Korea & Iceland Kick off Rate-Hike Cycle in Developed Economies after Shock-and-Awe Rate Hikes in Russia, Brazil

Soaring home prices have become a thorny political issue for Korea’s government, facing a frustrated and angry middle class.
With its rate hike of 25 basis points today, to 0.75%, the Bank of Korea became the second central bank of a developed economy to hike its policy rate in this cycle. The first was Iceland, whose central bank hiked its policy rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 1.25%, after having already hiked it in May. These timid rate hikes follow the serial shock-and-awe rate hikes by the central banks in Russia and Brazil, among others, that started in the spring.
The statement and the comments by Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol had a hawkish bent, pointing at further rate hikes in the future, specifically to tamp down on financial imbalances, surging household debt, and soaring home prices.
Despite the rate hike, financial conditions “remain accommodative,” the BoK governor said, with the policy rate being well below the rate of inflation.
“We are seeing some side effects from the unusually loose conditions of the past year-and-a-half, so we will normalize interest rates in accordance with the economic recovery,” he said.
“As for timing for the further hikes, we will consider how the COVID-19 situation plays out, and changes in the Fed’s policy stance, which would have an important impact for us, as well as how the financial imbalances play out,” he said.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, under pressure from the government to do something about the raging housing bubble, had already ended QE cold-turkey in July, and was also expected to hike its policy rate (currently 0.25%) at the August meeting. But on August 17, hours before the expected rate hike, the government imposed a snap lockdown due to some Covid infections. And the RBNZ decided to delay the rate hike.
A week later, RBNZ’s Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby told Bloomberg that “a 50-basis point move was definitely on the table in terms of the options that we actively considered.” And he said that future policy decisions “aren’t going to be tightly linked to COVID and whether we’re in lockdown or not.” Expectations are now for a 50-basis point rate hike at the next meeting in October.
This drama over 25-basis point and 50-basis point rate hikes, or any rate hikes, in the developed economies comes after some shock-and-awe rate hikes in the emerging markets.
The Bank of Russia hiked its policy rate in series, from 4.25% in March to 6.5%, including a 100-basis point hike on July 23. The central bank of Brazil hiked its policy rate in four steps, starting in March from 2% to 5.25%, including a 100-basis point hike on August 4. The central bank of Turkey hiked its policy rate in massive leaps to 19% by March, upon which the governor of the central bank was sacked. But the policy rate has remained at 19%.
What these countries are facing is the same thing that the US economy is facing: large scale inflation that is threatening to come unhinged.
Central banks that are engaging in QE, such as the US, the ECB, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, etc. will not hike rates until after they end their asset purchases. This has been spelled out many times, and that’s how it happened last time.
Asset purchases are designed to push down long-term rates, and rate hikes are designed to push up short term rates. By engaging in both simultaneously, a central bank would simultaneously stimulate with lower long-term yields and remove stimulus with higher short-term yields. In addition, pushing up short-term yields and pushing down long-term yields simultaneously would cause the yield curve to flatten and possibly invert.
In those countries, rate hikes have to wait until after QE has ended. There is now quite a bit of pressure in the US to end QE, and Fed governors are lining up behind it, and “sooner rather than later” is the new motto. The Bank of Canada has already trimmed its QE to near nothing, as has Japan.
The Bank of England announced in May that it would reduce its weekly bond purchases. The Riksbank of Sweden said in April that it would stick to its plan to end QE entirely by late 2021. The Reserve Bank of Australia announced in July that it also would reduce its weekly bond purchases. After the asset purchases have ended, the central banks can contemplate rate hikes.
I lived in a place in Seoul that I could have bought for around USD$500k in 2016. That same place is work about USD$1.1m now. In five years the price more than doubled.
Median income in Seoul is probably around USD$30k.
This is straight up class and intergenerational warfare.
Home prices are a direct impact of the interest rate policy because real estate is the only highly leveraged investment you can make. If individual investors were allowed to use 9 to 1 leverage on equities, there would be even higher prices on stocks.
Debt makes sense for an asset like housing because it is an asset you use for multiple years, but honestly, we should limit all mortgages to 15 years. It would lower price inflation and would allow people to own their home outright much earlier, which would provide a better path to retirement for many Americans.
This is the type of simple change that would have enormous impacts on creating more economic parity between classes.
Trudeau wants to extend Canadian mortgages to 30 years.
