Red-Hot Rents to Fire Up CPI Inflation Just When “Temporary” Is Supposed to Unwind It

Asking rents spiked 10%-25% in half the cities. Rents fell in only a few, incl. -25% in San Francisco from 2019 peak.



OK, so these are advertised rents (“asking rents”) for apartments listed for rent at various rental listing services, including Multiple Listing Service, and they’re not the actual rents of currently occupied apartments, and they’re not rents for single-family houses, which dance to a different red-hot drummer. And the Consumer Price Index (CPI) doesn’t look at asking rents; it uses surveys to ask homeowners and tenants about the status of rents. Asking rents discussed here are a measure of where landlords think the current market is. And they’re going wild in lots of places.

First because there are only a few: The cities where rents fell.

In San Francisco, the median asking rent for one-bedroom apartments for September, at $2,800, was unchanged from August and was down 25% from June 2019:

One-bedroom rents in San Francisco have plunged so far, according to data from Zumper, that the once most expensive rental market has fallen behind New York City.

In San Jose, our stand-in for Silicon Valley, rents began falling in the summer of 2019. In March and April 2020, during the lockdown, landlords jacked up advertised rents, knowing that no one was looking for apartments, which produced a silly jump in asking rents, that then dissolved into a plunge when the market re-opened. From July 2019 through September 2021, the median 1-BR asking rent fell 14%, having gone nowhere over the past four months:

But in San Francisco and San Jose, rents started going down in mid-2019, well before the Pandemic, then plunged during the Pandemic, and by September 2020 had done most of their plunging. So compared to September 2020, on a year-over-year basis, 1-BR rents are down only 1.1% in San Francisco and 1.3% in San Jose.

The few rent decliners year-over-year:

There are a few cities where rents have declined sharply on a year-over-year basis. The biggest declines in the median asking rent of 1-BR apartments occurred in Milwaukee, down 17.4% year-over-year, to $900.

But it’s Newark, NJ, that takes the crown. It shows how asking rents and landlords went crazy on a meme. During the early phases of the Pandemic, apartment dwellers of New York City were said to be fleeing the City, looking for apartments and houses in cheaper pastures. The knee-jerk reaction in Newark, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, was to jack up advertised asking rents, assuming that fleeing New Yorkers had a big appetite for Newark, and lots of money.

The median 1-BR asking rent skyrocketed by 31% from before the Pandemic. But when it became clear to landlords that they couldn’t fill their units at those rents, they brought asking rents back to earth. Year-over-year, the median asking rent is down 12%, and it’s down 29% from the peak in January and below where it had been before the Pandemic:

The table shows the 20 cities where the median 1-BR rent declined year-over-year. This includes Chicago and Honolulu. But in those cities, since their peaks in 2015, rents have plunged by 30% and 28% respectively.

There are only three cities were rents declined 10% or more year-over-year. We’ll get to the significance of that in a moment when we look at the 49 cities where rents surged between 10% and 25%:

The 20 Cities where 1-BR rents fell YoY 1 Milwaukee, WI 900 -17.4% 2 Newark, NJ 1,250 -12.0% 3 Chesapeake, VA 1,050 -11.0% 4 Minneapolis, MN 1,190 -8.5% 5 Philadelphia, PA 1,390 -7.3% 6 Oakland, CA 2,000 -6.1% 7 St Louis, MO 920 -6.1% 7 Baltimore, MD 1,260 -6.0% 9 Cincinnati, OH 920 -5.2% 10 Kansas City, MO 940 -5.1% 11 Laredo, TX 760 -5.0% 11 Honolulu, HI 1,530 -4.4% 13 Chicago, IL 1,440 -4.0% 13 Richmond, VA 1,090 -3.5% 15 Wichita, KS 600 -3.2% 16 Rochester, NY 980 -2.0% 17 San Jose, CA 2,200 -1.3% 18 San Francisco, CA 2,800 -1.1% 19 Buffalo, NY 1,050 -0.9% 20 New Orleans, LA 1,440 -0.7%

Expensive Markets where rents rose but are still below pre-pandemic levels.

