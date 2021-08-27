Powell Uses 1970s Inflation Spiral to Show How “Temporary” Becomes Persistent, as Fed’s Lowball Inflation Measure “Core PCE” Jumps Most since 1991

His “taper” discussion got all the attention, but his focus was on inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed bases its 2% inflation target on the “core PCE” (Personal Consumption Expenditures) price index, the lowest lowball inflation measure in the US, other than inflation measures that remove the big movers and just focus on items that don’t move, such as trimmed mean inflation measures. PCE and core PCE inflation measures are nearly always below CPI (Consumer Price Index) and core CPI.
“Core PCE,” which excludes food and energy that can be volatile, but which people spend a lot of money on, rose by 0.34% in July from June, and by 3.62% year-over-year (up from 3.58% increase in June), for the largest year-over-year increase since 1991, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
The headline PCE price index, which includes food and energy — such as the spike in gasoline prices in 2008 — jumped by 0.41% for the month and by 4.17% year-over-year, the biggest year-over-year jump since 1991, having squeaked past the 2008 peak of 4.14%:
By now it is clear to everyone at the Fed, even Fed Chair Jerome Powell, that inflation has arrived in a massive manner not seen in decades, even while the Fed is still stimulating inflation with its interest rate repression and $120 billion of QE a month, and even while the $5 trillion of government deficit spending over the past 17 months are still flooding the economy.
The only question now is how much of this inflation is “temporary” – surely, some of it is – and how much of it is persistent and how much new inflation can come along.
Powell, in his virtual Jackson Hole speech today was all over inflation. He mentioned it 71 times in the written speech (not including the references). He pointed out why inflation has spiked so enormously in durable goods: a historic spike in stimulus-fueled demand that no one was ready for.
And some of those price spikes, such as the ridiculous price spikes in used vehicles, are surely in part temporary because these prices are just too outlandish to persist. And when those prices tick down, they pull down the inflation index. But those price spikes will unwind only partially, depending on how aggressively “hedonic quality adjustments” are being applied going forward.
Meanwhile, even as used vehicle prices might begin to tick down, along with some other prices, new vehicle prices and numerous other prices have started to take off, particularly in services, which are roughly two-thirds of consumer spending and include housing.
These shifting price increases and decreases make inflation readings very volatile, and just when you thought inflation would finally fade, there comes another surge.
Powell alluded to that. He sees this inflation spike “moderating in higher-inflation items.” But he referred back to the 1970s, when two oil shocks caused spikes in inflation that then spread to other items and became entrenched and persistent and self-propagating, even after the oil shocks had dissipated.
“History also teaches, however, that central banks cannot take for granted that inflation due to transitory factors will fade. The 1970s saw two periods in which there were large increases in energy and food prices, raising headline inflation for a time,” he said.
“But when the direct effects on headline inflation eased, core inflation continued to run persistently higher than before,” he said.
“One likely contributing factor was that the public had come to generally expect higher inflation – one reason why we now monitor inflation expectations so carefully,” he said.
The inflation spiral in the 1970s took nearly a decade before it finally turned the corner, after hitting 14.5% as the economy was getting hit with mega-rate hikes to get inflation under control.
In between, there were many moments when inflation was thought to have peaked, and when inflation backed off, only to spike again and more so than before. But back then, interest rates were much higher than today, and there was no QE.
Now the Fed is still printing $120 billion a month, which is totally crazy given this amount of inflation, though it will taper those purchases down to nothing by some time next year; and it is still repressing interest rates, with short-term rates near zero. This combo of massive QE, repressed interest rates, huge government stimulus, and raging inflation is new in recent history.
Here is the gist of Powell Speech from what I understand:
No matter what we’d keep supporting the assets of all kinds to help the rich people.
“He pointed out why inflation has spiked so enormously in durable goods: a historic spike in stimulus-fueled demand that no one was ready for.”
Amazing stuff. What did he think would happen when he printed all that money?
Powell is a closet Magic Money Tree guy.
It’s actually sad that so many of these Ivy League PHDs would fail ECON: 101 today.
Well Powell only has a Masters Degree. Perhaps that’s the problem!!!
as usual it is WHO YOU KNOW(snob snob yale like)
not fact you know NOTHING
Failure implies this outcome isn’t exactly what they intended
Disagree. This is exactly the outcome they wanted. The rich getting richer. They have been wildly successful. And because one good turn deserves another, Powell will press harder on that pedal of his.
Who failed? I think it’s all working out to the elite’s advantage which is what the fed has been striving for the last twenty years. Stocks finished up again today in this crazy atmosphere.
I suppose we can watch Powell and everyone in government act surprised at all this and we can believe it. Meanwhile, they have all gotten dirty rich swimming in money and property. Sure, they just don’t know what to do with inflation (oh my goodness) even though they caused it and are glad for it and it certainly continually benefits them and buddies.
