Just Don’t Expect “Pent-up Demand” from Consumers. Here’s Why

Free money whipped consumers into a rollicking eight-month splurge on goods. There’s nothing “pent up.” And services are not a shoo-in for “pent-up demand.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Give Americans some free money, and tell them it’s their duty to buy some stuff with it, preferable stuff imported from other countries, and they’ll buy some stuff with it, big and expensive stuff too, and they did buy a lot of stuff with it, more than they’d ever bought before, and their homes are full of stuff they bought in this eight-month long record rollicking free-money spending spree.
And it happened again in January: Free money from the stimulus payments kicked in and consumers further boosted their spending on goods from already high levels.
In January, spending on durable goods spiked by a stunning 18.6% from a year ago, according the Bureau of Economic Analysis today, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.86 trillion. The spending spree has been going on since June:
And spending on nondurable goods – which includes food and gasoline whose prices have jumped recently – rose by 6.1% from a year ago to a record of $3.21 trillion (annual rate):
This is an entirely different scenario than what consumers went through in any prior crisis. During the Financial Crisis, consumers suddenly cut their purchases of durable goods and nondurable goods, which you can see in the charts above.
Spending on durable goods plunged by 19% from the peak in October 2007 to the trough in April 2009. This plunge in spending did create some pent-up demand during the recovery.
Nondurable goods during the Financial Crisis dropped by 10% from the peak in July 2008 to the trough in March 2009. Some of this drop in spending had to do with the collapse in the price of gasoline, and also the reduced driving because people were out of work. Prices of food and other items too fell for a few months during this time, which, though welcome by consumers, caused a dip in the dollars spent on these items. This kind of drop in spending on nondurable goods creates only moderate pent-up demand, if any.
But during the Pandemic, the opposite happened.
People got lots of free money from the stimulus and extra unemployment programs. The most recent $600 stimulus payments started showing up in consumers’ bank accounts at the end of December, and massively arrived in January.
Income from wages and salaries in January, at $9.7 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate), was up 1.1% from a year ago. But income from unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, and other government support payments exploded to $2.9 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate).
Along with income from interest, dividends, rental properties, farm income, income from Social Security and other transfer payments, total income in January, all together, jumped by 13% from a year ago to a record $21.5 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate). These stimulus payments made for a majestic free-money-based overshoot:
In addition to the free money…
Millions of homeowners didn’t have to make their mortgage payments because they’d entered their mortgages into forbearance programs. At one point, 4.3 million mortgages were in forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Currently, 2.6 million mortgages are still in forbearance. Federal student loans were automatically entered into forbearance programs, and borrowers didn’t have to make payments. Eviction bans allowed strung-out households to spend some money on things other than rent.
There was a huge boom across the financial markets, and those with assets felt a lot richer and might have spent more; and to top it off, a cash-out refinancing boom, driven by record low mortgage rates and surging home prices, turned homes once again into ATMs.
All of these factors – and others too – contributed to the record amount of spending on durable and nondurable goods, and now people have this stuff around the house.
Demand for consumer goods wasn’t “pent up.” It was all let out.
This time around, households didn’t go through two years of cutting back on goods purchases, as they’d done during the Financial Crisis.
This time around, there is a shortage of supply, including the now infamous semiconductor shortage, due to the surge in spending on goods, and inventories are tight, amid production snags and supply-chain problems. And given this demand, and the supply issues, prices of goods are rising.
Consumers have been awash with this money they didn’t need to work for. And they paid down credit card debts with it. And they spent part of it on goods.
What will come when this crisis settles down, and when this free money fades, is a scenario where consumers have bought all the goods they wanted to buy. That’s the opposite of pent-up demand.
Spending on services is still a drag.
In the Good Times, services accounted for nearly 70% of consumer spending. Services include rents, mortgage interest payments, health care, education, insurance, hotel bookings, plane tickets, cellphone services, broadband, streaming services, the electricity bill, haircuts, plus a million other services.
Spending on some of those services has boomed during the Pandemic. But other services, such as hotel bookings, tours, cruises, flights, tickets to ballgames or entertainment venues, have gotten crushed, and total spending on services in January was still down 5.3% from a year ago, and at $9.75 trillion (annual rate), has seen little improvement over the past five months:
But when this crisis settles down, and when the free money fades, how many additional vacation trips are people going to take to make up for the three trips they missed? How many additional haircuts are they going to get to make up for the missed haircuts? How many additional ballgames are they going to attend to make up for the ones they’d missed?
Surely, there will be some pent-up demand. But that’s the issue with services: Unlike durable goods, they don’t lend themselves to massive bouts of pent-up demand. And as the free money fades, consumers return to the customary zero-sum game: money spent on services cannot also be spent on goods.
What all this free money has accomplished is that it overstimulated spending on consumer goods. And once consumers can spend money on vacations and ballgames again, I would expect their spending on goods to sag from the historically high levels, creating the opposite effect of pent-up demand for goods, while services, if lucky, might just wobble back to trend.
