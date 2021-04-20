The WTF Charts of the EV SPAC Hype Boom Are Imploding Spectacularly

Getting massacred on the edge of the stock market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Nikola, one of the most prominent startups in the EV space, went public amid immense hoopla when it was acquired by a publicly traded SPAC in early 2020. Its shares then multiplied by eight in no time at all, to $80 a share, to form one of the most infamous WTF charts of the crisis.
But today, shares fell below the $10 level at which it had been acquired, having now completely unwound that infamous WTF spike. As of today, shares have plunged 88% from that spike and closed at $9.65 (data via YCharts):
With all these SPACs, there has been enormous hype, often involving celebrities. But when the SPAC hype-boom coalesced with the EV startup hype-boom, the fireworks were spectacular, such as with Nikola which collapsed amid a variety of allegations of “deception.” In its aftermath, GM scaled back its super-hyped deal with Nikola, and the whole thing now looks like a mirage.
The SPAC boom has been unwinding more broadly, thereby unwinding another spectacular WTF chart of the crisis, the Defiance Next Gen SPAC ETF [SPAK], which tracks SPACs before and after they merge with a target company. The ETF has plunged 32% since February 16, and has now fallen below where it had been when it was launched in October 2020:
The EV startup hype-boom greased by the SPAC hype-boom produced these spectacular results:
QuantumScape [QS], which develops batteries for EVs, was acquired by a SPAC in August last year, and shares skyrocketed to the WTF moment of $132, before collapsing by 77% to $30.60 today.
Canoo, an EV startup that was acquired by a SPAC and now trades as [GOEV] has collapsed by 69% from its WTF spike in December that had reached an intraday high of $24.90. Today it closed at $7.65.
EV startup Lordstown Motors [RIDE], which was acquired by a SPAC in the summer of 2020, is another WTF chart gone awry, with shares having collapsed by 71% from the peak in September, to $9.20 today, below the price at which the SPAC traded before it acquired Lordstwon.
Romeo Power [RMO], which is developing batteries for EVs, collapsed by 81% from its WTF spike in December, to close today at $7.21 a share. The company is now entangled in a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status.
XL Fleet [XL], which is developing EV drive systems for fleets, was acquired by a SPAC late last year and then soared to a WTF peak of $35 before collapsing by 82%, to $6.13 today.
Lucid Motors, which is going public via a merger with the SPAC Churchill Capital Corp IV, trades under the SPAC’s ticker [CCIV]. Those shares have now collapsed by 71% from the WTF peak in February this year.
There are a number of other EV startups being currently hyped to the public while they’re being acquired by SPACs.
Faraday Future is the most infamous one of them. The company was founded in 2014 by a Chinese entrepreneur who filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in the US to deal with $3 billion in debts. The company, which has failed in everything and never sold a single car, plans to go public by being acquired by the SPAC Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, at a $3.4 billion valuation.
Faraday is now being hyped all over the place. But buying those shares is only attractive if you know that they’re going to be whipped to another silly WTF moment, which is the moment to dump the shares into the lap of some befuddled greater fool that thinks that the share price could multiply again before it’s time to dump them.
But Faraday would be a great opportunity for potential investors to dig in their heels and go on buyers’ strike, and let someone else get crushed trying to bail out the current investors, promoters, and creditors. Let them eat cake.
Got to make that money..cook the books, keep people in their chosen career paths, you know?
There is a natural rate of return, markets are intelligent, doing something counts, even if that something, is less than nothing.
This is the fate of every asset that fails to eventually deliver an income stream. It might take 5, 10 or 20 years, but eventually it’s going to have to deliver income or it will crash and burn.
As an avid WTF spotter..glad to see another WTF article this week, let’s keep the two or more WTF article momentum going. Given how nuts things are going, shouldn’t be hard to do. Too bad Wolf, your middle initial isn’t T and last name starts with F, would make a great punt if that’s the case.
Interesting all these SPACs are blowing up and not much mentioned in MSM, not surprising since they’re still busy sucking off their favor EV god Musk. I did see something on MSM interviewing Chamath Palihapitiya talking about how much tougher it has gotten with the SPAC environment, perhaps that’s why these overhyped deals are starting to deflat.
