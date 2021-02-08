US Trade Deficit in 2020 Worst since 2008, Goods Deficit Worst Ever Despite First Ever Petroleum Surplus. Services Surplus Drops Again

But the Trade Fiasco with China was the least terrible since 2013.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US trade deficit in goods worsened by 6% in 2020, to $916 billion, the biggest and worst ever. Exports of goods plunged by 13.2% to $1.43 trillion, the worst since 2010. Imports of goods during the year fell by 6.6% to $2.35 trillion.
Half of the decline of imports was driven by an $80 billion or 38% plunge in imports of petroleum and petroleum products, to $127 billion, the lowest since 2002, caused by the collapse in crude oil prices, the collapse in demand, and US production from fracking. Combined with US exports of petroleum and petroleum products, it produced the first annual US petroleum trade surplus ($18 billion) on record, according to data by the Commerce Department.
US exports to the rest of the world add to GDP, and US imports are a negative for GDP. Every country wants to export itself out of trouble. And the US has been eager to make this possible for other countries – driven largely by Corporate America’s three-decade binge to globalize its supply chains to fatten up its profit margins.
The US services trade surplus in 2020 plunged by 17.5% to $237 billion, the lowest services surplus since 2012. Imports of services plunged by 21.8% to $460 billion; and exports of services – which include spending by foreign tourists and students in the US – plunged by 20.4% to $697 billion. This was the second year in a row of declining services surplus.
The total trade deficit of goods and services worsened by 17.7% to $679 billion, the worst since 2008. The chart below shows the total trade deficit in goods and services (red columns), the trade deficit in goods (black line) and the trade surplus in services (green line):
The Goods Trade Deficit, by Country.
Below are the 14 countries plus the European Union (yellow bar) with which the US has the largest trade deficits in goods. The opaque nature of international trade transactions, such as trans-shipments, trade invoicing via third countries, tax dodging, etc., can produce peculiar results, particularly with small countries such as Switzerland and Ireland, as you can see below. Compared to 2019, the trade deficit:
- With China & Hong Kong fell by 7.8% to $295 billion (more on that in a moment).
- With Mexico rose by 10.8%.
- With Germany fell by 14.9%.
- With Japan fell by 20%, which put it below the trade deficits with Ireland and Switzerland for the first time.
- With Ireland rose by 5.7%.
- With Switzerland jumped by 111%, which put the tiny country on par with Germany.
- With Canada fell 44% to just $15 billion, with large volumes imports and exports nearly in balance.
Imports and Exports of Goods, by Country.
The chart below shows US imports from (red) and exports to (black) the major trading partners, plus the EU, in order of the magnitude of imports. The trade relationship with China is the most out of whack; the trade relationship with Canada is the most in balance, with just a small difference between imports and exports:
The Goods Trade Deficit with China & Hong Kong.
Imports from China and Hong Kong combined fell by 2.8% in 2020 to $443 billion, the second year in a row of declines (red columns below). Some of the imports have been rerouted via Vietnam and other countries. Nevertheless, that’s a big improvement.
Exports to China and Hong Kong rose by 8.3% from 2019 – which had been the worst year since 2010 – to $148.6 billion, roughly on par with 2012 (green columns). So there has been no improvement in exports to China since 2012.
The goods trade deficit (exports minus imports) with China and Hong Kong improved, or rather became a little less horrifically terrible, for the second year in a row. And at $295 billion, it was the least terrible trade deficit since 2013 (black line):
The year 2020 was a milestone in the sordid history of the long-running US trade deficits in that the goods trade deficit set a new historic most terrible record, despite a 38% collapse in imports of petroleum and petroleum products, and despite the first-ever petroleum trade surplus. As the rest of the world cut back on buying US goods, US consumers were doused with government money, and they switched from buying services — from haircuts to plane tickets — to buying goods, a large portion of which was imported.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The ideological fashion of the day is to declare “trade deficits don’t matter” for the dollars eventually return and the exchange of our dollars for goods is efficient and good for the consumer.
But….
With the return of dollars often comes a change in ownership and control.
The dollars came back to the US when Chicago sold the Chicago Skyway toll bridge. Now foreigners control a tollway in Chicago.
Dollars came back when Smithfield meats was sold .. ..and the largest meat processor in the country is owned by Chinese.
