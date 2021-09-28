When Fed Doves Get Hawkish… Balance Sheet Runoff Should Start at End of Taper, First Half 2022: Bullard

“Inflation could be a lot more persistent than we had hoped.”
Right after the Fed ends its asset purchases in the first half next year, the Fed should start reducing the assets on its balance sheet by letting maturing bonds roll off without replacement, said St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, a monetary-policy dove who will rotate into a voting slot next year, in an interview with Reuters.
“Everything can occur much faster than it could have in the previous recovery,” he said, pointing at economic output that already exceeds pre-pandemic levels.
“We should start to allow runoff of the balance sheet,” he said. “We could get going on that process at the end of the taper” next year. “That would be a natural time to do it.”
This is the first time in this cycle that a Fed official put a time stamp on when the asset reduction – the QE unwind – should start. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had previously said that the Fed would eventually do this, and everyone brushed him off, but now Bullard wants to see this happen starting about mid-2022 before the Fed even begins to raise short-term rates.
During the last QE-unwind, the Fed – after it had started raising short-term rates – reduced its assets by 15%, from $4.45 trillion in November 2017 to $3.76 trillion in September 2019. Mortgage rates hit 5% in November 2018, stocks fell, and in September 2019, the repo market started blowing out.
This time around, the Fed would be better prepared to deal with markets going haywire because in July it implemented the Standing Repo Facilities for repos and reverse repos, which it had before the Financial Crisis but replaced with QE. This time around, with the SRF in place, the Fed wouldn’t need to come up with ad-hoc solutions.
Bullard didn’t specifically say this, but a reduction in assets on the balance sheet would allow long-term yields and mortgage rates to rise. With the short-term rates still initially locked into place by the Fed, the yield curve would steepen, which would be a good thing, and would allow the Fed to then raise short-term policy rates without flattening the yield curve.
Bullard has for months been fretting about the “threatening housing bubble” the Fed is fueling with its massive purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
He said he expects inflation, as measured by the lowest lowball inflation measure, core PCE, to still be at 2.8% by the end of 2022, well above the Fed’s target of 2.0%. Core PCE most recently hit 3.6%, the highest since 1991.
While inflation may ease somewhat, it will take more effort by the Fed to ensure that happens smoothly over time, and never requires the sort of restrictive policies that could imperil the current expansion, he told Reuters.
Inflation, he said, “is going to stay above target over the forecast horizon. That is a good thing. We are delivering on our…framework.” This new framework calls for inflation to run above 2% for a while to make up for the years it ran below 2%, as measured by the lowest lowball inflation measure, core PCE.
“There is now a risk we are going to overachieve and be too high for too long,” he said. “How much of that do we want? That is the key question for the Committee over the next year.”
The exact start date and pace of tapering of the asset purchases hasn’t been announced in the FOMC statement yet, but will likely happen at the next meeting on November 3. Fed governors have come out and supported a start of tapering in November and be done with it in the first half – at which point, no new bonds would be added and only maturing bonds would be replaced, which would keep the Fed’s assets flat. That would be the completion of tapering.
It would likely take a “very large shock” to throw the process of tapering off course, Bullard told Reuters.
Bullard proposed today to start the next step – the actual reduction of assets on the balance sheet – right then and there.
The assets on the Fed’s balance sheet would be around $8.5 trillion by the time the Fed stops adding to them, and Bullard told Reuters that there was no reason to hold on to them.
The FOMC has not yet begun those discussions, he told Reuters, but “I don’t think it is too early” given the surprising speed of the recovery and the concern about inflation.
Even if long-term Treasury yields rise steeply next year, they will likely remain below the rate of CPI inflation, and therefore “real” Treasury yields would remain negative, which would still provide a highly stimulative fuel in the most grotesquely overstimulated economy ever.
In terms of short-term interest rates, Bullard said he sees two rate hikes in 2022, on concerns over the global supply shock and above-target inflation becoming anchored. Over time, he sees short-term rates slightly above 2%, with inflation back to about 2%, which he estimates would be about neutral (neither stimulative nor restrictive).