In New York City, the median asking rent for 1-BR apartments has jumped 26% from the low in January 2021, but at $2,950, is now just back where it had been in February 2020 and below where it had been in January 2020 ($3,000) and in 2019:

In Seattle, 1-BR asking rents have come up from the lows earlier this year but are still down 12% from before the pandemic and down 15% from the peak in May 2018:

In Boston, 1-BR rents have jumped 19% from the low in January, to $2,410, but remain 2% below pre-pandemic levels:

In Los Angeles, 1-BR rents have jumped 11% from the low in January but are down 7% from pre-pandemic levels:

In nearly Half the largest 100 cities, rents surged 10% to 25% year-over-year.



Of the 100 cities where Zumper tracks asking rents, 49 have seen rents jump by 10% to 25% in September, compared to September 2020. These are massive rent increases in nearly half the cities.

In 26 of these cities, asking rents surged by 15% or more. And in 9, rents surged by 20% or more with the top being Gilbert, AZ where rents spiked by nearly 25% year-over-year to $1,660. The top four biggest rent spikes occurred in Arizona. The remainder is spread across the US, from lower cost cities to high cost cities, from coastal cities to inland cities.

49 of 100 Cities where 1-BR rents jumped 10% – 25% YoY

1 Gilbert, AZ $1,660 24.8% 2 Scottsdale, AZ $1,850 23.3% 3 Glendale, AZ $1,130 22.8% 4 Phoenix, AZ $1,260 22.3% 5 Plano, TX $1,370 21.2% 6 Anchorage, AK $1,090 21.1% 7 Mesa, AZ $1,160 20.8% 8 Boise, ID $1,380 20.0% 9 Cleveland, OH $1,320 20.0% 10 Virginia Beach, VA $1,290 19.4% 11 Henderson, NV $1,490 19.2% 12 Raleigh, NC $1,240 19.2% 13 Durham, NC $1,320 18.9% 14 Tampa, FL $1,410 18.5% 15 Bakersfield, CA $950 17.3% 16 Charlotte, NC $1,440 17.1% 17 San Diego, CA $2,100 16.7% 18 San Antonio, TX $1,050 16.7% 19 St Petersburg, FL $1,470 15.7% 20 Detroit, MI $890 15.6% 21 Des Moines, IA $980 15.3% 22 Irving, TX $1,210 15.2% 23 Chattanooga, TN $1,140 15.2% 24 Chandler, AZ $1,450 15.1% 25 Tucson, AZ $840 15.1% 26 Denver, CO $1,610 15.0% 27 Salt Lake City, UT $1,150 15.0% 28 Spokane, WA $1,000 14.9% 29 Orlando, FL $1,400 14.8% 30 Atlanta, GA $1,640 14.7% 31 Reno, NV $1,250 14.7% 32 El Paso, TX $780 14.7% 33 Knoxville, TN $940 14.6% 34 Akron, OH $640 14.3% 35 Jacksonville, FL $1,050 14.1% 36 New York, NY $2,950 13.5% 37 Colorado Springs, CO $1,090 13.5% 38 Miami, FL $1,970 12.6% 39 Austin, TX $1,440 12.5% 40 Las Vegas, NV $1,170 12.5% 41 Tulsa, OK $730 12.3% 42 Aurora, CO $1,200 12.1% 43 Anaheim, CA $1,820 11.7% 44 Syracuse, NY $860 11.7% 45 Dallas, TX $1,390 11.2% 46 Washington, DC $2,210 11.1% 47 Nashville, TN $1,410 11.0% 48 Madison, WI $1,250 10.6% 49 Columbus, OH $980 10.1%

CPI inflation and these spiking asking rents.

This very large preponderance of cities where 1-BR asking rents increased by 10% or more – nearly half of the 100 largest cities tracked – compared to only 3 cities where rents fell 10% or more, makes clear that, averaged out across the US, massive rental pressures are building up. But it will take a while before they’re making their way into the CPI rent factors.