As for the exchange of dollars for consumer goods, the gratification is brief. Dollars for electronics and clothing that will soon be in a dumpster. Those dollars come back to the US to buy hard assets, ownership, and controlling interests in industry. Long term, not so good for a country.
Professors in the Ivory Towers never mention the change of ownership and control that comes with the “eventual return of the dollars.”
Excellent observation.
Notice how lumbers prices in the US have almost tripled in just one year? No, it’s not just because of the 20% tariff the Trump Administration placed on Canadian softwoods. That’s only a minor factor. Yes, builder demand for lumber in the US is up, but what’s really happening is that Canadian companies are buying up US lumber mills. Here’s just one example:
“According to analysis by Forest Economic Advisors(link is external), with the purchase of Gilman’s six mills in Florida and Georgia in 2017, West Fraser’s production capacity now exceeds seven billion board feet. This means one company now controls a little over ten percent of all lumber production in North America.”
Companies like Canfor and Interfor are have been producing lumber in both the US and Canada for years.
Then there is the huge problem with shipping. Many containers, that in the past would be exporting US goods to China, are now going back to China empty, because the demand for containers to China far outweighs the demand for US exports in China. Shipping costs are skyrocketing, and the situation is not going to get any better.
When shipping all but collapsed, during the Great Recession, shipping companies consolidated. Now there are only three large shipping cartels, and instead of small ships, that could travel at speeds of as fast as 24 knots, these companies are using huge ships that can’t go much faster than 17 knots. When these huge ships arrive in California ports, there isn’t enough storage room for their cargoes. Inflated prices of imported goods is becoming a reality.
Those mills in the Southeast US don’t make structural lumber products like 2×4 etc.
They make lots of paper products from those trees.
Structural lumber comes from the western US and Western Canada.
I always remember when a Japanese firm bought Rockefeller Center in the late 80s. They top-ticked the market at the time and eventually sold for a loss – I’m not saying this happens all the time, but generally it’s more about dollar asset risk than control.
If foreigners are convinced that our dollars will be inflated away, or will lose value relative to their own, it might make sense to buy U.S. assets like real estate as a hedge, even if they don’t time it perfectly.
Buying real estate at the peak is not a plan.
Neither is holding U.S. dollars that become progressively more worthless every day.
I remember the 1980s/90s when that well-known Japanese economic juggernaut was in full swing.
There were warnings in US then that Japan was using its trade wealth to buy up America and many were convinced that they would do a massive corporate takeover.
But after Japan’s massive asset bubble burst in 1991 (and their ‘Lost Decade’ that followed) the warnings and cries faded away.
No sane country would let foreigners buy up significant amounts of critical economic segments like industry and farmland.
Except for maybe …
Exactly. Michael Pettis does explain that the Capital Account Surplus is the same as the Current Account Deficit. This export of capital means the sale of companies, land, and other hard assets to those outside the US. Part of the reason though is that Capital in the 21st Century, a book by Thomas Picketty, explains how people and their capital perpetually flows back to the safest and wealthiest countries, regardless of trade flows.
GERALD
I think “safest” country is the key. Most Americans are reticent about owning assets outside the US for fear of govt instability / nationalization of assets. Most outside the US do not have that fear about owning US assets. Not sure that won’t change in the future, but we’re still the cleanest dirty shirt.
BS. Americans are just ignorant. Next you’ll tell me that if I own assets in Western Europe, they can be seized any time or places like Japan, South Korea, Singapore and most of South East Asia.
People invest here partly for stability, true, but a lot of them are also motivated by pure greed, they don’t give a crap about this “cleanest dirty shirt” business.
And talking about great returns, investing in Vietnamese real assets over the last 10 years would make you a winner.
I wonder how many U.S. investors/businesses own property or assets in China? Anyone have a guess or facts?
Here is a partial list of American companies doing business in China.
