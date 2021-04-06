Bank of Canada Now Owns 40% of Government of Canada Bonds. Fed a Saint in Comparison. Taper on the Table

“Makes you wonder if there’s a potential mid-QE-life crisis taking shape in Ottawa”: strategists at the National Bank of Canada in a note that would be hilarious if it weren’t so serious.
The Economics and Strategy shop at the National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth largest bank, sent a missive to clients today that would be hilarious if it weren’t pointing at such a serious and massive issue: It celebrated “40,” referencing a 40th birthday, but instead of a birthday, it referred to the Bank of Canada’s ballooning holdings of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds, which will hit a stunning 40% of all GoC bonds outstanding this Friday.
By comparison, the Fed holds 17.6% of all Treasury securities outstanding: It holds $4.94 trillion in Treasury securities, of $28.1 Trillion outstanding. We – that’s the universal “we,” meaning “a few of us” – complain about the Fed’s crazy buying of Treasury securities and all the distortion and craziness this causes. But compared to the Bank of Canada, the Fed looks like a saint.
The Bank of Canada announced a couple of weeks ago, citing “moral hazard” associated with its central bank nuttiness, that it would unwind its crisis liquidity facilities, and that this would reduce its total assets by about C$100 billion, or by about 17%, from C$575 billion at the time, to C$475 billion by the end of April. In October, it had started a mini-tapering of its purchases of GoC bonds and is jabbering about tapering its GoC bond purchases further. And its total assets have started to drop over the past two weeks:
Its total assets are dropping because it is unwinding its liquidity facilities, including its term repos that are now maturing one after the other and rolling off the balance sheet without replacement (black line), and short-term Government of Canada Treasury bills that are also maturing and rolling off the balance sheet without replacement (purple line).
But it has continued adding to its pile of GoC bonds (red line), though at a slightly slower pace since October. The remaining asset categories – the colorful spaghetti at the bottom of the chart – have mostly been unwound or are minuscule. These GoC bonds are going to be the main issue going forward:
So here are Chief Rates and Public Sector Strategist Warren Lovely and Rates Strategist Taylor Schleich at Economics and Strategy at the National Bank of Canada in their note [comments in brackets are mine]:
“With the settlement of its latest tranche of Government of Canada bond purchases, the Bank of Canada today (April 6th) owns precisely C$343.8 billion of GoC bonds. At this moment, there are C$862.1 billion of domestic Canada bonds floating around, which means the BoC ownership share is now within a hair’s breadth of 40%. That psychological threshold looks to be technically breached Friday, April 9th.
“So this is 40, and we thought it appropriate to mark the milestone. We’re not really celebrating mind you, but that’s what tends to happen when your age (or in this case bond ownership share) gets elevated. So put the streamers and balloons away. [The authors added this image].
“Actually, it makes you wonder if there’s a potential mid-QE-life crisis taking shape in Ottawa. As in, when, where and how quickly to taper outsized bond purchases? How much unconventional support does the economy still need? How badly are bond purchases distorting the market? When and how fast will the Fed be tapering?
“These are but a few questions Tiff [BoC governor Richard Tiffany “Tiff” Macklem] and Company are presumably pondering.
“It’s taken just one year to radically transform GoC bond ownership. Pre-COVID, the central bank held a fairly constant ~13% of outstandings, a position accumulated via less-than-invasive/normal course auction participation.
“But since setting up its GBPP, BoC ownership has all-but-raced through key ownership milestones, surpassing 20% last May, breaching 30% last September and arriving this week at 40%.
“Of note, an October 2020 QE taper (from C$5 billion to C$4 billion per week), slowed but did not arrest the crowding out effect in the GoC bond market.
“With more and more term repos now rolling off, GoC bonds account for a larger share of total BoC assets (62% and rising).
“Looked at another way, central bank purchases offset 95% of what was overwhelmingly record net GoC bond issuance in the just completed 2020-21 fiscal year—an absorption rate that’s really hard to overemphasize.” [meaning, in the fiscal year, the BoC has monetized 95% of net issuance of GoC bonds; one of the resulting distortions is Canada’s spectacular house-price inflation].
“Strip out RRBs [inflation-adjusted Real Return Bonds], where the Bank owns less than 5%, and our central bank actually blew through 40% ownership of nominals some time ago.
“With issuance set to moderate, additional tapering moves (plural) are needed to halt the increase in BoC ownership.
