People Balk at Regular Old Grind, Strike Out on the Own

Number of Workers Jumps by Massive 1.14 Million in Nov as People Strike Out on Their Own. But Employers Can’t Fill Vacancies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today is based on two separate surveys that look at the labor market from two different sides: The Household Survey of about 60,000 households, and the Establishment Survey of about 697,000 worksites belonging to 144,000 businesses and government agencies.
The household survey is far broader and includes contract workers, the self-employed, people starting their own businesses, etc. The establishment survey includes only people who are on the actual payrolls of a company. And that’s a hugely important distinction today.
Households reported that the number of working people (including the self-employed, entrepreneurs, etc.) soared by 1.14 million in November from October, and by 2.02 million over the past three months, to 155.2 million people who are working.
This is a massive gain in the number of working people. Throughout the year, we have seen large-scale creation of new businesses. For the first three quarters, 4.11 million businesses were created, up by 58% from the same period in 2019 – chart posted in the comments below. These are mostly tiny businesses with the owner as the only person working in it, as people have struck out on their own. And this is part of the phenomenon of people being unwilling to return to the old grind of a regular job.
And so the total of working people, as per the household survey, remains 3.6 million shy of the total in February 2020, and is about 7.5 million workers below trend (red line in the chart below).
Employers reported that they added only 210,000 jobs in November, and 1.13 million over the past three months. This includes jobs at governments, which shed jobs for the fourth month in a row, seasonally adjusted; and it includes jobs with retailers, which also shed jobs seasonally adjusted, and we’ll get into those seasonal adjustments in both categories in a moment, because not seasonally adjusted, employment at both jumped.
Total employment – the number of people on regular payrolls – was still down by 3.9 million people from February 2020 and is about 8 million below trend (green line), amid this strange phenomenon of labor shortages.
The struggle companies have in hiring workers is clear in the retail sector. Every November, retailers staff up for the holiday selling season. And because this data is very seasonal, it is subject to heavy seasonal adjustments, which happened this November as well.
Hefty Seasonal adjustments gone awry?
There is a good reason for hefty seasonal adjustments: without them, you get whiplash looking at charts, as we’ll see in a moment, and it’s hard to figure out what’s going on beyond the cacophony of seasonal factors that occur every year. But the pandemic has upended regular seasonality in all kinds of economic activities, and some seasonal adjustments, which are based on the seasonality of prior years, have tripped over this upended seasonality.
Retail employment. “Not seasonally adjusted,” employment with retailers jumped by 331,600 workers from October, to 15.83 million. But that jump was less than in prior Novembers, and so, after seasonal adjustments, the BLS reported that employment with retailers fell by 20,400 “seasonally adjusted.”
This chart shows retail employment, not seasonally adjusted (red line) and seasonally adjusted (green line). Note the long-term decline in retail employment as ecommerce is taking over. But workers in ecommerce fulfillment centers are classified as warehouse workers, not retail, and Amazon’s office workers are not retail either, and ecommerce delivery drivers are not retail either:
Employment in federal, state, and local governments, seasonally adjusted, fell by 82,000 in November, the fourth decline in a row, to 21.9 million, and is down by 935,000 workers from February 2020.
Federal government civilian employment, including the USPS, has been holding roughly steady during the pandemic – except during the Census taking – at just under 2.9 million employees.
But state and local governments have seen wild fluctuations in employment, a plunge followed by a partial bounce-back that started reversing months ago. Employment at state governments fell by 9,000 in November to 5.03 million. Employment at local governments fell by 18,000 to 14.0 million workers — all seasonally adjusted.
Many of these job losses at state and local governments were in education. Jobs in education are very seasonal and subject to large seasonal adjustments.
“Not seasonally adjusted,” total civilian government jobs rose by 107,000 (red line) in November, while “seasonally adjusted,” they fell by 82,000 (green line):
The labor force and labor shortages.
The “labor force” – people who were either already working or who were actively looking for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey of households – jumped by 594,000 people in November from October, seasonally adjusted, the first big increase since April 2021.
But the labor force is still down by 2.4 million from February 2020 and by 5.4 million from trend, and isn’t really catching up with trend, amid 10.4 million job openings that businesses are trying to fill, as many people are still not looking for work. Hence the labor shortages:
There are numerous reasons people aren’t looking for work yet. Many older workers decided to throw in the towel and retire for good.
