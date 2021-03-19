Powell in WSJ Op-ed: “I Truly Believe that We [the Rich] Will Emerge from this Crisis Stronger and Better, as We [the Rich] Have Done so Often Before”

Gimme a break, will ya? Wherein I rant, supported by the Fed’s own data.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In an op-ed today in the Wall Street Journal, Fed Chair Jerome Powell rationalized and defended the Fed’s ultra-radical, previously unthinkably monstrous, and super-fast bailout of asset holders starting a year ago, when within three months the Fed created $3 trillion and purchased assets with them, and created the biggest media hoopla about those purchases and many more trillions in future purchases, in order to inflate asset prices further, and make asset holders immensely rich.
It was a huge success. Asset prices nearly across the board surged way past the levels before the crisis, and those holding them got a lot richer, very fast.
And Powell therefore concluded his op-ed with this line: “I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before.”
The “we” being the asset holders, the richest asset holders at the very top. The “we” excludes the bottom 50% of Americans, according to the Fed’s own data, which we’ll get to in a moment.
The reports and data are coming out of the woodwork from all directions. Oxfam said that the combined wealth of the world’s top 10 billionaires has skyrocketed by $540 billion since the crisis began. GOBankingRates came up with a list of the biggest gainers in net worth between March 18, 2020, and October 7. The Americans on this list:
- Jeff Bezos (+$72.6 billion);
- Elon Musk (+$63.3 billion);
- Mark Zuckerberg (+$42.1 billion);
- MacKenzie Scott (+$23.6 billion);
- Steve Ballmer (+$18.5 billion);
- Larry Ellison (+$19.9 billion);
- Nike founder Phil Knight & Family (+$19.8 billion);
- Bill Gates ($17.8 billion); Michael Dell (+$15.6 billion)
The Fed’s own data on the Fed’s handiwork: ballooning wealth disparity.
The Federal Reserve collects data on its handiwork of creating the greatest wealth disparity of all times, and Powell surely has looked at these reports put together by the outfit he runs. According to which the total wealth (assets minus debt) spreads out this way:
Let’s dive into the Fed’s handiwork a little more deeply, which gets worse the deeper we dive:
- The top 10% in Q4 2020 were $8.01 trillion richer than before the crisis; half of those gains ($4 trillion) were pocketed by the top 1%.
- The bottom 50% gained only $471 billion in wealth, spread across half of the US population.
- The wealth disparity between the top 10% and the bottom 50% ballooned by $7.5 trillion during the crisis.
Even worse: The wealth disparity per capita.
If the US population is 330 million, then 1% = 3.3 million people; and 50% = 165 million people. And so, per capita, at those levels (wealth = assets minus debt):
- Wealth of the 1% = $11,700,814 per person (up by $1.22 million from Q4 2019)
- Wealth of the bottom 50% = $15,065 per person (up by $2,851 from Q4 2019)
And so from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020, the wealth disparity between the 1% and the bottom 50% has ballooned by $1.1 million per person.
Even worse: Most of the “wealth” of the bottom 50% is in cars and other stuff, not actual assets.
The Fed’s measure of “wealth” includes the value of cars, dishwashers, furniture, smartphones, and other consumer durable goods that people have. But durable goods are not assets that earn a return or grow in value. They’re consumption items, and their value shrinks over time to zero or salvage value.
Per capita at the bottom 50%, the value of durable goods averages $8,920 per person, or nearly 60% of their total wealth. That portion of their wealth cannot earn a return or grow in value.
Their wealth related to actual assets that can earn a return is just $6,140 per person of the bottom 50%. These crumbs may be inadvertently increased by the Fed’s asset bubble. So if asset prices surge by 20% across the board, the bottom 50% would pocket just $1,228, while someone worth $2 billion would pocket $400 million.
This potential income doesn’t even include the powerful impact of leverage, to which the top 10% have much greater and cheaper access than the bottom 50%.
In other words, according to the Fed’s own data, the bottom 50% have nearly no income-producing assets, and cannot gain any measurable wealth from the Fed’s shenanigans.
The year’s gain in durable goods that the bottom 50% own is likely attributable to the factors we have observed for months: Stimulus payments, extra unemployment payments, and the shift in spending from services (flights, hotels, cruises, restaurants, sports events, movie theaters, haircuts, etc.) to durable goods that triggered the record spike in spending on durable goods.
