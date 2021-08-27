Supreme Court Sacks CDC Eviction Ban

The extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits, on top of state UI, were designed to give people enough money to pay rent.
The US Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the temporary eviction ban, originally imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for 120 days starting in March 2020, but repeatedly extended first by the Trump administration, then by the Biden administration. It was finally-finally-maybe set to expire on October 3, 2021.
The Court said in the unsigned opinion that the ban exceeded the CDC’s authority to combat communicable diseases, and that it forced landlords to bear the costs of the pandemic.
The decision was expected. Even President Biden had acknowledged that the CDC’s latest extension of the eviction ban was legally iffy but the litigation would give the government time to distribute $47 billion to make landlords whole and get tenants off the hook.
“The CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination,” the Court wrote. “It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts.”
The most important aspect of the national eviction moratorium is that it came of top of the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits last year and an extra $300 a week this year, on top of the regular unemployment benefits. These extra unemployment benefits, on top of the regular state unemployment benefits, were specifically designed to give people enough money – in many cases more money than they had before – to pay rent and health insurance and other stuff.
The federal unemployment benefits also covered gig workers and workers that didn’t qualify for any other programs. Plus, there were the stimulus payments. There was money everywhere and anywhere. The whole thing was designed to allow people to spend money even if they lost their jobs.
Many people made more money under these programs than before, and it triggered a historic spike in retail sales. But with the eviction moratorium in place, people didn’t have to pay rent anymore, and could just spend on other stuff all this money they got to pay for rent. And they did.
But wait… There’s another layer of money now. The federal government has provided $47 billion in taxpayer money to states and local governments to make landlords whole and get tenants off the hook, now that they spent on cars, electronics, furniture, and other things all the money they got from the extra unemployment benefits designed precisely to allow them to pay their rent.
Governments have been slow to dole out this federal taxpayer money, $47 billion being quite a pile to give away willy-nilly. Rules have been eased to speed up the process. Landlords can now apply for a whole bunch of tenants at once. Etc.
The Court said in the case, brought by the Alabama Association of Realtors, that the CDC exceeded its authority with the eviction ban, but that Congress might have the power to impose it.
“The moratorium has put the applicants [the Alabama Association of Realtors], along with millions of landlords across the country, at risk of irreparable harm by depriving them of rent payments with no guarantee of eventual recovery,” the court said.
It pointed out that “many landlords have modest means. And preventing them from evicting tenants who breach their leases intrudes on one of the most fundamental elements of property ownership – the right to exclude.”
It’s easy to feel sorry for the plight of those tenants. But those tenants already got paid the extra unemployment benefits from the federal government, on top of the state unemployment benefits, on top of the stimmies, so that they could pay their rents.
But the eviction bans allowed those tenants to buy other stuff with this money instead of paying their rents. And now the taxpayer is paying $47 billion to landlords to make them whole and to get the tenants off the hook, in an economy where no one has to pay for anything anymore.
But this is not the end of the eviction bans. They live on in several states, including New York and California, and in many municipalities.
The whole idea of the eviction bans was that consumers don’t have to pay their debts and other obligations, such as rents, with the money that they received from the government precisely to pay those debts and other obligations, and that they could use that money to buy other stuff. And now the government is paying a second time for the same thing, this time to make landlords whole, in an economy that has gone nuts.
This is outrageous! I won’t stand for it!!! I intend to put the full power of the Federal Reserve of the United States to work overturning this action!!!!!!!
I’m a liberal democrat but I agree with the supremes.
It made sense to not force people into moving vans when the pandemic first struck. But that critical period lasted 3 months, maybe 6 months. Over a year later? No you can’t claim a crisis that demands a moratorium.
It’s time to get back to free market principles, even if just a little.
In my neighborhood, I have noticed an exodus of, shall we say, rather shady people. They’ve been renters, and I’m guessing that they haven’t paid a dime of rent in quite some time.
We neighbors don’t miss their loud mouths, loud parties, and the loud traffic of their friends, families, and hangers-on. Oh, the trash that these people just couldn’t put into the trashcans? That’s gone too.
What’s up with the now-empty houses? Well, more than a few of them are now for sale or are being fixed up. I predict that the fixup projects will be on the market soon.
