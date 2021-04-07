The Power of Stimmies after Decades of Rampant Offshoring: Trade Deficit Hits Worst Ever, Duh

Imports of goods soared, while the already small services surplus plunged to nine-year low.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US trade deficit in goods and services with the rest of the world, after going from record to record, soared by, I mean worsened by 87% in February compared to February last year, to $71.1 billion, according to the Census Bureau today. As the trade deficit in goods hit another all-time record, the trade surplus in services, which was already small, plunged to a nine-year low:
Trade deficits are a negative in the GDP calculation. They’re not a sign of a growing economy – though that is how they’re often described – but a sign of rampant offshoring of production of consumer and industrial goods to cheap countries.
Imports of goods jumped 10.3% from a year ago to $219 billion, after January’s all-time record of $221 billion (up 8.5% year-over-year). Exports of goods, you guessed it, sagged 5.2% to $131 billion. This produced a record goods trade deficit of $88 billion in February (red columns in the chart below).
Remember back in the day when globalization by Corporate America was still a good thing, and worries about a surging trade deficit in goods were brushed aside with the hoped-for exponential growth in the trade surplus of services, such as movies and software? Well, there is a trade surplus in services, but it’s small, and the surplus of services in February plunged 24.4% to $16.9 billion, the lowest since 2012. Note the deterioration of the services surplus since early 2018 (green columns):
During the Financial Crisis, the goods trade deficit shrank substantially, as consumers cut back buying imported stuff, while the trade surplus of services dipped only briefly and the overall trade deficit shrank substantially.
But instead of reversing the course of the prior two decades of ballooning trade deficits, Corporate America went into hyperdrive during the Financial Crisis to offshore not only production, but also the design work that went along with it.
Most consumer goods bought in the US that are classified as “durable” – from smartphones and bicycles to appliances and clothes – are manufactured overseas. Go into a Walmart and try to find some durable goods that are still made in the US. On Amazon, foreign vendors are now direct-selling their products to US consumers. And even if the product is assembled in the US, such as cars and trucks, many or most of the components are designed and manufactured overseas and then imported.
This is now the pattern: After decades of rampant offshoring of production, US consumers get free stimulus money in the hopes that they will turn this taxpayer money – or rather future taxpayers’ money since this is borrowed money and will have to be dealt with by future taxpayers for all times to come – into a big-fat stimulus for the manufacturing economies in other countries.
Fired up by stimulus money, but also by not being able to spend on services, such as airline tickets, cruises, and concert tickets, consumer spending on durable goods has shot through the roof. And that’s where the surge in imports of goods came from:
This ballooning and record trade deficit is the most predictable outcome ever: Send stimulus checks to consumers and they’ll crank up the economies of China, Mexico, Germany, and other countries. The February trade data does not yet include the effects of the current generation of the $1,400 stimmies, which will show up in the trade figures over the next few months.
All of this offshoring happened under the watch of Pelosi, McConnell, etc. These people sold out the American people and were rewarded for it. There is no accountability whatsoever. People are so stupid they vote for these corrupt cadavers.
Offshoring is national suicide. It not only exports our wealth, but it makes us dependent on others to supply what we need. When will we begin to do what is in the best interest of our own country?
There’s no we just ME. We would have to rename the country one day.
Maybe it’s the other way around. Foreign countries are sacrificing their sovereign wealth by enslaving their people to work in sweatshops for the benefit of American’s standard of living while Americans get free money. Think about that.
We get to consume their products with printed money. Sounds like we get the better deal.
And the dollar keeps getting stronger so don’t argue back our currency will weaken against the euro, yen, yaun.
This is thanks to the dollar being the reserve currency. Hooray!
It will go on for quite a while longer. Longer than you can fathom.
I have to agree with you on this. Despite trade imbalances, there is an accepted currency. The fact it is a reserve currency is even better.
A couple millenia ago, slaves worked for rulers in exchange for food/clothing/shelter.