The bottom 50% spent this money on durable goods, and now the Fed counts this stuff as an increase in “wealth.” And this money came from the government and from a shift in spending, and not from the Fed.
Even worse: ownership of stocks and equity funds.
- The top 10% own $29.6 trillion in stocks and equity funds, or 88.5% of the total, or $10 million per person.
- The bottom 90% own 3.8 trillion, or 11.5% of the total, or $11,600 per person
- The bottom 50% don’t own hardly any stocks, just $190 billion, or $1,150 per person.
So when the Fed decided to create the largest asset bubble the world has ever seen, it knew who owned those assets, and who would benefit. The Fed itself is generating the reports on who owns these assets and who therefore benefits from policies that inflate these assets.
Mr. Powell, do you see that we see that you see that we know that inflating asset bubbles is designed from get-go to inflate the wealth of the very rich, and the remainder of the Americans get to eat dust?
Even worse: for the Bottom 50%, life gets more expensive.
There are the negative consequences of the Fed’s asset bubble policies for the bottom 50%: Life gets more expensive. Housing costs surge, and other prices surge too, and buying those durable goods gets more expensive, and thereby the Fed, with its inflation goals, is cutting the purchasing power of labor of the bottom 50%.
Those are the consequences of the Fed’s policies. And the Fed is assiduously tracking and touting those consequences.
Even worse: Congress.
Of course, Congress could crack down on the Fed. But the members of Congress are either already in the top 10% or are trying to get there asap when they join Congress, and so they too benefit from the Fed’s policies, and will therefore never crack down on the Fed, regardless of what their stated policies may be.
End of rant.
Sorry to repeat a comment from yesterday but it fits.
This is from a piece on ZH by Dylan Grice: ‘The bubble is just beginning’
As far as linking the Fed’s obsession with CPI, while ignoring wild speculation, this one nails it.
Up to the 29 Great Crash, the 1999 Dot.com Nasdaq Crash, the 2008 Housing Crash (that almost took down the world’s banks ), the Fed was complacent in each case AND said why: the CPI was showing no signs of excess. The Fed Chairs respectively were: Strong, Greenspan, Bernanke.
The message for Powell could not be clearer: a benign CPI is a very poor predictor of looming disaster.
It does not respond to the lowest real interest rates in 500 years, even as speculation goes to extremes not seen in 500 years. (At least tulips were real)
And tulips are edible too.
While I agree the biggest benefactors are the rich since they are the largest holders of equities, I also see a “The peasants are revolting” situation if all federal, military, state, city, teachers, and the remaining corporate pensions are wiped out while the largest influx of Boomer retirees in US history are relying on them to live.
Is it possible the Fed sees this hazard? The remaining middle class pensioners would not be happy.
Why do you think the USA government is giving people free money? Wellfare money exists to prevent peasants revolting.
Sounds as though buying options on pitchfork, torch, tar, and feather suppliers is a good investment.
Isn’t the whole purpose of a private central bank to make the rich richer and the poor poorer?
To the point of slavery.
That’s what I thought.
What we need is a march on the Federal Reserve building in Washington DC.
One one side of the street, you’d have 40 million retirees complaining about low interest rates on savings, 40 million millennials complaining about high housing prices, 30 million students complaining about tuition inflation, and 60 million wager earners complaining about low wage growth and lack of opportunity.
On the other side of the street, you’d have 500 hedge fund owners and CEO’s complaining about high tax rates, death of qualified job candidates to work for minimum wage, and slowdown of business bailouts.
Got to show confidence, of course. So Jay pumps the fog machine. Congress critters benefit by avoiding all responsibility. No wonder the sold out millennials are hopping mad. I believe we will attend the Magic Money Tree. Great experiment and time to buy some Vaporcoin.
Definitely agree that the Fed is on the wrong track and has exacerbated this, but aren’t there some elephants in the room that you aren’t talking about including the Trump tax cut? The Bush Tax cuts? Changes in estate tax and the increased ability to avoid taxes?
Again, agree the Fed is f’ed but Congress has significantly contributed too.
The biggest charlatan the world has ever known, jerome powell.
Jerome Powell makes me sick to my stomach! But then so did Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen and most of CONgress.
Hell of an indictment. Way to go.
Shame on the Fed, Shame on the government and, there’s no getting away from it, shame on the nation.
Of course they emerge richer from the crises they make. Crises are the only thing we manufacture.
1.Manufacture a panic or a war or a “pandemic”.