“The way we see it, steady reductions in QE could cap the BoC’s share at just under 45%. The BoC has an opportunity to do what most people desire but are not physically capable of: stopping the clock. So after turning 40 on Friday, here’s hoping that’s the last major BoC milestone we need to recognize.”
And not even a reserve currency?
Isn’t there some UN Treaty on this or something?
“it referred to the Bank of Canada’s ballooning holdings of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds, which will hit a stunning 40% of all GoC bonds outstanding this Friday.”
It could be worse. It could be 90%+ like Japan. (trying to look at this cup half full here….)
Yes, but – for the time being, at least – Japan is in no real danger because of the Yen’s/BOJ’s relationship to the carry trade. And it remains (again, for the time being) I sought after location for entities that want independence from both the USA and China.
These are susceptible to change with time, of course.
Al,
“Yes, but – for the time being, at least – Japan is in no real danger because of the Yen’s/BOJ’s relationship to the carry trade.”
Could you step us thru your thinking a bit?
I know that the “carry trade” means borrowing very, very cheaply in Yen and lending overseas at higher rates.
But I am unclear as to how that really protects domestic Japan from the consequences of printing money (the means by which Yen rates are driven towards zero).
I guess the lending overseas bit could mean that the lending multiplier results in *overseas* monetary inflation…but then what is really the gain of ZIRP to the domestic Japanese economy?
Either the new money stays home and inflates (maybe increasing production) or it goes overseas and inflates (but then any increased production/employment is overseas too).
So how does the carry trade per se help the domestic Japanese economy?
I don’t know about the carry trade, but I can’t help but think that Japan’s enormous foreign exchange earnings (autos, electronics, etc.) affords them a great deal of flexibility in how they manage their internal finances.
I feel in the future we’ll look back and it’s basically down to people betting that Japan would still be around while the US will not exist in the current form.
I wrote this on a different article somewhere on this website, but basically the concept of society still exists in Japan, while in the United States, its almost gone. And without a society a country can not exist.
One day in the future, having babies in Japan will be popular and cool again.
And Japan will still be Japan.
With the threat of climate change, having less people makes sense.
I realize this is not why the Japanese are not having babies, but regardless, when the outcome is somehow optimized for a future that is all too possible, then it may not be a bad thing after all.
And yeah, Japan will always be Japan.
What good is society if everyones very sick or dying from Fukushima radiation?Yeah,That is still going on and I heard someone thought it a good idea to dump radioactive water into the ocean so it comes to Hawaii and westcoast. As far as u.s. Society,I agree that any basic social contract,expectations,manners are in tatters in many areas,but not all.There subgroups and regions that still struve to maintain basic human manners,decency,morals,character.Our society was and Is a target of Intentional attack from many directions Specifically so it is Not resilient and cohesive=easier to divide and conquer.People need to Wake Up and see past the manipulations and lies.We used to be able to have articulate,respectful debates and disagreements about many things without the Animosity or childish namecalling.
2banana,
The Canadian dollar is the 7th largest reserve currency, right behind the renminbi :-]
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/03/31/us-dollars-status-as-dominant-global-reserve-currency-drops-to-25-year-low/
RE: … “and not even a reserve currency?”
Telling point, 2banana. The Fed’s QE policy has been counterproductive from several perspectives. One such issue is that the Fed’s massive purchases of Treasuries under its QE programs deprive the global financial system of collateral for repo funding in the eurodollar market. Related demand for Treasuries as repo collateral has contributed to negative real short-term US Treasury rates.
It is a reserve currency, just not the largest. The Country is smaller than CA in population, after all.
Estimate % Govt debt per GDP for 2020 (final numbers not out yet).
US 131.2 %
Canada 114.6%
Some of the things that are actually wonderful about living here:
Single payer health care (I don’t even pay premiums in BC)
Parliamentary system with 5 federal parties
Election cycle that lasts 30-40 days
Ban on assault style weapons
Handguns restricted with ban pending
Murder rate per 100,000 40% that of US
Incarceration rate per 100,000 7% of US rate
Govt actually functions with minor partisan griping
From Investopedia:
Taxes can also be a key differentiator for the two countries. While U.S. federal income tax brackets span from 10% to 37% for individuals, in Canada, tax rates are between 15% and 33%. However, in the U.S., singles making over $40,126 annually pay 22% in taxes, whereas Canadian singles making less than $48,535 only have to pay 15% in taxes.