I don’t understand the vitriolic hatred for Elon Musk. He is just doing a job. A critically important, very difficult job.
In America, the religion is that: “Government” is stupid, corrupt, useless, wasteful and incompetent, therefore nothing good can ever be done by “Government”. Everything of value can, as an article of Faith, only come from “Swashbuckling Private Entrepreneurship ™”.
This of course leaves Government with the problem of How to bring about a strategic change and, more importantly, How to sell it to the country.
The practical Solution chosen by America is to use Religion, A.K.A., “Swashbuckling Private Entrepreneurs ™” to foment the societal changes and new technologies that Government needs performed, in order to not have America go the same desolate way as the USSR.
Elon Musk is, I.O.W., just “the face” of Americas transformation to the next century’s electrical technologies. And this should happen rather before China and the EU gets there, because, the ones who holds the best batteries, motors, power converters, solar cells, wind mills, “power to X”-processes, and so on, they are going to be taking the other kids lunch money in license fees or in competitiveness.
In the case of the USA, this is very literally what could happen: The only reason to suffer the many inconveniences of using USD, is to pay for Oil.
Elon Musk is simply the appointed “Hero of The American People ™”. If he fails, they will appoint another one. Perhaps a less entertaining one. It will be done.
I personally hope that Elon Musk doesn’t end up like Howard Hughes, the “Swash … et.c. ™” that was tasked with building the American aviation industry. Probably lots of people back then thought he was a dickhead too, but he did what They asked!
Superb comment fajensen.
I’m not taking sides here: that’s what i love about reading Wolf. Fresh takes on big deal world stories.
Howard Hughes? Looking him up right now…
Patterns are everywhere and everything.
Thanks
My friend you need to get more sleep. Looking at pot-head Musk or dope-addled Hughes as exemplars of the American capitalist dream is just weird….
Elon made a lucky bet ($1.5 billion) with PayPal; Howard had the drill bits invented by his father. Everything after that is just play money…..
The trouble with the inventor/genius theory of progress is that it ignores the thousands of hard working engineers and craftsmen who actually design and build all the whiz-bangs, some of which turn out to be transformative, and some of which turn out like the Spruce Goose.
Irony of irony, Hughes became became recluse because assistances sheltered him as they protected their livelihoods, but his need/enjoyment for opioids shortened his days, so with all his wealth his aids only brought codine with acetaminophen. He died of chronic liver disease brought on by acetaminophen poisoning
Actually f, what HH is most famous for in USA are two other notable events:
1. The invention of the type of bra that Jane Russell, the femme fatale, wore in his film, “The Outlaw.”
2. Proving to the complete satisfaction of every thinking person that all the money in the world could not keep a person ”well” in the face of extreme use of synthetic pharmaceutical drugs.
That he also got the ”Spruce Goose” airborne is, of course, a very notable event also, but most folks either don’t remember that, or never heard of it.
There is also the ”theory” first promulgated in USA by JP Morgan, that JP, Henry Ford, HH, and maybe a few others ( Ike ?) were ”born to save humanity.”
USA enjoys such theories, that’s for damn sure, eh?
At least Musk is bringing real innovation to the table. The google boys never got trashed for rehashing old code from the 1960’s.
Tesla is not innovation. It uses 20 year old Li-Ion battery tech to drive electric motors using 100 year old tech. The only new thing is the battery management system that routinely sets the cars on fire. Musk makes his money whipping fanboyz into a frenzy to buy Tulip Mania stock and selling taxpayer-supplied credits.
Tesla has never made a real profit (GAAP) since it opened its doors in 2003.
Check out the news related to the bore he bored in boring Las Vegas. Total fake.
Good comment, fajensen.
I am also amazed at the vitriol directed at Musk. The guy is and has presided over several structural changes of key industries: payments, autos, rockets and space exploration, and space commercialization using internet infrastructure as the initial product.
I can’t think of anyone except possibly Edison that’s had this much impact in this number of very diverse industries.
Lately I’ve been reading about the difference in industrial policy and strategic economic development of China .vs. the U.S., and the topic seems to center on the subject of capital allocation by “free market” .vs. centralized gov’t policy-makers.
China is currently winning that game, and convincingly. If we’re going to maintain our current std of living, we’re going to have up our innovation and capital allocation game.