People who didn’t pay their rents and aren’t able now because they spent everything are now forgiven? This is a very bad incentive. Next time nobody will pay anything any more. Crazy policies.
Accountability is the first thing to go in times of crisis.
Without the stimulus they wouldn’t have had any money.
The emphasis in this article is on profligate tenants, the truth is that landlords are on the government teeth, yet again.
You’re either arguing for no eviction moratorium or that landlords should be providing free housing at their own expense. Which one is it?
It was appropriate for a few months but extending it was a freeloaders dream. As a left leaning independent, I could not be more disappointed with how this entire pandemic has been handled, on both sides. This free money has to stop
Funny how the entire thing was cooked up while president grifter and ‘throw granny on the street for an accounting error’ Steve Mnuchin had power. Funny how it contributed to squeezing small landlords while we are at ATH housing prices. Funny how the ibuyer phenomenon happens too.
Its funny to watch the predators work in real time
$47 billion the free market couldn’t find. Yet another bailout for bankers and their bag men (landlords).
If the government owned all the land and rent was a tax then the entire system would have collapsed in May 2020 or the government would have not locked down at all in fear of losing its rent payments.
In either case the government would be the banker and the landlord.
“The Court said in the case, brought by the Alabama Association of Realtors, that the CDC exceeded its authority with the eviction ban, but that Congress might have the power to impose it.”
Another example of the Supreme Court failing to uphold the Constitution., which grants only limited powers to the Federal Government. The Fedgov has no authority in the Constitution to regulate rental agreements unless they are interstate commerce. What percent of residential rentals are actually interstate commerce? The supreme court just sent an invitation to Congress to violate the Constitution by passing unconstitutional laws to regulate local rental contracts. Impeach all the tyrannical justices on the current Supreme Court for this and their endless abuses of the Constitution!
Just another slap in the face to people who worked all the way through the pandemic, even risking their lives. Yes, everyone got a few checks in the mail, which they didn’t ask for. But to see an extra $600 and $300 on top of unemployment benefits is a little much to bear to working people. That’s a lot of money.
And so many bums milking the system for all it’s worth not paying rent. I’m retired now, I never received any unemployment pay in my life. Thanks for the inflation eating away my retirement.
A price determined by the market keeps society grounded in reality. Easy money allowed Fed government to be 31% of economy last year. That much spending done by the government is going to distort markets and further divide by society. The government gets further into the business of picking winners and losers.
Once the government starts doing price controls and capital controls you are getting late in the game.
Property managers may want to see proof of income before leasing property to prospective tenants.
The mortgage foreclosure ban goes until Sept. 30.
Mortgage interest rates are in a rising trend.
It’s amazing to me. Every comment is deeply resentful of “low-life freeloaders” who were given UI benefits equal to the minimum wage. Every single person I know that received these benefits paid their rent or their mortgage every single month. But, here are the actual statistics:
43 million households rent in the US
17% pay more than 50% of the income on rent
5.7 million are behind on rent in 2021
14% of households are behind on rent in 2021
7% of renters were behind on rent in 2017 (last available data)
Source: Pew Trusts research
I don’t think 5.7 million households (4% of the population), who are by definition poor, are responsible for inflation in the U.S. and buying massive amounts of homes and cars, because they are freeloading and not paying their rent. I am appalled.
Based on what I am seeing in the very poor educational system we now have in this country, where everyone is a winner and sex-neutral, we have just reinforced this set of non-achieving theorems to the adult population. I can be a renter, or a mortgage holder, or a landlord in America during a crisis, and still come out a winner with my pockets overflowing with cash. Don’t worry. Sit on you ever widening fanny, watch cable, play video games cause Uncle Sam and Friar Powell have your back and your butt.
If this country every makes it to Mars, they had better take the remaining Americans with them on the first trip. No country lasts long on the dole, because their currency and their Debt Paper eventually find no buyers.
I told all that would listen that this Eviction Ban Crap was illegal. Now if we could just do something about the Fed and the Federal Government, we all may have a chance to be Martians some day!!!
Is the end to the program effective immediately?
How many other edicts enforced as law by unelected government bureaucracies can be challenged using this SCOTUS precedent?