About one-third of CPI is determined by two indexes that both track a version of rents: Rent of primary residence and Owner’s equivalent of rent. Rent of primary residence rose only 2.1% and owner’s equivalent of rent rose only 2.6% in August. Before the pandemic, they’d been around 3.5%. They’re the biggest CPI categories, and they have effectively pushed down CPI this year.

But given what is happening now in rental land, those measures will pick up the rent increases in the coming months and next year, and push CPI higher (rather than pushing it down). This will happen just as the Fed’s “temporary” inflation spike is supposed to unwind. And these rental measures will give new fuel to overall CPI inflation.

The Largest 100 rental markets.

The table below shows the largest 100 rental markets that Zumper tracks, with 1-BR and 2-BR median asking rents in September, and year-over-year percent changes, in order of the price of 1-BR rents (if your smartphone clips the 6-column table on the right, hold your device in landscape position):

Rents, Top 100 Cities 1-BR $ Y/Y % 2-BR $ Y/Y % 1 New York, NY $2,950 13.5% $3,150 5.4% 2 San Francisco, CA $2,800 -1.1% $3,900 2.6% 3 Boston, MA $2,410 4.8% $2,800 0.0% 4 Washington, DC $2,210 11.1% $2,950 7.7% 5 San Jose, CA $2,200 -1.3% $2,750 -0.7% 6 Los Angeles, CA $2,100 4.0% $2,900 3.2% 7 San Diego, CA $2,100 16.7% $2,710 14.8% 8 Oakland, CA $2,000 -6.1% $2,620 -3.0% 9 Miami, FL $1,970 12.6% $2,600 10.6% 10 Scottsdale, AZ $1,850 23.3% $2,420 22.2% 11 Anaheim, CA $1,820 11.7% $2,140 7.5% 12 Santa Ana, CA $1,810 9.7% $2,420 11.0% 13 Fort Lauderdale, FL $1,740 3.6% $2,480 12.7% 14 Seattle, WA $1,690 2.4% $2,230 1.4% 15 Gilbert, AZ $1,660 24.8% $1,980 23.8% 16 Atlanta, GA $1,640 14.7% $2,190 15.3% 17 Long Beach, CA $1,630 1.9% $2,100 0.0% 18 Denver, CO $1,610 15.0% $2,090 8.9% 19 Providence, RI $1,580 2.6% $1,700 -5.6% 20 Honolulu, HI $1,530 -4.4% $2,200 -1.8% 21 Henderson, NV $1,490 19.2% $1,690 24.3% 22 St Petersburg, FL $1,470 15.7% $2,060 20.5% 23 Chandler, AZ $1,450 15.1% $1,830 20.4% 24 Austin, TX $1,440 12.5% $1,820 14.5% 25 Charlotte, NC $1,440 17.1% $1,660 14.5% 26 Chicago, IL $1,440 -4.0% $1,750 -2.8% 27 New Orleans, LA $1,440 -0.7% $1,680 -4.0% 28 Sacramento, CA $1,430 1.4% $1,790 8.5% 29 Nashville, TN $1,410 11.0% $1,510 4.1% 30 Portland, OR $1,410 0.7% $1,780 4.1% 31 Tampa, FL $1,410 18.5% $1,670 16.0% 32 Orlando, FL $1,400 14.8% $1,690 20.7% 33 Dallas, TX $1,390 11.2% $1,880 8.0% 34 Philadelphia, PA $1,390 -7.3% $1,700 -3.4% 35 Boise, ID $1,380 20.0% $1,500 21.0% 36 Plano, TX $1,370 21.2% $1,820 19.7% 37 