Musk is one of the very few people who are able to marshal the immense amounts of capital necessary to overcome the huge inertia that face any such large-scale endeavors. I don’t care if he smokes pot. I don’t care about his personality. I want results, and in the U.S., as the game is played here, he’s a trail-blazer.
Of course Musk couldn’t possibly do what he does without a wonderful team of engineers and creative types. If you read about Edison, you’ll discover that he was one of the first people to systematically manage innovation. He had (for his time) huge teams of people developing permutations of designs in order to tease out the one design of many that actually works. Edison’s most compelling genius was his ability to manage and learn from failure. That’s what the whole 1% inspiration 99% perspiration comment was based upon.
Musk has learned his lessons well. He is exemplary at getting the maximum learning out of each failure. That’s one of major reasons his designs evolve so quickly.
Go Musk. Keep doing what you’re doing.
And…for the haters and back-biters and detractors of the world….
There are two ways to address the discomfort of being compared to an exemplar like Musk. You can tear him down so you don’t feel so inadequate, or you can build yourself up so you compete better.
One method delivers much better results than the other. Choose accordingly.
Doesn’t Musk use Panasonic batteries?
Hughes liked planes, knew a lot about them and bought many but was not personally a designer, engineer or aviation innovator. He happened to have a great deal of money via his father’s invention of the oil drill bit and Hughes Machine and Tool spent a lot of it pursuing his record flights, movies and starlets.
Hughes biggest and final involvement in aviation was negative: he ordered a huge fleet (90 ?) of piston engine airliners from Convair, a commitment financial beyond even Hughes Machine and Tool. After many months, Hughes did arrange bank financing via telephone, but this fell through when, well into his reclusive stage, he refused to meet the bank’s CEO. Desperate for delay, he physically seized the first Convair as it approached completion, his men just hooked on to it and wheeled it out of the hanger. While all this distraction for Convair was happening, the rest of the industry was moving on to jets.
EV promoters are fighting the last war. Our 75 year old president is setting policy beyond the personal automobile. Space X has revolutionized rocket payload technology, but is that the future of space flight? What I’ve said about Musk all along, he is implementing futuristic technologies that were publicized in the 1950s on the covers of Popular Science/Mechanics. He’s living in somebody elses future. He might as well be selling cornflakes as cars. HH had to face critics who asked what is all this guff about aviation? Different problem altogether.
I consider Musk to be a contemporary P. T. Barnum. I have no problem with him–and appreciate what he’s done with SpaceX more than appropriating someone else’s idea (Tesla)–but his fanbois are the ones with the vitriol. Recently, a writer for Jalopnik compared Ford’s Mustang Mach-E favorably to the Tesla 3–which he also owned–and received death threats from the ‘bois. That is unacceptable.
I agree and while Musk has been acting a bit strange at times I love that he has been pushing the country in this direction. It’s amazing to me that people still don’t understand that we need renewable power and have to put an end to fossil fuel usage …and not only is it going to happen no matter what we do, it may be the only thing that could truly support our economy with tons of jobs, new tech and the side benefit of bankrupting all the oil nations…mostly our enemies. The only question is are we going to lead and be the ones getting rich selling the tech to the rest of the world while we transform our economy … or will we decline while letting the oil majors and Kochs squeeze out a few more years and just have our few remaining rich people buy things from China?
Good review of compulsive market action.
When I first set out to buy stocks, late 1960’s, all companies were trammelled by the same rules, where by far the majority were first capitalised by their local communities, and our discovery process always involved our local Stock Broker. From that starting point, every applicant for a national listing on the stock market involved a very structured process. All Public Offerings required that the company had to show at the very least, three full years of stable profit, alongside a detailed scrutiny of the entire start up process from day one. Quality of management; quality of initial investors; a complete clean bill of health . . . all of which was a sign of the dedicated involvement of the primary savings institutional management; who would both buy shares for their own holdings; as well as set out the viability of any such “New Entrant” as a safe investment for anyone to buy for their own personal holdings.