According to Wikipedia, Powell is a lawyer with an undergraduate degree in Political Science. He probably never took Econ 101.
He’s the perfect guy for that job. Can’t be blamed as he is just the messenger. Those 400 PhD’s in the FED should have known better.
Most of the Ivy league graduates similar to him are born and brought up in a rich home in a richer zipcode. They got special coaching, prep schools and fraternity in the colleges. They never went shopping in a local walmart or deals in the stores. They dont even drive but fly to the meetings. Their vacation is not in six flags or motel 6. Their policies are flawed because they never experienced the life of an average person.
Powell didn’t do the MMT. That money came from the Treasury through acts of Congress. Some states also kicked in money from pandemic relief funds.
I think the direct stimulus shows the potency of MMT. The stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits were spit in the ocean compared to QE but had enormous effect.
You can print money but you can’t print wealth. Actually it seems you print poverty in the form of price inflation if supply is inadequate. That’s where we are now.
It seems to me that he finally read WOLF STREET :-]
What’s left to say at this point? I think we’re all just waiting for the bottom to fall out of this worm-eaten economy.
We’re on the dollar economy now, and rolling over much higher levels of debt. They caught a flyer, it took fifty years for monetary inflation to take hold, offset by outsourcing labor to the third world. Time for a new rabbit and a new hat, but it might end up like that skit where magician Bullwinkle reaches in the hat and pulls out a lion. Call it Crypto.
Just remarkable.
Powell apparently is trying to pump up his speaking fees (delayed compensations)
First, PCE is a chain weighted index that allows the substitution OUT of items that rise too much in price. Talk about bias.
Second, how can a 5% YOY inflation spike be ignored by a body that is charged with stable prices? Even if we flatten out, the 5% sticks.
Finally, rate of change charts hide the COMPOUNDING and AGGREGATION of inflation. A flat rate of change chart at say 2.5% would suggest nothing is happening. Horizontal line. But a 2.5% inflation rips 28% off the dollar in ten years.
What is going on with this Fed is breaking with the financial history of this nation. For 7 decades, Fed Funds equaled or exceeded inflation. The wisdom was to protect the holders of the national currency and to tamp down inflation. Now, crickets.
And now, people are denied the mundane but effective course of saving ones money to get on your financial feet. Now, and intentionally, savers are PUNISHED for doing so…for being prudent and economical.
The Upper Class is pulling up the ladder that once connected it to the Lower Class. Cant save. Inflation biting into earnings and ramping up prices. Home ownership becomes too expensive. Not good for a society.
Depth Charge said it best. None of this will end until people show up in Washington with AR-15s (the modern equivalent of pitchforks).
No one will show up until the Professional Managerial Comfortable class gets impacted, and that’s still a LOOOONG while.
Heck, at this point, we might need China’s help in crashing this economy. Keep raising them prices, China!!
And keep making stuff that breaks due to poor quality so we can buy more!
The professional managerial comfortable class aren’t the ones with weapons, survival skills, technical know how, and military experience.
@RightNYer, they have something better than those …. Hope.
False Hope, but muppets love that more than anything.
Right-and from a few years of reading opinions here on Wolf’s most-excellent site about the general ‘Murican public, neither does that general public, though they like to kid themselves that they do…
may we all find a better day.
Wolf, the inflation graphs here are the first derivative of prices, would love to also see the 2nd derivative graphs, called sometimes called “jerk” in physics.
the latest part of the inflation graph looks hardly a differentiable function :)
I’m guessing J-Pow was “Jerking” himself and all us on his zoom conference today as he attempted to not laugh at his speech titled “Macroeconomic Policy In (CAUSING) An UNEVEN Economy”…
Powell previously said he was meeting with homeless people, you know the ones he helped put on the streets with policies that benefit the top 1% mostly. For example, fast food where I have a place in Texas now is full of homeless people attempting to get free $6 burgers that had been $4.50 burgers two years ago. And the fast food starting pay has went from $12/hr to $16/hr at some burger joints here.
Basically…everywhere I go, no matter what state, city, or street… I see our village idiot Fed’s bloody fingerprints on the social and fiscal fabric of our society that is extremely prone to cause a lot of social and fiscal instability for many, many years…if not decades. Ironic the Fed says the destructive uneven recovery is a necessary evil in order to create minimum wage jobs that do not even provide a living wage at even $16/hour. It is as if the Fed is trying to enslave the bottom 50-80% of the population as wage/debt slaves for the top 1% corporate masters. And similar to the historically darks ages of unelected Kings, land barons, dictators, etc…the Fed has now acquired more destructive control and power than all of them combined at this point in time, and yet gets featured as a hero on the front page of Time magazine and he destroy the very fabric or society…LOL
If my numbers are correct, 1973 tax revenue was $231B while net interest payments were ~ $200M. In 2019, US tax revenue was $3.71T while net interest expense was $574B. So our interest exp to revenue ratio has skyrocketed from .08% to 17%. But the scary part is when you look at the graph, that $200M grew four fold by the end of the 70s. Will , interest rates skyrocket again? I don’t know, but a net interest expense of $1.2T in 2030 certainly seems likely.
