Exposed by a Short Seller, Luckin Coffee, another Chinese Company that Defrauded US Investors, Filed for Bankruptcy in New York Today

Short sellers are often the only sheriff on Wall Street, a crucial role in a rigged stock market – easy to forget after the furor over the “most shorted stocks.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Luckin Coffee, a Starbucks imitator and one of many Chinese companies with no operations in the US that have their IPOs in the US and raise funds in the US, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York today. The downfall of Luckin was triggered by short seller Carson Block of Muddy Waters that published detailed allegations on January 31, 2020, of massive fraud at the company perpetrated at the highest levels.
By the time the Muddy Waters report came out, the company’s stock – well, American Depositary Receipt (ADR) – had skyrocketed from the IPO price of $17 a share in May 2019, to $50 a share in January 2020, giving the company a market capitalization (share price times shares outstanding) of $12.6 billion.
The short-seller’s report caused the shares to zigzag lower. On April 2, 2020, the company finally admitted that it had fabricated $310 million (RMB 2.2 billion) in revenues for 2019, nearly doubling its actual revenues. It said that “beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Mr. Jian Liu, the chief operating officer and a director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions.”
The fraud, perpetrated in China, was designed to drive up the share price in the US, and it had worked, being instrumental for a nearly 200% gain of the shares in eight months.
On the day the company admitted the fake revenues, shares plunged another 82%. Over the next few days, shares dropped further. Then trading was halted. Eventually, the Nasdaq delisted the ADR.
The short sellers allegations, which had forced the company to admit at least part of its wrongdoing, finally woke up the SEC, whose role is to protect investors from this sort of thing, but it is asleep most of the time. As long as shares are rising, there is nothing to protect. It’s only after they collapse, that the SEC wakes up.
So the SEC began poking around and on December 16, 2020, announced that it had charged Luckin “with defrauding investors by materially misstating the company’s revenue, expenses, and net operating loss in an effort to falsely appear to achieve rapid growth and increased profitability and to meet the company’s earnings estimates.”
The details of the charges confirmed the short seller’s allegations. But without the short seller, there would have been no charges by the SEC. And the fraud would have continued and expanded. And Wall Street would have been onboard, gleefully making money on this thing.
In a prepackaged deal, the SEC also announced in the same breath that Luckin had agreed to settle the charge by paying a fine of $180 million.
Carson Block didn’t do the research on Luckin himself. Someone else had done the legwork and had put together a detailed 89-page report, and had sent the report to a number of well-known short sellers in the US. Block took his short positions and then released the report. The other short sellers that had received the report didn’t jump on it.
Block, in an interview last June, told the Wall Street Journal that it was the first time he’d published someone else’s research to support his short position.
“It wasn’t anything glorious we did here. We just felt confident that the report was directionally correct, so we decided we’d be a good platform for it,” he said. He also said that he’d known the author of the report for several years but declined to disclose the author’s identity.
So now Luckin has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York. In China, Luckin’s stores would remain open, it said in the press release, and operations would continue as normal.
But US investors that had believed the Wall Street hype and the company’s statements before and after the IPO, and that had funded the company in the IPO, or bought the shares after the IPO, got screwed.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Chinese investment bank CICC, and Haitong International were the joint bookrunners on the IPO of this fraudulent company. And Wall Street Analysts, including an analyst at bookrunner Morgan Stanley, touted the shares.
On June 11, 2019, a couple of weeks after the IPO, Barron’s came out touting the shares and citing three analysts that had initiated coverage of the ADR that day, all with prices targets way higher than the price at the time. One of those analysts was Lillian Lou of Morgan Stanley.
Can investors expect to be served up real analyses by Wall Street when Wall Street makes so much money in fees coming and going off those investors?
Nope. All they will get is fee-generating hype and lies.
And the SEC won’t protect investors either. If it steps in at all, it’ll be late and after the collapse.
In these kinds of cases, a short seller is the only sheriff left on Wall Street. Everyone hates them. They take huge risks and can easily get run over by an organized short squeeze. And they’re not paid by taxpayers; they’re paid from the gains of their short positions, unless they get crushed.
In the furor over the superbly engineered and historic short-squeeze of the “most shorted stocks,” including GameStop and AMC, when the social media crowd vilified the short sellers and made them their target, it’s easy to forget the essential role short sellers play in a rigged market.
This historic short squeeze, engineered by a bunch of deeply cynical small traders, exposed just how rigged the market has been. Read… The Stock Market Is Broken, Now for All to See
Hail to the short sellers
Wolf,
Thanks for being even handed on the short seller issue.
I think there is a severe misperception among the lay public that short sellers can literally destroy a healthy company (a Co. making real cash profits…vs accounting manipulation) by vicious rumor mongering with zero basis in fact.
And throw thousands out of work based on nothing but lies. (Associated note – there are plenty of myths about corporate bankruptcies as well…most being *restructurings*…which wipe out shareholders much more completely than employees, which BK courts frequently impair others to protect…).
While some short sellers can use media to pump their shorting thesis (right or wrong) out there, it is almost impossible to bankrupt a healthy (profit making) company this way…because the company would have more than enough real cash coming in to survive, and would not be on capital markets life support…relying on an endless series of stock/debt infusions to stay alive (the kind of activity short sellers *can* influence).
Short sellers can and do lobby the public endlessly (just as corporate insiders endlessly hype their frequently overvalued stock).