According to the website numbeo.com, the cost of living is higher for Americans than Canadians. The Numbeo Cost of Living Index estimates that consumer prices in Toronto are about 24.83% lower than in New York City, and Toronto’s rent price is approximately half the price of renting an apartment in New York.4 This Index looks at rent, groceries, restaurant prices, and local purchasing, which are all higher collectively in the United States ($ in USD):
We do pay Provincial income taxes on top of Federal, as well as a sales tax and a value added tax so I believe our total taxation rate is much higher in Canada than the US. It pays for the bennies.
I was born in the States and used to feel great kinship towards the country. Our favourite holiday was a camping trip down the Oregon coast. My sister is America and we always stopped both ways. We have actually decided never to return. My brother has made the same decision. I think the country is falling apart, to be honest.
Saying that America is falling apart is a bit rich coming from the province that feels holier than thou with people that keep vandalizing out of province cars.
Bye Felicia
“Ban on assault style weapons
Handguns restricted with ban pending”
Unarmed citizens are subjects, not free men.
You mean easy pickins or targets?! :-)
it’s pretty weak policy to look good for the liberal base. All the guns “banned” are as narrow as ar15(style) cause it’s fashion, grenade launchers( which if i knew i could own one.. I would have bought one obviously) and elephant gun caliber shot guns(no clue why)
my gun storage was not on the list and my province isn’t even implementing the ban anyway.
You are living in the past. Power in the future will be knowledge based.
Tell me, how is it freedom to be forced to buy a gun for self protection? Oh right, I have the freedom to be gunned down by a gun nut. Silly me.
“We have actually decided never to return. My brother has made the same decision. I think the country is falling apart, to be honest.”
With this kind of attitude towards our country, why do you even bother to come here and post?
Paulo,
I love you but these kinds of off-topic anti-American and holier-than-thou-Canadian diatribes of yours get old after a while. I understand you, as former American, have a grudge against the US, and need an outlet, and so I hope you feel better.
Those off-topic diatribes also hijack the comments because that nonsense riles people up. And they want to pick it apart, understandably. If it starts doing that, I’m going to delete your comment, and everything attached to it will disappear, including my comment.
Bringing up taxes in this clueless third-grade manner is BS because taxes are complicated. If you know what you’re doing in the US, and you structure your financial life accordingly, you don’t pay 22% in income taxes. We certainly don’t. I don’t think I ever have, not even as a single. You just have to figure out how the tax rules work and use all the options that they give you. Is it fair? Nope. But I didn’t write the tax code. I’m just using it.
But you never did your taxes in the US, and so you’re clueless, but it’s good enough for your diatribe?
And comparing cost of living doesn’t depend on the country but on the place where you live. Cost of living in Oklahoma is a tiny fraction of what it is in Vancouver, BC, believe you me. To trot those kinds of generic comparisons out to make some kind of point because you have a grudge against the US is just ludicrous… on an article about central banks!!
You are living in the past. Power in the future will be knowledge based.
WR….what about the quality of life? Canadians feel that we are overall happier, nicer people, more civilized etc. We love the USA but see alot of pretty negative things there too. Life is not just about money and wealth.
Yes, I am comfortable enough in my personal finances but looking at the big picture worldwide is so disturbing . Bank of Canada gone too far lately. But excess is widespread and it all makes your head spin wondering if alot of bubbles will burst and bitcoin etc will all destruct and teach humans some tough lessons in what is real and possible.
Ô Canada! Terre de nos aïeux,
Ton front est ceint de fleurons glorieux!
Car ton bras sait porter l’épée,
Il sait porter la croix!
Ton histoire est une épopée
Des plus brillants exploits.
Et ta valeur, de foi trempée,
Protégera nos foyers et nos droits.
Protégera nos foyers et nos droits.
Yes, and the UN will soon intervene to prevent the BoC from running amok.
I think there is an apples and oranges comparison here.
‘According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, foreign countries held a total of 7.07 trillion U.S. dollars in U.S. treasury securities as of December 2020. Of the total 7.07 trillion held by foreign countries, Japan and Mainland China held the greatest portions. Feb. 24, 2021’
The BoC holds a greater % of Canadian govt debt than the Fed. This doesn’t mean there IS more Canadian govt debt relative to GDP. Lots of countries hold US dollar securities, they don’t do that with Canadian ones. Another way of putting this is that more Canadian govt debt is held internally.
– Look at the central bank of New Zealand (the RBNZ) who has bought (on a % basis) more new Zealand’s government bonds than any other Central Bank.
– And I think the australian RBA is not far behind …………..