2. Destroy all peasant jobs, imprison and bind and gag the peasants, and watch the peasants die.
3. Profit (and fun!)
They know exactly what they are doing – looting the country.
The ‘social divisions’ inflamed by the media are the “look! a squirrel!” distractions while it is happening.
Yes, while you were looking at the media’s squirrel, congress quietly voted this week to bring back the old Earmark Vote (Purchasing and Bribery) Program! Now the value of house and senate seats has gone up greatly!
Now the rich can get their crap legislation passed by buying the votes required. All thanks to the new sheriff in town, joe!
The wide open southern border has greatly increased the kickbacks congress gets from the drug cartels.
Not to forget the $60,000 per child per year bounty so-called churches get from uncle sam for looking after orphans of which they spend less than $7,000 per child per year. That leaves $53,000 per child until 18, for admin and kickbacks to congress. That is why the border isn’t a crisis for joe!
Wolf,
Leaving aside all the Political Class pontificating idiocies (and god knows there are enough of those) the Fed is basically stuck in a dilemma,
1) The Fed’s only really immediately powerful tool is the manipulation of interest rates through the manipulation of the unbacked money supply,
2) low interest rates should encourage increased investment (ie, jobs) in *new* real assets over time, but
3) Via the near universal use of the DCF model, lower interest rates almost immediately increase the present value of *existing* assets – which doesn’t do squat for jobs.
(In a way, followers of #3 are screwing up since *eventually* #2 will provide new, superior competition to existing assets…but this is a slow, slow, slow process as 20 yrs of ZIRP has illustrated and…#3’s scream bloody political murder when their asset valuation mistakes start to bite).
The Fed/DC should know this in their bones but 20 years of largely failed ZIRP suggests,
1) Not, or
2) they can’t figure out how to partition interest rate effects between new real asset (job) creation and (no job) existing asset inflation, or
3) they wholly and unalterably believe that wildfire financial asset inflation must precede sluggish, multi decade real asset/job creation.
The Fed must know they have more or less failed for 20 yrs but there is almost no evidence of course correction or innovation.
Probably because it is only when the Fed semi rationally tapers, that the NYC/DC/MSM nexus goes into full hysteria mode – so the Fed responds to the most unreality addicted elements of US society.
The Fed shouldn’t be lowering interest rates to increase demand today. That doesn’t help the economy one bit. It simply pushes production forward and robs the next generation of jobs and wealth creating opportunities. It’s generational theft.
There is no legitimate reason for continuous Fed interventions.
The Fed should simply be providing liquidity as lender of last resort, only in the face of a short-term crisis, not as a permanent fixture.
“I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before.”
Well isn’t that Special!
We like ourselves, don’t we Jerome? And who could it be who’s emerged from this crisis stronger? Who has benefited from this before? Who could it be??
Let me see, oh, I don’t know…could it be….THE RICH!
To say “we” indicates the 1% would suggest a conspiracy, you do realize that right? And as we have been told ad nauseam, conspiracies do not exist, except in the instance of the Capitol protests….
Nothing to see here, move along…
Hallelujah! If that’s a rant, we sorely need more of them. You can learn a lot from them.
Just to note the moment of my epiphany in the rant:
If the bottom 50 percent gained $471 million in wealth since the crisis began a year ago and there are 165 million people in those ranks,
That comes out to $2.85 per person.
That sounds about right to me. I noted a few extra coins in my pocket the other day.
Nice work, young author. Thanks for it.
That — $471 million — was a typo. Thanks for pointing it out. It’s $471 billion with a B, amounting to $2,851 per person, of which $815 was the increase in the value of durable goods they owned.
OK. I believe you because I believe you but I still think the $2.85 was accurate in my particular case.
Eight quarters, six dimes, five nickels, two pieces of lint and a phone number on a scrap of paper with no name. I found them in my pocket the other day. All unaccounted for.
By some estimates there are 500 million guns owned by the public.
The more money siphoned to the very rich and the rich, the less the vast majority of gun holders have and have to lose by using their weapons.
Imagine the Jan 6 uprisings on steroids , lets say 10 times as many people.
And how many of the richest accumulated their wealth directly from government policies.
Would AMZN have survived if they had to pay sales taxes from the beginning . Would TSLA be in business without government subsidies and grants.