AT&T, Abercrombe & Fitch, Abbott Laboratories, Acer Electronics,Ademco Security, Adida, ADI Security, AGI- American Gem Institute, AIG Financial, Agrilink Foods, Inc. (ProFac), Allergan Laboratories, American Eagle Outfitters, American Standard, American Tourister, Ames Tools, Amphenol Corporation, Amway Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Apple Computer, Armani, Armour Meats, Ashland Chemical, Ashley Furniture, Associated Grocers, Audi Motors, AudioVox, AutoZone, Inc., Avon, Banana Republic, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Baxter International, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Belkin Electronics, Best Buy, Best Foods, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Black & Decker, Body Shop, Borden Foods, Briggs & Stratton, Calrad Electric, Campbell’s Soup, Canon Electronics, Carole Cable, Casio Instrument, Caterpillar, Inc., CBC America, CCTV Outlet, Checker Auto, CitiCorp, Cisco Systems, Chiquita Brands International, Claire’s Boutique, Cobra Electronics, Coby Electronics, Coca Cola Foods, Colgate-Palmolive, Colorado Spectrum, ConAgra Foods, Cooper Tire, Corning, Inc, .Coleman Sporting Goods, Compaq, Crabtree & Evelyn, Cracker Barrel Stores, Craftsman Tools (see Sears), Cummins, Inc., Dannon Foods, Dell Computer, Del Monte Foods, Dewalt Tools, DHL, Dial Corporation, Diebold, Inc., Dillard’s, Inc., Dodge-Phelps, Dole Foods, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Dow-Corning, Eastman Kodak, EchoStar, Eclipse CCTV, Edge Electronics Group, Electric Vehicles USA, Inc., Eli Lilly Company, Emerson Electric, Enfamil, Estee Lauder, Eveready, Family Dollar Stores, FedEx, Fisher Scientific, Ford Motors, Fossil, Frito Lay, Furniture Brands International, GAP Stores, Gateway Computer, GE, General Electric, General Foods International, General Mills, General MotorsGentek, Gerber Foods, Gillette Company, Goodrich Company,Goodyear Tire, Google, Gucci, Guess?Haagen-Dazs, Harley Davidson, Hasbro Company, Heinz Foods, Hershey Foods, Hitachi, Hoffman-LaRoche, Holt’s Automotive Products, Hormel Foods, Home Depot, Honda Motor, Hoover Vacuum, HP Computer, Honda,Honeywell, Hubbell Inc., Huggies, Hunts-Wesson Foods, ICON Office Solutions, IBM, Ikea, Intel Corporation, J.C. Penny’s, J.M. Smucker Company, John Deere, Johnson Control, Johnson & Johnson, Johnstone Supply, JVC Electronics, KB Home, Keebler Foods, Kenwood Audio, KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kimberly Clark, Knorr Foods,K-Mart, Kohler, Kohl’s Corporation, Kraft Foods, Kragen Auto, Land’s End, Lee Kum Kee Foods, Lexmark, LG Electronics, Lipton Foods, L.L. Bean, Inc., Logitech, Libby’s Foods, Linen & Things, Lipo Chemicals, Inc., Lowe’s Hardware, Lucent Technologies, Lufkin, Mars Candy, Martha Stewart Products, Mattel, McCormick Foods, McDonald’sMcKesson Corporation, Megellan GPS, Memorex, Merck & Company, Michael’s Stores, Mitsubishi Electronics, Mitsubishi Motors, Mobil Oil, Molex, Motorola, Motts Applesauce, Multifoods Corporation, Nabisco Foods, National Semiconductor, Nescafe, Nestles Foods, Nextar, Nike, Nikon, Nivea Cosmetics, Nokia Electronics, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NuSkin International, Nutrilite (see Amway), Nvidia Corporation (G-Force), Office Depot, Olin Corporation, Old Navy, Olympus Electronics, Orion-Knight Electronics, Pacific Sunwear, Inc., Pamper’s, Panasonic, Pan Pacific Electronics, Panvise, Papa Johns, Payless Shoesource, Pelco, Pentax Optics, Pep Boy’s, Pepsico International, PetsMart, Petco, Pfizer, Inc., Philips Electronics, Phillip Morris Companies, Pier 1 Imports, Pierre Cardin, Pillsbury Company, Pioneer Electronics, Pitney Bowes, Pizza Hut, Plantronics, PlaySchool Toys, Polaris Industries, Polaroid, Polo (see Ralph Lauren), Post Cereals, Price-Pfister, Pringles, Praxair, Proctor & Gamble, PSS World Medical, Pyle Audio, Qualcomm, Quest One, Ralph Lauren, RCA, Reebok International, Reynolds Aluminum, Revlon, Rohm & Hass Company, Samsonite, Samsung, Sanyo, Shell Oil, Schwinn Bike, Sears-Craftsman, Seven-Eleven (7-11), Sharp Electronics, Sherwin-Williams, Shure Electronics, Sony, Speco