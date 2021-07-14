Bank of Canada Cuts Bond Purchases for 3rd Time, Bank of New Zealand Stops QE Cold-Turkey, Citing Housing Bubble in “Least Regrets Policy,” Following a Slew of other Central Banks

Why is the Fed so far behind the curve? Other central banks are now making room for “persistent” inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Today, the world saw announcements by two central banks about reducing or ending asset purchases: By the Bank of Canada, its third reduction, and by the Bank of New Zealand which will stop them cold turkey in 10 days – following a slew of similar announcements by other central banks, while the Fed is still fiddling as inflation burns.
The Bank of Canada announced that it would reduce its purchases of Government of Canada bonds to C$2 billion a week, from C$3 billion a week, the third reduction of the same magnitude. It cited inflation, which rose 3.6% year-over-year, a pale imitation of the US CPI jump of 5.4%.
The rhetoric of “transitory” inflation is still there, but room for doubt is being opened up: “The factors pushing up inflation are transitory, but their persistence and magnitude are uncertain,” the statement said.
The first taper announcement came in October last year, when the Bank of Canada said it would reduce its purchases of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds from C$5 billion a week to C$4 billion a week. At the time, it also ended buying mortgage-backed securities. In March 2021, it started unwinding its liquidity facilities, including repos, citing “moral hazard” as reason.
The second taper announcement came in April, when it reduced its purchases of GoC bonds to C$3 billion, citing “signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior” in the housing market.
Unwinding the liquidity facilities caused a sharp drop in the total assets at the Bank of Canada, from C$575 billion in March, to C$484 billion as of the latest reporting week through July 7, even as the purchases of GoC bonds continued at a much slower pace. GoC bonds now account for C$400 billion of the total.
Until the next taper announcement, GoC bond purchases will continue at a pace of C$2 billion a week. This pace is down by 60% from the pace that prevailed until October. Some of the remaining liquidity facilities might continue to unwind:
Reserve Bank of New Zealand stops cold turkey: “least regrets policy”
With the government, which has come under pressure from the biggest housing bubble in the world, breathing down its neck, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced today that it would stop its asset purchases on July 23, citing “unsustainable” house price increases as reason. No tapering needed.
The statement said that in addition to “near-term spikes in headline CPI inflation,” driven by “one-off” or “temporary” events, it expects “more persistent consumer price inflation pressure” to build over time “due to rising domestic capacity pressures and growing labour shortages.”
The magnificent housing bubble is now showing up explicitly in the statement as reason for ending QE: “The Committee agreed [with the government] that the recent rate of growth in house prices remains unsustainable.”
It said that some of the factors leading to the unsustainable house price increases have already eased: “more constrained investor demand,” more construction, and “changes to housing tax policies.”
And “any future increases in mortgage rates will further dampen house price growth,” it said. So those higher mortgage rates are coming.
Hence the “least regrets” policy: “The Committee agreed that a ‘least regrets’ policy now implied that the significant level of monetary support in place since mid-2020 could be reduced sooner, so as to minimise the risk of not meeting its mandate.”
Compared to the giants, New Zealand is small, and the Reserve Bank has a small balance sheet, but its QE program was massive, ballooning its total assets by 230% between December 2019 and June 2021, to NZ$84 billion.
Other central banks already started tapering their asset purchases.
The Bank of Japan, one of the biggies, has been tapering its asset purchases for months. By June, its total assets, after months of slowing growth, fell by ¥7.7 trillion ($70 billion) from May, to a still gargantuan ¥717 trillion ($6.5 trillion):
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced on July 6 that it would reduce its weekly purchases of government bonds by A$1 billion a week, to A$4 billion a week.
The Bank of England announced in May that it would reduce its bond purchases from £4.4 billion a week to £3.4 billion a week.
The Riksbank of Sweden announced in late April that it is sticking to its plan to end QE entirely by late this year.
So why is the Fed so far behind the curve, rather than leading, with inflation having surged in recent months at the red-hottest pace since 1982? Why is it still buying mortgage-backed securities, given the biggest housing bubble since this data was tracked? The convoluted rationalizations and denials coming out of the Fed trigger nothing but bewildered head-scratching.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
You can lead the Fed to inflation but you can’t make them see inflation!