We (and the dollar) are the Rulers. As long as those who serve us are fed, clothed and sheltered, we only need to print and consume. Pretty good deal if you can get it, and we got it.
You mean America First? Sorry, the voters roundly rejected that idea. It’s jingoistic and peddled by a egocentric narcissist, we should all believe in equality and equity around the world.
And if some country has to be more equal than others, that’s because of the structural r****** in this country. See, narratives that we can all believe in as our companies continue to off shore because it’s good for the bottom line.
Is this a splitting of Adam and Chris or what? Haven’t seen Chris posting videos in months.
I have been watching the West Wing for the first time. Bartlett is meant to be an economist,.which is true because they often have little common sense, but the prevailing opinion was that the US in an episode I watched was that they would get cheaper goods and the economy could be re-skilled to offset job losses. That doesn’t appear to have happened. For all his faults Trump seemed to have worked this out, but it’s like pushing water uphill. There is no turning back. China al the way basically.
I give Trump a huge amount of credit for three big initiatives, two of them are: standing up to China and trying to deal with the trade deficit. No President before him had the gumption to even bring it up. Biden seems to follow the trail that Trump blazed. And that’s good. Trump, imho, bungled it, but at least he tried. He didn’t want to take on Corporate America, which is largely responsible for this. And the entire establishment (politics aside) was fighting him on it. And so he failed to make significant headway. But it’s a start.
Imagine the day when most consumer electronics are made in India or Africa. A whole new market of cheap labor and insatiable demand for US dollars that desperately needs them to elevate their economies into modern nations.
Once all third world labor forces are exhausted and depleted then we should worry about the dollar loosing its world reserve currency status. That’s probably 50-100 years off.
China is loosing the battle as the low cost maker going forward. I recently picked up a consumer electronic device made in Vietnam. India is already making iPhones. Manufacturing doesn’t need to be made in expensive places like China anymore. Just like Japan moved its manufacturing to SE Asia and Beyond.
Minimum wage in Vietnam is around $2k/year in the most prosperous region. In the USA, it’s about $16k/year currently, about to go up to $32k / year. That means it’s 8-16 times as expensive in highly labor intensive tasks.
Sure, you can have more automation in the US to drive down labor costs, but that’s also in lieu of employment.
That’s why companies offshore.
So then why is Haiti, at about $1k/year, not a manufacturing powerhouse only 100 miles from the United States?
I have worked in manufacturing all my life.
In the higher end items, labor is about 15% of the product’s overall cost. So even larger savings of labor costs doesn’t really move the needle.
Here is why factories close (from personal experiences that I could back up with plenty of stories).
Insane government regulations at federal, state and local levels.
Insane unions
Out of control taxes at every level.
Here is an example. At a heavy industrial plant I worked in, the labor union didn’t get one or two minor items in the new contract negotiations.
They proceeded to sabotage the product and the union started giving out press releases on the poor quality of the product.
They won in union contact negotiations.
They lost, when a few years later, the factory closed and they all lost the best paying jobs with benefits in the region.
And no, welders don’t make good coders.
+1. It’s not just labor cost. Not just Haiti, low cost countries are a dime a dozen. After all there are a lot of poor countries out there. Like why don’t European countries manufacture in African countries? Makes far more sense distance and logistics wise.
Whole industries are crippled in the western world due to insane regulations. For instance whole decades were spent deliberately killing biotechnology.
Haiti is basically rubble. Manufacturing requires infrastructure and political stability. Haiti ain’t got it. Might as well as why Zimbabwe isn’t an industrial powerhouse.
China has superb infrastructure, almost-unmatched expertise, and extensive industrial clusters. Need a part for your new design? Drive two minutes down the road and find somebody who makes it.
There is some low-value manufacturing that is moving out of China to places like Vietnam (e.g. textiles) – but China is still the “factory of the world” in most areas.
I just price a Generac generator at the local hardware store. You know, Generac — made in the USA! Not this one…made in China (like almost every other freakin’ thing!).