We are now all well aware that the present trend for stock markets has created an expectation for a major collapse of confidence, which, when that occurs, there are several associated events that must follow. The original concept of what were once described as Savings Institutions, must be re-introduced. To achieve that, the drive for all such to be trammelled by rules demanding delivery of the majority of their customers savings as lending to government; must be rolled back to where they were at the early 1960’s . . . which will then throw the entire responsibility for re-creating the successful rule structures operating at that time; back onto the management of the savings institutions. All major national stock markets were pillars of full responsibility for the adequacy of the rules that made such investment safe for the majority; those structures must be re-introduced. The sooner the better.
The mentality driving “The Markets” has changed, irreversibly, I think.
Everything is being “compacted” from “The Future” and into Now. We have suffered reform after reform with pensions leaving the effective planning of retirement savings with having a time horizon of maybe 5 years. Careers!? Pah, we migrate from oasis to oasis harvesting what is there before trekking on! Or dropping out, one can live well enough on the margins.
“The Markets” were always suspect, but, now they are no longer seen as a place for making long term investments any more than horse-racing is.
Securities are only Tokens, they don’t represent or convey anything in particular except “Flows” of data and money, and, for the serious or bored players, there are also a whole cornucopia of ETF’s and synthetic derivatives – freely available to “Retail”, as long as one signs an online form claiming competence and understanding.
The “old times” are gone and they are not coming back!
Would agree here with fajensen.
It’s structurally broken. On the levels of what the Roman Empire was after Constantine, etc. Not going back to Julius Caesar. Going to a new era.
That’s what we’re doing now: creating the underpinnings for a new era. Quite unsure what it’ll look like, how fast it’ll come. Stuff always changes, like the river (Heraclitus). It seems we’re wrapping up the Enlightenment rather quickly nowadays…
For what it’s worth
The comparison of the USA to Constantine’s new Roman empire centered in Constantinople (modern Istanbul) ‘could’ be a good one.
He went east where the money was, consolidated the empire around the new strategic capitol, made long lasting military and governance reforms and popularized Christianity. What followed, the long lasting Byzantine empire, flourished under these reforms but eventually contracted under the weight of it’s dogmatic and excessive ‘Byzantine’ rules and procedures.
No longer nimble and flexible, its shrinking empire slowly collapsed and was invaded.
The US has great potential still but without the power to enact visionary reforms, ala Constantine, yes, it will most certainly go to where the money is but will instead, I fear, remain mired in and captive to its already dogmatic and Byzantine structures.
“…weight of it’s…”
should be “weight of its”.
faj,
The invisible handle of free markets has been replaced with algos designed to push prices ever higher. They function until they test the unimaginable boundary and break. Then the losses are rolled back for the big players, the code patched, and the beast unleashed once again. These are the financial markets now.
I agree that the financial markets’ mentality has irreversibly “tilted”. The game’s destabilized.
Our decrepit and sclerotic rent-extraction-blighted system is not long for this world. It’s failing rapidly; that’s what the stimmies and rackets (health care, defense, finance, etc.) are telling us every day. The decline is rapidly accelerating.
Once the big crash actually happens, and if we don’t devolve into war, then the results-based allocation will resume.
It bears noticing that capital allocation is alive and well in other parts of the world. It’s just hit a rough patch here in the U.S. and in the Anglosphere in general.
So if fin-tech directed or gov’t directed capital allocation isn’t your cup of tea, what might be some alternatives?
Read ‘Where are the customers’ yachts?” Your description of the stock markets is more than a tad too benign.
Four months seems an awfully short time for such spikes and plummets… or “pump and dumps” if you prefer.
Are these shares broadly traded? Perhaps low volume is accounting for this movement??? Also, isn’t there a lock-up period in which the SPAC buyers cannot sell their shares?
Are SPACs in the money cremation business?
SPACS might be doing a public service cremating the money, given the windfall new trillions that have congealed out of electronic energy in the Fed computer.
While I am thinking about it… I cannot wait to see the SEC Commissioner squirm when Elizabeth Warren gets him in the hot seat over this. Break out the popcorn!
Warren is a Wall Street lawyer. She will yell at them in front of the cameras, then crickets.
SPACs have been around for decades, a.k.a “blank check companies” which seems a more fitting name for them.
Maybe SPAC sounds less risky than a “blank check”?
Elon is busy this week. Something bout a car, with no one behind the wheel, crashing and burning . Re Quantumscape…take a look at the board members and management team 😂😲😂😲.