What a fool that man is.
And don’t forget in Canada fixed rate means 5 year adjustable.
News flash: My Canadian mortgage is 30y already
Richard K,
It’s important to note that the actual “president” of South Korea “Moon Jae-in” is a literal communist traitor. His party isn’t much better. There is a very unstable political situation in South Korea, it’s probably the worst, currently, among all developed countries.
Like the rest of the developed countries, South Korea could easily thrive, but that older generation’s “I got mine” complacency, among certain other things, prevent that, for the time being.
I’m being serious about Moon, he is an actual communist traitor. No other developed country, currently, has a leader I could describe in this way.
One of the things he is doing for instance, is that he is intentionally giving strategic plots of land over to CCP control, so that they can gain a foothold in South Korea. He in intentionally trying to give over control of South Korea, to the CCP.
Absurd analysis. President Moon is, for now, a puppet of the Western capitalists. Why else would he allow the continuing division of his country almost seventy years after the war ? Let us hope he is successful in reunification, the first step of which will be telling the USA to end their occupation of South Korea.
gametv
add to that…..The Fed is lending to the mortgage pool cheap money by purchasing MBSs 2-3% below the inflation rate. Now add in your leveraging point.
It seems one group of people, those loaded with stock and real estate are “pulling up the ladder” from the group below them that do not have any or enough stock, and are without a house. Also, the ability to SAVE is taken away…..punished in fact….by a promoted inflation coupled with zero interest rates. These people are left to fend for themselves. This, IMO, is very dangerous for a society.
One group…”Honey, how much higher is the stock market today?”
The other…..grinding it out and hoping to break even.
South Korea has no choice.
“…Today, amid Korea’s snowballing household debt in fast-surging asset markets from housing to stock, critics have been ringing the alarm and suggesting Asia’s fourth-largest economy might be following in Japan’s footsteps. A bubble burst is imminent here, they say.”
— From Korea Herald
“South Korea’s youth debt binge shows no sign of slowing as rate hike looms.
“A debt binge fuelled by young Koreans… desperate to invest is one of the trends worrying the country’s central bank, which could deliver its first interest rate rise in three years on Thursday… One particular concern for policymakers is the fact that recent curbs appear to have had little immediate impact on such borrowing.”
— From Reuters.
A repeat of 1998 is around the corner for South Korea. Happy times are here again.
South Korea’s problems are mostly the same as the rest of the developed countries, which aren’t as bad as vast majority of rest of the world. Going down the Japan route, is a choice. Right now, any developed country with the will to do so, could easily start to thrive again. There definitely could be a point where some developed countries, could make enough mistakes, that they could go very downhill. I don’t expect that to happen, the next big global shift should happen, before that. The global economy, will almost definitely go through a major shift, after the global everything bubble pops.
As for what exactly happens during and after that, is impossible to know for sure. Depending on the choices, the developed countries make, parts of the developing world, could be screwed for awhile.
The developed countries set the rules for global trade and much more, and if they were to cut out countries like India and Vietnam, those countries would have an almost impossible climb to develop, for some indeterminate time. The developed countries might do so as a side effect of re developing their respective manufacturing bases or to more strategically develop neighboring countries.
It’s hard to say where in between countries like Brazil will land, Brazil is partially developed and does have resources, and isn’t crazy overpopulated, like India.
All we can do is sit back, study the madness, prepare ourselves as best as we can, and see what happens.
Choice? LOL. Cheap energy is almost gone. Pretty soon, it’s going to go downhill for everyone.
Is there a shortage of housing in Russia, or are their investors just buying USA properties?
Citi says two more hikes likely in SK in 21.
It really is irrelevant to the G 7 economies what Russia and especially Turkey do. Their currencies are always on the verge of crisis. One difference is that Putin, although unable to manage an economy, is smart enough to know not to fire his central banker, who is widely considered to play her lousy cards well. or put another way. ‘a good lawyer with a bad brief’ ( client)
Nick Kelly,
Once again, on the anti-Russia bandwagon. Russia is PPP wise, still vying for 5th place. It should eventually, reach 4th place, surpassed only by the 3 most populated countries in the world; India, China, and America. Russia is an unusual economy that should be growing faster, but corruption and nonsensical attacks by other countries slow it down. Also it is hard to grow, when almost no one else is growing.
Turkey doesn’t matter.
