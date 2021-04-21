The Taper Next Door: Bank of Canada Cuts Bond Purchases by 25%. Total Assets Drop by 13%. Rate Hikes Moved Forward, Possibly July 2022

Housing craziness is front and center.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bank of Canada, which already holds over 40% of all outstanding Government of Canada (GoC) bonds – compared to the Fed, which holds less than 18% of all outstanding US Treasury securities – announced today that it would reduce by one-quarter the amount of GoC bonds it adds to its pile, from C$4 billion per week currently, to C$3 billion per week beginning April 26.
In its statement, it pointed at the craziness in the Canadian housing market – “we are seeing some signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior,” it said.
Back in October, the BoC made the first reduction, tapering purchases of GoC bonds from C$5 billion per week to C$4 billion, and it had stopped adding mortgage-backed securities, of which it had never bought many to begin with.
In March, the BoC announced that it would unwind its liquidity facilities, thereby reducing its total assets by about 17%, from C$575 billion at the time, to C$475 billion by the end of April. And this has progressed as planned.
The BoC cited “moral hazard” associated with this central bank craziness as one of the reasons for the unwinding of its liquidity facilities, what are now mostly repurchase agreements (repos) and short-term Government of Canada Treasury bills. Its total assets dropped by 13% over the past month, to C$501 billion on its most recent balance sheet through the week April 14:
The total amount of the assets has declined because the BoC is unwinding its liquidity facilities. The largest remaining categories are the term repos and the short-term Treasury bills. As they mature, the BoC gets its money back, but doesn’t replace those securities, and the balance declines. The remaining asset categories, such as MBS, provincial bonds, corporate bonds, etc. – the lines at the bottom of the chart – have mostly been unwound or are minuscule.
The red line represents the still growing pile GoC bonds, but their growth will slow from C$4 billion per week to C$3 billion per week, starting next week:
The BoC also announced in the statement that it would maintain its policy interest rates, with the overnight rate at 0.25%, the Bank Rate at 0.5%, and the deposit rate at 0.25%.
But rate hikes were moved forward to the second half of next year, and as early as July next year.
Or maybe sooner or later: “In the current context, though, there is considerable uncertainty about the timing, particularly in light of the complexity involved in assessing supply and demand that I mentioned earlier,” BoC Governor Tiff Macklem explained in the opening statement.
But the housing market craziness that has been unfolding in Canada was front and center.
“The Bank will continue to monitor the potential risks associated with the rapid rise in house prices,” it said in the policy statement.
“You won’t be surprised to hear that we also spent some time discussing what is happening in the housing market,” Macklem said in his opening statement. Here are some tidbits:
“The pandemic has led to some unique circumstances. With so many households working and studying at home, we see many people wanting more living space. And interest rates have been unusually low, making borrowing more affordable,” he said.
“We are seeing some signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior,” he said.
“Given elevated levels of household debt and the risks that households may overstretch in the face of rising housing prices, we welcome the recent proposal by the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to introduce a fixed floor to the minimum qualifying rate for uninsured mortgages,” he said.
“New measures just announced in the federal budget will also be helpful,” he said, including the annual 1% tax on vacant homes owned by non-resident non-Canadians.
“We are watching developments in the housing market very closely, and we will have more to say about this in our Financial System Review next month,” he said.
And for your amusement, here is the house price explosion in Toronto, according to the Teranet National Bank HPI, whose method (sales pairs) is comparable to the Case-Shiller Index in the US. Over the past two years, the index has jumped by 18% from already very high levels:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The beauty of being small… the Bank of Canada can drop its Total Assets by 17% in two months while the Fed took two years to pull that off.
The more bonds of its government debt a central bank owns the better because all interest accrued on assets carried on a central bank’s balance sheet is given back to its government minus expenses. The interest payments are lost to bonds held by the public. The Fed is nothing more than an extension of the US Treasury and the bonds held by the Fed are in actuality the US Government borrowing from itself and paying interest to itself. During the 1830s onward after the charter on the 2nd US National Bank expired, the US Treasury printed its own money interest free under the law called “The Independent Treasury Bill”.
Yep, this works just fine since they also issue the currency and require people to pay taxes in the issued currency as well.
If things get too crazy (i.e inflation) , then they can raise taxes too.
The main problem I see with Canada is 3x fold.
1) They want to keep wages down for low skilled job. They do this by importing “temporary foreign workers”
2) They are growing the population via high rates of immigration to obtain jobs at higher “experienced worker” pay levels. This is in order to have empty balance sheets they can leverage up. (it’s hard for a new uni graduate since they get entry level pay and have student debts)
3) I’m convinced the government tax base and housing/credit market requires an ever growing input of new highly educated Canadians with a blank balance sheet via immigration. (for mortgage, credit cards and vehicle leases)
The rates of population growth seems to be faster than puplic services, good paying jobs (economy) and housing supply can grow.
I have no idea how this will end, but hopefully it will be a controlled crazy VS a huge train wreck.
Guess it’s like the old saying, when times are good, people are happy, when times are bad, you see what you are made of.
I hope the Canadian elites know what they are doing.
“and it had stopped adding mortgage-backed securities,”
If the Fed did that, mortgage rates would shoot up.
You are right that Canada is actually a trap for immigrants.
They come educated, with some work experience, and most importantly without debt, and they are supposed to hit ground running, gobbling up available credit. However, their kids will not fare that well, as they will have student debt, lack of good paying jobs.. all the good stuff.