I knew the U.S. was turning Japanese but I did not realize other countries were ahead of us already in buying bonds
Yes, but they still deal with Billions, not Trillions.
And Wolf continues to believe in “tapering”.
I agree with Wolf about the tapering. They will start that at some point.
However, the question is whether that would be enough. Letting Treasuries and MBS mature and raising rates with quarter points could be way too slow when the inflation beast is finally unleashed.
If you are ever in London, go visit the Bank of England Museum (it’s free!). They had an exhibit there with some metal rod with a weight shifting on it (hard to describe) to demonstrate to the public how monetary policy works in fighting inflation. You could play with it yourself. First nothing happens but then suddenly the weight starts to respond to your policy (with a delay) and is then difficult to stop. The message being: the central bank has to preempt this because once inflation starts running hot you are basically too late. I wonder if that exhibit is still there… :)
While this central bank scheming is not a welcome development – Canada doesn’t have near the risks that the USA would face if both were suddenly required to balance their current accounts.
Canada has immense surplus natural resources that would be very much sought after by many nations in the world. It’s an “extractavist paradise”, if you will…
Right, and only 1/10th the population to divide those resources among.
So why are countries not valued in this way? Resource extraction owned by population density the world over – up to a max of 25 percent goes to expertise of extraction with a mandatory 75 shared by population. The parasitic international companies stealing country resources and spending wealth fluffing nests instead of building up forest resources – for oxygen – you know that gas we all grew up breathing loads of but have so little access to in 2021.
Canada has one super big risk though and that is America. Push comes to shove, we’ll just make America North Again!!!
Said it many times! :-) we need to invade canada a little!
Colony!! :-)
Funny they even mention moral hazard, at the end of the day probably just jawboning the public to give it the illusion that their banking system do care a little about the people.
US and pus boy Jerome won’t even pretend there’s moral hazard concern. It’s party all all the way, inflation run a little hot is good, keeping interest rate low is good…what moral hazard?
For argument sake and for real curiosity,
What if all the debt government issued is purchased only by the Feds of the country. Lets say, in US all the government debt is purchased by the US FED, what will happen? Taxpayers still have to pay taxes for the IRS. Treasury will pay to FED. What is the difference between a private buyer of US bonds and a private bank (a member of the FED)?
Just one more thing, the proverbial snake eating its tail is symbolic of “rejuvenation”. When we digest our own old thoughts and conventions, we form new ideas. Like a spring cleanup of the garage. Old thoughts giving rise to new ideas.
Keep in mind that interest paid by the US Treasury to the Federal Reserve is remitted back to the Treasury (less overheads). So it’s not a net burden on the government financially. The Fed’s holdings mainly increase the national money supply, once the government spends the borrowed funds.
But … the Fed’s holdings also make the federal government beholden to the bond market. Because the Fed’s holdings can be sold, and that makes it much harder for the government to borrow more. In principle Congress controls the Fed but in practice, Congressional control is erratic at best, and the Fed’s capacity to ubfuscate is legendary…
Interesting, I hadn’t thought of that angle. The central bank owning a huge percentage of a country’s sovereign debt poses a risk to OTHER holders because you have one huge holder that can dump them at any time.
I don’t see them selling outright in large quantities because the market won’t be able to absorb the supply. But when inflation goes out of control, they will probably raise the interest rate on reserves as a way to drain liquidity from the market.
That policy is very costly though, because it is in fact a kind of carry trade: the Fed owns Treasuries that pay almost nothing in yields while they now would have to pay (say) 4% on the money they have printed and want to drain from the market.
The Fed’s profit/ loss goes to the Treasury, so basically the taxpayer has to pay for this. “But the Fed simply prints the money!”. No. Because if they need to do this because of out of control inflation, printing more money is throwing oil on the fire.
IF inflation were to take hold and spiral out of control, this whole con game is really over. But because we haven’t seen that for a long time, people now think it can’t happen.
“What if all the debt government issued is purchased only by the Feds of the country. Lets say, in US all the government debt is purchased by the US FED, what will happen?”
Good question.
1) A domestic US citizen/corp buyer of Treasuries is exchanging money earned via production. One result, the aggregate stock of real assets has increased.
2) When the Fed buys Treasuries…no real asset production has occurred, just printing. So by definition, inflation has occurred since the ratio of aggregate real assets to money supply has fallen.
Economies can only grow thru real asset increase…mere money printing does not accomplish this.