Could this be a sign that market exuberance is finally waning? That reality may be setting in on the retail investor? I worked at a failed self driving car startup . . .that technology is unbelievably complex, as are electric cars. These companies will go belly up.
Personally own one SPAC. Small position. More as a reminder of greater things to come I guess?
And what is that greater thing? A huuuuugr greenhouse in SoCal for growing weed.
Hopefully it doesn’t go…
…up in smoke.
1) Yesterday the DOW was down, but Barrick and Pan America Silver were up.
2) For two days in a row SPX was down, because there was room to go. DM18 was completed successfully and a new count started.
3) SPX is good to go for at least until May, or longer, unless DM will be cancelled.
4) Yesterday, in mid day, energy and banks stock were down over 3%,
because they had targets on their back.
5) Market makers left brain almost got a heart attack when the sold one AAPL for 4 Wells Fargo, or one AMZN for 130 Schlumberger.
6) WTIC is up 6% w/w ==> that’s why SLB had to be down 5% yesterday.
7) That’s doesn’t mean that AAPL and AMZN will be down in the future, but SLB:AMAZ trend will rise higher.
The worst companies are the last to rise and the first to fall in a bust. So it will be interesting to watch which stocks are next to drop and if everything will go according to the script.
Many thanks for yet more great illumination Wolf…..and thanks to the learned contributors.
Reference Chamath Palihapitiya for all of your SPAC needs. One only needs to look at his track record of pump and dumps to see the mania in the SPAC market.
Everything he touches drops at least 50 percent from it’s highs, all in the last 3 months or so. It all works out though because he is a billionaire venture capitalist. As in, he ventures in, and ventures out with a massive profit, and retail investors are getting wiped out one by one.
1) THE EV SPAC is down along with bk applications chart.
2) There is not much difference between compounding 3% – 4% and
compounding loans with zero interest, if it preserve bank’s total assets.
3) Most people pay their loans, period. Some don’t because they can’t, or because they speculate on SPAC.
4) The banks avoid a war with their customers by helping them to survive and avoid bk.
5) The banks will do whatever it takes to avoid sending loans to the dumpsters, NPL, by offering their customers with several options.
6) Making zero profit is better than losing $10M loans, or $500K bank’s asset or $20K c/c loan in bankruptcies.
7) If a cease fire declared between banks and borrowers, with
an attractive option of zero percent, zero penalties, but no reduction in assets value, both sides benefit. Assets doing nothing for several month signal future losses, that must be avoided.
8) A loan can liquidate itself to zero, by going in a linear line to zero,
with an option of divided the total loan value by several months or several years.
9) It’s give and take. Options of providing less profit, zero profit or even a small loss, are much better than a total loss.
10) By willing to bend, by not pretending that the big shots banks are powerful and strong, ==>
the banks are becoming stronger, at least for a while.
Watched Becky Quick on CNBC yesterday talking about the stock market bubble and other bubbles in the financial system. When the Wall Street shills on CNBC start talking about a the bubble then you know we must be in one hell of a bubble.
Turn Out The Lights The Party Is Over
This is a fantastic collection of well-reasoned, every-day DD. Thank you Wolf for so accurately laying out the landscape and facilitating consistently cogent observations. It is damned refreshing. Ordering my mug today!!!
Fed’s easy money policy has pushed nearly everyone out a few spots up the risk curve. Will be a stampede to safety at some point.
Look like classic ‘pump & dumps’ to me.
Micheal Engel: I’m having a great day! I understood everything you said. Seriously. In fact, the sun just came out. Thanks for posting.
Yesterday the stock market was down, but few wrinkled market
makers, who many years ago went to Texaco with an empty suitcase to fill the tank, were celebrating a total victory, along with previous victories, but are losing the war, because their power is shrinking among their peers…
I am in negotiations with Goldman Sachs on a new investment vehicle that I think WolfStreeters will be interested in- I call it a Wealth Transformation Fund, or WTF for short.
Wealth Transfer Fund?
11) The banks are playing defense, before the next recession start, before things will get worse.
12) They cut branches, they operate on WFH mode for over a year, solve troubled assets, stop NPL losses, before losses start piling up, before it’s too late for the banks.