Other former workers are resting on their gains in stocks and cryptos, and assume that those gains will continue forevermore, and that they won’t have to work again (been there, done that in the late 1990s, but at least I traveled around the world for three years and had a blast and met my wife).
Others can’t find affordable daycare centers. Insufficient wages and crummy hours keep many people from returning to the labor force, a particular problem with retailers and restaurants. And there are a host of other reasons.
If these people were not actively looking for a job over those four weeks before the survey, they were not included in the labor force.
The unemployment rate – the percentage of the people of the labor force that are actively looking for a job but have not found one yet – fell 4 basis points in November to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020 (3.5%).
And the employment-population ratio jumped 4 basis points to 59.2%, the highest since March 2020 (59.9%).
Employment in other large sectors.
Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry jumped by 170,000 workers in November, to 15.6 million, still down by 1.33 million jobs from February 2020:
Employment in manufacturing rose by 48,000 workers to 12.55 million, but was still down by 253,000 from February 2020:
Employment in Construction rose by 43,000, to 7.53 million workers, but was still down by 115,000 from February 2020.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
“The Amazing Explosion of New Businesses Continues as Americans Strike Out on their Own,” and my 2 cents about the high “failure rates” of new businesses, being a small-business owner myself.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/10/14/the-amazing-explosion-of-new-businesses-continues-as-americans-strike-out-on-their-own/
I wonder how many new small business starts are fraud, as so far they estimate that $87 billion of the fed to self employed “gig” worker extra unemployment pay was fraud, out of the $870 billion total. The fraud was so high due to using the honor system of income verification for self-employment, and the crime syndicates made bank off the system quickly. I believe they have changed the rules and are now prosecuting…what a mess as fraud takes from everyone…
U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll finds 53% of Americans who lost jobs in the pandemic are not searching for work.
Perhaps the Fed buying trillions more mortgage backed securities will help…LOL
Maybe the Fed theory is once people can’t afford to buy a home, they will have to live at work???
consider also that small business can’t afford benefits and therefore it is far easier to hire CONTRACT workers – 1099
been doing since mid 90’s – though it should be reported that stats of few years ago state
over 6,000,000 self employed paid themselves $0 wages
ie over 1/2 will be OUT OF BUSINESS within 2 years
If you’re talking about the PPP loans, I address those in the article I linked. PPP loans ended in March and required a business that had been in existence before the Pandemic. And you didn’t need to commit fraud to get PPP loans, and you certainly didn’t need an EIN (which is what this chart is based on).
Given the huge gift that was the PPP for business owners, its always good policy to have an Inc or LLC, you never know when the next “money for nothing” jackpot will strike.
A track record of salary/wages paid is necessary for some of the programs, but your point is well taken.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce poll finds 53% of Americans who lost jobs in the covid-19 pandemic are not searching for work.
Perhaps the Fed buying trillions more mortgage back securities will help…LOL
Maybe the Fed theory is once people can’t afford to buy a home, they will have to live at work???
Amazon hires people who live their vehicles. They call it “CamperForce”.
Central bankers are out of excuses to delay tightening. That’s why markets are throwing up right now. 📉
Green by monday is my bet
Wolf,
Wouldn’t the “3.6 million jobs” shortfall relative to Feb 2020 substantially underestimate the strength of the labor market, considering that so many people have retired after stocks & home prices doubled overnight , and others have taken themselves out of the labor force to study & care for kids/family?
Wouldn’t you agree the job market is showing characteristics of late-cycle overheating (record openings, record quit rates, rapid wage increases, etc.) that could potentially lead to a wage-price spiral?
One thing to remember is that going into 2020 the labor market was already tight- we’ve basically been riding peak employment for a while and employers were scraping the bottom of the barrel for employees. I’d argue that the labor market was already overheated for 10+ years of easy money
The labor market is completely screwed up, in novel ways.
There is HUGE demand for labor from employers, and wages are rising. Lots of companies are desperately short on labor, and as their customer, you can see and feel it.
In terms of supply of labor, well… There is a lot of reluctance to look for work, and to work for a company.