(Although the Fed’s Dark Heart Secret is that by diluting existent private wealth thru Fed money printing, the Fed hopes to cattle prod citizens/corps into greater future production…in order to recoup the private savings stolen by means of the Fed’s print operation.)
Think of it this way,
Citizens/corps gets $ by means of real asset production.
The Fed/The G gets $ by simply printing them.
In theory, there’s nothing wrong with printing during actual crisis if you start removing that excess money from circulation IMMEDIATELY after it’s no longer needed. But that part never happens.
In theory I agree, but if you look at long term history printing money is cocaine. It makes you feel good short term and kills you long term with a heart attack.
Printing money means you don’t want to be responsible for your mistakes. It’s too easy of a solution. Let’s just use leaves for money and be done with it.
Exactly. In 2008 there was no other choice. But by 2010 you should be tightening again. Do it slowly and predictably and you’ll be fine.
All money should be created by equal
Its a valid question, and I think central bankers got away with monetizing government debt since 2010 because inflation didnt materialize as many of us expected.
The printed money went into assets which given how inflation is calculated wont show up on indexes.
So now they feel pretty confident that they can do stealth monetizing without worrying too much about inflation. I expect central bankers to eventually own all government debt similar to BoJ. There are days now that not a single government bond is exchanged in the japanese trade exchanges.
But make no mistake, inflation is the ratio of total money supply to goods and services produced by an economy, any other definition obfuscates the truth about values and prices.
It remains to be seen if inflation as calculated by our institutions will show up persistently and that might force Feds hand to take action. I expect them to dismiss it for a long time as transitory until it gets to double digits when all bets are off.
Yes. We are all happy because our assets have doubled or tripled in 12 years, but if Fed generates enough inflation those asset value increases will be gone within a year. Remember the inflation days when PE of stock market was 7.
The thing about asset valuation is that it looks one way when few are trying to sell (when a few transactions merely *imply* a price for *all* units, including the 95% not on the mkt for sale) and quite a bit different when many more are trying to sell at the same time (then 2x or 3x the number of “normal” – qualified – buyers have to be found).
It is the same danger of valuation misperception that applies when calculating stock “mkt caps”.
It is much, much harder to find a real buyer than a hypothetical one.
Of course this is MMT in practice, there is no reason why the BoC can not buy 100% of the government’s debt, it may well do so. The FED the BoE the ECB, they can all fund their respective governments (or multiple governments in the case of the EU) by simply printing money to buy the debt. I can not really see that is is any longer possible to deny that MMT is correct seeing as the whole world is acrually using it very successfully.
Now, the problem is, that is is being done by CB’s who do not officially admit that they are doing it which makes it dangerous. The sooner they all move to MMT based accounting using the theoretical framework the better it will be for all of us.
topcat – “I can not really see that is is any longer possible to deny that MMT is correct … The Sooner they all move to MMT … the better”
Then we can all stop paying taxes?
So why is Biden raising taxes?
“Then we can all stop paying taxes?”
And start paying inflation.
In practice, we are paying both.
Government isn’t magic…in practice, it is where magic goes to die.
Do people have to work in an MMT environment?
Do they loose the incentive to work harder. MMT will probably allow big companies like Walmart and Amazon to not increase wages.
Sort of like how 30% to 40% of the people who work for Walmart and Amazon on receiving some type of entitlement like food stamps, etc.
It only works if someone, somewhere in the world is willing to perform actual work for that printed money.
Let’s take your argument to its logical conclusion.
Why should not the government increase its deficit spending by a factor of 2 with the Central bank buying all of the new debt. And why not then double its deficit spending by a factor of 4 and then 8 etc.
The US and other countries have become banana republics without the resources of bananas.
The depreciation of the currency will not happen gradually , but suddenly
Banana Republic without benefit of the bananas.
Nice.
It is completely zombifying the economy, because you print money without increasing value creation against it, as would be the case with genuine investment in viable businesses.
The way I see it, it is just a big confidence game. I look at you and you look at me. We both conclude that the other guy is not panicking (yet) so why should I? But this could turn on a dime, triggered by some black swan event that we don’t yet know about.
In 2020 the Fed saved the day (again). This reinforces the believe of an all powerful Fed. Yet when you look at history and use common sense you know this worldview can’t be right.
“ What is the difference between a private buyer of US bonds and a private bank (a member of the FED)?”
The Fed creates the money to buy the bonds from nothing. Private buyers have to earn it.