I had my whole Carrier Central Air conditioning system replaced with a Bryan one about 5 years ago. The whole system was defective. I tried to get it replaced under the warranty but the manufacturer blamed the installer. The installer wouldn;t replace it so I sued the installer and it wound up in small claims court. We settled out of court for about 1/2 of my out of pocket expenses. I threw the whole system out into the junkyard. The system was manufactured in Mexico using cheap labor. Same thing happened with Carrier. They outsourced their production to Mexico.
I now have a Lennox system. The label says Dallas Texas. But if you look carefully in fine print you see “Assembled in Mexico” . You need a microscope to find this.
In Haiti they’ve caused serious environmental damage by cutting all the trees that prevented soil erosion. The place is unsalvagable.
You can’t compare Haiti to anywhere capable of production. Earthquakes, hurricanes, cholera, govt coups, no reliable power etc. etc. The only comparables are the worst cases in Africa, where there is no functioning state. The only merciful thing is for the place to be placed under outside admin. Not colonized or exploited, but as with some of the African cases, there is no longer any hope. One thing is certain: well- intentioned foreign aid is not enough. Nor are rock concerts.
Don’t forget to include the US government in your list of disasters that have handy capped Haiti. Like through out the world, we’ve meddled in Haitian domestic affairs to install horrid corrupt pro US biz puppets.
I have been to Haiti-it is a different world. I was in Cap Haitian, on the north end, and could hear the voo-doo drums each night. Infrastructure does not exist. They are only worried about today, not about the future. If they have a mango tree giving them fruit each year, and they need firewood, they cut the mango down because they need firewood today. I left from Port-au-Prince on a DC-3 and we lost an engine and had to make an emergency landing back on Cap Haitian. We circled back to Cap Haitian flying along the coast. (DC-3s fly pretty good on one engine). From the plane I could see how all the trees are stripped off of the Haiti side of the island. The idea of planning ahead just does not exist there. If you get ahead by hard work, you are accused of Voo-doo. If I were Haitian the first thing I would do would be to cross the border to the Dominion Republic.
2B, that sounds like exactly what happened to the manufacturing plant I was manger of in Connecticut in the early 1980’s. When I go back to CT to visit my remaining sister, and a few friends that have not moved to another state for a good job, all the old plants have plywood windows or were torn down and a strip center is there in its place.
In my old CT town of 100,000+ people, the two largest employers are 1) the city, and 2) the big hospital. Crime is rampant and taxes are out the Wazoo. (that town was once “The Brass Center of The World)
Haiti’s a mess because the West never treated it as anything but a resource colony to pillage, even after it won its “independence” (not really, since so many leaders were installed dictators).
China’s in the process of spending $30B to rebuild Haiti’s infrastructure as part of Belt and Road. Power plants, sewer treatment, water purification facilities, highways, 5G, etc
You’re right, we don’t dare make Apple move jobs to US because their profile margin might decline from the 40-80% range to 39% and the stocks might fall down go boom. The horror!
USA has no leverage to ask any multinational to do anything.
To paraphrase all those US Chamber of Commerce surveys: We love you, America, but we’ve chosen China.
The importance of the PRC market and its exploding middle class is dwarfing that of the declining US market.
You’re right. US has no leverage on Apple or other corporations. That’s why powerless US can’t pass or enforce any laws upon then, make them pay taxes, impose tariffs, regulate them, or require US made content in their products like we do in other instances and like other nations such as India does to multinationals. Maybe we should just ask them what they want US government to do, wouldn’t you agree.
China didn’t steal our jobs or factories. US Multi-Nationals did it with the consent of Congress both parties, since 2000. Patriotism doesn’t add to their bottomline!
They can devalue the dollar.
I very much wish we had the backbone to do all those things you propose.
Reindustrialization on some scale is possible – but it’s going to require more legislative backbone than we seem to have in the “Citizen’s United” era.
As expansive a morass as HR1 is – it would do little or nothing to take a bite out of “Citizen’s United”.
