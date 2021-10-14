The Amazing Explosion of New Businesses Continues as Americans Strike Out on their Own

And my 2 cents about the high “failure rates” of new businesses, being a small-business owner myself.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
New business formations, based on applications for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) with the IRS, exploded in June and July last year, then zigzagged up and down, and then this year exploded again and remained far above the historical range.
In September, 431,381 EIN applications were filed with the IRS, 49% above September 2019, and at the same red-hot level as September last year, according to data released by the Census Bureau today. For the first nine months of the year, EIN applications were up by 58% from the same period in 2019:
The historic high level of new business formations every month is part of the bizarre puzzle that this economy has become: The strange phenomenon of labor shortages, the enormous stimulus payments that went out, the federal unemployment payments that are now ending, the $800 billion in forgivable PPP loans that went to just about everyone last year and earlier this year, the 3.2 million people who still haven’t returned to the labor force….
Last year and earlier this year, there were suspicions that EIN applications were spiking because fraudsters were creating businesses to get their hands on these forgivable PPP loans. But an EIN wasn’t required for PPP loans. Businesses had to have been around for a while to qualify. And the PPP ended in May. Yet business applications have continued to be sky-high every month since then.
The Census Bureau removed from these EIN numbers those applications that were unrelated to typical business formations, such as for tax liens, estates, trusts, etc.
Most new businesses will create a job for the owner and maybe for a few other people and never become large employers. It can be very exciting and rewarding on many levels to own and run a small business. My WOLF STREET media mogul empire is one of them. Those types of small businesses pay other businesses or people on a contract basis, from accounting to IT work. But they don’t add many employees.
The potential job creators.
Using the information in the EIN application, the Census Bureau categorizes businesses with a high likelihood of creating a significant payroll as “High-Propensity of Planned Wages” business applications (HBA).
In September, there were 145,628 EIN applications by businesses that the Census Bureau deemed to be HBAs, up 31% from September 2019. In the first nine months of this year, there were 1.40 million of these business applications, up 41% from the same period in 2019:
The real potential job creators – with planned wages.
Within the HBAs, there are the “Business Applications with Planned Wages” (WBA) by businesses that have a planned date for their first payroll. They have funding, and they’re ready to pay wages. They’re most likely to grow their payroll and become significant employers.
In September, 51,617 WBAs were filed, up 30% from September 2019. In the first nine months of this year, 485,155 WBAs were filed, up 34% from the same period in 2019.
But they remain down by over 35% from before the Financial Crisis:
So how many new businesses with a low propensity to create jobs?
To get the number of applications for businesses with a “low propensity” to become significant job creators, I subtract the number of high-propensity applications from total EIN applications. These are the businesses that might only employ the owner and sometimes a few other people.
These types of business applications have risen for years, roughly doubling from 91,000 per month on average in 2007 to 183,000 per month on average in 2019, or 2.2 million for the whole year 2019! And they did so while the HBAs and WBAs fell over the same period. Then came the spike during the pandemic:
The huge number of these largely one-man shows and one-woman shows delineate a big shift in American society, with ever more people striking out on their own.
Much of that was made possible by the Internet which allowed these entrepreneurs to gain visibility, promote their goods and services, use convenient third-party platforms such as eBay and Amazon, and payment platforms such as PayPal and now many others, and engage in direct relationships with potential customers.
This was already a big trend when the pandemic hit with the flood of cash it unleashed that provided funding to strike out on their own, especially people who got laid off by their employer.
But applications by businesses with planned wages (WBAs) in September were back at levels where they’d been in late 2007 and far below where they’d been before the Financial Crisis.
Here are the three types of business applications: Low propensity to create jobs (red), high propensity to create jobs (purple), and with planned wages (green):
By industry?
Retail is the biggie, thanks to the Internet and shift to ecommerce. When people think ecommerce, they think Amazon and other giants. But ecommerce has attracted millions of entrepreneurs, working out of their garages, condos, or farms, selling merchandise to customers around the country.
Even as brick-and-mortar retailers and malls have gotten battered, ecommerce entrepreneurs jumped into the game by the millions. And the pandemic accelerated that process.
In September, 73,884 businesses filed applications that listed the NAICS code (North American Industry Classification System) for retail trade businesses, up by 70% from September 2019. For the first nine month, these types of EIN applications nearly doubled from the same period in 2019 (red line below).