But with the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet being reduced, long-term rates would theoretically meander higher, removing stimulus off where it really matters – long-term borrowing costs.
It may all work out “and we will converge into bliss at the steady state where inflation is at 2% and we never change the funds rate again,” he told Reuters. “That is the current scenario,” he said. But “we all know reality will probably be something messier,” he said. And “inflation could also be a lot more persistent than we had hoped, and in that case, we will have to recalibrate how we are going to keep inflation under control.”
These central banks are learning that they can’t print energy. By pushing so much money into economies everywhere we have massive instability now…Wherever you feel we will be on the “Green” future, we aren’t there yet. By curtailing investment and squeezing ability to produce energy the world over, we are starting at an ugly picture. When some in Europe can’t heat their house this winter, I doubt they will be concerned with CO2 emissions.
They will probably kill us with unintended consequences of green energy like they most likely did with unintended consequences of gain of function research.
Kind of a strange way to bring up how you don’t agree with clean energy alternatives.. still can’t decipher what the connection is according to you.
Ironically though if we were where we needed to be with all of that tech it would mean fuel shortages wouldn’t even be a concern right now or really ever.
Its not about agreeing with anything regarding clean tech. Reread the post. Survival comes first. You know, heat and food. I wonder how the economy will do with 20 dollar equivalent Nat Gas and 8 dollar gasoline? Poorly I would guess. Perhaps a bridge to the future. This is more like a trap door.
The solution is clearly wood stoves burning federal reserve notes because that is clearly the only fuel source that is infinite.
If inflation rages long enough, there will come a point where a $1 bill is worth less than its energy-equivalent in wood or paper…
The penny and nickel are now worth more in melt-value than monetary value… sooner or later paper money will have more in burn-value.
We would be doing just fine with a modern infrastructure based on solar, wind and thermal with advanced battery tech and some nuclear and cleaner nat gas as backups ….. if we had gotten going 10-20 years ago and the argument will be even more so 10 years from now with just much costlier and disruptive events due to climate change and pollution.
That’s to say nothing of all the jobs, bankrupting our enemies and all the benefits of a new modern infrastructure. Man, it’s frustrating having to explain this still to the Fox propaganda lovers. There isn’t one single aspect that wouldn’t be far better with a move to clean, modern infrastructure…only that some things would change a little…ooooo scary!?!?!?!?
Heck, if only we spent a little bit of money of the Iraq invastion money on insulating houses…
“When some in Europe can’t heat their house this winter, I doubt they will be concerned with CO2 emissions.”
The obvious solution here is to pump lots of CO2 into the atmosphere so that so that they won’t have to worry about cold winters.
The Europeans can’t heat their houses because they’re gas slaves to Putin. This is what happens when you put all of your eggs in one basket and ask Grogu to carry it.
These clowns are responsible for a lot of greenhouse emissions by giving rise to bitcoin mining. Raise rates, kill bitcoin, green the planet.
Bitcoin: Proof of work
US Dollar: Proof of war
Money always has a price tag attached.
When crypto moves to proof of stake the massive energy consumption of proof of work will evaporate. You can run proof of stake on your laptop.
I am still waiting for the 10Y and 30Y to breach the March 21 levels. For me, long rates will have to pierce through that 35 year down trend line for me to change my prediction for sub-zero 10Y and sub 1% 30 Y. That still hasn’t happened despite 10 years worth claims that interest rates are heading higher.
Low rates are making things worse, not better. A negative 10 year won’t be helpful…and no, it wouldn’t shock me but remember they will fight it and try not to invert at zero bound. The whole thing is ugly.
Between yesterday’s move and today’s, the 10 year is on track to breach the March 2021 high of 1.74% next week.
Even if it moves at the slightly slower pace of early 2021, it’ll get there by the end of October.
Unless, of course, we’re all being gaslit into inflation-panic in order to move the markets around and allow a whale to get a better entry point on a big trade…
Does it feel like we’re being gaslit? Do you not do your own shopping?
