The State of American Debt Slaves: Q4 2020. Consumer Borrowing in Weirdest Economy Ever

Amid enormous shifts and distortions in consumption and trillions of dollars handed out by the government and the Fed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
American consumers – those hundreds of millions of mythical creatures whose sole job is to consume more than they make – have paid down their credit cards again. In December, the crucial month for overspending with borrowed money, credit card balances and other revolving credit ticked down 0.3% from the prior month, to $976 billion, seasonally adjusted (green line in the chart below), according to the Federal Reserve Friday afternoon. This was down 10.8% year-over-year, the steepest year-over-year decline ever.
On a not seasonally adjusted basis (red line), credit card balances normally spike in December during the holiday shopping melee. But last December they didn’t spike nearly enough and fell 10.8% from the prior year, also the steepest year-over-year percentage drop, to $976 billion, a balance first reached in the good old days of September 2007.
The seasonally adjusted balances are pegged to the not-seasonally adjusted December balances. That is why in the chart above, the green line (seasonally adjusted) is always way higher than the red line (not seasonally adjusted) except in December when they match. The idea of those big seasonal adjustments is to iron out the big seasonal volatility of credit-card usage.
The 10.8% year-over-year decline beat the prior record decline of October 2020 (-10.3%) and the prior steepest declines ever (-9.9%) in January and February 2010 during the Financial Crisis.
The $600 stimulus payments that started going out at the very end of December are likely not yet reflected in the data but will show up in the January data. And then there will be the next stimulus payments now being worked on in Congress. So the decline in credit card balances is likely not over yet:
Until the Financial Crisis, there had never been a year-over-year decline in revolving credit balances. That was a new phenomenon, after decades during which Americans had amassed ever more credit card debt, buying things they couldn’t afford and paying breath-taking interest rates for the privilege. And so they did their job and consumed and cranked up the consumer economy.
That scheme blew up during the Financial Crisis, when masses of credit card borrowers defaulted and let banks eat the losses, along with the losses from their defaulted mortgages.
Now we have the second period of year-over-year declines, and it’s the steepest ever, but it’s not caused by defaults, but on one hand by huge amounts of government stimulus money in various forms, and on the other hand, by limits to consumption: Many services – restaurants, bars, sports venues, concerts, hotels, cruises, flights to exotic destinations, etc. – have become partially or totally unavailable.
Some of this money that would have been spent on these services was spent on goods, and the amounts of money spent on durable goods in 2020 spiked to records:
And some of the money that would have been spent on services and would have been added to credit card balances, was saved and a portion of these savings were used to pay down credit card debt. This has all become part of the Weirdest Economy Ever.
Auto loans.
The thing that happened with driving-obsessed Americans in 2020 was a 15% plunge in new vehicle sales, in terms of the number of vehicles sold: Only 14.46 million new vehicles were sold (red column) which took sales back to where they’d been in the 1970s:
And used vehicle retail sales fell 6.25% in 2020, to 19.5 million vehicles, according to estimates by Cox Automotive.
But even as total new and used vehicle volume dropped sharply in 2020, prices spiked by 15% year-over-year in used vehicles during the summer and fall. And consumers with money – the beneficiaries of working from home and the Fed’s money printing – shifted to more expensive new vehicles, particularly trucks. All combined, they bought fewer new and used vehicles, but they paid a lot more for them, and they therefore financed (including leasing) more in aggregate.
So balances of auto loans and leases – despite the decline in unit sales – rose to a record of $1.23 trillion at the end of 2020, up 3.5% from a year earlier:
Student loans.
The thing that happened with student loans in 2020 is automatic forbearance for federal student loans, the vast majority of student loans. No one has to make payments on those loans. Forbearance has been extended through September 2021. So the normal loan principal payments, which had already slowed to a trickle in prior years due to the many deferral programs, further slowed.
And new student borrowing was added to the top of this pile, which in Q4 grew by 3.7% from a year ago to a record $1.7 trillion, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Federal Reserve Friday afternoon. Nevertheless, it was the smallest year-over-year growth in the data going back to 2006, likely due to drastically reduced spending on room and board as many colleges and universities switched to remote classes, with many students living at home:
Total non-housing consumer debt.
Given the year-over-year plunge of credit card balances and the increase in auto loans and student loans – but not including housing-related debts, such as mortgages and HELOCs – total consumer credit at the end of 2020 edged up 0.2% from a year earlier, to $4.16 trillion, but was a hair below the record of Q1 2020:
And this borrowing — or failure to borrow enough, as it were — is taking place in an economy with enormous shifts and distortions amid trillions of dollars handed out by the government and the Fed, where some people have hugely benefited, and others have gotten crushed, as at least 10 million more people are still unemployed than were a year ago:
So, basically people are paying off their credit card debt to buy trucks. And probably houses. Since price inflation for both of those items has been enormous, debt slaves have had to reduce credit card balances to get their credit ratings up so they could get truck and house loans.