Ageism is also a huge problem, so many older workers with good tech skills, for example, cannot find a job in tech because that 35-year old boss doesn’t want to have a 60-year old employee. And they don’t need to work at Walmart. So they’re not working. So there is that.
There are many other issues on the supply side.
And lots of people are doing their own business or gig and whatever. This is really a big thing. I see a lot of it. And that’s great if it works.
Those numbers will be adjusted as the volume of start-up businesses shrinks due to failure. What is the figure for successful business start-ups? Something like 20% make it, the rest being failures? Once burned, twice shy. They’ll stick with the private sector and lick their wounds once they come out of that precarious situation into the promised land.
In northern California I’m going to guess that a lot of the “front” businesses that were actually based on black market weed will also be failing. Probably a small percentage of businesses when viewed nationally, but it is or was a good chunk of the economy in the northern part of the state. Possibly the southern part as well, IDK. Wholesale weed prices have plummeted and will continue to do so with more industrialized farms. It’s probably easy to underestimate how many small family black market businesses have gone broke. These businesses which paid their employees well are being replaced by larger companies that eventually will be moving out of the areas and the pay rate seems to be shrinking rapidly.
Catxman,
Please read the article I linked in the first comment and also, for your convenience, here — it addresses those issues you raised:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/10/14/the-amazing-explosion-of-new-businesses-continues-as-americans-strike-out-on-their-own/
“These are mostly tiny businesses with the owner as the only person working in it, as people have struck out on their own.”
I know that college students are not counted as ‘not working’, but I wonder if there has been a similar dip in the number of students attending 4-year colleges — besides the imposing costs, questionable return on time and money spent — and have also ‘struck out on their own?”
Makes sense to me. Some entrepreneurial types have dropped out of college and made a good go of it, why not now?
There is a line that goes something like this:
It’s hard to go back on the farm after you’ve been in Paris.
I believe it came from World War One, when the soldiers “experienced” Paris. (Moulin Rouge, et. al.)
So, it is hard to go back to being a wage slave, when you’ve enjoyed months of being human and “free”.
”midwestern” story, like for eva!::
“How ya gonna keep ’em down on the farm, once they been to LA (Los Angeles);;;
heard it dozens of times from dad who never did go back to the ill noise area except for brief visits…
I went from wage slave with hellacious corporate politics and mistreatment as an older engineer, to very pleasant and favorable office politics as an engineering contractor, to now retirement. I often have work related dreams but actually returning to work as a direct employee? Never. As a contactor? Maybe. Nah. Unless inflation becomes so horrible as to make my retirement account next to worthless I’m content to stay retired and see what I can do as a ‘gentleman investor’.
You will go back if you run out of money.
So… what’s going on with Turkey and the Lira? Any opportunity there?
The Global Financial Elite like to remind developing countries to stay in their lanes. Mexican Peso Crisis 1994. Asian Financial Crisis 1997.
Erdogan has pissed off the rest of NATO mightily by courting Russia. It’s gonna be wild if this crisis leads Turkey closer to the RMB.
The Turks are all buying dollars.
I know 3 people who started OF accounts during the pandemic. They’re doing pretty good, and will never go back to a regular 9-5 until they age out.
The oldest profession in the digital age. Who could have guessed?
of account?
OF — online futures?
What?
Only Fans ;)
In many areas in coastal California there is a severe crisis in hiring workers. Many many workers have left areas because they cannot find affordable housing.
Some have gone to Oregon, but prices there are increasing as well. I don’t know if all of those people that are migrating will be able to find jobs in places they can afford to live.
There’s a good article out there that uses a Colorado ski town as an example of the process- “How to Save a Ski Town”.
Speaking of skiing. Back in 1977 I was 14 years old. I was able to pass as a 12 year old and was therefore able to get away with a child’s lift ticket. It cost me $5.50 for a day of skiing at Mammoth Mountain. I paid for this with my paper route money. I don’t know what it would cost today but it’s got to be well over $100.00. Those sure were good times!
Wow, just looked, it’s $172.38 on a Sat and $131.58 on a Monday for a lift ticket. Really? I haven’t skied since I was a kid either. I think in the area I was in it was $20+ for a day in the mid-late 70’s. I had no idea it cost that much now for a day. Would rather go to a concert and a mosh pit.