Technologies/Pro Video, Shopko Stores, Skechers Footwear, SmartHome, Smucker’s, Solar Power, Inc., Spencer Gifts, Stanley Tools, Staple’s, Starbucks Corporation, Steelcase, Inc., STP Oil, Sunkist Growers, SunMaid Raisins, Sunglass Hut, Sunkist, Subway Sandwiches, Switchcraft Electronics, SYSCO Foods, Sylvania Electric, 3-M, Tai Pan Trading Company, Tamron Optics, Target, TDK, Tektronix, Inc, Texas Instruments, Timex, Timken Bearing, TNT, Tommy Hilfiger, Toro, Toshiba, Tower Automotive, Toyota, Toy’s R Us, Inc., Trader Joe’s, Tripp-lite, True Value Hardware, Tupper Ware, Tyson Foods, Uniden Electronics, UPS, Valspar Corporation, Victoria ‘s Secret, Vizio Electronics, Volkswagen, VTech, Walgreen Company, Walt Disney Company, Walmart, WD-40 Corporation, Weller Electric Company, Western Digital, Westinghouse Electric, Weyerhaeuser Company, Whirlpool Corporation, Wilson Sporting Goods, Wrigley, WW Grainger, Inc., Wyeth Laboratories, X-10, Xelite, Xerox, Yahoo, Yamaha, Yoplait Foods, Yum Brands, Zale Corporation
They may be “doing business” but my question has to do with owning the assets (physical locations, land, etc, not just operating there. You know, taking title as owner.
If a company does business in China then it’s technically own by China. Or to be blunt, The Communist Party.
The Japanese bought 7-11 decades ago. The Canadians bought Circle K.
Fiat bought Chrysler’s Jeep, Dodge and Ram.
Amazon, Google and Facebook have customers overseas.
There are Starbuck’s shops in China.
Exactly. Take a look at Sri Lanka when the Chinese collected the collateral – a major port – on their “foreign aid”. The US always feels like it can nationalize foreign owned assets if things get too bad, but that’s a pipe dream.
There is a saying in Arlington Texas, “you only own your house until a rich billionaire wants to put a stadium on it”.
Never underestimate the power of 12 people on a city council.
You dont own your house.
Try not paying the property taxes.
You will find out who the real owner is.
historicus, more historic relevance would be needed to back up your claim. The insurgence of returning dollars during the 70’s-80’s from Japan didn’t fit your model. Sure many claimed that California would soon be owned by Japan, as the influx of cheap goods and better cars came here. The U.S. consumer won in that they had a better choice selection in these disposable products, and during the oil embargo period, drinking less gas and oil added up to more dollars in American’s pockets. The technological advance in the U.S. commerce far outweighed the supposed intrusion of foreign investment. Using less or our natural and human resources to deliver the same or more product and service is a benefit to the U.S..
Hist,
Excellent post.
The “change in ownership of domestic US assets” is key…it is the literal manifestation of the figurative “selling our (asset) birthright for a mess of (trade deficit) pottage”.
All people have to do is put themselves in the shoes of Chinese exporters (or Chinese gvt, viewed more cynically).
1) You are making huge annual bundles from essentially perpetual US trade deficits.
2) a) As a Chinese exporter what are you to do with these bales of US dollars though?
If you bring them home, the Chinese G forces you to convert them to Yuan, a fiat the G manipulates for their goals.
If you put them into US Treasuries, you get zero yield (US Treasuries being a fiat that DC manipulates for *its* own purposes).
US stocks are vastly overvalued (nobody knows this better than you…you have been kicking these US companies’ asses for 20 yrs)
So you put your trade deficit proceeds into the remaining few US real assets with a semi reasonable return.
2) b) The Chinese *gvt* faces same conundrum of what to do with USD export proceeds that it *does* get from forced conversion to Yuan.
What to do with bales of this dumbass gaijin money? (I know gaijin is the Japanese word…what is Chinese equivalent?).
Recycle it into zero yielding Treasuries of Opium peddling DC? (*China* is the Victor of Opium War 2.0, bee-yatch!!)
Nope.
What’s left? Shrinking residue of remaining worthwhile domestic US real assets.
