A big majority of employees in New York said they’d prefer working from home and not return to the office. Companies might not always oblige, but lots of empty office space is now a given. Wolf Richter on HoweStreet.com, with Jim Goddard. Recorded on March 17.
“What’s Going to Happen with All that Empty Office Space?”
It will just be parked on some oligarch’s balance sheet as real estate holdings.
Disney, Goldman Sachs, Wall Street banks, Viacom-CBS, Bloomberg, Apple and other companies plan to return their employees to their offices as early as this summer.
66% of surveyed NYC companies said they will move to a hybrid model where a given worker will only be in the office for a fraction of a week.
Over time, that will lead to a huge reduction in leased space. Companies won’t pay for what they don’t use (unless the CEO gets a kickback…).
Certain companies like Apple and other tech companies will want their employees mainly in a building to prevent ip theft, leaks, working them to the bone, and other such things. It’s important to remember that after the pandemic ends, now that alot of people are more used to doing almost everything on a laptop, shared office space arrangements might become a lot more common.
Big banks have to hide what they are up to.
The bigger question is the more typical office employee who does data entry, dealing with clients, accounting, or other such basic tasks. Many of these will probably be automated away, but remote working, enables businesses to hire people in cheaper places. Most companies though, won’t really start planning or announcing big shifts like this until after pandemic ends.
Another very big issue is that having all your employees work from home has taught employers how to have a functional business with everybody scattered. This will lead to alot of out-sourcing, especially of better jobs like engineers. You don’t need to arrange H-1B visas if you can make everything work, without your foreign recruits leaving their home country, it’s cheaper too.
Hybrid model.
Yep… the hybrid model. Although I wonder if people have truly thought this through, the hybrid model looks good in a lot of ways, especially in terms of saving a few bucks. But this is very very typical US thinking… short term focus without regards to long term consequences.
What you lose in serendipity of significant human contact aside from Zoom is not easy to quantify. Also, the long term shift I think will be significantly detrimental just like offshoring is. In short, it’s just another set of financial engineering.
Personally, this sounds no different than keeping Schools permanently on a remote model, sounds like a horrible idea. In the long run, it will prove to be a terrible idea.
I am curious to see how other economies are handling this. Especially in the east.
Metlife has huge commercial property holdings and are tied to derivatives. That damn has to break sometime.
In the 2000s, a huge amount of A class office space appeared in Tokyo while I was living there. Lots of gorgeous new office towers in great locations. I wondered who would use all this space.
What ended up happening was existing companies using the cheaper resulting rents to get bigger executive suites, more spacious cubicles (for those that had cubicles) and more / bigger meeting rooms. Things generally less cramped than they were before. Being in some NYC offices, they were also cramped (somewhat) like this when I visited.
Also too, companies supporting the majors that were in the ‘less cool’ outskirts (think IT support companies, managed services companies..etc), might move their offices closer into town to their customers if the rents fall enough as there is probably more ‘prestige’ being in Manhattan than in New Jersey.
Central city office space should be fine eventually. It is more the less nice B-class office space in the outer periphery rings (i.e. the unstylish older rings around the city) I am more worried about. That will become harder to rent.
It will be very interesting to see.
Excellent interview –
In my state, state employees are being told that if they can work from home now than they will continue to work from home.
I work on a project with 50+ state employees, a vendor with 30 out of state employees, and a large off shore team (India) and I’ve never heard anyone infer that they want to go back.
I drove through Salt Lake City recently and couldn’t believe how many newly finished office buildings were sitting empty…before the pandemic it was a bee hive of construction activity.
I may be a outlier on this situation, but I am guessing that once the Covid stuff is old news and we are clear, these empty office buildings will be on the market with reduced rents and will be snapped up. Now there may be some that fold up due to financing problems, but they won’t be in great numbers.
People are like dogs and horses and have herding instincts and like to be part of a group. WFH may be good for some people, but I’ll bet that the vast majority of workers would prefer working in an office where there is contact with others and also to have a sense of being part of the organization or “team”.
This reasoning makes good sense in the longer term.
Not five days a week, though.
Agreed.
It is odd that people view the 40 hrs/wk in the office as an all or nothing affair, vs. the hybrid model that maybe has 2 days in the office for meetings/client/vendor contacts.
Such an approach would save 60% of rather pointless/wasteful commutes and allow a 50%-60% reduction in leased space.
And allow for “herd instincts”
Housing. A lot of it will be turned into condominiums or rental apartments, driving down housing rental costs in the downtown areas. And the now exodus to the burbs will turn into an exodus back to the downtown area where there is decent public transit, no need to own a car, and entertainment within walking distance.
Not having to commute and spend money to commute, now that so many have had a taste of it, most if they can work from home, will do it forever…
Google is focusing on Houston & PDX for new data centers development & office space expansions.
AWS PDX is aggressively recruiting for new positions.
Downtown PDX parking lots are filling up and back to pre pandemic pricing.
Sam, I think your visiting those downtown PDX pot shops a bit too often. I drive in and out through downtown pdx everyday on the way to and from my shop in near north. The center lane of hwy 26 ,which is the off ramp to downtown is empty in the morning.On the way home I have taken to driving through downtown because it is empty of any rush hour traffic. If office employees are filling up the downtown parking lots they are getting there with telaporters . My son lives in the center of downtown and the only people he sees are Antifas and workmen putting up or taking down plywood on windows.
Re-engineer the interior of the buildings into residential condominiums. If they can do it with Churches as they are doing here in the Swamp, then doing the same with commercial office buildings will be a piece of cake.
By the way my old place of employment was in the HQ of the National Weather Service in Silver Spring Maryland. The building was a commercial office building, known as the “Grammax Building”, is now a condominium. It was converted more than 20 years ago. They even kept the same name.
Wolf talks about this a little bit on the show. Takes time.
Just take good care of the Transamerica building. That’s the most beautiful building in the US.
Host…”Wolf.. what’s up with auto sales?”
…Begin 8 minute breakdown of supply chain breakdown..
Host… “my guest has been WR” ..
That’s all the time we have!
Easiest guest ever. Ask question and kick back..
Loved it. Lol
Indoor Farming?