It is effectively businesses in the retail trade – think ecommerce out of the garage – that created the lion’s share of the surge in business applications:
The top seven industries, by number of business applications in September, and the % increase from September 2019:
- Retail (red): 73,884, +70%.
- Professionally services (light blue): 82,272, +34%.
- Transportation & warehousing (green): 41,229, +112% related to the delivery needs of the ecommerce boom.
- Construction (black): 39,484, +30%.
- Administration and support (yellow): 30,290, +50%
- Accommodation and food services (gray): 24,014, +50%
- Health Care and Social Assistance (brown): 24,297, +22%
My 2 Cents about Failure rates.
The “failure rates” of small businesses are high. The alternate term used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is “survival rate.” The commonly cited metrics for failure rates:
20% of the businesses fail within the first year; 50% fail within the first five years.
Sounds discouraging. “Failure” is defined as the business not being around anymore after x number of years. But in many cases, the owner of a business quietly ends the activity and retires, or gets a job with a company, or starts a new business. It doesn’t necessarily involve bankruptcies and upheaval, or even “failure.” Just a change of plans.
The metrics of the number of businesses that aren’t around anymore after x years and call them “failures” don’t sort that out. So these high “failure rates” are misleading about the risks of starting a business, and they can be discouraging even if reality for many of the owners that shut down their businesses looks very different.
This is actually very positive news.
Thanks Wolf. As a former small business owner myself currently tied up in an a noncompete, I look forward to starting another company soon.
Off and ON ”contractor” or SE from 1968 to 2019, I LOVE IT!!
And will only encourage/recommend that everyone go to night school or whatever and learn ”double entry” bookkeeping ASAP,, before starting if at all possible.
Did so on advice of my accountant after ”formal” start of ”licensed” biz in SF Bay Area, CA, and learned a ton of really good stuff, including how to PAY my folks more cash than union.
Very good advice!
QuickBooks makes it easy now.
I am not advertising. Simply stating my experience.
Could this trend in startups be why the Biden Admin wishes to focus on $600’s worth of taxcheat ‘assets’ … you know.. to curb all those potential newbie ‘Rich’ bidness innovators, winkwink .. ??
This is really interesting and encouraging. I might add that there are still other small businesses whose numbers are not captured because they don’t need an EIN. There are more of those than you might think.
I wonder how many of these bidness startups are just hobbyists ?
I know some people working their stamp (old postage stamps) shop about 9 hours a month.
Others set up and sell supplies at coin shows, flea markets etc etc ….
Remember that District 11 mill building in the film the “Hunger Games”, where everyone had ‘saleable’ atributes in skills/barter/gleaning?? If trends continue, that’ll be where many, if not most of us, will reside as what are deemed ‘current living standards’ slide down the backside of the resource curve. Between the WEF, the Banksters de Central, the D.C craycrays and other Powermonger centers .. along with that constant nudge of ‘benevolent’ Oligarchy .. we’ll be lucky to bag the occasional squirrel & some stale buns to ‘sell’..
Will there be ‘peacekeepers’ to try to lay waste should any of the district folk get too uppity, I wonder?
May our betters reap what they sow.
The Work From Home revolution is a big part of this.
I expect a lot of these startups are side gigs that people had wanted to get going on for ages, but couldn’t get traction from someone else’s office.
I also wonder how much of this has to do with tax breaks on business assets linked to work-from-home situations?
I also really like Wolf’s point that it’s unfair to say startups which are no longer in business were “failed”. They may not make millions but so long as you’re making money, gaining experience, and building valuable relationships, today’s “failure” is really the seed for tomorrow’s next success.
Now I need to find a good guide to teach teenagers how to break out of the public school “pre-employee” mindset and learn to think like free-wheeling entrepreneurs…
I wish them the best. This country needs more small businesses. They might be the key to rejuvenating our communities after all. And someone needs to breakup Amazon and the other big monopolies.