3) DC, sitting there in delusions of competence, smugly pats the hand of its trade deficit opium addicted public and tells us, “Don’t worry about it…you get cell phones/computers/machinery and all China gets is ZIRP…and we’ll seize the foreign owned real assets if things get out of hand…go back to sleep in the opium den.
4) End result – China ends up with productive factories and a shit ton of claims on a decaying, degenerate, and ultimately defaulting US.
US ends up with a shit ton of used, obsolete, trap-doored electronics and machinery…and no capability of building its own goods any more (see…surgical masks).
Good graphics and explanations.
I wonder if any American administration could stand up to the corporate class, close the borders, and practice Autarky, or self sufficiency?
Although the problem started much before Amazon, Amazon has made the problem far worse. By selling at lower prices and making it so easy to BUY BUY BUY, it has allowed Americans to buy more than they really should (or need). China with its subsidized economy and shipping charges is laughing all day long. As long as it keeps people employed it does not care if it makes a profit or not.
There is a simple way to stop the trade deficit but it is politically impossible – a national sales tax (or VAT). By increasing the price of purchased goods (exempting food and necessities), people will have to buy less and the trade deficit would drop. For now America subsidizes consumption (though most folks have no idea) with the resultant costs to be paid later down the road.
OMG a VAT is regressive and a bureaucratic nightmare. I definitely would not want to see the US going in that direction.
I agree that overconsumption is a problem, but it’s a bit odd to say that the core problem here is that prices are low. Generally that’s a good thing!
Low prices being low is a bad thing if the government uses the decreased prices as justification for causing inflation.
Nonsense, respectfully uttered. :-)
A VAT on Goods and Services could be fine tuned to level the playing field for educational opportunities, infrastructure, etc and a good way to finally impose a fair level of taxation on those adept enough/rich enough to hire an array of accountants and lawyers to avoid paying their ‘fair share’ toward maintaining a Country that provided their wealth in the first place.
These days of computer analysis simply removes the idea of anything like this being a bureaucratic nightmare.
On one hand, poorer consumers pay a higher % of their income towards a VAT, however, tax credits based on income are easily adjusted to negate this. Those that consume more should pay more, pure and simple. Furthermore, there are many states that jockey the playing field by lowering or simply not having income taxes which also attracts higher earners who coincidentally enough seem to have higher tax deductions for political contributions.
In Canada we have a VAT called GST, which is a goods and services tax. It is deferred all along the production chain until the final point of sale. Businesses simply have a GST number that magically charts the progress and end result of their submissions. Our VAT was actually imposed by a right wing Conservative Govt, and was instrumental in their election defeat. Nevertheless, 30-40+ years later it remains. Some provinces have a ‘harmonised’ GST and Provincial Sales Tax, and some have kept them separate.
The idea that some states have no income taxes (for political gamesmanship), or crazy high property taxes (to make up shortfalls), or no to little fuel surcharge taxes (that pays for motoring infrastructure), or local funding of schools (by county thus insuring rich areas have good schools and poor areas have shite schools), or no federal funded universal medical plan (single payer)…is absolutely mind boggling to me. This could ALL be eliminated with a VAT, and fairly applied across the spectrum.
I leave you with this about VATs:
Canada. #1 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Denmark. #2 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Sweden. #3 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Norway. #4 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Australia. #5 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Netherlands. #6 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
Switzerland. #7 in Quality of Life Rankings. …
(All Have VATs)
US # 15
Quick search: As there are thousands of US sales tax jurisdictions which often, confusingly, overlap each other, there is a huge combination of rates.
This is compounded by the states, counties and cities making no attempt to harmonise the rates they charge on the same products. Lastly, US states and tax juristictions like to tweak their sales tax rates frequently – often monthly in states like Alabama.
This makes calculation even more complicated given the likelihood that rates have changed. VAT rates are simple to track – pretty much every country as has a single, standard rate for most goods and services.
Paulo, those “quality of life” statistics are worthless if they don’t control for our demographics.
Let’s compare the statistics for Sweden and Americans of Swedish descent.
Paulo,
My problem with all kinds of sales taxes is that they can be avoided. I live in a high sales tax area. I generally wait for a sale of 10% or more before I buy anything. I am pushing the burden of paying the sales tax on the merchant. Not only do I generally avoid the tax, but I generally do a lot better than 10% off.
By pushing the sales tax to the merchant, I am also lowering the income taxes the merchant will pay. He will make less profit and pay lower taxes on his income from the sale. This is the part the local govts don’t get. The higher the sales tax, the bigger the incentive to wait/negociate for a better price.