Somewhere there’s a link by the Cato Institute…or maybe it was the American Enterprise Institute?…or maybe the Foundation for Economic Education?…or maybe the Heritage Foundation? that stated that Citizen’s United would supercharge job’s growth. I’d spend more timing look for it but it would just induce nausea if I read it again…
Basically agree with you and in long run US isn’t going to be better off paying 8x as much to onshore…
But.
There is a follow-on, value-add step that America has somehow managed to completely forget.
Assembly of most products occurs in stages, made up of components.
This is clearly seen in China’s assembly of cell phones/computers (1 of 2 or 3 backbones of Chinese trade supremacy over America).
China *imports* many integrated circuits and other components, which are then assembled (in China) into the final pdt exported to America.
While all countries in the supply chain profit, my guess is that the final assembly stage (in China) profits disproportionately (Apple jedi mind mktg in US notwithstanding)
And that “final assembler/integrator” stage is what America has most definitively forfeit over the last 20 years.
And the US has paid for it heavily.
So instead of domestic demand enriching domestic production, it now enriches foreign production.
But…there is no particular reason why imported products from China cannot be cast in the component role, if America could only find the wit to develop final products that subsume the then component products from China.
Labor has always been cheaper in some places. Highly skilled factory workers in Europe were begging for work in the 1950s, and would have worked for nearly nothing. Our companies DIDN’T ship jobs overseas until 1970. It’s not about cost, it’s about a desire to destroy this country.
Remember people. America is not a country, it’s just a business, that’s why American companies offshore.
And that’s why the notion some fool was going to “bring back the jobs” and simply REVERSE GLOBALISM was always utterly and completely ridiculous to anybody with 2 brain cells to rub together.
Is this just cars and trucks, or electronics as well? What is driving the durable goods surge by category?
It’s just about all durable consumer goods, as I pointed out: “from smartphones and bicycles to appliances and clothes.”
The plutocracy has essentially implemented a textbook leveraged buyout of USA, Inc. They paid off the management (politicians), offshored jobs, loaded the “company” with $28T of debt and extracted vast sums of wealth from the enterprise via money printing, interest-rate repression, low capital-gains tax rates and wildly excessive executive-compensation.
Somehow, the little guy got the short end of the stick on this LBO.
Taxes are THEFT after all. Their gods Friedman and Hayek have *said* so…
When was the trade deficit last at its worst, hmmm let me think, can’t think of the year, anyone have a clue?
Here is the answer, the goods trade deficit (without services):
And the trade deficit, goods and services:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/02/08/us-trade-deficit-in-2020-worst-since-2008-goods-deficit-worst-ever-despite-first-ever-petroleum-surplus-services-surplus-drops-again/
Also why it costs $1 million to build a decent new construction home. The whole country is a house of cards. All for what? To buy another flat screen for $400?
Is YouTube part of offshoring, or onshoring?
How much does it contribute to the economy, and how much did it already kill? I noticed live music events are mysteriously down.
Yes indeed, “… try to find some durable goods that are still made in the US.”
I go out of my way to do so, but it is not easy, and sometimes it is not possible.
When I bought my Bianchi road bike last fall, I wanted the best machine I could get, but there’s nothing made in the US that compares. I did choose to go with a SRAM groupset instead of Campy or Shimano, as SRAM is headquartered in Chicago. The majority of SRAM components are made in Taiwan. Even Bianchi has the carbon fibre frame fabricated in Vietnam and then brought back home to Italy to be finished.
Still waiting on my made in Florida JL Audio subwoofers as they are on back order from the factory. I went with them because they are the only, and I mean only, made in the US subs out there in the marketplace.
When my ten year-old Panasonic plasma TV needs replacing, what the hell do I do? (I know, Wolf’s answer, “TV, … don’t need no stinkin’ TV!”) Gotta go now as PSG & Bayern Munich just started …
Since it’s halftime, I had to check for a US made carbon frame which is high-end. There does exist an option.