PS. To fend off trolls, China is in second place, but has stopped growing and it’s economy (probably nominally under 10T) and population (real approx. is 1.26B) is smaller than claimed.
Around the turn of the century the taxi fare from the airport to Istanbul was 25 million Turkish lira, or about $30.
I think they did away with 4 zeroes on the new and improved lira since.
I do not understand, if the Fed ends QE who is going to buy the US Government’s ever increasing and massive debt load ?
If yields are high enough, they’ll be very attractive to lots of investors.
If yields rise, then bond prices fall, so that means capital losses on bond ETFs, so investors will want much higher rates to offset the lost principle for the interest, or at least that is the way I see it.
With a 30 year rally in bonds, there are very strong trendlines that support the price of bonds and once those break down, the trend change will cause investors to dump bonds and rates need to rise alot.
If the Fed cant buy bonds due to inflation, we are in a really interesting and dangerous economic situation. With massive deficits, the Treasury needs to raise a heck of alot of money with bond/note/bill issuance.
Wolf, do you have any insights into whether the Treasury will be able to suppress the yield curve by simply issuing all debt in short term instruments, thereby continuing to starve the market of issuance on longer term debt?
We are in a deep poo
gametv,
To answer the question in your last paragraph — and I’m just doing some basic supply and demand speculation here: if the Treasury issues fewer long-term bonds, that decreases supply of those bonds, and therefore their yields should rise, which would steepen the yield curve.
Yep. TBT for the foreseeable future.
I have full confidence in Jerome Powell.
He is not going to do anything stupid like this.
FeD needs more asset purchase ..more than $120B.
Jon….
More of Same….and expecting different results is the definition of what?
Maybe the Fed should have a new mission statement, because they do not adhere to the current one. They ignore the 2nd (stable prices) and 3rd (moderate long rates) mandates….two of three…..and they do things that confound the 1st (max employment).
Maybe the new Mission Statement should be……
“It is the Federal Reserve’s actions, as a central bank, to achieve these goals specified by Congress: promote unemployment by providing cheap money to the federal government to dole out and encourage idleness, promote inflation, punish savers and holders of dollars, and promote record low long term interest rates so as to facilitate the pulling of wealth forward from the future generations of the United States””
South Korea can try to reign in housing because they have other revenue streams beyond a “wealth effect” pyramid scheme. They are a big exporter.
The UK, Canada and the USA, who all have a hugely indebted private sector, are painted into a corner.
So inflation it is. But then the boomers will kick up a fuss and we might get real change. Oh dear!
– Anyone who looked beyond developments in the US, anyone who has followed the work of one Steve Keen, knew there was a housing bubble in South Korea. This came on the back of a sharply rising amount of mortgage debt (mortgage debt drives home prices).
– And this housing boom & bubble came as no surprise when one looked at the demographic developments in South Korea. Just as the housing boom & bubble in the US can be explained by demographic developments in the US (think; Baby Boomers).
– Nope, the BoK just followed korean short term rates, like the FED, RBNZ, RBA, ………. etc. do.
Also the Korean films Burning and Parasite.
Supreme Court ruled eviction moratorium must end. Another kick in the pants to the Slo Jo regime.
Deflation fixes a lot of stupid people
Demographics may fix inflation in a lot of countries too. With a declining population there will be less strain on the supply of housing. The population of South Korea may start to decline by the end of this decade and decline significant the next.
If declining population make property prices go down there will be less colateral for issuing money.
Wait until soaring home prices become an issue in China… :)
Actually, I wonder if China has done a better job managing its asset bubble than the US.
How have we reached the point where allowing normal economic feedback loops to function is described in the same way as a Blitzkrieg?
The notion that short rates can’t be allowed up off the floor while QE is ongoing is more dogma than economics. It’s based on the theory that the only effect of QE is to lower rates out the curve.
The actual effect is far more complex. Statistically the relationship between bond purchases and stock prices is more reliable. What the Fed is doing with QE is better described as financing deficit spending. There’s no reason that couldn’t take place just as well with short rates 25-50 bp higher as at current levels.
WOLF, Please update your information of which developed country’s central bank was the first to hike.
The Czech National Bank (Czech Republic is part of the European Union, considered a developed country and it’s a neighboring country to Germany) began increasing interest rates back in June 2021 amid fears of higher inflation. The national currency of Czech Republic is the Czech Crown (CZK).