It took the FED about three years to start unwinding its balance sheet the last time, so let’s not hold our breath thinking Bullard is going to get his way. Once its all said and done, the FED’s balance sheet will be close to $10T. There’s no way the FED manages that process effectively without spooking financial markets. The same thing can be said about their ability to taper $120B monthly in QE and to raise interest rates in a timely & prudent manner.
As of last week, the Fed had printed $4,331,187,000,000 in the 2020-2021 crisis, more than doubling it’s pre-COVID balance sheet.
“They printed up $4,331,187,000,000 and all I got was this lousy Inflation” – 2022 T-Shirts everywhere ($50 each!)
I think they have a plan whether it will work is another question. They have allowed fiscal policy to carry the ball now that they have real rates negative. They are hoping they can reload monetary policy while government borrows for less than nothing.
“Inflation, he said, “is going to stay above target over the forecast horizon. That is a good thing. We are delivering on our…framework.” This new framework calls for inflation to run above 2% for a while to make up for the years it ran below 2%, as measured by the lowest lowball inflation measure, core PCE.”
Is my math off?
How can you run inflation higher in the future to make up for less in the past ? I don’t see how that is possible when you are starting from a point today that already has the previous inflation added to it… wouldn’t you have to actually deflate to correct an inflation marker from 5 years ago to bring that figure up to 2 percent based on the amount of money these fools have printed?
Can one of you really smart guys or girls help me out here?
Wolf, love your stuff but huge missed opportunity not titling this article: “When (Fed) Doves Cry.”
The Fed is totally out of control.
There is no way that they can “face the music”.
My guess is that at some point (who the hell knows when) the dollar will collapse into a worthless currency.
Then comes the “reset”.
Meanwhile; fasten your seatbelts.
Yields on the rise, and a whole lotta cash just got pulled out of stocks. I thought this was what they would have preferred all along, to force reallocation and thereby fund government spending (without destroying the equity market). Now its pretty hard to see stocks, labor tight, earnings compressed, go ahead, keep your tax cuts, you are going to need it. Market investors got a whiff of it today, they are expendable.
Or put alternatively, following a botched vaccine drive, increased political tensions around international markets, and a huge backlog of supply chains and in trade routes:
“The Price Gouging could be more persistent than we had hoped.”
But that would put the onus on the people actually making the call to increase their prices.
Gee, I wonder what would happen if the Fed stopped buying MBS?
Nobody believes the Fed anymore. We need to see a decent bear market in stocks without the Fed blinking before people will believe that they will really fight inflation.
Having said that, now that Fed staff have cashed in their own stocks at the top of the market, they may have become somewhat more credible in that respect.
It is sad how we have to take into account the lack of ethics in our morally bankrupt institutions.
Color me pessimist about this whole taper thing.
Seems to me the Fed has been reliably acting like the FDIC for the bond market.
Wonder what would happen if the FDIC said–“we’re going to start tapering down our coverage of your bank deposits in a couple of months Not to worry, we have tremendous confidence in how great our banks are”
And now a Fed guy who thinks not only that, there will be lots who will eagerly buy our stuff when we start to sell our balance down.
Wouldn’t say that’s going to be good for Democrats in 2022.
Ralph, great comment – just want to add that inflation is already tapering FDIC coverage exactly as you say. At least in terms of what the insured $250,000 will actually buy.
Reminds me very much of 2008, insofar as the markets and Fed officials keep saying, “There’s nothing to worry about, everything is going according to plan.”
Meanwhile, they keep the economy’s engines red hot even as it approaches max-q condition. If policymakers want to avoid a catastrophic economic explosion, they must throttle DOWN.
The economy will survive only as long as the system can support the pressures exerted on it. Those pressures are only increasing and multiplying over time.
Kind of like what the characters in a Charlie Brown comic strip heard when an adult spoke: “Wa Wa Wa Wa Wa”. Only a carnival barker could say one thing one minute and spin around the next minute and say something 180 degrees the opposite. Like the shell game concession, now you see it, now you don’t. The steepening of the yield curve is already happening, Sir Bullard, not to be impertinent. Mr. Market has a way of forcing bureaucratic minions’ hands when valuation inputs like roaring inflation are screaming for recognition.