If the sales tax wasn’t such a huge burden, I would probably just buy what I need right away. Instead I always wait for a sale.
Agree with you, MarMar. Tax corporate profits. Heavily. Especially “offshore profits.” Tax the rich. Heavily. No regressive taxes like bay.
see historicus’ comment above – a better way to close the deficit would be to tax the dollars when they return to the US. last year there was even a proposed bill to tax indirect foreign investment inflows – if US assets are more expensive for foreigners then they’re more likely to buy US consumables instead
Agree. The other issue is that the welfare states in Europe that liberals like to laud have extensive VATs. In America, we basically want the spending without the resultant taxation. That’s why our insane printing is getting even worse, and getting worse relative to other countries who are also engaging in insane printing.
Didn’t word come out of DC a little while ago that a tool the authorities could use to fight rising inflation (they are causing) by increasing taxes?
And I believe they indeed try that, as insane as it sounds.
As usual, the little guy and gal are the sacrificial lambs in the plutocrats’ scheme.
The problem with buying cheap Chinese made consumer products online, is 20 minutes later you’re hungry for more.
Ha!
That’s why Amazon has the “one click” buy button!
In 2016 the USA elected a big angry man to go yell at all the other countries. We were told all we needed was someone to bully everyone else into cutting us great trade deala.
After 4 years it was all a con job and the trade deficit got worse as smart countries like china just took advantage of the big dumb oaf in the white house.
To solve this lack of progress by the big angry man we choose to elect a man with alleged influence peddling payments from China that could become a fulcrum for leverage by the party. Not sure that will work out much better.
A,
Trump was the first president with the guts to stand up to China and other big exporters. And that is an accomplishment by itself — but he bungled it in many ways, including because he was soft on Corporate America since stocks was all that mattered.
But it was Corporate America that globalized the supply chains – Walmart was on the forefront of this decades ago. China encouraged it but didn’t force it. The solution is to reduce the incentives on US companies to globalize supply chains. And that takes a lot of time and political capital, and it’s hard to do in face of corporate opposition and the ceaseless propaganda again it.
A president with strong populist support, like Trump, could have done it. He could have used his huge megaphone to run over Corporate America’s resistance to get it done, especially after or with the tax cuts, but he just didn’t want to get tough on Corporate America because stocks were all that mattered, and so, as I said, he bungled it.
But it was a start, and a reversal of 30 years of policy, and presidents behind him might ease forward in the direction he had laid out.
The problem is no one framed the issue properly, including the previous administration. The consumer should have been educated to the benefits of buying American even if the prices were slightly higher. Keeping the money recycling in the American communities has many positives. Instead we are constantly bombarded with the “lowest price in town” propaganda. If you survey people, most shop by price and are unaware of the benefits of buying American.
Swamp Creature, during a Depression, which I think we are solidly within, it is almost impossible to change consumer behavior regarding buying at the lowest price possible, quality/delivery/warranty considerations being equal. The thesis of Competitive Advantage, where companies seek manufacturing & services where supply chains are shorter, input costs of materials lower, and, the 800 lb. Gorilla in the room, WHERE LABOR COSTS ARE LOWER, INCLUDING BENEFITS.
As time has progressed over the last 20 years, outsourcing from China and Vietnam has become less advantageous on the labor cost front as wages in these two countries have risen. But the gap is still significant, especially when one considers the benefit packages that Americans receive. Not undeserved, just a cost point.
So we put tariffs on the offending countries’ products, and some of it gets re-routed through other countries to avoid the tariffs. But in the end, this practice raises costs to American consumers, so it is not a win-win activity.
What we need more in America is higher productivity, fewer barriers/costs to entry into an existing industry, and more innovation. BUT THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN UNTIL WE SLAY THE DEBT MONSTER IN THE ROOM; excessive debt stifles normal economic activity.
Remember that increases in personal & corporate debt historically have only occurred AT THE BEGINNING OF ECONOMIC RECOVERIES, and not ballooned throughout WHAT CAN BE SEEN SINCE 2000 AS SUBSTANDARD ECONOMIC RECOVERIES with below historic real GDP growth rates.
Why are we below historic growth rates for the U.S. economy?? Because too much time and money is being consumed to service EXISTING DEBT. One reason for sure.