The biggest single threat to our economy is Joe Biden raising taxes on the wealthy, having the Trump tax cuts end after 2025 and then president elect in 2028 having to stare down the barrel of another tax increase to shore up social security. The great recession moved the SS trust fund’s insolvency up by four years. COVID is most assuredly going to accelerate this date by upwards of 6 years. So now, the clock ticks forward from the current 2034 to 2028 just in time for the mother of all financial collapses. And, oh BTW 2028 is the current year China’s economy is expected to pass ours.
You must be off by a factor of 100. If interest rates in 1973 were 5%, then the $400B or so of national debt would have had an interest expense of roughly $20B. A $200M figure would imply an impossibly low national of debt of several billion.
Wolf stated that inflation prices are “ricocheting” in a previous article. That is a very clever term, if you think about how dangerous “ricocheting” is in terms of harmful unintended effects and complete unpredictability.
For example, as a kid, I once shot a concrete block with a large caliber handgun, and the corner of the block cracked, spun, and shot back at a complete 180 degree angle and thus whizzed past my head only a few inches away (would have been fatal, due to unintended effects in which I was simply not wise enough to comprehend and/or predict).
Point being, the Fed is playing a “game” in which there are near infinite variables in which 7 billion soul’s survival are dependent on numerous levels across the entire globe in ways in which is impossible for any individual or group of humans to comprehend and/or predict. The irony is the high odds this entire fiscal and monetary experiment is a complete zero sum game on a macro scale, so I would ask the Fed if I could the question “What is the point of no return???”
There is no point in asking – they have no idea. Like you said, it’s too complex to predict let alone manage.
But I would guess we are past this point already. No need for pitchforks, just give it a little more time to blow up on it’s own.
Despite all the Commentators , including chat here.., Powell is obviously not feeling pressure to reduce the taper , it goes in and on ..,
The stock market isn’t the only thing that’s disconnected from the real economy. It’s the political class too.
The Fed will not even listen to his own members, so what we seem to have right now is a Fed Dictatorship (Emphasis on “Dic”)…per CNBC:
Patrick Harker, the president of the Philadelphia Fed, said as much Friday in a CNBC interview that aired just before Powell gave his pivotal Jackson Hole symposium speech.
The Fed not only has achieved the inflation part of its mandate by keeping the level at well above 2% for a period of time, but it also faces the challenge that those price pressures don’t seem to be fading, Harker said.
“There’s also some evidence that they may not be so transitory, and that’s a risk I’m worried about,” the central bank official said in an interview about two hours before Powell’s speech.
This would all please Keynes mightily.
That economist was the advocate of taking money and burying it in the earth and having people dig it up, just to give them something to do and flood the markets would fresh currency. Well, we’ve taken away the shovel and given them “free” QE and we shall see how this leetle experiment runs its course.
I just saw the battional commander just got relieved of duty speaking the truth about the incompetence he saw in the higher ups that got his buddies killed
Same at the Fed. Druckenmiller, Summers and about a dozen more calling out the Fed and congress for printing and spending like drunken sailors. The elite are too far from on the ground reality to make good judgements.
The 7 year itch over the past 48 years. Hmmmmmm…
2022 — ???
2015 —
In 2015 the U.S. economy was so slow that several historically-reliable indicators of an imminent recession were waiving red flags. Industrial Production was negative over 12 months, and retail sales growth was falling. The global economy was even weaker. By early 2016, global stock markets were falling hard. Feb 24, 2020 ~~ Forbes
2008 —
It was among the five worst financial crises the world had experienced and led to a loss of more than $2 trillion from the global economy. ~~Wikipedia
2001 —
The 2001 recession was an eight-month economic downturn that began in March and lasted through November. 1 While the economy recovered in the fourth quarter of that year, the impact lingered and the national unemployment continued to climb, reaching 6% in June 2003. ~~ The Balance
1987 —
Black Monday. Worldwide losses were estimated at US$1.71 trillion. The severity of the crash sparked fears of extended economic instability … ~~ Wikipedia
1980 —
The recession which occurred in the early 1980’s [1980-1982]was the most severe and the most significant in terms of economic policy of the post-World War II … ~~ SJSU
1973 —
GDP growth rate dropped from 7.2% to -2.1% in 1973. Real GDP level fell 3.2%. The inflation rate ranged from 2.94% to 3.61% in 1972. In January of 1973 the inflation rate was 3.61 but increased dramatically throughout the year, to 6.8% in the Third Quarter, and to a high of 8.71% in November.
