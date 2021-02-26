Fed’s QE: Assets Hit $7.6 Trillion. Long-Term Treasury Yields Spike Nevertheless, Wall Street Crybabies Squeal for More QE

From crisis to crisis, and even when there’s no crisis.
The Fed continued to add to its heap of Treasury securities at a steady rate, thereby monetizing that portion of the US government debt. It also added to its pile of Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS). But five of its SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles), designed to bail out the corporate credit market, expired and are on ice. Its repo positions were unwound at the end of June and remain at zero. Its foreign central bank liquidity swaps, designed to provide dollars to other central banks, have matured and fallen out of use except with the Swiss National Bank.
In total, the assets on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet through Wednesday February 24 rose to a new record of $7.59 trillion. This is a mind-boggling amount of QE designed to repress long-term Treasury yields and mortgage rates – which have nevertheless been surging and sending the crybabies on Wall Street squealing for more QE:
For your amusement, here’s the long-term view of how far the Fed has pushed it strategy to bail out and enrich the asset holders, treating the biggest asset holders to the biggest enrichment and creating in the shortest time span the largest wealth disparity ever, crisis or no crisis:
Purchases of Treasury securities do heavy lifting, hit $4.84 trillion.
The Fed has been adding around $84 billion a month in Treasury securities since the huge binge in the spring. Since the beginning of March, its holdings have nearly doubled, ballooning by $2.34 trillion to $4.84 trillion:
MBS zigzag higher to $2.18 trillion.
Mortgage-backed securities differ from common bonds in that all holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when the underlying mortgages are paid off, after the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced. The Fed buys large amounts of MBS in the “To Be Announced” (TBA) market, to replace the pass-through principal payments and then to increase its balance. Since trades in the TBA market take months to settle, the timing differs from the pass-through principal payments, which creates the zig-zags in the chart. The Fed also sells MBS outright:
Repurchase Agreements (Repos) at zero:
The Fed continues to offer repos but has raised the rates to where there are better deals out there, and no one is taking up the Fed’s offers:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps almost at zero.
The Fed offers dollars to a select group of 14 other central banks via its “central bank liquidity swaps,” in exchange for their currency. Nearly all of those swaps have matured and were unwound. Only $6.8 billion were still outstanding, over half of it with the tiny Swiss National Bank:
SPVs on ice, at $140 billion.
Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are legal entities (LLCs) that the Fed set up and owns as a way for it to buy assets that it is not allowed to buy otherwise. Equity funding is provided by the Treasury Department, which would take the first loss on those assets. The Fed lends to the SPVs, and shows these loans and the equity funding from the Treasury in these SPV accounts.
On December 31, five of the SPVs expired – PMCCF, CCF, MLF, MSLP, and TALF – and they’re now on ice. This shut down the corporate bond buying program entirely. But the Fed had already stopped buying corporate bond ETFs in July and was only buying a smattering of corporate bonds anyway. Total amounts of the SPVs combined remain at about $140 billion, $52 billion of which are PPP loans that the Fed bought from the banks:
Despite massive Treasury purchases by the Fed, the 10-Year Treasury yield spiked to 1.52%:
Creating ominous rumblings in highly leverage hedge funds circles, the 10-year yield spiked on Thursday to 1.52%, the highest in a little over a year, and nearly tripling from August, despite the Fed’s massive QE. Wall Street is not amused:
It is just unbelievable how reckless central banks and governments have become. Parts of the economy are already overheating but $1.9T stimulus is coming (most of it has nothing to do with Covid) and central banks worldwide are still pedal to the metal while real rates are negative while having bubbles in stockmarket, housing, junkbonds, crypto and well, basically everything.
For awhile now I have been wondering why joe was putting Yellen into Treasury. Clearly joe and Janet are up to no good. That is a given!
I think it is becoming more clear what Janet is planning to do. At the end of March the Treasury is planning on reducing it’s balance sheet at the Fed to less than $1 trillion from over $1.5 trillion. This means about $800 billion or so of short term US T-bills will not be renewed and will be allowed to expire.
What this means is whoever currently owns these T-Bills will not be able to safely park money at the Fed. They will have to find another home to park their unloved cash. Probably they will try depositing this cash with commercial banks. The commercial banks will probably not want the cash.
At the end of March special commercial bank exemptions for parking excess reserves at the Fed will supposedly end.
The likely upshot of this is that the commercial banks may refuse these deposits to avoid getting into trouble with their capitalization ratios with respect to their excess reserves held at the Fed. I think the commercial banks got into trouble with these ratios during the repo crisis a while back. They got the temporary special ratio exemption during the repo crisis.
Right now only Britain and the US do not have NIRP. The bank of England has said it expects (hint) NIRP later this year.