In 2008 the lit fuse was mostly invisible. When Hank Paulson got the SEC to remove restrictions on borrowing so banks could bet even more of other people’s $ on bs*** investments (MBS), nobody twigged that the 5 biggest banks would flush the toilet, and taxpayers would donate their earnings to make them whole again.
WE SEE YOU NOW.
Not surprising. Hank Paulsen once called the people of the United States, the ones that work hard and play by the rules, “TAXABLE UNITS” .
He was the ringleader in the 2008 bank bailout.
T brought the same slimeballs into his administration. Gary Cohen, J Powell, Steve Mnucian. How can you Make America Great with these lowlifes.
Yeah, when I saw that Trump’s idea of “draining the swamp” was bringing in Goldman Sachs alum (you’d think after Jon Corzine, Phil Murphy, and others, we’d have learned our lesson) to do anything in government, I knew that MAGA was going nowhere.
It’s not that BoC holds more bonds, it’s that Canada as a whole has much less national debt than the US, relatively speaking.
Compare the Bank of Canada holdings to GDP (instead of total issuance) and isn’t that about the same level as the Fed, roughly around 20%?
However, they may still be hitting their national limit. My understanding is that a high debt level for Canada tends to be economically suicidal, because the otherwise great country is saddled with a commodity-fueled economy with a strong boom-bust dynamic.
I think the sad reality is that people will use almost anything for credit-spending, as long as everyone else is doing it, until the insanity wears off.
I think that the national debt in Canada, viz. GDP, is quite a bit higher in Canafa than the US.
Great post, Wolf. Thanks
It isn’t.
It’s clear to anybody with even a modicum of common sense that what the world is suffering from is the overfinancialization of everything, and central banks run amok. The only question I have is HOW it’s going to change. What will the impetus be? Because clearly things cannot continue on this path, where pigmen destroy society for a larger sty of slop.
If inflation can be correctly pinned on the G, then private suffering will also be correctly pinned on the G and political pressure will really grow to end how DC has “done business” for 50 years.
The G has avoided this so far because most of the inflationary pressure has been manifested in things considered to be assets (stocks, homes, etc).
(Even though barely 50% of citizens actually own much of such things).
And…this cavalier attitude also overlooks the increased instability of asset prices, which have become less related to business operations, since ZIRP artificially distorts discounted cash flow calculations.
I’m starting to think that the massive increase in cheap heroin and Fentanyl on the streets is all by design. That keeps the homeless population in a stupor, and kills off large numbers of them – the people who have really been the losers in this country.
Yeah, you can call me jaded, cynical, etc., but if we found out the CIA was running drugs into this country, partnering with the narcos, I wouldn’t even raise an eyebrow. This is remarkably sick and twisted country we are living in, now.
Maybe not heroin…but it isn’t hard to see the widespread okaying of weed as a typical capitulation of governments incapable of creating conditions for a better life for their citizens.
The timing is simply too convenient.
They can’t provide material improvement…but they can help you be too stoned to care.
Also, see…widespread free porn.
Helps cut down on society wide violence among hugely increased numbers of young, poor males with no hope of being able to economically support a family.
Doesn’t anybody else ever wonder how porn keeps getting produced if no production costs can ever be recouped?
It has already started. People moving from big cities to the country…crime elevating in the cities. These are trends that will change the voting districts faster than they can be redrawn. Next thing you know you’ve got a whole new crop of well financed elected leaders that aren’t as inclined to print money to bail out the ol city slickers. Change can happen extremely fast in a democracy it seems.
Unfortunately we aren’t going to innovate our way into sedating the middle class for too much longer. Hard to beat a portable brain in your pocket as far as innovations go. Weed and alcohol sales through the roof…then more crime then more restrictions then more organized crime its all happened before and culminated in us getting involved in wwii to keep the industries growing and people in productive jobs.
This country has been about jobs since its foundation and it will always be about quality jobs no matter how many bankers are involved. You can’t financially engineer a society like America into prosperity. Too many people simply wont play the game and they got their own guns or their own army to protect their lifestyle if saving money at a bank fails.
Three points.
1. During the depression, both weed and alcohol were illegal. It didn’t stop the soup kitchen lines.
2. I am stoned right now and I care. I am absolutely outraged at how our so called “leaders” have ruined us.
What’s more, in college debates, I was told I am some sort of radical because I didn’t accept the brainwashing that has led to this situation. Having concerns about the social outcomes of an enormous debt binge vs zero wage growth made me a “Commie Pinko”. It turned me off politics for life.