Now, regarding canadian elites, I prefer to bet on their incompetence. There is no chance in hell that former snbowboard instructor and ex journalist can lead this country towards more efficient and competitive version of itself.
Our choice will be between stagflation and reset which will be painful for many. Your preference depends from the point of the property / asset ladder you are finding yourself at. Probably leading towards more polarized society in the future.
The 3billionC$ per week QEing equals the 150billionC$ deficit just announced in the fed budget for the coming fiscal year.
Don’t believe the rate hike BS or the reduction in Federal deficit in 2022 as Canada is structurally broken. 10s of billions under the CEWS and other welfare programs will be required for many years if not forever. For example Billions promised and given over the past year to the auto companies so they don’t pack their bags and head to Mexico! Canada another Western country that can only survive by printing 100s of billions in fake fiat currency. (approx 400 billion in QEing fake currency will be printed 2020 to 2022). Hey, that’s all these structurally broken, defacto banko Western countries have left is debasing their currencies that ravages their economies with inequality and inflation while destroying savers and pension funds. Like many American states the highly indebted provinces(Ontario the largest by far non-sovereign debtor in the world) are primed to crash and burn!
Shocking…….the amount of sugar I consume daily dropped from 32 teaspoons per day to 30 just recently. Normal male consumption is no more than 9.
I’am going to apply to be a fed governor based on my restraint. Bet they snap me right up.
There are more people in California than Canada.
Zillow showed 60 homes for sale in Ottawa the capital of Canada for less than $500,000 CAD. That is $400,000 USD.
We won’t have to wait much longer for the markets to turn, it will be interesting to see how sticky Real Estate prices are this time.
With the mindblowing disparities of wealth these days it’s quite possible for some segments of the RE market hold value very well in comparison with other asset classes.
Not the low end, that’s going to get crushed over the next 4-5 years.
National prices ( measured by the Home Price Index) were up 20.3% compared to the same month last year, per the Canadian Real Estate Association…yet Canadian CPI is 2.1%???????????
Canadian CPI Core-Median (Y/Y) Mar: 2.1% (est 2.1%; prev 2.0%)
Canadian CPI Core-Trim (Y/Y) Mar: 2.2% (est 2.0%; prev 1.9%)
Hey FED, Canada has made their first move, will they backtrack later once the bubble starting to pop? Interesting they even said this, stating to? Did you guys just wake up from hibernation from 12 yrs ago? I guess that 40% really back them into the corner more than expected.
“we are seeing some signs of extrapolative expectations and speculative behavior,”
At least Canada is saying it, I have no hope of the FED ever to be hinting at the same message for the US. Best we can hope for is POS Jay Powell go on 60 mins again telling us how wonderful and normal both housing and stock markets are.
I totally commend Jay Powell for such a wonderful job he is doing. His mandate is to work for the rich and wealthy people and I see he is not failing.
Good Job JPO
If there’s a picture definition of what a tool is…I nominate Jay Powell’s picture right next to it, maybe with smaller pictures of Yellen, Bernanke, Greenspan having smaller pictures next to it.
Would now be a good time to short the Canadian banks that are heavy into residential real estate? Even a 1% rise in rates makes a huge difference in house payment when you are paying $1 million plus for a shack.
I would never short irrational exuberance, i.e Tesla, bitcoin, canadian housing market, unless I’m really sure what I’m doing and have solid escape plan.
Canadian banks` residential mortgage risk largely off-loaded onto Canadian taxpayer via CMHC. You would want to be very sure of your homework before shorting Canadian banks.
“extrapolative expectations”
That was a gem LOL
1) Canada is the best country in the world according to US News & World Report, but many Canadians doubt it.
2) SPX & TSX made a new all time high in Apr. TSX daily was down to close the Apr 1/5 gap, moved up today and formed an Engulf, under an open gap at the top, on lower volume. Something is wrong.
3) RY, TD, BMO monthly charts, Canada’s largest banks, with the largest market cap : an upthrust, shortening of the thrust at the top.
4) BNS & CM monthly : indicate potential future troubles.
5) Canada 1M @zero, the 10Y @1.53 and the 30Y @2.03. That’s why bank’s total assets are flying.
6) USDCAD is plunging for over a year from 1.47 to 1.24 in Mar,
forming an inverse H&S. The rising $CAD have real consequences.
7) The gap between WTI and WCS is minus $12, down from a minus $4
a year ago. One day, due to the current US policies and the
TM to Asia and China, this gap will flip and become positive. Canada will be flying.
““The pandemic has led to some unique circumstances. With so many households working and studying at home, we see many people wanting more living space. And interest rates have been unusually low, making borrowing more affordable,” he said.”
At least they were honest enough to say that low interest rates have made “borrowing” more affordable. Our evil sycophant leaders like Janet Yellen instead say that low interest rates make “housing” more affordable, which is of course BS, as sellers just raise their prices.
Canada’s housing bubble is a bit different than the USA version in that homes in the hinterlands, er their version of flyover, are worth a lot more than here.
The average price in Manitoba is over $300k!
Wow. It requires a special brand of sick twistedness to pay $300k for the privilege of living in Manitoba. Just 90 years ago, the government was giving away $160 acre plots for a $10 registration fee.
They aren’t making any more muskeg!
$160 acre –> 160-acre. Damn auto-correct…