They’re outright denying inflation. The numbers are there, the dual mandate is not being met, the jobs aren’t following, and yet it’s foot on the gas for as long as it takes. Almost as if it’s a single mandate.
“the jobs aren’t following”
Golly, destroyed interest rates have only failed to maximize employment for 20 years!!
How fast do you think a government can respond?!…
The best and the brightest are doing their bestest and brightest…est.
Today’s economic midgets missed the course in the Trade-off between Capital and Labor.
By reducing the cost of Capital hugely below the market price – near zero cost of capital – then Labor is replaced by capital – computers, robots, etc…
No greater theft has ever been seen. “Free Trade” equals outsourcing American jobs to China, and lower than market interest rates means the rest of the American Working Class gets knee capped.
There are help wanted signs all over the place. Almost every restaurant or hotel I have been to will tell me they are understaffed.
I am seeing sign on bonus everywhere too. Even for fast food joints.
Maybe the statement should be “wages” are not keeping up?
The single mandate is NOT jobs, it is propping up asset bubbles for the rich.
But over the past 4-5 months, the Fed has been adding both purchases of bonds PLUS starving the supply of Treasuries by using the balance at the Treasury to pay for the deficit spending. But in about the next couple weeks, if not already, that is over and the Fed needs to start floating $300 billion of Treasuries more than in the past couple months. That alone is going to lead to higher interest rates.
The stimulus, both fiscal and monetary, has been like nothing ever done.
But as the old saying goes, dont let a good crisis go to waste.
Blsackrock’s Fink has wormed his way into the Bank of Canada, a crown corporation. Blackrock is being paid to pick and choose which corporate bonds to buy. If you know Blackrock’s ETF and retirement funds biz this is beyond corrupt. Yes, letting the proverbial fox into the henhouse!
“The single mandate is NOT jobs, it is propping up asset bubbles for the rich.”
Exactly. The Fed’s only mandate is to keep the money pump pumping for the creditor/asset-holding class. The creditor/asset holding class’s inflationary gains come at the expense of the 90% of Americans who make up the debtor class.
When will we have a heavy hitter reporter ask Powell to name a date on which he will no longer claim that this inflation is transitory. Imagine Wall Street’s anxiety level as that date looms closer.
Lawrence Smith. What an ignorant post. I’m embarrassed for you.
I suggest everyone watch the PBS Frontline “Power of the Fed” episode that aired yesterday. Kashkari the Klown couldn’t even muster a non-emotional and coherent response to very gentle and obvious questions about the Fed’s role in promoting wealth inequality and inflation. Add in today’s Congressional farce and you know all you need to know about the Fed’s gameplan: Money printing now, money printing forever.
I’m reminded of George Carlin’s line: It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. The Fed works for the club, not for you.
The Fed *is* the club…used to beat the saving middle class to death.
Till we’re all peasants then sweet revenge
Yeah, but Amazon is all out of pitchforks and torches, as they’re made in China now and stuck somewhere on a container ship in the Pacific.
End. The. Fed. Now!
There’s a way out, you know. You’re just too stubborn to see it. Convert your dollars to bitcoin. The supply of those can’t be tampered with and you can easily take custody yourself.
Bitcoin is down 50% against the dollar. Not very encouraging. But go ahead. YOLO.
I watched it last night. Not a word was said in the video about the screwing they have given retirees and others on fixed incomes from their ZIRP and inflation. We are all “cattle” in their minds and they will use tear gas and force if needed.
Dead on!
Theft pure and simple
I watched the Frontline episode.
It was not hard-hitting investigative journalism by any stretch. Powell refused to be interviewed for the show but Kashkari’s interview (in separate short clips) lasted quite a few minutes.
Kashkari’s arrogance really came across as he deflected interviewer questions about Fed’s role in our financial mess and wealth inequality. That weasel would rather blame be placed elsewhere, but never with the real culprit– the Fed.
The episode only had a few brief words about the current raging housing mania and bubble but was rather constantly hammering about the stock market bull market and its benefits to wealthy class.
I viewed some of Jay Powell’s hearing before House Financial Services Committee today.