I know a couple of friends who are going “consulting”, that is setting up their own business’s. Covid is behind both, but with different reasons. One doesn’t want to go back to the office because he’s had it with the office BS and commute. The other refuses to get the Vax and wants to avoid running afoul of employment requirements, so is trying to become a consultant. Both are getting up there, near the end of their careers. I wonder how many of these “new business” people in this article are similar? Also, I have seen this before in the Oil and Gas world (where I used to work) when people are laid off. Many set up shop either working in their line of business or starting something new. Sometimes, these businesses are simple fantasies. There is either no work out there (which is why they got laid off), or they hate saying they are “unemployed”. So saying “I’m starting my own business or going out on my own” sounds so much better to them/others. And of course many try to make their new business work. My guess is about 80-90% of the so-called “new businesses” I have seen never really get off the ground, or fail outright. The owners either return to a job or retire outright. Now this is all antidotal, I know but I wonder about the numbers above.
Augusto,
“…or they hate saying they are “unemployed”. So saying “I’m starting my own business or going out on my own”
These numbers are based on EIN applications. You don’t need an EIN application to start a business because you can use your Social Security number as tax ID. If someone wants a business on the resume, rather than being unemployed, and it’s really a fantasy business, as you call it, the last thing they’d do is apply for an EIN. You can pretty much exclude those businesses from this group here. These are pretty serious business applications.
But as “JoAnn Leichliter” above pointed out, there are a lot of businesses that were started that didn’t file for an EIN but used the owner’s SS number. So the total number of businesses started is higher.
The entreprenural spirit is essential to this nation.
It must never be smothered by government.
weigh these noble efforts vs those trying to scam govt programs.
The mindsets are diametrically opposite. One should be applauded, one chastized. Yet it seems the focus and approval falls upon the wrong group.
There is some hope.
Now if only regulators had the balls to break up Google, Facebook, and Amazon.
I got my EIN back in 1997 and started an engineering consulting business focusing on oil & gas and petrochemical areas. In a couple of years, I became a Sub S Corp and ran the business with a few employees (engineers) and stayed in business until I retired a few years ago. It worked for me, but it was HARD and lots of 80+ hour weeks and weekend work.
I probably worked longer than most my age but the money was so good it was hard to pull the plug. Plus, I had cultivated several good clients to really wanted us to handle their projects.
Stick a truck in the garage and wait for it’s value to keep going up. That’s a business that could fall into any one of those several categories. Hold it as inventory for a business and now you’re an automotive mogul. Qualify for local development funds.
people will find a way to be as free as they can. I believe it could be the rebirth of America. We’re in the 1st inning.
Or the 4th Turning.
Wolf,
In your view, how would a one-man-band/drop-shipping indie Amazon 3rd party “retailer”/salesperson be counted?
As you point out, the Amazon/Ebay/Alibabas of the world have made this possible – basically one-man-bands selling via Amazon/Ebay but relying on Alibaba sourced suppliers for drop-shipping services (almost everything except sales).
That model (essentially price arbitrage, based on intermediary sellers’ ability to fund Minimum Purchase Quantities from Alibaba sourced manufacturers, while necessarily taking on the risk of failed sell-through) could lead to a *lot* of very fast tiny business creation…but (as you indicate) little employment increase…and the risk of future disintermediation by manufacturers.
I know you discuss the “high-propensity” employer businesses too…but the one-man-band product arbitrageurs might be the bulk of the increased business creation numbers.
And…I wonder how carefully Census really stripped out “non-employing” EIN applicants (trusts, tax and liability shells, etc.).
The blow out in commercial real estate alone might inspire the creation of a huge number of new shells (CRE uses a *lot* of tax and liability shells) because vultures have begun circling in the aftermath of office/lodging sectors’ implosion.
In many cases, each individual building gets its own set of shells. That is potentially a lot of new EINs if Census wasn’t careful in excluding them.
Ditto PPP policing…are we sure EINs had to be pre-existing…or maybe just created within a year of getting the loans (that of course would be insanely lax…but DC has done insane things before).
29yrs for our small business.
Other business we had for 10 yrs & sold.
Retail growth makes sense in my little part of flyover.
I’m sure most is online, but I have noticed new life on our
small town main streets.
The risk takers & doers will seek freedom.
I wish them well.
Great article wolf. I did this myself 30 years ago.
As my life changed so did my business..Paid
all my bills and had a recent score that allowed us to retire
modestly. I had been laid off and because – I think- of horrible interview skills had issues getting a job with reasonable pay. I said screw it and off we went. She took care of the bills and kids while I learned new skills.
Worked out Ok.