Cleveland, OH $1,320 20.0% $1,410 24.8% 38 Durham, NC $1,320 18.9% $1,420 10.9% 39 Virginia Beach, VA $1,290 19.4% $1,400 9.4% 40 Baltimore, MD $1,260 -6.0% $1,400 -13.6% 41 Phoenix, AZ $1,260 22.3% $1,450 15.1% 42 Madison, WI $1,250 10.6% $1,540 13.2% 43 Newark, NJ $1,250 -12.0% $1,580 -15.1% 44 Reno, NV $1,250 14.7% $1,610 15.0% 45 Raleigh, NC $1,240 19.2% $1,410 14.6% 46 Irving, TX $1,210 15.2% $1,710 20.4% 47 Aurora, CO $1,200 12.1% $1,600 11.9% 48 Minneapolis, MN $1,190 -8.5% $1,690 -11.5% 49 Pittsburgh, PA $1,180 9.3% $1,430 10.0% 50 Las Vegas, NV $1,170 12.5% $1,420 13.6% 51 Fresno, CA $1,160 7.4% $1,500 13.6% 52 Houston, TX $1,160 5.5% $1,480 9.6% 53 Mesa, AZ $1,160 20.8% $1,380 15.0% 54 Salt Lake City, UT $1,150 15.0% $1,470 13.1% 55 Chattanooga, TN $1,140 15.2% $1,280 14.3% 56 Glendale, AZ $1,130 22.8% $1,400 19.7% 57 Anchorage, AK $1,090 21.1% $1,260 5.0% 58 Colorado Springs, CO $1,090 13.5% $1,410 13.7% 59 Fort Worth, TX $1,090 2.8% $1,450 9.8% 60 Richmond, VA $1,090 -3.5% $1,310 -6.4% 61 Buffalo, NY $1,050 -0.9% $1,100 -12.7% 62 Chesapeake, VA $1,050 -11.0% $1,240 0.8% 63 Jacksonville, FL $1,050 14.1% $1,290 15.2% 64 Norfolk, VA $1,050 2.9% $1,270 18.7% 65 San Antonio, TX $1,050 16.7% $1,300 17.1% 66 Spokane, WA $1,000 14.9% $1,330 19.8% 67 Columbus, OH $980 10.1% $1,100 -0.9% 68 Des Moines, IA $980 15.3% $1,030 8.4% 69 Rochester, NY $980 -2.0% $1,210 0.0% 70 Arlington, TX $950 6.7% $1,320 10.9% 71 Bakersfield, CA $950 17.3% $1,200 14.3% 72 Indianapolis, IN $940 6.8% $1,000 4.2% 73 Kansas City, MO $940 -5.1% $1,140 -0.9% 74 Knoxville, TN $940 14.6% $1,120 15.5% 75 Cincinnati, OH $920 -5.2% $1,160 5.5% 76 St Louis, MO $920 -6.1% $1,210 -4.7% 77 Louisville, KY $910 7.1% $1,000 4.2% 78 Memphis, TN $900 5.9% $950 5.6% 79 Milwaukee, WI $900 -17.4% $1,120 -9.7% 80 Detroit, MI $890 15.6% $1,000 14.9% 81 Lincoln, NE $880 3.5% $1,010 4.1% 82 Augusta, GA $870 8.7% $1,000 9.9% 83 Winston Salem, NC $870 8.7% $970 9.0% 84 Syracuse, NY $860 11.7% $1,000 -4.8% 85 Baton Rouge, LA $850 1.2% $990 5.3% 86 Omaha, NE $850 0.0% $1,160 6.4% 87 Corpus Christi, TX $840 1.2% $1,120 6.7% 88 Tucson, AZ $840 15.1% $1,080 14.9% 89 Tallahassee, FL $810 6.6% $990 7.6% 90 Albuquerque, NM $800 8.1% $1,060 15.2% 91 Greensboro, NC $800 5.3% $900 4.7% 92 Lexington, KY $800 6.7% $1,050 16.7% 93 Oklahoma City, OK $800 5.3% $930 4.5% 94 El Paso, TX $780 14.7% $940 14.6% 95 Laredo, TX $760 -5.0% $970 9.0% 96 Tulsa, OK $730 12.3% $890 8.5% 97 Shreveport, LA $680 4.6% $800 1.3% 98 Lubbock, TX $670 3.1% $830 3.8% 99 Akron, OH $640 14.3% $780 9.9% 100 Wichita, KS $600 -3.2% $800 9.6%

