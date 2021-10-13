Dollar’s Purchasing Power Plunges Further, as Housing CPI Begins to Climb, Food & Energy Soar, New Vehicle Prices Spike

CPI inflation highest since 2008 and 1991.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 0.4% in September from August. The relentless series of jumps started in January when this “transitory” inflation took off. But now, “transitory is a dirty word,” as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic phrased it so elegantly, because the underlying dynamics have made it persistent: as some prices back off, others are surging.
On an annual basis, CPI jumped by 5.4%, matching the June high this year, and both are the highest since July and August 2008 (5.6% and 5.4%), and all four are the highest since early 1991, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
The increase was driven by numerous factors including food and rents and gasoline and utilities and new vehicles.
Food and energy can move sharply and erratically, often following prices of commodities. With food and energy removed, the “core CPI” rose by 0.2% for the month and by 4.0% year-over-year.
Rent is the biggie in CPI. Its two versions are the largest items in the CPI basket of goods and services, and determine nearly one-third of CPI. These rent factors had plunged, and had kept CPI from surging even higher in the spring and summer. But they made a U-turn a few months ago and are now rising but are still holding down CPI. This is going to be the driver of CPI going forward – as market rents are surging in many cities by 10% year-over-year, and in some places over 20%. CPI is now making tentative steps to catch up.
This is the inflation game of Whac-A-Mole, as price increases spiral through the economy from category to category.
The overall CPI attempts to measure the loss of the purchasing power of the consumer dollar. In September, the purchasing power dropped another 0.3%. On this 20-year chart, you can see the sharp drop-off over the first nine months this year (-4.9%). Since 2000, the purchasing power of $1 has dropped by 38 cents:
CPI understates housing costs, but the CPI for them are taking off.
“Rent of primary residence,” which weighs 7.6% in the overall CPI, jumped 0.5% for the month, which brought the year-over-year rise to 2.4%. Before the pandemic, the rent index ran between 3.5% and 4% year-over-year. During the pandemic, it plunged and prevented overall CPI from surging even more. But that phase is now over as surging market rents are gradually getting picked up by the CPI for rent:
“Owner’s equivalent rent of residences” – which tracks the costs of homeownership and weighs 23.6% in the overall CPI – doesn’t track actual home-price inflation, but is based on surveys that ask what homeowners think their home might rent for and is therefore a measure of rent as seen by the homeowner.
This measure also U-turned and is taking off. In September, it rose 0.4% for the month, the fastest monthly increase since 2006! This brought the year-over-year gain to 2.9%.
So two things:
- The 2.9% rise is still holding down overall CPI (5.4%).
- The 2.9% gain is still ludicrously small compared to the record crazy price explosion in the housing market.
As the index for “Owner’s equivalent of rent” just started budging (red line below), the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which tracks actual price changes of the same house and is therefore a measure of house price inflation, spiked by 19.7% year-over year, the most in the data going back to 1987 (purple line). Both indexes are set to 100 for January 2000:
Food costs (weighing 13.9% in the overall CPI), jumped 0.9% for the month and 4.6% year-over-year. The CPI for meats spiked by 3.3% for the month and by 12.6% year-over-year, with beef spiking by 4.8% for the month and by 17.6% year-over-year, which is surprising only in that it hasn’t spiked a whole lot more, given reality at the grocery store.
Energy costs (weighing 7.3% in the overall CPI) spiked by 1.3% for the month and by 24.8% year-over-year. Within the category:
- Gasoline +1.2% for the month, +42.1% year-over-year
- Utility natural gas to the home: +2.7% for the month, +20.6% year-over-year
- Electricity service: +0.8% for the month, +5.2% year-over-year.
The CPI for used cars and trucks fell by 0.7% for the month, the second decline from the ridiculous spike, but was still up by 24.4% year-over-year. This is based on retail prices at dealers.
But wholesale prices, after dropping for three months in a row, spiked to a new crazy record in September and are set to rise further in October. Wholesale prices lead retail prices by a month or two, so the used vehicle CPI may U-turn in a month or two, just like wholesale prices did with a vengeance in September.
This chart shows the index value (not year-over-year percent change), which essentially hadn’t increased in the prior two decades despite large price increases, thanks to the massive “hedonic quality adjustments” (explanation below). It took this crazy price spike to break the grip “hedonic quality adjustments” had on the index:
The CPI for new cars and trucks spiked by 1.3% for the month and by 8.8% year-over-year, the most since 1980 during the massive bout of inflation at the time.
Inflation Whac-A-Mole: Just as the used vehicle CPI ticks down, the new vehicle CPI spikes. This is how inflation spirals through the economy, from category to category. This chart shows the year-over-year change:
And the chart below shows the index itself (not year-over-year change) for new cars and trucks. As everyone knows, prices of new vehicles surge year after year. But aggressive application of “hedonic quality adjustments” have held down the CPI for new cars and trucks, with the index level in 2019 not far higher than in 1996. But even those aggressive hedonic quality adjustments were no match for the price spike this year:
What are “hedonic quality adjustments?” CPI attempts to measure the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to the same item over time. When the price increases because the product gets better, the portion of the price increase related to the improvement of the product isn’t considered loss of purchasing power. And this makes sense: Pay more for a better product.