Interesting that he would single out the housing market as the one bubble to worry about with money printing to the Moon, but how about the cash market, the bond market, and the stock market. They are not also in nosebleed territories???
Today’s stock market action, timberrrrrr seems to come to mind, is a case in point. Somehow, someway, stock investors are finally waking up to the fact that the much bigger Bond Market is throwing a hissy fit and has been for some time since August of 2020, with a temporary recovery now in the rearview mirror in 2021. Could true price discovery be coming back to U.S. financial markets, based on economic fundamentals and historic metrics of value? What will we do with the Fed if normal market function takes over?? You needn’t ask!!
Not only have I sent a year’s supply of Pampers to the Fed, but I am delivering at least a dozen dispensing machines of same to the trading floors of the NYSE. There is a supply issue here because it appears the Chinese are actually hoarding these vending machines, but we are assured that sufficient supply will be shipped before November 3rd.
These guys had better have their annual physicals ASAP, because very trying times for stock traders have just entered the room. Remember to put both arms into the air above your heads, boys and girls, as the equity rollercoaster takes the Plunge of the Deadly Air Pocket. There will also be an air pocket in corporate earnings coming up, but that ride is sit sitting in the launching pad. What goes up on hot air, must come down in a hail of dust.
The way these guys work remains weird. Now they are finally admitting that things are running much hotter than they had anticipated, but they are still throwing gasoline on the fire! And they will keep doing that far into 2022.
Tapering is not tightening. Only once they let assets roll off when they mature are they somewhat tightening. And still not really, because the excess reserves are massive (as you can see from the reverse repo). The only real tightening is when they start raising rates. And that will be in baby steps that hardly matter until they get to a couple percent.
Of course, when markets start freaking out over it that can cause the most effective tightening. But once you get a panic, it will be very difficult to control.
That is why you should never allow bubbles to form. History has shown that time and again. Unfortunately, intentionally blowing bubbles has been the official policy for 20 years now.
Yes and as Wolf has stated before the inflation thats happened in the last 18 months is permanent. It isn’t transitory.
Because the very last thing that the entrenched financial elites want is massive deflation.
The inflation of the 70-80’s lasted 13 years. That’s a temporary period of time to use as the benchmark for the FED.
“Inflation could be a lot more persistent than we had hoped.”
Hahahaha what a bunch of 🤡 clowns…. taking us as fools… but what we’re going to do ???
“…reality will probably be something messier.”
Yes. Yes, it will.
The more and more I think the strategy is to make the people poorer… like poor to just afford food.
Poor people don’t pollute as much.
The establishment want the goods only for themselves.
You will own nothing and be happy!
– New World Order
The rich will own everything and be happier!
– FED and Central Banks
Looks like the BTFDers are out in droves.
Looks like their mom called at around 3:10 pm and they went home.
Yikes. This market is simply not investible.
“Inflation could be a lot more persistent than we had hoped.”
You already know what’s going to happen the same thing that happened in 2019, they’ll start tapering and then the markets will cry and they’ll come running back in with the money printer and start flooding the markets again and blowing these bubbles up even higher the Federal reserve is a joke.
You know who put Kyle in the office, it was Wall Street all the cronies up there got together and told Trump to put pal in the office their buddy and then he got in the office and turned on those printing presses and is enriching the top 10% and where is all that money coming from that’s enriching them, it’s coming from the poor and middle class it’s called a wealth transfer it’s sickening and it’s sad and our founding forefathers warned us about this, Thomas Jefferson once said first by inflation and then by deflation if the banks are ever given the authority to issue currency, the corporations that will grow up around them will take over all the money until your children wake up homeless which they are for some people a lot of people can’t even afford to buy houses now they’re so expensive and rents are going up through the roof I don’t know what people are going to do and now the feds have their fake tapering talk. And even when Powell was given to speech about tapering he looked all sad and upset that they’re going to have to stop printing it’s unbelievable what’s happening. Eventually all this is going to implode and it’s going to be worse than 1929.
Kaplan and Rosengren knew when to get out. There has never been a bigger tell. In the history of tells.