When I was a young teen back in the 70’s we could get a round trip bus ride to the mountain and an all-day lift ticket for a crisp $20. Back in those days we regularly had so much snow on Mt Hood they had to dig out trenches for the lifts to run in, plus we could ski till Fourth of July.
When me and my brother were in our teens (16 & 17), my old man would take us (family of 4) to the movies and buy tickets for our mom and the two of us. He would always say two adults and two children. The dopes at the ticket areas, who were paid $1,25/hour back in those days never questioned the obvious age discrepency. I could not hold back my laughter every time we got away with this and almost gave it all away. These were my fond days growing up.
Well, here we are on December 3, 2021 with Taos having 7 inches of snow at the top and Alta having a 30 inch base, saving the ski towns may require saving the planet from global warming.
Also, regarding “How to Save a Ski Town”. Mother Nature might ultimately be the biggest hurdle for ski towns and the ski industry. No snow == no skiing.
You need cold temps and enough water, and you can fire up the snow cannon and put down some man-made snow. Done all the time.
But some times it takes a long legal battle against the local tribe and their ‘sacred mountain’ … unless they own the mountain. The way it was in Arizona.
The article actually has very little to do with skiing.. Could easily be a beach town or an urban center. Or even Dallas.
There are many supposed reasons people aren’t returning to work but it’s only really one. They don’t want to and can (supposedly) afford not to do so.
In the real world, people go back to work when they have to, whether they want to or not. COVID makes no difference, childcare availability makes no difference, and preferring to “self-actualize” doesn’t make any difference either. Those who don’t starve unless someone else supports them.
Fake wealth from the mania from those who have it and government handouts were the two existing but now expanded funding sources since March 2020.
A few boomers I know are working for their former companies in retirement on a as needed basis. They are doing work that is so critical to the companies that they are setting the terms for their former employers as contractors. It is a lack of skilled replacements that is driving much of this. Every one of us in my modest circle of friends have been approached at one time or another.
As one of the last of the boomers (born in 1963), I am hoping that this lack of skilled workers will keep me from aging out of my Engineering job for a while.
I’m a retired engineer. Be glad that you don’t work for a big company that starts with the letter ‘H’. Age discrimination is alive and well at that company.
“Take this job and shove it” is the prevailing sentiment. It’s right there in the household vs establishment graph.
Two totally bogus jobs reports as usual one out of America the other out of Canada. Looks like the Fed didn’t want a stronger dollar thus the weaker jobs report. The bias is always thick for day traders meaning if the dollar is strong the jobs report will come out weak and if the dollar is weak the jobs report will come out strong. There’s always ways to play the total fraud. As for Canada they still want to push all the Chinese out of the housing market due to immigrants not being able to come to Canada due to the cost of living driven through the stratosphere by the Chinese. At least that’s the way I see both jobs reports.
I thought the Chinese were the immigrants going to Canada?
How many people who died from Covid-19 would have been in the workforce today?
In total, 800,000 people in the US died of Covid by now. Excess mortality is about 100,000 over that. Many of them were elderly and no longer in the labor force. Now younger people are dying that would be in the labor force.
But the numbers of those people who’d be in the labor force isn’t big enough to explain the drop in the labor force.
1) JP will raise RRP. JP will not repeat his 2018 mistake by trying to save the German 3M @(-)1%.
2) Cyber Mon sales sunk NDX. Next Mon SPX might start it’s Xmas rally, a counter trend wave II to a lower high. The peak is probably behind us after 13 years bull run.
3) Under the banner 3 of 3 consumers will balk against higher prices.
4) Car sales peaked 22 years ago, in 2000, at 22M units. In Oct & Nov 2021 car sales are shrunk by 9M to 13.4M units. Last year, in Oct 2020 17M units. Y/Y : (-)3.6M / 17M = (-)21%.
5) In china car sales are falling for 5 years.
6) Due to chips shortages Manheim is selling MBT Armata T-14 tank against the looters.
I know it is tempting to try and reconcile the CPS and CES data especially on days like today when the job creation rate seems to slow even as the unemployment rate declines, but these are really two separate surveys using different methodologies and should not be compared to each other.