In terms of cars and trucks, these improvements have been dramatic, for example, the move over the years from a three-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission today.
In the end, inflation indexes are political devices, decided by politics, for political purposes – underplaying the actual loss of purchasing power of the dollar and the purchasing power of people’s earnings. Even if the understatements are fairly small each year, they massively compound over the decades. Every government over the past decades adhered to this strategy religiously.
My F-150 and Camry Price Index illustrates how prices have soared, even as the CPI for new cars and trucks (green line) remained nearly flat until the current spike.
Cuba here we come!
Chinese made junk will be cheaper again though.
Freight rates are starting to drop on some of the world’s most popular shipping routes, new data has found.
According to the South China Morning Post, the spot rate for shipping a 40-foot container from China to Los Angeles has dropped by 51% from $17,500 last month to $8,500.
My wife and I are early 40’s, great income(2019 standards), nearing the height of our careers. We drive older paid off cars. We don’t have cable. We rarely eat out. We’ve been saving for a down payment on a house that continues to get further away from reality while it should be getting closer. Higher rent, health care premiums, medical claims…cost of living.
A married couple with full time professional positions and we are failing financially.
SOL, time to get second jobs! /s
“Saving Money” in the traditional sense has been a losing proposition for the past 12 years.
An investment in basic Treasury Bills (money-market, Treasury Direct, whatever) has lost 20% against CPI inflation over the past 12 years, and is in the process of losing a lot more.
This is not an accident, but a federal policy choice.
No wonder supply chains are maxed out – no one wants to hold fiat currency depreciating against real-world assets at >5%/year!
Maybe not. I felt the same way at your age. It’s a tough time especially if you have kids. I was dumping 15% into 401K plus dropping max in a Roth and 6.6% taken out for soc sec. Didn’t leave that much after paying bills.
Now I have a decent income from when I grunted it out and I am too old to slug it out in the day to day grind anymore.
SOL,
NO MO FOMO…
Don’t chase… zero in on what you want ( multiple acceptable scenarios) and wait for it to come to you…
I’ve said before… sometimes the best thing to do is nothing…
You might end up being very thankful…
This will only get worse once shelter prices are included properly. Even the white house acknowledges that shelter is lagging and will add “several basis points”
Last time I checked Zillow vs Shelter CPI it was ~0.3% difference/year. Something is very wrong based on the recent divergence.
Other people have mentioned the delay in sampling. I’d expect further upward pressure on CPI as measuring “catches up” with reality.
Look at my article, 5th chart from the top, Case Shiller Index v. CPI for homeownership (“Owner’s equivalent of rent).
Right, but economists would say that a home price index isn’t correlated to rent index because of the investment component. Prices outpacing rent could show low yeild.
However zillow’s Rent index was highly correlated to shelter CPI (until lately). Rent index proportional to rent index, apples to apples.
You still didn’t read my article: The homeowner component IS A RENT INDEX, it is based on what homeowners think their home would RENT for. The CPI for home-ownership is highly correlated to the CPI for rent. I posted both charts. Look at them.
I believe the Case Shiller index on home price appreciation is a much more accurate reading on inflation than the rent equivalent survey index. I see this every day. Properties that are in a good location, in good condition, and have a good floor plan have gone up 18 to 20% here all over the close in suburbs of DC. Same with properties right in the good areas of the DC Swamp. We did one the other day, a two story condo that was over 1 million vs 800K a year ago. I sold in a day on the market. Noticed the main stream corrupt media and J Powel have taken the word “transitory” out of their speeches when referring to inflation. It was a lie then and a lie now. These people are liars and you can’t believe a word they say.
We’ve all but given up trying to find a house until next year. Prices here in TX have just gotten stupid.
This is why I stopped going to work at 50 in 2019. I sold 3 of my rental properties and live off my 10 year IRA CD’s and 10 year cash CD’s. The 3.35% to 3.6% yields, 15 CD’s in total,10 year terms.. The annual interest is more than enough for me to live off and build up savings, cash. These properties were bought back in the early 90’s, cheap as I sold them for 6 times.
I am not paying social security anymore and many work related expenses like extra gas, car repairs, work clothes which is saving me at least $12,000 a year. I am debt free with all my 3 properties which were total $350,000 at the time but have I kept 1 modest property I live in which has no debts, no mortgage either.
Looks like just missed the big mess of corona virus, pandemic and after taxes, living expenses still have $55,000 left over in cash and when real estate prices come down will make my move or use it for some other investments that look at a discount.
You will be punished.
Sincerely,
Jerome Pow!!!!