He is a man of steel– not Superman of comics– but to me he comes across as an emotionless android always repeating the same mantras about how Fed will be accommodative (easy money) until apparently their self-appointed fantasy nirvana employment goals are reached and that Fed remains introspective and thoughtful about tapering.
It was fun to watch these Congress critters literally groveling before their Fed master, and so many were tossing limp softball questions to him.
I guess no one told these political hacks that Congress is (in theory) the master of the Fed and is supposed to be in charge.
Trickle down for the plebs, tsunami up for the patricians.
As I said the other day… it is good to be a Director for the Bank of Canada. You can tighten up as much as you need to for the benefit of Canada confident in the fact that the Colossus to the South is still spending wildly.
The management of the Canadian “economy” is an absolute disaster. Home prices are far in excess of USA averages. USD is the reserve currency, CAD rates are controlled by Fed rates yet private debt in Canada requires low rates *until the sun dies*.
The fact that a 5% Ten Year Bond would lead to a complete Systemic Implosion tells one all one needs to know. Meanwhile, Ride This bubble!
When the 10 yr went above 3% in 2018, the stock mkt fell 20% in three months.
The brain trust at the Fed has spent 20 yrs herding the US economy into a kill box.
People always say that this 20% drop “proves” that the economy can’t handle higher rates, but no one has ever said just WHY. If the market was 25% overvalued, then a 20% drop makes sense. Every new height created by the bubble becomes the new “floor” beneath which any drop is a catastrophe.
The conspiracy theorist in me thinks it’s because ending the purchase of MBS and backing off QE will tank the stock market as well as burst the massive real estate bubble and the puppet masters still have plenty of both to unload at these lofty prices onto the unsuspecting masses of retail investors before that happens. Got to keep the interest rates low and stocks running up in order to find buyers.
It’s not a conspiracy theory but any stretch of imagination. If the FED ends all MBS, stop QE and raise interest rate by 1 to 2%, you’ll probably see a bigger crash than what happened in March. This is almost a given at this point.
The longer the Fed engages in its complicated financial engineering efforts to keep multiple asset bubbles (stocks, bonds, and housing primarily) levitating simultaneously, then the greater the collapse when it all stops, since logic tells us that it is not a perpetual motion machine.
The end will be a show for the ages, and be written about for as long as histories are written.
maybe stocks shouldnt be this high?
“The convoluted rationalizations and denials coming out of the Fed trigger nothing but bewildered head-scratching.”
Wolf, I’d love to hear your pet theory. You’d know better than any of us posting.
Powell is a spineless jellyfish backed by a group of reckless Progressives at the Federal Reserve. This will end in serious pain for the working family
The Republicans were applauding this piece of garbage today too.
Totally agree, all fools
I don’t think they are fools!
Republicans? Are there any of those left?
The current group of “Republican” politicians should be put out to sea on a small dinghy. Not a single true fiscally conservative one among them.
Good people dont succeed in politics anymore.
At the local level they do. My next door neighbor is one of them.
What? Republicans are trying to rein in the spending of wild eyed leftists in Congress like Schumer. Why would you blame Republicans for what Powel and the Fed are doing?
Yeah, they always try to rein in spending when they’re in the minority. When they’re in the majority, not so much.
Ed C. Why didn’t they do anything to rein in spending by the wild eyed wingnuts during the catastrophic previous four years?
Sound financial principles doesn’t include repeatedly slashing revenues. After doing this, it’s a bit crazy to then blame liberals for excessive spending.
That would be like cutting my hours and taking a lower paying job and then yelling at my wife for spending too much on necessities.
JP knows that if (when) he raises rates in the EUA it will provoque a turmoil in foreign countries with USD debt…if people are already tired from covid, those countries only need a little spark.
If they are Progressives at the Federal Reserve, they are doing a horrible job. Wealth concentration has expanded dramatically. Job mobility is rock bottom. And opportunities for starting a successful business and competing with the top .1% are nil. Perhaps you could open a smoothy shop or delivery company and squeeze out a subsistence level income, but make sure you plan for the cost of covering Peter Thiel’s taxes.