At Costco I saw a woman buying enough dishwashing powder, detergent, aluminum foil, ziplock bags etc, Three carts worth, pushed and pulled by her son and her, to last for a couple of years at least.
Why are you buying so much, I asked?
Her paraphrased answer distilled from several aisle encounters;
“There’s a movement among people to overbuy everything they might possibly need for a long time so as to avoid shortages and inflation that’s coming with the trillions being handed out. Money in the bank earns zero interest, so why not buy what we’ll use sooner or later?”
With all that stuff that’s been bought, except for fresh food, retail sales are going to have to crater.
At least that I understand the argument for, and that stuff isn’t going to go bad, and will eventually be used. It’s the buying of huge TVs for each room, new furniture, boats, cars, and all sorts of other splurges that I don’t get.
In times of stress like a pandemic and when you’re locked down and you have thousands of dollars saved from vacations you couldn’t take, what are you going to do with that money? Retail therapy of course…
True,services in NYC are dropped a lot.Most are just scared of letting anybody in their houses and just want to save the money.Services were booming during 2008_-2009 crash.
Yeah, when I hear the “pent up demand” argument, I know I’m not dealing with a serious person.
The idea that people are going to rush out to buy stuff in stores that they could have (and DID) buy online all of this time is just idiocy.
And while it is true that some people are dying to go on vacation again or go back to restaurants, that isn’t going to last. Human nature and reversion to the mean are a thing.
So yes, while people who previously ate out 2 nights a week might go out 4 nights a week, INITIALLY, just because they can, after a month of that or so, they’ll get tired of it and revert back to their old ways. And there are other people who are so used to not going to restaurants that they will continue eating at home.
It’s almost as though the “pent up demand” meme is a way to rationalize to oneself the absurdity that is today’s public markets, more than a sincere belief.
Spot on. It’s rationalization more than anything and merely a way to convince yourself that the services sector, the lifeblood of the people’s economy, will recover against all odds. As Wolf said, you can splurge on gadgets but not on haircuts.
I think it’s also a narrative the financial/corporate media has been pushing as a great forthcoming effect of the Fed’s actions (profligacy). I just don’t see it coming.
I am not sure. Consumers did quite a bit of deleveraging right? If they were to releverage back up, then total spending might not be a zero sum game.
American consumers never get exhausted from buying things. They only stop when they’ve run out of money. Free money might be gone, but if consumers were to get optimistic, and banks are still willing to lend, it’s off to the races again.
And they have a lot of money right now.
Whenever the government intervenes in the economy, like lockdowns, free money, etc., it creates distortions.
The only “pent up demand” I see is for more free money!
joe will get blamed for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, etc. harmonics!
Well America is indeed back ….. at firing missiles at other countries it seems.
Free money for consumers? NOOOOOOOO. MMT will bankrupt the country, etc, etc.
New base at Northern Syria? Are you sure 1 Trillion is enough? Why not take two?
What an f’ed up country I live in.
“The only “pent up demand” I see is for more free money!”
WES, that’s an instant classic. Gonna purloin that from you some day :-]
RIGHT ON, WE DESERVE IT!
If the vaccines are successful ( a very big if) I think there is every indication the US population will spend like there is no tomorrow on at least vacations and road trips as well as restaurants. So hotels will be booked and flights crammed.
I can say this with near 95% certainty because most Americans never took (or were forced to take) COVID seriously. In areas where masks are optional I see 1/10 people wearing masks. They think the threat is overblown or that it’s all a conspiracy or other such nonsense. Many actually believe in that ridiculous 6 ft rule. They won’t hesitate to travel on packed airplanes once the government tells them it’s OK.
P.S -After the black plague swept Europe during the mid 1300s, the survivors went on a spending binge.
What you failed to mention is the following:
1. The Black Plague killed 1/3 of the continent’s population..
2. As a result of 1, there was a worker shortage so wages went up. That’s how people were able to spend more. But I doubt that total spending was actually up.
When 1/3 of the population died, it concentrated the wealth, making the survivors richer.
That makes little sense to me. If people never took it seriously to begin with, they have been traveling all along. Very few places have been “locked down” (despite the nonsense you hear about economies being “closed”) since May or so. If you wanted to travel, no one was stopping you for the past 8 months.
In the States….That is why the infection and mortality rates are what they are…the worst in the World.
Show me the death rate of under 30 in the US, and then tell me why we locked them down.
The death rate is massively in the old. How much were they spending on goods and services versus those massively locked down?
Americans have ALREADY gone on a massive historic huge spending binge on goods, and if they spend more money on services in the future — and surely they’ll spend more on vacations, etc. — spending on goods will decline.
Best Buy has already confirmed that. A couple of days ago, it predicted that the burst it had seen will fade or is already fading. Shares dropped 13% in two days.
So there won’t be pent-up demand spending on goods. On the contrary. But there will be some on services. But most people cannot take four vacation trips in a row, when they normally take two in a year. That’s the limiting factor with services in terms of pent-up demand.
I said that exact thing to a friend of mine who keeps insisting on this pent-up demand nonsense. He said that he and so many people are so eager to travel that he’ll take more vacations than he did in the past.