After reading this, I feel so much better knowing that our SS checks will be increasing 5.9% next year for my wife and I (at ages in late 70’s). Although this is a blessing, only one of us will have to find a job next year!
On the ground report from Holden Beach, NC. Rented beach house for a week. Small one on canal for about $1000 after sales and hotel type tax.
Market value of this 30 year old 1500 sq ft home is around $550,000. Appears from rental spreadsheet that rental income is $50,000 per year, but rental company gets a big take to handle everything. I guess they might net out $20,000 annually. But recent price increases have have probably bumped value of house up by $100,000 this past year alone so it’s been a good return for owner.
A lot of building here and a tremendous amount of improvements being done by all types of building trades. It has the feel of a boom top.
I am retired now, 60, I never owned real estate but I was successful for 36 years as a small business lawyer. I did everything possible maxing out my IRA, CD’s, health savings plan, cash accounts with my investment brokerage account. My total inflow, income is $6,000 month and my total outflow is $3,300 a month. This is everything from taxes to rent to food etc.
The only dilemma I have now is the extra $2,700 a month for the last 18 months is siting in savings making really nothing but I am glad I have $49,000 in liquid cash and it keeps building every month.
Good for you Bill! Living on $3,300 per month is amazing. You must not have a wife at home (LOL).
Curious as to what you are doing for health insurance seeing you are too young for Medicare. I understand that ACA plans are quite expensive for someone your age.
What I find puzzling is how/why interest rates on bonds react to the news by falling. You would think that a higher rate of inflation would cause interest rates on bonds to surge, after all who wants to get less return that are being washed out by higher interest rates. So what is going on?
It is the US Federal Reserve buying up more bonds behind the scenes to keep interest rates on bonds, bond yields lower for longer.
Darryl,
The Fed is buying nothing behind the scenes. That would destroy the Fed’s purpose. The purpose is to whip the market into frenzy, and so the Fed hypes and buys in full public splendor and display: $120 billion a month in bonds ($80 billion in Treasury securities and $40 billion in MBS), on autopilot, until November, when this will be reduced.
If it isn’t reduced by November what would the head honcho at WS think of that?
Ugh. Meant to say higher inflation. Not interest rates.
There will be higher interest rates when the Fed removes the price controls from Treasurys.
SF has brought back cash for clunkers? If you a buy an electric or hydrogen car, you get between 5500 and 9000, on any trade in older than 2005? No wonder there is inflation in used cars.
ALL Federal, State, and Local incentives combined, except Tesla and GM, I assume. Tesla an GM already outran the federal rebate. There is no $5k to $9K incentive by San Francisco alone.
Where is Bernanke, the genius QE Architect, hiding these days. We used to see his face everywhere post immediate retirement and big pay Speeches ?
He may have less to say to the peons these days, but I am sure he is still holding invited speeches for well paying customers. To get your free blue pill, you may have to turn to Paul Krugman, who in a recent article says that we don’t really see a lot of inflation if we exclude all the prices which are rising.
Lol
He had a face cosmetic surgery, so he is around but not recognizable. If his genius idea goes pop, he will need it. Might be the best investment of his lifetime.
For sure
Next thing you know they will will have owners equivalent car rentals; how much do you think you could rent your car out for? Those pesky used cars are driving up the fake inflation metrics too much.
This is an excellent idea if we extend it to further sectors: ‘Owners equivalent Food Price’. How much do you think your can of tuna will sell for if you offer it in a yard sale.
Wherever he is, I’m sure it’s a courageous location, with courageous food,, courageous nightlife, and courageous automobiles.
The local Honda dealership (Houston) had maybe 40 cars for sale total on the lot this morning, including the used ones. Unreal.
Like Yogi said, “no one is buying Honda’s because their lots are always empty”…..
If you believe the government’s inflation figures you’re dreaming. They are totally bogus. Inflation is close to 20%. Unemployment is really not much below that. Only 61% of the eligible workers are employed. Add the two and you get the Misery index. Its’40%. Jimmy Carter’s misery index has been blown out of the water and then some.
When you need to pay every $520,000 invested in your company the same returns as a full time employee in perpetuity ($31.2k for $15 an hour FT wage = 6% returns on $520k) something has got to give when both labor and capital are both demanding and getting more.
…what gives is the value of the dollars they get paid in.
Does any zip codes and sample size or other meta data attached to this ” owners equivalent rents”. If someone answers that their home is not for rent is it thrown out or thrown in as a 0. I think it is more than just suspect.
I fear our leadership thinks inflation is the solution. Ten years of real 10% inflation reduces our current debt from 30 trillion to 10 trillion (effective) and our GDP to 78 trillion (nominal). See how that works.
Of course, if we keep running a 10+% deficit every year our nominal debt will be close to 80 trillion too. Not really gaining any ground.
Yesterday’s burger cost $24 before tip. It will be $62 in 10 years at this rate. Guess I’ll have to substitute.