And there will not be any great reset , but there will be a violent revolution akin to the French Revolution and it coming not in 50 years or even 10 years or 5 years,
,but this year or next
I used to wonder what made the French enjoy watching the bloodshed of the guillotine. I don’t wonder anymore. I used to wonder how the Third Reich gained so much support. I don’t wonder anymore. I understand it now.
The last few times my husband went to buy ammunition, the shelves were fairly empty. So those 500 million guns may not be that effective if there are not bullets to put in them. We haven’t looked for ammunition in a few months so perhaps the supply has increased.
WTF is going on with WTF??
It’s funny how people like to talk about revolution in this country. Muppets don’t do revolution. Not even during the Great Depression.
Muppets get sent to other countries to die. Except what happened yesterday at Market St, SF is a preview of what will happen overseas ;)
The depression caused the rise of the gangsters of the 1930’s. The crime wave wasn’t a revolution, but it gave rise to the big crime organizations in America.
Prohibition helped a little bit.
A bad economy will drive people underground. No surprises there.
There was a rather brisk trade going across the Detroit Riiver in those days!
What is the mobility of people between wealth percentiles over time? For example, Bezos was not in the 1% at one point in his life.
Minuscule. Those few people that make it are always held up as red herring for the 99.9% that never make it.
There will always be a “1%.” That’s just how math works. But the issue is how wealthy the Fed has made the 1%, at the expense of the bottom 50%.
Are there any stats on transition to higher wealth percentiles? I grew up in the lower middle class. My Dad, a better man than me, did not have a high school education. I won’t disclose my wealth percentile, but I guess I am another one of those red herrings.
A good friend of mine came into this country as an undocumented alien from Mexico. He was on food stamps growing up. He is very well off now, founded and cashed out of one biotech company, and founded a second. Another red herring? Both of us are benefitting from the Fed’s propping up asset prices. No disrespect, Wolf, but I wonder how really rare this is.
“Wherein I rant…”
And keep it up, Wolf, as we’re relying on you in this age of disinformation.
A financial system this overvalued should be providing financial cover to the many, not to the few. The few have too much already, and their organizations frankly don’t provide enough service or employment to warrant the rewards the system has bestowed. It is clear the system doesn’t function for the many, and it is also clear how hollow the leadership is and has been for a long time.
I expect another collapse real soon. Didn’t see it coming the last time, but now I do. Too much dysfunction everywhere. Stop trying to pick up pennies in front of a steamroller, it will crush you eventually. Withdraw as much as you can from the dysfunction, it is a waste of your time, money and energy.
“it is also clear how hollow the leadership is and has been for a long time.”
So true, Petunia, and in so very many areas of our national leadership. Just one recent in the news example, the meeting in Alaska with China to build better relationship. If you’ve read our leader’s actions in the run up to it, it defies common sense, basic good manners all our mother’s taught us, diplomatic norms, etc. It’s just plain stupid and incompetent. You don’t piss on the shoes of someone you want to get along with better. Yet, our leaders can’t even grasp this simple reality.
Our leader is simply unfit for the office. The people who selected him knew it, and the people who voted for him knew it as well. The world knows he is unfit, yet we think we are still a super power in spite of his incapacity. The delusion is the problem.
My hatred and contempt towards Jerome Powell probably rivals my hatred towards Greenspan. Not that any of Greenspan’s successors deserve any less hate but there are something about these two character that really make them stand out head and shoulders above the rest. Powell so far as out done every of those clowns though if I have to compare the two. Trillions later, market and asset prices have gone totally banana and still can put on a straight face and hold interest rate at pretty much next to zero and claim everything is almost back to normal. It takes certain level of psychopathy to pull something off like that.
All the ‘people’ who are part & party to what’s simply a colossal commons smash-n-grab should have a date with a lampost!
These people shouldn’t be running our world, and us the lowlymokestanis, into the mud. They are nothing but Liers and Conjures!
What do you mean “we” kemosabe?
‘Conjurers’
Gotta love this wealth transfer, how come I don’t hear the other side complaint about wealth transfer now like they cried about it with even a slight mention of a wealth tax? Where’s my crying Leon Cooperman now?
The way things are going, looks like we will be on a super fast track to feudalism, better yet make that Neo-feudalism..good times
I read this more of a defense of the change of course with fiscal policy, which is making wall street types nervous.
Pretty soon J.Powell will be a host next to Cramer on CNBC.