Is that what’s happening?
Some people are probably skipping mortgage and rent.
Are the reductions in credit card debt due to paydowns by cash, Equity lines or credit or just another financing option like Lending Club?
Revolving credit, like Lending Club and payday loans, are included in the data, but they’re relatively small compared to credit card debts. A different data set by the New York Fed, which will come out in a few weeks, splits them out (quarterly only).
Lending club has about $60 billion in total credit outstanding. But this includes auto loans, business loans, and other loans. Only part of it is “revolving credit” for consumers.
“The $600 stimulus payments that started going out at the very end of December are likely not yet reflected in the data but will show up in the January data.”
I’m very curious to see these charts look like in a month or so. And after the next trillion dollar ‘stimulus’ works its way through the anaconda.
Making history, I tell ya…
Paradox:
New car dealer [GMC] is getting +10% over [window] sticker.
Exp. ’21 Canyon 4×4 crewcab w/diesel engine sticker was 43k. Two of them sold the day they came for 47k.
Addendum: a high end (gm/jeep) salvage facility noted how intense salvage auction bidding has raised the acquisition costs of wrecked cars.
Which has elevated used parts prices.
Owner expressed frustration from by being beaten out by competing facilities. It’s pay up or have limited sales from lack of components on the floor.
So in summary:
10 million more unemployed than a year ago,
Auto loans and leases still going up at record levels,
Student debt still going up at record levels,
Non housing debt still going up, after a brief shallow dip, at record levels,
Stock market at record levels,
Housing market at record level.
Pure madness and insanity, at record levels.
2banana,
Your last line nails it :-]
So, if 2banana is correct, then what is coming down, to compensate for the ‘record’ levels? Surely, madness and insanity are not a measurable value?
The more I read, the more I’m convinced we’re in the middle to late stages of a crack-up boom.
The govt has it figured it out. Give’em $1,400, they’ll use it for a down payment on an overpriced vehicle or house.
Got to juice these prices a little higher.
Much like equity investors price in future inflation, borrowers are (I suspect) anticipating the Great Reset will include debt forgiveness for larger ticket items (autos, homes, student debt etc), so shedding smaller balances of high interest debt in the meantime makes sense. Maximize your benefit from the Great Reset ?
How would this debt forgiveness take place? Someone’s liability is someone’s asset.
You are really overestimating the intelligence of the masses. 95% of people have no idea what you are saying.
Automotive News has reported that it was a very good year for motor vehicle dealers with many seeing record profits.
I wonder how much PPP loans had to do with their record profits. Automotive News has not made any mention as to what impact this had. When information became available on the amounts loaned to businesses, I checked how much dealers received in my city. The largest dealer group which is owned by a classmate who brags about how rich he is received 7.2 million dollars. All the other dealers also received millions.
“ American consumers – those hundreds of millions of mythical creatures whose sole job is to consume more than they make – have paid down their credit cards again.”
My reaction to this line when I first read it was equivalent to: “you bastards, you killed Kenny.”
The problem with the policies from our wonderful leaders is simply that they are devoid of sense, it’s not ever about what the policies incentivize, or how would this affect people and the country in general, it’s only about how does will sound bite work in the media or how does this help me get re-elected.
We need a new virus every year. In 10 years, consumer credit will be zero.
Eat that Ben Bernanke!!!
Some please wake the fed up, and tell it cutting rates ain’t increasing debt as it think it’s supposed to. “Paging Dr. Jerome. Please pick up, Dr. Jerome The circuits are busy.”
If I had a dime for everyone who posted a comment here, that we simply can not raise interest rates no way no how, because the house of cards would collapse…I’d be a dozenaire or a hundredaire.
Yet here we are, cutting rates, and debt is being paid.
That’s not supposed to happen. The peasants are supposed to go shopping.
Of course “we can’t raise rates because reasons” is bullocks.
Because, you know, yes we can.
What to do then? I don’t know since the government is planning on giving 2Trillion dollars on top of all of last years stimulus. Is the plan then to inflate the prices of everything to support asset holders whom would have otherwise lost everything – to savers who, like me, were planning on swopping in when the market declined? But now injections of cash has utterly destroyed the calculus. There has to be a measure of this madness.
But the euro to dollar is 1.20 but gold is holding at 1800 and platinum remains at 1000.
What is correct?