Oh yeah, and you have to use Amazon Web Servicer for hosting your website and Facebook and Google for advertising, and have to pay whatever they charge, as there’s no real competition.
Progressives at the Federal Reserve? I would love to know your definition of this word progressives means…miss the mark there so much I don’t even know where to begin..
Brains melted by years of partisan cable news programming only see the world in two colors. When something happens that they don’t like, it must have been the “other side.”
Yep
Powell is a republican appointee and a lifelong republican. As are most of the Governors. FYI.
The Fed already started talking about talking about tightening financial conditions. Let’s not expect too much from them.
A rate increase will come when Angie Dickinson gives Junior the go-ahead. (a Soprano’s reference).
The Fed has expanded M1 and M2 by approximately 80% over pre pandemic levels. This was not an accident, it was very deliberate. Let’s not forget that govies pay principal at maturity, and let’s admit that the Fed is planning to repay principal with dollars that are worth less than 50 cents on today’s dollar. Neither party will ever raise taxes on the ultra wealthy and the mega corps, so this is their only solution. Conclusion: Inflation is not temporary and the Fed knows it. The only remaining question becomes – what excuses will Yellen and Powell make up to hide their involvement in reducing the standard of living for the bottom 60% of Americans?
Do they really need an excuse when the culture of individualism ensures the working class will not bad together to reject being exploited?
Weakest working class in the history of time.
I guess we’re the only country on the planet without inflation.
Wolf,
Always love your comments. Please note, however, that Canada’s pale imitation” of US CPI inflation owes, in large part, to the fact that Used Cars and Truck prices are “not a thing” in Canada’s CPI. That is, they are not tracked and have zero weight in the CPI. But you can be sure that used vehicle prices are rising in Canada, just the same as in the US. In fact, Desrosier Automotive Consultants report that exports of Used Vehicles from Canada to the US have surged as prices have spiked.
Here’s a comparison of the vehicle price component of the two CPI’s: US new and used vehicles up 20.6% y/y in June vs Canada new vehicles up 5.0% in May. June data coming on July 28.
Please email me if you want a chart and spreadsheet showing the comparison.
Ted Carmichael
Nice comment Ted.
The Fed has been backing itself towards a corner for the last fifteen years or so and is now getting right into it. What options does it have to fight inflation? Unwind the QE and raise rates? Say it is temporary (which could be right)? Just let it happen? My guess is that monetary policy has run its course as the primary influencer of markets and economic activity, the fiscal side is about to take over as the main driver and the Fed will take a back seat. There may be no choice in this with the challenges of maintaining infrastructure, fighting climate change and remaining competitive with China, all of which will require massive spending, both government and private sector, and will increase the demand for labor. Wages will go up, taxes will go up, rates will go up, cap rates will fall, markets will come down.
“GoC bond purchases will continue at a pace of C$2 billion a week.”
To bring it into context, that’s over C$ 8B a month. Canada is about one tenth of the US (population/economy), so that’s equivalent to about C$ 80B a month. Some tapering.
Maximus Minimus,
“Tapering” asset purchases means “buying less.” That C$2 billion a week is down from C$5 billion a week. So to use your 10x math, C$5 billion a week corresponds to C$200 billion a month for US size. And that’s now down to C$80 billion a month. The next cut will bring it to C$40 a month. The fifth cut will bring it to 0 a month.
But yes, Canada’s QE was gigantic. The BoC now holds over 40% of the GoC bonds.
But that tapering cut purchases by 60%. If the Fed did that, it would have cut its purchases from $120 billion a month to $48 billion by now. The Fed won’t get there until more than a year from now!
WOLF
and comparatively speaking, Japan Fed at $6.5T to US $8T(ish) makes Japan’s Fed assets maybe 10X USA on a per capita comparison?
Weimar Powell and his antics reminds me of a fat man trying to go on a diet. Seems to be have an excuse at every turn why we can’t even start thinking about thinking, let alone doing to raise interest rates or stop MBS purchase while the market continues to go parabolic. Way above our lame core CPI, oh it’s transitory. Probably just better off if he just be honest and come out and say, nope don’t feel like stopping QE or raise interest rate cause I got the market’s back, at least then he doesn’t need to worry about market bouncing up and down based on his read between the lines message.
