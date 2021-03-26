Waiting for the $1,400-Stimmie-Powered WTF Spike in March

Free money runs out, spending drops: that’s mantra now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The wave of $600-stimmies that went out starting in late December was apparently used up by January. And the new $1,400-stimmies didn’t arrive in February, and so consumer income and spending dropped.
Spending on durable goods dropped 7.8% in February from January, to seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.82 trillion, according the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. After January’s stunning 12% spike from the prior month and 22% spike from a year ago, February’s spending on durable goods was still up by 17.2% from February last year, the final month of the Good Times. So now everyone is counting on the big-fat new stimmies to turn this fiasco around:
Spending on nondurable goods – largely food and gasoline – fell by 3.2% in February compared to a year ago, to $3.2 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate), but was still up 6.1% from a year ago. This month-to-month decline, which is not adjusted for inflation, came despite a surge in gasoline prices:
Spending on services has gone nowhere for six months. In February, it remained flat compared to January, at $9.8 trillion and was still down 5.2% from a year ago.
During the Good Times, services accounted for 69% of total consumer spending. It’s the biggie and includes rents, mortgage interest payments, health care, education, insurance, travel bookings, subscriptions for cellphone, broadband, and streaming, electric utility services, haircuts, ballgames, movie theater tickets, gym memberships, etc.
The absence of a noticeable recovery over the past six months is in part due to the quagmire discretionary services are in, such as travel and vacation bookings, gym memberships, ballgames, concerts, movie theater tickets, etc.
Total consumer spending – given the weight of services – declined in February by 1.6% from January and by 0.6% from a year ago.
Where the heck are the stimmies in this stimulus-addled economy?
Income from wages and salaries in February was unchanged from January, and from a year ago, at $9.7 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate). OK, 10 million people still haven’t gotten their work back, and by a different measure, 19 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits.
But the high-wage earners never lost their jobs; they switched to working from home, and at the high, there have been lots of increases in pay packages. Job losses were concentrated at the lower end of the income scale. All thrown into one bucket, the income increases at the much smaller number of high earners papered over the millions of people who still have no income from wages and salaries – that’s what this chart says:
Income from stimmies, unemployment insurance, and welfare benefits had spiked in January as the $600-stimmies arrived. But in February, there were no stimmies, and the January stimmie-spike unwound. We’re awaiting with feverish anticipation what this chart will look like for March and April, when the $1,400-stimmies arrive. It’s going to blow our socks off:
Waiting for a $1,400-stimmie WTF spike in March.
The two Pandemic Money Overshoots are a sight to behold, with stimulus and unemployment payments generating far more income during those two periods than was lost in wages and salaries, which in part explains the spike in spending on durable goods.
Total income – the above, plus income from rents, interest, dividends, pension payments, Social Security payments, farm income, etc. – in February fell 7.1% from January to $19.9 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate) and unwound the record spike in January. Now we’re waiting for a WTF spike in March and April, powered by the new $1,400-stimmies:
In addition to the stimmies…
This doesn’t enter into income, but it enters into cash flow: There has been a boom in cash-out refis of home mortgages as mortgage interest rates plunged to record lows. This cash-generating machine continued in February, though at a slightly slower pace as mortgage rates have surged.
Then there is lender extend-and-pretend. About 2.5 million of homeowners still don’t have to make mortgage payments because their mortgages are in forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. In addition, federal student loans were automatically entered into forbearance programs, and borrowers still don’t have to make loan payments. These programs have been re-re-extended. Extend-and-pretend used to be frowned upon by banking regulators, but now it rules.
Cash extracted from the home ATM and cash from not-paid for debt service can be and is being spent on other things. And so, this consumer economy has become depended not only on free money from stimmies, but also from the endless extend-and-pretend. And the stimmies in March and April should provide for a doozie for personal income and spending. You just cannot beat free money.
Tax refund checks could be another stimmy in April.
The stimmy checks, extend and pretend, and home ATM withdrawals seem endless. Next week Biden could unveil his $3 trillion social care/infrastructure bill . That should power the stock and commodity markets through the summer. Look for a final stock market top in very late August like happened in 1929 and 1987 just before those two historic stock market crashes.
In the old days there used to be the expression that « a penny saved is a penny earned. » That was when the Gold standard still existed, when money was real and when getting into debt was shameful… Ah, oh I long for that long gone era… But the clock is ticking and the mile high stack of debt will eventually collapse!
Wondering if anyone will calculate a GDP multiplier.
The result might have implications.
Gdp, as a number, is virtually bound to improve in response to increased money demand.
Is it real, ie more volume, or is it nominal, ie higher prices for same volume? That is the the mega trillion $ question. It always seems benign at first but historically it always flips to prices in the end. Productivity increase per capita is the only real way to get honestly richer as a country overall. eg. Taiwan, China, Korea, ex-Japan, etc, etc. US used to be top dog for productivity but you seem to be getting the UK and EU habits of late.
Anyway according to Ray Dalio we are only halfway to a 1929 or 2000 type bubble, so stonks?
Starting this September
When you pump this much phony money into the system, all bets are off.
1) Personal Income, All Sources : bull trap.
2) Today SPX : bull trap.
3) SPX 4K : bs.
Hate to say it but quite a chunk of this stimulus free money is going into the casino of cryptocurrencies, NFTs and reddit stocks.
It’s like free lotto tickets where everyone wins.
Know a few folks personally that this is the plan.