Clearly Janet wants NIRP too, but she has a problem in that all commodities are priced in USD. She can not allow the Fed’s interest rate to nominally go NIRP because it would instantly put the entire commodity market into “backwardation”!
She does not want to give this unloved cash a new home in the commodity market! She is trying to trap this money and force it into riskier financial things. Of course the owners of this cash want safety and no third party risks!
I told you she is likely up to no good!
Since the Fed can’t officially go NIRP, her moves at Treasury are designed to have the commercial banks impose negative interest rates on large deposits of USD that can’t find a home in a suddenly reduced world of US T-Bills!
Naturally foreign holders of USD will sell USD to try and find a safe harbor elsewhere reducing the value of the USD, another of her objectives!
I am still not sure exactly what the recent rise in US interest rates plays in this scenario. Maybe the markets have already sniffed joe and Janet out and we peons are only finding out after the fact.
Only time will tell if this is her plan. If it is then the commercial banks are really going to have more to be pissed off about!
When you can change the rules there is no goal.
Very deep if you consider the above like a game of soccer.
And indeed, the rules have been changed. Powell just told us that there is no inflation, but he keeps changing or doing away with the metrics that track inflation.
M2 is closely watched as an indicator of money supply and future inflation, and as a target of central bank monetary policy. On Feb 22, the Fed stopped tracking the M2 Money Supply. It’s almost as if the Fed doesn’t want to track inflation. The Fed has also tweaked it metric for gauging unemployment to make “full employment” more difficult to obtain. More justification, so that the Fed can keep on pumping QE
“Its foreign central bank liquidity swaps, designed to provide dollars to other central banks, have matured and fallen out of use except with the Swiss National Bank.”
And what might the Swiss National Bank be doing with those dollars?
“SNB Held U.S. Stocks Worth a Record $141 Billion Last Year. (Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank’s portfolio of U.S. equities rose to a record $141 billion as of December, reflecting a buoyant stock market.”
It’s pretty much along the lines of what Apple did with the super low borrowed money it got from the Fed, when the Fed was buying Apple’s corporate bonds. Apple used that money to by US stocks (its own stocks). Was there something in the Fed’s charter that allowed it to buy corporate bonds? Who knew?
As the 10-year yields increase, it only makes sense for investors to sell bonds and buy stocks. It appears that everything the Fed has been doing, has been favoring the stock market. Got to keep the illusion of that “wealth effect” in place, or things could get ugly for Wall Street.
Where do you see this going? What is the inevitable here as we see the govt double down on QE? I see the fed as a cartoon riding a train headed straight for a brick wall while painting a fake tunnel up ahead. Yellen/Powell claim they know how to stop hyperinflation from occurring but I have a sneaking suspicion they aren’t being straight with us on a few issues…
I’m trying to understand when and what the consequences of this train wreck are going to be so I don’t get screwed again somehow like when I came of age in ‘08 as a teacher with no positions to even apply for. I just want a home for my family which is impossible here in San Diego even though my husband makes an above median salary in healthcare. Could all of the fed’s terrible band-aid moves eventually crash the over-inflated real estate market?
Thank you kindly for the education from a social science major that refused to take economics classes- I’m trying to learn now and finally someone is giving it to me straight.
I am no expert! I always seem to be behind the 8 ball!
I agree with you that the powers to be always print more money because that is the only thing they know how to do! They couldn’t fix a plumbing leak if their lives depended on it!
My guess is if the USD is devalued then the “nominal” prices of real things like real estate will go up, when priced in USD. That does not mean the value of real estate will go up. It just merely means you will need a bigger wheelbarrow full of paper money (worth less) to buy the same house!
I do know the US government can not afford to let interest rates rise because they are the biggest debtor. How they go about keeping interest rates low or even drive them negative remains to be seen. For sure we will pay the price for all of this because they sure aren’t planning on paying!
I sure don’t envy your situation. I am over 65 but I have a 24 year old son and 20 year old daughter, still living at home, so they are just a decade behind you!
If you have a variable interest rate on your debt you are screwed. If you have a fixed rate, debt jubilee. If you have no debt you are already ahead. If you are drowning in debt you are also ahead.
LD… good on you for trying to learn. Particularly in a field that you know is not your natural home. These topics are not easy and there are no “inevitable” answers as to what comes next.
I will say this as a former business professor, “normally” what happens when a country devalues its currency this way is that you get inflation. LOTS of inflation. So no… real estate prices do not crash because the prices of all tangible assets hold steady or go up. Moreover, people who own those assets/properties have an incentive to hold onto them… which creates shortages… which drives prices higher. If you have a 30 year mortgage on a property then you would be sitting pretty because when the inflation rate rises above the mortgage rate it is the lenders who are getting hurt rather than the borrowers.