BLS reports that the number of self-employed workers, unincorporated, changed from 10,201,000 in October to 9,997,000 in November. Interestingly, the peak in the last 12 months came in July when this group totaled 10,279,000 (All data are seasonally adjusted.).
Michael Wald,
No one is trying to “reconcile” anything. As I pointed out explicitly, they’re surveys of households v. surveys of establishments. The household survey is far broader than the establishment survey because it includes workers that are not employees, such as the self-employed and entrepreneurs.
They should always be looked at together because they present the labor market from two different points of view. If you only look at the establishment report, you miss a big part of the labor market.
It would have helped your understanding if you had actually read the first few paragraphs.
I remember being just out of university in the 80’s working in tech and started buying calls in the company I worked for. I made more money trading than I did working.
I spent more time watching the markets than I did my job “in the office”.
Had I been “working at home”, wow! What a gift that would have been. Instead of skulking around the office.
Buying the dips, IMHO, is people buying calls, making a couple of grand, selling and waiting for the next dip.
If it works and you make more money than your day job, then quit and become a day trader. A hero. A reddit wannabe.
I’d love to see these job numbers by age group. That would say a lot.
A lot of calls went up in smoke this week. It works until doesnt.
A year ago, I had to complete the Canadian household jobs survey. The online form wouldn’t allow me to enter the actual number of months I’ve been looking for work, and it’s an offense not to complete it. I eventually discovered that 2 years was the most it would accept. Presumably you don’t exist, statistically, if you’ve been looking longer than this. I know similar things are true in the UK. The simple fact is that the government stats are meaningless because of these stealthy fudges bureaucrats have put in over the years to hide their masters’ problems. The US will be the same.
Another favorite is the ‘We’re hiring’ advert, that actually turns out, sometimes after the interview, to be sub-contracting. Even the big political parties do this, when their official position is that they are opposed to it. The UK Labour Party and the Canadian Greens would be examples.
Then we can add in all the HR illegalities, like excluding every applicant over 50, or who is “overqualified”, or whatever else they do to ensure they only get highly compliant slaves to choose from.
Chuck in all the job ads for jobs that don’t exist, or they’ve already hired the boss’s cousin but need to make up the numbers at interview, or are only advertised so they can reject everyone and hire H1Bs (or equivalent).
The job numbers, none of them, mean anything. It’s easy to prove by looking at how much the workforce participation % magically jumps around every month for no reason.
Then, all of a sudden, when the foreigners/illegals are no longer available, there are real job offers out there. Employers are begging for workers. Though not actually putting wages up to match inflation, or treating you decently, or giving you full time hours, or lifting voluntary mask mandates, or..
There is no employee shortage. There is a huge slave shortage.
What’s driving it around here isn’t Covid oddly enough, but the total lack of accommodation, and rentals through the roof. Even sleeping 15 to a house the immigrant labor can’t make it pay, so they no longer come.
Agree. This country has shot even business owners in the foot with asset inflation. No one can afford to work in an area when it’s a net loss.
I don’t believe any of these government figures on employment. They are mostly lies. I am working practically full time helping Ms Swamp do her appraisal job. I work for free, and since I’m off the radar screen I am not listed as being in the workforce. No one from the government has ever called me to ask me whether I’m employed or not. And I don’t want to hear from anyone from the government. If they did call me I would probably hang up on them. END OF STORY.
More good news. We need their drive & creativity.
I wish them great success.
As an aside it is amazing to see that construction jobs never reached there peak from 2008 again
I think also a lot of two income couples realized that the second income does not add much and may even be negative after paying marginal tax rates on the entire gross, child care, commuting, clothes, convenience and time saving lifestyle costs, and added stress and lower quality of life.
Amen
I hope it works out. Big fan of striking out on your own. I pulled it off 3 years out of college. I lived in a tent for a while. I knew even then it was the thing to do. I love to watch a dream come true. Whether it is mine or another it is what makes life great and advances the human condition. It’s what we do. We humans have paid some terrible dues and are still here. We have been attacking c19 while it has been attacking us. Omnicron is the surrender flag. Pulled its teeth and now it can live with us in a genetic truce of sorts.