Today is my birthday so I will start my diet tomorrow. This is my first time at this buffet so let me start my diet tomorrow. My friend’s birthday dinner is today so let me start my diet tomorrow.
The Fed is a classic case of “groupthink”.
My guess is that they will continue on the road to the hyperinflationary default on the trillions of debt.
At this point, they have no choice.
b
“groupthink” will be their excuse when the market starts causing severe problems.
How will they default on the debt? Just select not to pay China, the US taxpayers or some other group? Curious to how this would unfold in one meta-verse
There is an old old saying permabears always seem to ignore. I don’t get why they do:
Don’t fight the FED.
It’s not over until it’s over and worrying about it being over month after month, year after year, in many cases decade after decade, leaves an awful lot of profit on the table…….
Hahahahahahaha!!!! I am tricking everyone!!!! I am doing this to create permanent oppressive inflation and minimize the relative size of U.S. national debt to cover for the irresponsible spending of Congress!!!! And then I go before Congress so they can approve of how I am covering for their irresponsible behavior!!!! It’s hilarious! Hahahahahahahaha!!!!! I am better than Saturday Night Live!!!!! Hahahahahaha!!!!!!
Not to worry. The Fed is aggressively starting to talk about talking about thinking about maybe possibly tapering by 50cents in 2030.
The Fed: taking the punch bowl away after the cool kids have drunk it dry and left for the after-party.
Too much! That’s risky! Hahahahahahahaa!!!
The Fed is ahead of the curve. Assets owned by the Fed did a bit less than double during the pandemic.
In NZ they increased from 25B to 85B (3.4X). In Canada they went from 125B to 475B ( 3.8X). The Fed went from 4.158B to 8.091B (1.98X).
It is actually the case that NZ and Canada’s central banks bought proportionately more assets in their countries than the Fed did in the US.
Now that Biden is in office we will see the results of all this QE elsewhere which is even worse than what has happened in the US. The DXY is likely to strengthen for the next 4-8 years and this also means US currency as a share of the world reserve is likely to increase. While the worst inflation will occur in the developing world re: food prices, and we are now seeing this manifest in increasing civil unrest in certain areas like what happened after the QE initiation and recession in 2007-2008, asset inflation is likely to continue worse than the US in the other major developed countries with Central Banks, with the possible exception of Japan.
PS while the ECB has increased assets by 1.68X and Japan 1.24X, the ECB’s accumulation of assets continues at a very rapid pace while the Fed’s has waned considerably. Seeing as NZ and Canada will end up doing at least 4-5X the Fed is probably not halfway done and the ECB is likely to accelerate dramatically and eventually match or exceed the Fed in assets if the post-2008 responses of each respective Central Bank are any guide.
The biggest winner in terms of % reserve change is probably going to be JPY but in actual % of reserve growth I believe it will be USD. It shrank from 65% of reserves at Obama’s peak to 59% by Q4 2020. The same devaluation occurred more precipitously under Bush. But with actual printing as of late it is very possible the Dollar ends up rising to 62-63% of global reserves within a year or two and retrenches further to 65-70% if Biden is re-elected.
It seems the EU is the latest to the party in terms of printing and I think they are going to hit the gas pedal with vigor through 2022 resulting in a fairly rapid depreciation of EUR to USD.
BBR
New face on Wolf Street ? I like your reasoning. Love to hear more from you !!
American financial experts agree, free money is still the best kind.
If they don’t enact a new debt ceiling law in a couple of weeks, there won’t be any treasury debt issuance going up against QE. All the other FOMC presidents have let QE run during these lapses in supply.
The U.S. Fed has created the biggest financial bubble in the history of the world, and the patients are so addicted to the constant flow of basically free money, that the Fed fears, with good reason, the inevitable Withdrawal Pains upon reduction of I.V. flow. They can fiddle and dawdle and double-speak until the Reset Turkey comes home to roost, but the fall back to reality becomes more damaging to all concerned THE HIGHER THE MOUNTAIN OF NON-PRODUCTIVE DEBT GROWS BY THE DAY. Avalanches aren’t a biggie from foothills, but are very fatal from high mountain peaks.