I looked at him and said “Yeah, and what are you planning on doing about work?”
No response.
I don’t think I took any vacation in 2020 so I have more vacation this year so I may go on more vacation this year or next. However, after that I agree that I will go back to normal. I don’t understand how the hospitality stocks are doing so well. How did Marriott (MAR) go from $60 in Feb 2020 to $148 today? These companies took on more debt, have fewer hotels (due to bankruptcies) and still no timeline for mass reopenings yet they are close to all time highs?!?
The Roaring Twenties was a period in history of dramatic social and political change. For the first time, more Americans lived in cities than on farms. The nation’s total wealth more than doubled between 1920 and 1929, and this economic growth swept many Americans into an affluent but unfamiliar “consumer society.”
That argument doesn’t make sense if you just think about it. Do you eat twice the food you normally eat if you haven’t eaten for a while?
And if they implement Covid travel passports, which is a very real possibility now, that’s bound to decrease air travel and may even backfire in the long-term. I don’t see a rainbow at the end of this road.
If Trump had quashed this virus in the bud, the worldwide pandemic might have been averted. That is his legacy. Millions of dead worldwide. Half a million deaths in the US as of Tuesday 2/23/2021!! China succeeded with their initial reaction to the virus, why did the US not succeed?
I of course bought canned goods to help with inflation also canned meats but America has best food chain in the world everything else is just stuff we should use food as a weapon raise prices to international community get fair prices instead of farm welfare but it’s all welfare sorry for my rant
Yeah, now that inflation is ramping up, we are running out to eat three dinners a night to catch up with all those dinners we didn’t go out for during the past year. Pent up demand, NOT!
I bought extra toilet paper for all of the bathroom trips I’ve been holding back.
Haha.
I’ll pinch that if you don’t mind!
When these ‘forbearance programs’ are finally found illegal, and beyond the governments control, then watch out Nellie!
Doesn’t make sense to do all this stimulus and house bubble stuff. Must be part of some bigger plan. This must somehow be a takedown of China.
That is kinda clever if you war game it out. We gorge our domestic need for foreign products and goods. Get nice and happy with a TV in every car, room and patio. Then we have a period where we wouldn’t be so dependent on a China like importer. We would starve them of exports for whatever reason. Just kidding we love to shop and spend every single last penny we can manage to borrow. Rinse and repeat until we get paid again and can make minimum monthly payments to all the debt we happily traded for….
I don’t see the “free” money ending. It is now a right to get UBI which is what “free money” has become. Money printer gonna keep going Brrrrrrrrrr………. untill the rest of the world quits giving us it’s productivity for our non-productive debt.
A not quite parallel set of figures:
“Personal Income increased 10.0% in January, Spending increased 2.4%
The BEA released the Personal Income and Outlays report for January:
Personal income increased $1,954.7 billion (10.0 percent) in January according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $1,963.2 billion (11.4 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $340.9 billion (2.4 percent).
Real DPI increased 11.0 percent in January and Real PCE increased 2.0 percent; goods increased 5.1 percent and services increased 0.5 percent. The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index also increased 0.3 percent.”
I am behaving differently. I overpay credit cards
as a saving vehicle. Now saving for trips as well but don’t know if
I will go cause saving has become addictive. Also, points earned on my credit card I now hoard. I’m sure I’ll snap out of it . Crazy town for sure.
Too many easy innuendos. Not going there.
In nominal dollars, there will be a lot more spending. In real dollars, spending will not be so robust. People will spend more because they are aware of inflation … buy now or pay more later.
My base case is inflation with less than moderate growth. This means the stock market should stall while the prices of hard assets go higher. I have been saying this for weeks … it looks like the equity and bond market is showing early signs of this pattern.
If we hit stagflation, which is possible but not my base case, the stock market will head moderately lower while hard assets go higher.
On services:
Doctors and dentists must be hurting a bit. Did my annual checkup with a visit to the Doctor, who was unusually not in a hurry to conclude my appointment because he shared with me a personal story (as he usually does) that not only dragged on to the point I had to repeatedly hint to excuse myself to return to work, but it’s subject content was a loser unless you like bowel movement humor from a Doctor which because of their clinical background can be a bit not pleasant.
On Goods and Regarding Best Buy:
The BB in my city is closing this Sunday with the sign reading “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”
Anyway, I plan to tell Massachusetts I’m not paying fines for not having health insurance in 2020, because I could not use it as my doctor wasn’t taking appointments and then when he finally was it was hard to get them.
This:
Massachusetts Governor wants to raise gas tax to pay for free public transportation, to encourage folks not to drive and clog the roads, but instead wear masks and commute on pubic T to get to work.
My response:
Tax Amazon Massachusetts, which clogs the roads with deliveries. Don’t tax poor working folks, tax Jeff Bezos and The Rich for living high on the hog sucking off the roads we taxpayer built for him to get rich on his business that wouldn’t exist w/o taxpayer funded roads.
“Taxachusetts”.