I was going to make three points but I decided that one was too contentious to print. Some of the more “woke” people can probably guess what it referred to (Caught In Act).
Oh yeah, I was a “Commie Pinko” back then, but I am “woke” now, apparently. I wonder what new nasty moniker they will have for people like me in another 20 years. “Snowball” maybe?
You don’t need heroine for that. How about the stock market? You make some poor sod happy because his $1000 worth of stocks has gone up, while his earned income buys 5% less every year.
And what about house owners? They are happy because their house is “worth” more in dollars. But it is still the same house and his tax bill goes up with the dollar value!
You ever notice how government passes the dirty work of collecting taxes and passing along inflation to business?
Without fictive villain fall guys, almost all governments would fall, since their failures would immediately and easily be traced back to them.
MHB’s, MHT’s – Moral Hazard Bonds and Treasuries.
Which country will default in this game of dominoes taking everyone with it the great reset or we’ll just have fake digital money and be enslaved to govt control good luck
No sovereign currency issuer will default as they can always meet all of their obligations in their own currency by printing it. Even
True.
But eventually, international creditors get wise and demand payment in a different currency.
Happens at near the end of the road in debt can kicking.
See Turkey or Argentina today.
“But eventually, international creditors get wise and demand payment in a different currency.”
Not when every other currency is doing the same thing. That’s the agreement the FED has, among other Davos promises.
Depth,
But private producers don’t have to agree to live in the fiat forgers hall of mirrors…they can demand a non-dilutional currency (Bitcoin, etc) or only trade on the basis of real asset barter.
Over time, people don’t trade with known forgers.
Revolution and changes of government usually comes before default.
And war usually comes afterwards.
Variable mortgage rates in Canada are negative (in real terms).
In the event of a financial reset, what happens to Canada’s gold reserves, much of it held in public companies. Could the central bank shut down all exports of gold? They could back the money with gold, and anyone outside the country would pay dearly to get that gold out? The gold bugs say buy gold against a global financial collapse, but then they never seem to think out what the process would look like?
Does the federal government of Canada have any gold reserves? I thought they were all sold off?
They have no gold.
The Bank of Canada said they were going to taper bond purchases just over a week ago but didn’t give the exact cause or reason. They tried to blame the housing bubble on the low interest rates. The Chinese only show up when something starts to skyrocket and when home prices double every 3 years non-stop with zero wage gains then something has to be done about the Chinese or the next generation non-Chinese Canadians will all have to leave Canada due to rents being more than 100 percent of their take home pay, again all thanks tom the Chinese and the stupid Canadian government.
The Chinese aren’t the ones bidding homes $150k over asking in rural Ontario or Nova Scotia. The big metros where all the Chinese live have had the most modest price gains. Next you’ll be blaming the Chinese for bidding wars in Wyoming.
“The BoC has an opportunity to do what most people desire but are not physically capable of: stopping the clock.”
But they won’t. The federalies will run it up, more and more debt.
With stagnant wages, high home prices, and ridiculous carbon taxes, where would Canadians find money to invest in govt bonds. Forgot their C$ is also dropping.
1) Bank Of Canada Gov of Canada assets :
2) Treasury Bills : C$70B.
3) Gov of Canada Bonds : C$268B.
4) Other Bonds C$13B.
5) Total Assets: C$351B.
6) When USD/CAD will rise from 1.25 to 1.5 the value of their assets will fall.
7) Calgary RE might be worse than Houston. Toronto and Quebec City aren’t doing great either
8) West Canada Select is still in troubles.
9) Fred : Canada GDP (In the current USD) was $1.85T in 2013, when WTI was twice as high. It dropped to $1.5 in 2016, when WTI dropped to $26, up to a lower high @$1.7T in Dec 2020.
10) Sucor oil co hit $75 in 2008. Today it’s $30.
11) Bombardier forever gone. Royal Bank of Canada, TD and the Shopify are the Canadian whales.
“11) Bombardier forever gone…”
And we must not forget the greatest band of all time: RUSH
Michael,
Number 11 may be premature as the Aston Martin Formula 1 cars of Lance Stroll (Dad owns the team, which is nice) and four time world F1 champion Sebastian Vettel have Bombardier sponsorship on each side of the air intake just above and behind the driver’s helmets.
Cognizant is the main sponsor and BWT (Better Water Technology) is also a prime sponsor.
The first light rail cars used in the Twin Cities were made by Bombardier in Mexico, but the current contract is with Siemens and they’re made in California.