“And the stimmies in March and April should provide for a doozie for personal income and spending. You just cannot beat free money.:
Absolutely sickening. Just beyond disgusting. The FED and politicians have destroyed the free market. The bailouts of 2008, and Obama’s failure to reign in Wall St. and hold bankers accountable (read PRISON) after the economic collapse, set the stage for where we are today. It has morphed into a system where the bigger the crisis, the more wealthy the “elites” get.
The term “helicopter money” was bandied about under Bernanke’s tenure, but we never quite got there. We are firmly there, now. These clowns have decided that there can be no recession, that they are to print money and paper over every downturn so as to make it non-existent at the expense of an exploding national debt and FED balance sheet, all in an effort to protect asset prices so pigmen don’t lose. We are beyond “let them eat cake.”
I’m still waiting for my $1,200 stimulus check from Dec which I never got. Took the $1,200 credit on line 30 of my 1040 which I just sent in. It will take 6 weeks to process the return according to the IRS, because I used horse & buggy technology (manual pen & paper) to do my taxes. Never got the recent $2,800 stimulus either. I’m 0 for 2. Batting zero.
There are income limitations.
I’m way below the income limitations.
Swamp Creature,
The IRS might tell you what the status is. Try this to find out. It works pretty well, I’m told:
https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
A concern is that someone else might have committed fraud at your expense. So you should check this out. If the IRS says that they sent you a check three weeks ago, you’ve got a problem. If it says it is still processing your stuff, you’re OK.
Our government is pretty efficient at least 90% of the time, but that still leaves out about 30M people.
😱
See lying with numbers is easy, just use the right numbers.
Contrary to the tone of this post, its not all negative news out there. A story in the Christian Science Monitor titled “Its people being resourceful: Why business startups are booming” is a case in point. The government is attempting to support the economy until the hoped for end of the pandemic. It seems sensible to me.
RickV,
“Tone?” Will you have a look at the charts, please. And then read the article. By your comment, I guess that you are just reacting to the headline and are actually clueless about the data in the article.
This sounds like the same BS from Jerome P in his latest hearing.
Five words for you: “MORE WHERE THAT CAME FROM”
As long as everyone turns a blind eye to the billions in extra pork larded over to every politician who enabled this.
Almost feels like someone being force fed cocaine to get them addicted. Except everyone loves a little free money.
…’everyone turns a blind eye’…
And what are you going to do about it? Pitchfork? Mob? Say No? Get real?
I don’t want to say how I think this is going to play out, heaven forbid people think I am planting seeds, wishing for bad things, etc. But I think these bankers and “elites” have overplayed their hands.
Move to Canada… hahahaha. 🤪
That or load up on guns and ammo, and go live in the woods. But that’s not very practical. Cause you know, I like running toilets and soft beds and electricity.
We spent our stimulus check ahead of time last month(Feb) on furniture. So don’t expect a spike in March from our household, it’s gone.
Not to worry, you will get another one, part of the next however many trillion that will be pumped in when wave 4 or 5… lost track on it… kicks in.
We will get you addicted to cocaine of stimulus if it kills you.
Hey, I made a funny, cocaine of stimulus, that’s exactly what cocaine does, right? Stimulate.
Ok everyone.Lets har this out. How did everyone of you spent your stimmys or plan to?
1. I put it into bank and use it toward my green card application. (Very difficult to explain)
2. How you are planning to spend it?
3. Since, the pandemic, i feel like I can get hold of money. Everything i earn is spent.
4. I will recommend a permanent ban if you say the money is spent on bit coins or NFTs
Can’t hold on to money…
I’m spending mine (and another $3,000) on my dental work that Medicare does not cover.
Same here
Trying to understand… What do we derive or learn from this? Is it that this can’t continue? What should people with money invest in?
It is like kicking the can down the road. I paid off my debts and hope to stay out of debt.
There is a shortage of rental cars in some places.
The WTF of giving away your freedom for
“SAFETY and SECURITY “!
This is what happens when you take a Man’s ability to earn a quid,
This is the promise of all benign SOCIALIST CULTS.
You remove his dignity, and achieve “ NADA”!
It’s worrisome how many still believe that (OUR EVOLUTION) is at risk from a WTF VIRUS!
I can’t help but shaking my head and laugh, a worrisome laugh.
The assault on our values, our very being is being perpetrated by our government/s to a large extent without repercussion for the perpetrators!!!
Think of it this way , IF, our F($&@(G PRIMATE ANCESTORS didn’t venture down from that tree that he/she was hanging on to for safety, we would’ve been still hanging in the trees maybe?!
Yes, some got eaten by cyber tooth, died of exposure,starvation,viruses ( that we ended up incorporating into our DNA! But we came out okay, heck we managed to obliterate our foes small and large ( with NO GOVERNMENT HELP) ,I might add!!
What are we doing now?
To be honest I’ve given up on Europe!
The Western societies regression, is compounded with Huge threats emerging to the INDIVIDUAL SPIRIT that lead our species in the past to where we are now.
That spirit is being assaulted and subdued on a massive scale!
Wolf, what do you think about NFT? Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet for $2.9 million. I would like to sell my first tweet for $5 million :-). Looking for a bidding war. LOL
I’ve never tweeted so I can sell my ability to do a “first one” for anybody that pays me $3 Mil (please no checks or BTC). Nothing like the ownership with proof for a *virgin* tweet! It’s almost like an original Babe Ruth card still in the wrapper!
Matt,
Glad you asked :-]
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/03/18/market-manias-galore-but-long-term-interest-rates-smell-a-rat/
What scares me about Wolf’s graphs is it is hiding the fact that about 30 million Americans have lost their jobs and these job losses are likely permanent!
Government benefits will need to be permanently extended if they want to be re-elected. Oh I forgot there are not likely to be any free elections in the future, so no worries then.