DWatcher you’re on to something, but now you want to lay out the timing of those economic crises relative to the presidential cycle. It’s not a 7 year itch it’s more-or-less 8 years: The weak spots typically show up near the end of a 2nd presidential term and are frequently a catalyst for a change in party control of the White House.
1973 looks strangely off-cycle until you remember that Nixon resigned a year later.
The next question is, why does it work that way?
Nixon’s VP Spirow Agnew was convicted of bribery. Nixon appointed Gerald Ford as VP. Nixon resigned. Ford pardoned Nixon. Inflation must have been a worry. Ford had a WIN campaign. W.I.N. stood for Whip Inflation Now. I was high school age reading the Washington Post and watching the evening news.
Maybe they can make an inflation passport. You go to a bar, restaurant, store, theater, concert, sports event, whatever etc. and you show them your pass by mobile device or paper and they give you a government regulated price.
Oh wait, they tried that in socialist countries. It did not work. Powell, Yellen, Bernake, Greenspan and the US Federal Reserve controls inflation like I control my pizza eating habit. Lets get real, anytime the overreach of government and it’s policy partners locally, regionally, nationally, internationally get involved, it all goes to crap.
This is with money, health, economy, fiscal issues and many other issues.
Tony,
I know you were kind of joking, but this is already the case in Ecommerce.
When you go to Amazon, you see different prices than when I go to Amazon. And these prices change, depending on whether or not I cleared the browsing history in my browser and what I looked at before. Your browser is your passport, and the data hogs out there know what to do with it.
I have to admit, I was worried going into this fed meeting. But, it was mostly a nothingburger, except for the part about letting inflation rip. Jokes on me this time, so I made less than I otherwise would have today, which is still very good. I should have paid more attention to the contrarian que from Bullard. We still have uncertainties in the middle east and uncertainties in the pandemic, and who knows what Biden blunders are coming, so September still looks to be the typical volatility month.
I think Jay and most of the other Fed members are severely underestimating the inflation in energy prices. As Wolf has pointed out, the ESG movement will have unintended consequences. One is the less money big oil invests in new exploration, the less oil we will have and the prices at the pump will increase.
In August 2020 the Fed said:
“the Committee seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time, and therefore judges that, following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time.”
Here are Core PCE per annum growth rates to date:
1 year Core PCE = 3.62 %
2 year Core PCE = 2.45 %
3 year Core PCE = 2.21 %
4 year Core PCE = 2.19 %
5 year Core PCE = 2.07 %
6 year Core PCE = 1.99 %
7 year Core PCE = 1.87 %
Since Jan 2012: 1.63 %
Since Jan 2000: 1.74 %
The Fed has never said exactly how long their definition of “some time” is.
But a six-year span of hitting their intended target apparently isn’t long enough.
“The Fed has never said exactly how long their definition of “some time” is.”
Pick a number, any number. Now multiply that by 3 and add infinity. That is how long.
I seen today that Amazon is busy being as creative as ever in the pursuit to further the inflation mania. Just today they announced their “Rent to Own” option on Amazon. I doubt the Fed has a variable in their master equation that takes a new Amazon “Rent to Own” as an inflation driver in America…
So when “rent to own” first derivative credit cards are not enough, lets create “rent to own” second derivative payment schemes in which first derivative credit cards schemes can be used to pay off said secondary “rent to own” schemes. I can’t wait to “rent to own” my groceries said nobody…
At some point, if one wants to opt out of the American consumerism/materialism cult and not be a cog in the corporate America wheel if inequality, one will have to live on another planet like the billionaire class is attempting…HA
Per CNBC:
Amazon partners with Affirm to roll out first buy now, pay later option on the e-commerce site
According to Powell projections from 5 months ago, inflation should be 2.3% now.
Currency inflation is above 5% and we still keep listening to his gibberish.
He has no clue, the collapse will happen gradually and then suddenly, just like Afghanistan.
Wolf, maybe you can start tracking the number of times Powell says “inflation” in his speeches like you did several years ago on different words?
That might make another WTF chart …
I think that Mr Powell’s desire to get reappointed impacted the key message he delivered ie slow taper and no rush to increase rates. One this is out of the way, he may get more hawkish. As Wolf mentioned, he seems to be more concerned about inflation and hopefully this sets the scene for monetary policy normalisation.
On a related topic, I get really annoyed when commentators and journalists talk incessantly about the taper tantrum. The Economist and Bloomberg do this a lot. It’s time to refer to this period as the “healthy market correction”. The mindset that asset prices should always go up needs to change.
Infuriating listening to that phony read off a teleprompter. The only job of the fed is to control inflation and unemployment, failing at both…