Bombardier will never be “gone”, it is simply a husk of what it should be. The government continually pumps it full of taxpayer dollars as the company continues to fail at meeting contracts and paying bills. If it wasn’t involved in so much of the national infrastructure the company would have went under 20 years ago.
I liken it to a python eating its tail. Commercial Banks buy bonds with (our (money) deposits, swap for a Central Bank Reserve against which they can use to loan new money to us, at a profit, Government uses (our) money from Commercial Bank Bond purchases to pay civil servants, military, stimulus cheques, infrastructure spending etc., for which it receives a spectacular return in the form of taxes. The Government owns the Central Bank so it virtually owns its own Bonds and pays itself interest. When we want our money from the Banks, they do that with freshly deposited funds. The ultimate ponzi scheme, smoke and mirrors.
Wait, Wolf, did you just tacitly support addition multi trillion dollar stimulus and government spending, cause technically we are way behind the curve compared to other advanced economies like Canada. At least that’s the implication.
Joe would like to thank you for your support of build back better (BBB) plan, heck, if we use the 40% metric and have the Fed print that much money, that’s enough to support the $10T in NGD by the bartender. Thank you, Wolf.
CHACHINNNNNG… unprecedented pork, here we come. 😀🥳
Yes, I know the difference between monetary and fiscal policy… although I am pretty sure the folks in the WH doesn’t care.
12) CNI rail road market cap @$USD 83B is x3 times higher
than Suncor, the largest oil co that produce the oil.
The BoC owns a bigger share of a smaller pie, while the FED owns a smaller share of a comparatively bigger pie, but I would quibble.
All are the same bunch of crooks sporting fake economic credentials, and deserve the same justice.
1) We might enter a global recession.
2) A new recession will follow the previous Covid recession.
3) Recessions in repetitions lead to conflicts and wars.
4) If US gov pileup debt will grow, to financing Covid, recession #2 and to finance a new war and to finance interest payments.
5) If we lose that war and there will be nothing to show for, after such a high cost and losses ==> USD and our status as the strongest nation on earth will be gone.
6) There is a constant war between wars.
7) An Iranian spy ship blew up today.
Two men are responsible for the majority of the gov of Canada’s total debt.
Perrie and Justin Trudeau.
Nah….Shatner & Nimoy. Blame their fine performances for popularizing the idea of a rush toward a Star Trek credits future. Of course, they got paid in paper bananas like the rest of us.
.
BOC are brilliant!
Wait until there is an economic crisis that allows you to monetize your debt without inflation.
Taxpayers were just relieved of forty percent of their debt.
Timing is everything and they timed it well.
It should be a standard move during low inflation crises.
and the technology that produced the Standard grew FAANGS.
so to Recap… be first, be smarter, or cheat
posting on social media is easy.
That is a funny commentary. Any US bank employee who publicly got so cheeky about the Fed would be out of a job. Or moved to the Antarctica desk.
Probably true. Criticizing the Fed is a career-ender for economists in the wrong jobs.
Thank God the US is a free country.
Heh.
But it is soo hard to be good with all those “domestic terrorists”(TM) running around telling the truth.
Are you calling Wolf a ““domestic terrorists”(TM)? The Fed is probably keeping a close eye on the traffic to this site. When it hits a certain number, here comes the men in black.
Then we’ll get only the “truth telling” Wolf, about how the Fed is doing a wonderful job, and treasury is looking out for the best interest of average joes like us.
Oh, I am quite sure there are unfilled banking jobs in Yellowknife.
If you were Canada (or for that matter Mexico) and saw that your biggest trading partner had just increased spending by 4.something TRILLION dollars in the past year (and was looking to do 50% more in the coming months)… why would you even bother engaging in potentially ruinous monetary stimulus yourself?
Isn’t the smart play at this point to draft on America’s fiscal stimulus?
Wealth transfer by the 1% is done at the national level. Labour on the other hand is a global commodity. Your comment implies that leaders have a concern about the state of the nation.
Practically the whole planet is drafting on the new standard. Its redefined essentially the Age.
20 years ago we had one man, the Decider, now we have a mob of deciders called the Evaluator. But it’s a secret, so never mind.
“I like to think of Canada as America Jr.”
40% is piker stuff. They will eventually end up with all of it, and probably in not less than the next decade.
Your comment implies that leaders have a concern about the state of the nation.
It all just smells like continued asset inflation – Canadian housing being #1 in line. Makes me think the US is just getting started on the same track.