The marketplace is going to force the Feds hand, kicking and screaming to the Alter of Panicked Tightening. The reduction in asset purchases are a no-brainer for tapering, but the big surprise to the rest of the Central Banking World will be the necessity to bump interest rates up to prevent a currency crisis in the U.S. Dollar. Defending one’s currency to prevent a literal Run on the U.S. banking system and financial markets with U.S. securities sold to avoid immediate currency devaluation by foreign holders is a sad repeat of history for a country spending at every level WELL BEYOND ITS MEANS.
The Shenanigans in Washington, with one-party ramrodding of massive, additional Federal Spending at over 10% of National Debt Extant for a fundamentally Bankrupt Country, is a Black Swan that may very well start the economic and financial system avalanches leading to an inevitable CRASH.
When a Central Bank such as the Fed walks on a tightrope high in the air over a windy canyon, a mere pigeon burp can cause the daredevils to go airborne into the ABYSS. There is no net big enough to prevent this event from being fatal to the future wellbeing of the citizens of the United States. And the world by association.
Who is this David Young guy?????? I have everything under control! If you believe him, I’ve got a house in San Francisco to sell you!!! Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!
This consternation over inflation is going to get awful tedious if the Fed’s term “transitory” ends up being measured in years instead of just a few weeks or months…which seems highly probable at this point. That’s likely what they’re counting on.
You’d think the way people are wringing their hands over the way a few unelected bureaucrats control the world’s economic fate, we might as well be in the Soviet with Chairman Joe in the big seat.
But god forbid, we compare inflation rates across these countries over the last 20 years, see the US has been consistently lagging their targets, and now have room to catch up, even if this year is the outlier.
God forbid we see those other countries have stayed closer to their targets and don’t feel the need to push the numbers up.
God forbid we take into account the social safety net policies those countries have that could direct where the money was sent.
God forbid we have an inflationary policy that doesn’t benefit creditors over debtors.
Let’s just keep wringing our hands.
A co-worker just closed on one this week in Pebble Beach, CA for $25mn. He represented both the buyer and the seller. He has closed on about half a billion so far this year. Some fat cats are sellin’ and some are buyin’. I wonder why on both counts.
“So why is the Fed so far behind the curve, rather than leading, with inflation having surged in recent months….”
The Fed, in poo-pooing the inflation issue, is camouflaging their real intent: a steady, surreptitious default through inflation on the debt the Treasury is issuing. There is no other way to plausibly deal with the accumulation of government debt with Congress adding trillions each fiscal year. Outright default would be way too disruptive. Increasing taxes sufficiently to cover the level of current spending would cause a revolt. By promoting inflation, the Fed can divert attention away from the government, Congress and themselves and shift the blame onto businesses greedy to raise prices and onto labor for demanding wages to make up for the declining value of the currency. They are trying to get a head start before the public figures out their ruse.
The Fed is only one player in what is obviously a global game.
QE is an economic virus that has gone round the World like Covid. Where did it start? Did it escape from a ‘think tank’ in Washington, or did it mutate from Gnomes in Zurich? Is there a paper trail of blame?
The parallels are amazing does it indicate that these ‘Global’ narratives and imperatives could be very bad for all of us at national and street level.
Even changing your Govt doesn’t change the global dictats.
Is there any country not using the QE ‘vaccination’ ??
I don’t know but I would wonder about China, Russia & Co.
I look at it realistically. If my life savings are inflated away, I will have the freedom of nothing left to lose. That would be liberating in itself, but think of all the possibilities in life…
“Inflated away” is not really a given for us… higher prices can mean we buy less and do what real conservatives have been doing for hundreds of years, which means we actually conserve things.
As for protecting ones savings, this may very well be accomplished by how we mix them up. For example: 1 cup of well bought investment real estate, 3 tablespoons of Equities (dividends are a plus), 1/3 cup of cash reserves and 1 tablespoon of precious metals may make for a tasty recipe… Remember, shaken, not stirred.
> Blackstone has agreed to buy a $5.1bn portfolio of rent-controlled apartments geared towards low-income families in its second big bet on the US housing market in less than a month.