Denver, CO is home to alchemybicycles dot com, and they make a nice looking (via the internet) frame called ‘Atlas.’ Hand made and set for disc brakes.
IMO, the best wheels do come from Minnesota, and of course I have a pair of HED Vanquish carbon fibre wheels on my ride.
I bet that no one knows that Taiwan has outsourced a lot of their manufacturing to mainland China. If they go to War I wonder what will happen to the trade volume.
Reminds me of Serbia exporting all their pig production to Austria Hungary just before Austria Hungary invaded Serbia. Those Serbian pig farmers really took it in the chin.
Buy Speed Queen washers and dryers, still manufactured in Wisconsin, great quality only be prepared to spend a little more.
It may not have moved the needle yet, but I am seeing some inklings of production being brought back onshore. I have been a small scale manufacturer of components since 1987, and for my entire career it has been a trickle-trickle-trickle of production to overseas. But due to increased costs and supply chain problems a few things are coming back. Just today I bid on doing the forming on a sheet metal bar accessory ( for making drinks) that had been made in China but the the customer wants to have made in the U.S. even if it costs more.
Ned Beatty’s beat down speech in Network (1976) says it all. Essentially nations no longer matter. Corporations are the new nation state.
Loved the scene of the Angela Davis like Communist with a huge affro hair do fighting like a ruthless seasoned Wall Street barracuda for her share of the profits.
Amazon doesn’t disclose whether a merchant is American or not…the problem is that most Amazon shoppers in the US probably don’t even care at this point.
Approximately 40% of Amazon merchants are Chinese.
In Europe, Amazon is required to display that information only because Europeans demanded it via regulation.
Have read that even US service uniforms are made in China. But I’m sure our enlightened leaders are aware of this and plan accordingly.
They do. It’s called “Gold and a getaway plan”.
Or more aptly put – “do your looting before the burning starts”.
Indian garment workers are much less expensive than Chinese garment workers. India’s manufacturing is growing fast.
The Indian Express, 4/7/21:
“IMF projects India’s growth rate to jump to impressive 12.5 per cent in 2021”
It’s not just about labor and material costs, it’s about maximum profit.
Oh and the trade deficit is likely to get worse for at least several more months. Although the data suggests Americans are more likely to stuff EIP3 in the bank then spend it – we might be heading out of the pandemic just as other countries (e.g. EU, LatAm, Near-East, etc.) double-down on lockdowns.
The bigger the deficit the deeper the screwing of China.
America has enslaved the world with the green buck, not only do we send them pieces of paper for real manufactured goods, but we keep the inflation low by exporting printed dollars, ingenious indeed.
We got to keep the chinese busy.
When is the next round of checks hitting my account?
They get to practice their manufacturing skills though. And eventually once America no longer buys stuff from them, they’ll just produce good quality stuff for each other. Insane idea, I know!!!
I just watched this video on Youtube about top Google search terms that mention China in 2020, and people ask all sorts of questions like “Do the Chinese have cars”, etc, etc.
I understand the economics driving offshoring. And as our middle-class becomes poorer and increasingky sensitive to consumer prices, the pricess will continue. I intentuonally go out of my way to buy American-made, but much domestically produced items use “globally sourced” material (read that as China). My goodness, the fence clips I bought for attaching fencing to the fence posts I’m building around our garden are “proudly” made in the USA (flag and all), but the metal to make them was imported. Probably true too for the steel t-posts and the fencing material.
I’m not sure what the solution is. Maybe there isn’t one and nature will take its course.
‘That US 2020 trade deficit is higher than in 2019 when it was $576.9 billion.’
The Canadian trade deficit in 2019 was 16.7 billion.
Since Canada also buys a lot of Chinese stuff, I don’t know what explains the roughly 3.5 times greater US trade deficit per capita. Weaker C dollar?
I think part of the reason it is higher now is because tariffs on imported goods increased the price of the goods imported. Also, the USA main export is farm goods. These exports fell dramatically due to the fact that the Canadians and the Chinese and Europeans drastically reduced the import of our farm goods in retaliation for the tariffs we put on their goods.