Taxes eliminate money. If you want to reduce the income gap, that’s what you do–increase taxes on the wealthy. Taxing wealth is probably the most efficient way–as opposed to taxing consumption. As for employment and income, Congress needs to take some costs off private corporation balance sheets. Taking over health care would fit this bill nicely. Investing in infrastructure would also help. Ending the insane desire to pummel nature into extinction would also help.
Thank you Chris, good to know you’re out there. They never use that side of the argument that single payer healthcare would be like a giant corporate stimulus and free up a lot of money for Americans to get the raises they might have gotten if it wasn’t eaten up by those costs. Infrastructure and green anything would also be huge job creators and maybe the only thing that could save manufacturing jobs in the the US….not to mention bankrupting all our enemies overseas. They never use the right messaging for any of this.
Corporations just don’t pay anywhere close to their fair share. Go ahead and tax them / change their egregious policies and the stock market can fall 50%, so what!? Then we can build from a reasonable foundation instead.
So if you had asked me ten years ago, I would have said to eliminate corporate taxes entirely, and that they’re unnecessary double taxation that ultimately just leads to higher prices.
But, now that our government has made it clear that public corporations will not be allowed to go down, and will always receive free bailout money without the government taking an equity stake (the way any private investor, like Warren Buffett would), then it’s totally reasonable that corporations pay taxes, as you can look at the taxes they pay as being a form of “insurance” against insolvency.
I’d rather just eliminate the public bailouts, but it’s clear that isn’t going to happen. So in that case, tax them at the same 37-39% as high income individuals.
The cheap Chinese merchandise sold in North America has, however, spawned tremendous growth in one industry-storage facilities. In Ontario at least, storage facilities have sprung up like mushrooms on former contaminated gas station sites. People actually pay to store the junk they bought because it was such a great buy and storage companies amass a huge inventory of formerly prime real estate in the hopes of windfall gains when the sites are declared safe by future regimes.
In Texas self storage places have also sprung up alongside highways like bluebonnets!
And the new ones are not small, the are 4-5 stories. And the 1st month is free.
I just cannot fathom what people are storing in such places.
There’s a saying in Florida “There are self-storage units full of furniture and other crap that should never have been moved to Florida in the first place.”
I remember a day not long ago when a Trillion was a lot of money. Now Trillion dollar trade deficts mean nothing to a centrally planned global financial ponzi scheme.
Soooo many distortions. Just today oil up 2%, corn up 2%, yet ethanol down almost 11%. I wonder what they make ethanol from…(hint—yellow vegetable that rhymes with born). The system is so manipulated, we are nearing the peak of absolutely zero real world price discovery. Consequences may seem hidden, but once corn hits 100% rise soon in 7 short months and oil hits $65, I’m betting those $6.50 boxes of corn flakes and $3.5 gasoline when the attention of consumers. This is going to happen across the board on virtually all products. Low productivity gains, low real economic growth, high real world inflation. The patient/consumer is currently bloating, and next comes flatulence…and it is going to stink for everyone…HA
Welcome to Stagflation States of America…
Stagflation, taxes, and lies (kudos to Jason Burack for that brilliant sound bite) are our future.
I don’t expect hyperinflation here a la Aufpumpen in Weimar Republic, but rather a steady, insidious drumbeat form of inflation and taxation.
Like the well-known ‘boiling a frog’ analogy, the public will be cooked so slowly that they won’t catch on to it before it is too late.
When WWI broke out without warning, Serbia and Austria were trading partners. They had to suddenly switch to other sources for their imported goods shortly after June 28th 1914 when Austria declared war on Serbia. The Serbian pig farmers were impacted severely. Has anyone done an analysis if there was some serious international incident which required even a temporary suspension of imports and exports from China? How would you like to be long in the stock market when this happened.
I think we all know the answer. Need I say more.
I was on the phone with some college buddies and we were having a discussion as to what the next “shot heard round the world” would be.
How about Gray Swan financial system collapse in China?? Not a Black Swan because not at all unexpected.
China is dependent upon Middle East and Africa for energy imports, it’s probably their weakest link. Slow/halt oil/energy imports and instantly cause China a recession/depression.
I think you can look to the UK right now for your analysis.
When I was in Taiwan several times in the 70s I noticed the people then were perinoid about an invasion from mainland China. There were armed troops on nearly every street corner in the Capital Taipae, some with machine guns. This was when there was little or no threat from China. I wonder what its like there now? We don’t have many fake news reporters there.