What has been holding inflation back for the past ten years or so is the weakness in the labor markets. When people cannot ask for raises without fear of their jobs going overseas, they just don’t ask for raises… which holds the inflation rate down to a considerable degree. Wage increases were starting to hit the marketplace in 2018 and 2019 so they may come again once the economy starts to rev up following the COVID vaccination program.
Frankly, if you do not already have a home in San Diego then I would try to buy whatever I could afford right now or I would move somewhere else altogether. Finding jobs is not that difficult for teachers and medical professionals in most locations. But you may have family obligations or some other reason that ties you to that area.
I know that San Diego is a tough nut to crack house-wise… I had a friend from high school who lived there in a 1200 sq foot house that cost four times what I pay for my 1400-sq foot house in the South… and she was a medical researcher with an attorney for a husband. They moved to Bethesda, MD and are now living in a McMansion on their combined incomes… with two daughters in college no less!
Bethesda, MD prices ain’t exactly bargain basement, either. According to Zillow, “the typical home value of homes in Bethesda is $1,036,594”.
Yeah… I think she lives in some ex-burb area. I looked her up on Facebook an hour ago and her house has sort of that two-story Colonial look to it that is common in East Coast suburbia… so maybe not a McMansion. But my point is that her family’s income was able to handle that in Maryland… but not in San Diego. If I remember right her husband was a junior level prosecutor so maybe he is the one whose salary went up. Plus I think she moved to San Diego from Asia in 2007/2008 or so when housing was at a peak.
Still, I think my advice holds. Lots of places to live in America where a two-income professional family can own a nice home.
I absolutely LOVE these kind of articles from Wolf. The Fed Balance Sheet articles he wrote during the QT phase are how I found his blog to begin with.
That said, I disagree with the tone. Running deficits is what governments are supposed to do in recessions/depressions (or times like these if you prefer). Central banks are supposed to burn money then. That is just basic Keynesian Economics. The CRISIS is going to come if the Congress and President cannot run balanced budgets or (“Gawdferbid”) surpluses when the economy turns around.
Hasn’t Keynesian economics, both in recent good and bad times been a significant factor in the current economic difficulties..?
Not really. Who is even practicing Keynesian Economics any more? We run budget deficits in bad times AND good… and tell ourselves there will be no consequences.
” Running deficits is what governments are supposed to do in recessions/depressions ”
and what do they do in times of record low unemployment and record high stock prices? They do the same…and that is the issue.
The Fed never retreats or exits….it is “never the right time”.
The QE never stopped….the promise of unwinding (Bernanke WSJ July of 2009) was a falsehood.
The Fed is there for emergencies….I think there is little doubt there. But the “party on” attitude is reckless…and we will pay for idiocy. IMO.
The financial history of this nation is Fed Funds equal to or in excess of inflation. Now we can debate proper metrics of inflation measuring, but the fact remains that from 2009 on, in good times and bad, the Fed pegged Fed Funds under inflation. That is historically abnormal, and a constant thievery from the holders of dollars to prop markets and assets.
Now the Fed mints money / monetizing debt at a yearly clip of 27%. This is outside their bounds, just as the promoting of inflation and the non promotion of “moderate long term interest rates, the forgotten THIRD mandate.
I am not disputing that no one runs surpluses in good times any more. But they should. Moreover, that does not excuse them from the obligation to run deficits in the bad times. This COVID economy could be a LOT worse if the Congress and the Fed hadn’t stepped up and opened the spigots. What come NEXT is my big concern.
PS: There was plenty of QT in 2017 to 2019. From $4.5 trillion down to $3.8 trillion if I am reading Wolf’s chart right. Almost 20% in two years… that’s not bad. More like 40% if you consider that you cannot take the Fed Balance Sheet to zero assets.
Regarding you mentioned times like these/recession/depression….it doesn’t FEEL like a recession/depression to me. It feels more like someone took the great big family cookie jar and divvied up all the cookies to a favored few, leaving some with less or nothing. I feel like someone stole something from me. Just a subjective view.
The problem is that these bodies model their thinking on eternal exponential growth, whereas the laws of thermodynamics don’t care what central bankers and politicians want to believe.
We should have adjusted our systems to catering for ongoing contraction decades ago, but that would have entailed inconvenience and making really tough choices. So now we’re so committed to boosting our toxic growth metrics by stealing energy and resources from the future that an adjustment to another trajectory will collapse the current leveraged to the moon system, so I’m pretty sure they won’t stop until they eventually are forced to adopt new ways of thinking in a pretty painful way for most of us.
Enough room to type the trillions involved in full that have increased in the first graph with all the 0s ?
Seeing the amount of digits involved might help visualize the amounts but cause brain overload !
Hasn’t the FED talked about getting rid of the MBS for years now? While not a fan of the continued QE I grudgingly accept them buying treasuries, but the continued purchase of MBS seems like a fairly open finacial raccet for the well coñected. Does this have an end point? What is the official justification for buying more MBS instead of getting rid of them?