Good lordy. Almost everything you said is factually wrong.
Lumber prices have surged GLOBALLY, not just in the US. So forget your red-herring tariff story.
Below are the top export categories of US goods, in February, in billion $.
All food and drink categories combined are in distant third place ($13 billion or only 10% of total exports). This includes food commodities, which get a lot of political attention but are small in dollar terms. Wheat, Soybean, corn, and other grains accounted for only $5 billion. But these exports of the ag commodities have nearly DOUBLED from a year ago.
Note the top two categories and edge them into your memory. They account for two-thirds of total exports:
1. Industrial supplies and materials: $46.4 billion
2. Capital goods, except automotive: $39.1 billion
3. Foods, feeds, and beverages: $13.2 billion.
4. Consumer goods: $15.1 billion
5. Automotive vehicles, parts, and engines: $11.9 billion
6. Other goods: $5.0 billion
1) Import became vertical to the downside since Mar 2020.
2) If USD rise, it will bounce back.
3) US30Y futures monthly. Support line from 1984 low to Jan 2000 low.
Resistance from Dec 1999 open, big red dotcom crap.
4) US 30Y huge selling tail in Mar 2020. US 30Y breached support in
Mar 2021.
5) If US Futures come back to the half line ==> import will drop.
6) Silver is bouncing up and down on Jan 2011 hi/lo, for 10 years.
7) Gold Futures made a round trip to Feb 24 2020 high @ 1,711.40.
8) US gov isn’t China 100 bagger.
This is all agenda 30 and 20 ,what do you think the G8 and the G20 get up to? If I may just have read up on it.
Flip that chart you have Housing Bubble one and two. It’s all variations of the same underlying entity, credit. Stimmies are credit as money rather than credit as leverage, consumers have debt as consolidation. Having your student debt cancelled is the ultimate consolidation. You cannot inflate credit away, just raise the limits. Cash stimulus is more generally a Republican plan, which these Republcians did not recognize. The govt would like to nationaiize the credit agencies, then they can control the whole thing. Consumers will buy more services, (the automakers have tried to make their product a service by not selling for cash, leasing on a monthly charge, or 0 APR) because credit works for services not durable goods. The economy will go boffo if they give consumers credit points, not cash, including housing, which is a service as well, with yard and house cleaning.
The US government administration view on policy……..we might be headed to bankruptcy and significant dollar devaluation…….but……let us pass some infrastructure so the road getting there will be really smooth.
We need a VAT something awful but these jokers can’t even pass a tax to balance social security when they know the iceberg is right in front of them. You want to see a depression…..cut ss benefits.
Read a good article that in theory infrastructure should increase productivity and therefore long term standard of living, but in practice this does not happen. Very difficult for good capital allocation to be done from a conference room in DC.
Big deficits and money printing short circuit one of the main functions of money which is to force us to choose what is most valuable to us as in everything can’t be number one.
1) There was no stopping of the invincible unions, until Nixon.
2) For 100 years the huge unions army march was unstoppable.
3) They sucked US corporations and cities and states, but the gov supported them, during the good times and the depression.
4) Communist China was the unions vaccine.
5) Nixon was pharma.
6) Carter fell in love with China. This marriage last for 50Y.
7) US was evicted from China in 1949.
8) Nixon brought China back and stole Egypt and the Suez canal and kicked USSR fleet from Port Said.
9) Nixon divorced gold for LBJ smoke screen.
10) The elite hated him, but he changed the world and they cannot take it until today !
11) Iam not a Nixon fan, for very good reasons.
The dumb ass fed says there is no inflation…..
when you export 80 billion per month…..dollars not goods…..those are dollars leaving your country…….duh! The repatriation is not in the purchase of US goods.
They ought to lined up against a wall.
What is healthy about handing consumers cash to watch it stimulate China and bankrupting the US.
