices so high, I expect many people are deciding to retire five or more years earlier than normal. That’s a lot of GDP and productivity that has been coaxed out of the economy by the Federal Reserve. The monetary policies seem largely counter-productive.
Maybe and maybe not.
GDP? Possibly but then GDP doesn’t necessarily represent actual production and wealth.
We could go down a list of professions, jobs, products, services, companies and industries where the supposed production has little, zero, or even negative valued add.
Most really rich are arrogant and ignorant of history . Better wake up quick reckoning awaits