Well to play Devil’s Advocate for a second… “Bubbles Get Burst”
It is hard to see how the assets owned by the bottom 50% go down in value. The thing about the value of “cars, dishwashers, furniture, smartphones, and other consumer durable goods” is that their value may go down SLOWLY over time… but they cannot be taxed away nor drop like a rock.
The “wealth” of the Top 50% can drop pretty quickly. The price of your stocks can drop if you are too invested in fracking companies, APPLE, or Elon’s latest gadget… to say nothing of Bitcoins. Bonds are a never-ending source of calamity… I defy anyone to declare that they have the bond markets “all figured out” and avoid being made to look like a fool. Art, cars, wine, diamonds and other stores of wealth for the rich can simply fall out of favor.
And that is to say nothing of taxes… which will be going up on the rich more than on others. If for no other reason than because they have to.
I get Wolf’s point that the CURRENT plays by the FED have helped the rich to get richer. The question is “What comes next?” In that I suspect that Powell is right… that the bottom half are about to get their due. Particularly IF INFLATION CAN BE CONTAINED.
We shall see.
Fed Chair Jerome Fowl is running scared because the class war is reaching nadir.
That’s why all the braggadocio. “We’ll fight them on the beaches, . . .”
Sharpen the guillotines boys. This time don’t just occupy WS, take it over.
What’s WS’s favorite aphorism? “Buy when there’s blood in the street.”
Conversely, bleed the effing plutocrats when there’s buying in the street.
Look at Vanita Gupta, Biden’s nominee for the No. 3 job at the U.S. Justice Department. Gupta ran the Justice Department’s civil rights division under President Barack Obama. Vanita Gupta has a stake in a business led by her father that pays workers in Mexico less than $2 an hour, despite her advocacy for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage in the U.S. Gupta, a civil rights attorney-turned Justice Department nominee, has reported owning between $42 million and $187 million in assets and properties with her spouse. She reported earning between $902,000 and $3 million in the past year, the filing shows. The biggest chunks of her assets come from her shares in companies linked to her father, Raj Gupta, Avantor corporate chairman and Wall Street financier with vast corporate interests.
Avantor, like Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the Eastman Kodak chemical division, makes big money from selling chemicals like glacial acetic acid to anyone paying the bill. Such as Mexican drug lords through cut-outs. All these companies are closely linked to Wall Street, especially Goldman Sachs. When, in the 19th century, the British East India Trading Company (controlled by the Rothschilds) started illegally flooding imperial China with smuggled in opium, the Chinese fought back, launching the Opium Wars to protect its people from the City of London financed (and British Empire protected) drug dealers. The United States, on the other hand, gives Wall Street drug dealers top government jobs in law enforcement.
Typical bear hysteria !
No matter what, always blame FED.
What else FED can do to prevent collapse of the American Economy besides QE ? Powell simply doing his job.
It’s not J.Powell fault, that bottom 50% spend every penny on luxury they can’t afford, instead of buying assets.
I guess I would be angry too, if I tried to short entire US Market year ago.
Am I the only one who can see hypocrisy here? :)
Drunk Gambler,
“I guess I would be angry too, if I tried to short entire US Market year ago. Am I the only one who can see hypocrisy here? :)”
I’m one of the privileged. I’ve benefited from the Fed’s shenanigans for decades, you moron.
In addition, I COVERED my very profitable short a year ago at the bottom. I took out a new short in mid-June. It’s all documented right here.
Adios.
Since the rich own most of the assets in this country, unlike say 20 years ago, why would the stock market ever go down? In order for that to happen, someone in the in group will have to betray the others.
\\\
Hoover’s trickle down economy policies enacted as well as pre-great depression market madness, in combination with the global climate change paralleling the 1929 great draught…and this guy has the audacity to make such a statement…Simply stupid, and I mean 7/5 stupid.
\\\
I wonder how much is a dollar worth in a country full of angry and hungry people?
\\\
He hears criticism coming from with the industry now. The Fed needs to be careful. The public fears the banks when the stock market is falling.
This is no longer the case. With the negative public perception rising, politicians might find it possible to pass things, such as a wealth tax or a transaction tax.
“NYC man sells fart for $85, cashing in on NFT craze,” was the exact headline the NY Post ran with on Thursday of this week whilst reporting on a Brooklyn-based art director in the midst of selling “a year’s worth of fart audio clips” as non-fungible tokens.
The artist, Alex Ramirez-Mallis, asked the Post: “If people are selling digital art and GIFs, why not sell farts?”