After what happened in Hong Kong and the South China Sea I would be really worried, if I were a Taiwanese.
First laugh of the day albeit a bit of the dark humor kind.
No doubt Serbia’s pig farmers were impacted severely, but they weren’t alone and the impact was worse than lost business. After first defeating the armies of Austria- Hungary, one of the greatest victories by a much smaller adversary. Germany came to the rescue and Serbia was finally occupied.
‘Serb sources claim that the Kingdom of Serbia lost more than 1,200,000 inhabitants during the war (both army and civilian losses), which represented over 29% of its overall population and 60% of its male population,[18][19]
These were the highest percentages of any combatant.
The trade deficit does make it easier to sell US debt. A trillion is not going to do it, with the Fed taking in 1.5T a year in QE, we’re getting close. The only part that bothers folks is the ratio to GDP, but that will improve. Just monetizing that number would be a victory. We need a breakdown in US exports, with high wage earners getting a disproportinate share of productivity, how much of their goods and services is exports and how much is high dollar? The meme on stock market cyclicals is misleading, industrials and materials lag, while energy and financials are making gains. Is foreign investment in US financial products a growth industry ? I esp like the credit bureaus if we don’t throw them into the same waste basket with fossil fuels.
Wolf, can you calculate how much the humongous Trade Deficits subtracted from GDP in a $’s and % view in 2020? And I wonder out loud how much of the Import side is purely what would be considered Luxury Goods? If the luxury goods category of imports went up significantly in 2020, one has to wonder out loud how misdirected the Stimuli payments really were, as well as never ending ZIRP perpetually goosing the net worth’s of the One Percenters via the stock market in particular.
Aid is not filtering down to those who need it most unless it is in extensions of Unemployment benefits and time-limited extra benefits. Rent forbearance is just a ticking time bomb or a homeless can that keeps getting kicked down the road. What about the landlords & the banks/mortgage companies involved in the daisy chain of non-payments???
David W. Young,
There are a lot of complications and adjustments in the GDP calculations. So you really can’t do what I’m going to do now. But at the most basic level:
GDP = Consumption + Investment + Government Spending + Net Exports.
Net Exports = exports minus imports, which is the US trade deficit in goods and services = $679 billion in 2020.
Nominal GDP (not adjusted for inflation) in 2020 = $20.93 trillion.
If Net Exports had been $0 (balanced trade), nominal GDP would have been $21.61 trillion; so a balanced trade would have added 3.2 percentage points to nominal GDP growth.
Nominal GDP fell by 2.3% in 2020. So with a balanced trade, nominal GDP would have grown nearly 1% in 2020, instead of tanking.
But remember my caveat: GDP calculations are too complicated to reduce them to this level. But it gives you an idea.
Thanks, Wolf, you are the best! It took me longer to formulate the question, than for you to come up with an answer! But we can see that the impact is significant, and we as a country would be much better off if we either increased our exports substantially or cut our imports substantially. The devaluation of the Dollar will assist on both trades flows, out and in, if we do not have a systemic collapse.
The next question, when we get another GDP print for 2020, revised, WHAT WAS THE TRUE DECLINE IN GDP IN 2020 vs. 2019 or the 2009 thru 2019 average GDP print??? This truth will unfold as we progress thru 2021’s first half. Some slick adjustments for Government and Fed created money will be needed, though.
I also hear a lot of dribble about cheap Chinese Goods. This may have been true at one time, but not any more.
I have collection of Chinese knives which are the best on the market. I carry one my car when going into bad neighborhoods in the DC Swamp (Ward 7,8). Since guns are outlawed in DC, the only protection is mace and knives. If some dude comes up to your car and threatens you, you can pull out one of these “cheap” Chinese imports and you’ll these m$fruckers running like scaulded dogs.
Every month China sends us junk and we send them money. We are creating the next superpower.
Wolf, why are there no statistics for Taiwan,
which is a large trading partner?
Cancel that. Haven’t had coffee yet!!!
“US Trade Deficit in 2020 Worst since 2008, Goods Deficit Worst Ever Despite First Ever Petroleum Surplus. ”
I wonder how much of this trade deficit is due to imported goods costing more and more in US dollar terms? Is this where dollar debasement is manifesting itself?