And in today’s *hugely* overvalued stock mkt environment (SP 500 PE ratio at 250% of long term average), excessively vilifying short sellers is a profound mistake, since the much, much bigger problem is the *overvaluation* of the majority of companies, due to ZIRP’s destruction of investment alternatives.
Why, in this new world where valuations have no relation to performance, does it even matter if revenue is real or fake?
Good point. Why even have a real company? Not needed. We’d seen from cryptos that anything goes… nothing but a few electronic entries backed by nothing, doing nothing, and producing nothing. And they’re doing just fine :-]
surely merican investors can sue IPO banksters, barrons
Exactly… You do need that initial promise of value to get the momentum going (potential for a successful business or promise of being the new digital ledger for the world, or whatever; doesn’t really matter what it is as long as enough people believe it). Once momentum is underway, anything goes. In a way we’ve all become angel investors.
Along those lines, why even pay taxes when we can just print them too?
I mean, what took us so long to figure all this out ?
Cuz it’s Chinese, funny comment though, like it.
I find it ironic that the chairman of Chewy was integral to the short squeeze of GME.
Chewy has never made money and is in a highly competitive industry.
Chewy is hardly alone in being super overvalued . Trillions will be lost when reality raises its ugly head.
Reverse short the economy.
Buy stuff now that will be more expensive later.
Muddy Waters run deep.
My guess is there are at least a 100 Lunkin Coffees that have already made it to the market via the IB’s on Wall Street. Many have come on board via a SPAC and the sponsors will take their fees and move on. The $1.9 trillion of stimulus will just push the fraudsters further. I have no idea when this market blows, but when it does, it will make 2000 seem tame.
I’d bet there are lot more on American exchanges as “American Depository Receipts” (ADR).
NONE OF THESE REQUIRE ANYWHERE NEAR THE REGULATORY SCRUTINY OF A NORMAL (ie: non-ADR) LISTING.
Trump was attempting to weed these out, but couldn’t/didn’t move fast enough.
That’s right.
“There’s never just one cockroach.”
Cockroach Theory applies all the time in financial markets.
I first heard of Carson Block and this company on Quoth The Raven podcast about a year ago.
It’s one thing if a company is cooking the books, it’s another when they say they have locations which aren’t there/never existed. Even Skilling didn’t do that.
It’s amazingly easy to create new locations on a spreadsheet… no actual labor required for bricks or mortar!
Ditto the USD.
“Amazingly easy to create!”
The Fed’s virtual easy bake oven.
In China, the actual Chinese public doesn’t even trust their stock market, instead because the CCP tries to prevent capital flight, most investment goes into real estate. It’s important to remember that the CCP effectively owns everything and everyone in China and if you buy a share of a Chinese company on the Nasdaq, you are actually buying a share of a shell company with a “entitlement” to some of its profit or some other hodge podge. Even if on paper, you are getting an actual share, it’s only as good as the whims of the CCP.
In general, nobody in America should buy stocks in any stock market or for any company not in the western world or a few other places like Japan.
In China, if you don’t fake those numbers you will be replaced very quickly or worse.
So are short sellers and short squeezers like matter and antimatter, except instead of annihilating each other, they annihilate investors?
Short sellers were very imprudent in being short more than %100 of a company’s float. That does not change the fact that fundamentally these companies were and are basket cases .
Great article, well needed in current times, let me add short sellers have been actively targeted deliberately since March 2020, every aspect of the markets & regulators have been conspiring & attacking short seller, verbally but mostly blowing up their positions to push markets up, the Gamestop, Hertz, Airlines, Kodak were a few of the many attacks, this occurred in all the stocks listed to some degree. They waged & still wage a war on any shorters even though the market now is empty of short seller, this is why the markets have entered a parabolic hyper bubble, it was by design and will end up in the biggest crises of all time, the short sellers not only police the market of scams but work as circuit breakers when markets crash, buying stock to close positions & slowing or stop the crash. This is why 2020 was the fastest decline in history, very few short sellers, when they did enter around March they got deliberately crushed, they will not enter the market, they will have the last laugh though when this whole thing collapses, markets will be begging for short buying but wont get it.
Notice that those shorting the 30yr bond, Dollar, Volatility are darlings of the market, so it’s not about short selling, it’s about those who police markets, they do not want fair markets, this is why the SEC is absent, why would the Fed be doing QE to lower yielding then bailing out Hedge funds who drive yield up artificially by shorting to the greatest ever volume in history the 30 yr bond, why would the Fed allow this?? To push markets up, shorting the Dollar to the highest volume in history raising price for society who are struggling to buy food??, manipulating to record amounts volatility by shorting it to push markets up, acting like their is no danger in markets cuz vol is falling. The things have been happening to such vicious degrees it’s like a war on truth & reality in markets, it’s gonna end in the hedge funds going bankrupt, I will say that by the end of 2021 70% of hedge funds around today will be bankrupt or shuttered. I am sure many pros see this, especially short sellers, this is why they will never enter this market, the game is rigged, not so clever really cuz now they are trapped, keep pushing higher or explode, the end is near.
i like your comment “…it’s like a war on truth & reality in markets”, but how do you figure that many hedge funds are holding the bag when the Ponzi collapses.
It is usually the last investors in that get skinned the most.
I’m just surprised thy have been able to keep the whole scam jacked up for so long.
We are a pretty wealthy country and that has allowed Congress and the Fed to mop this Covid mess up pretty painlessly. I don’t like what I am hearing from the Fed, Congress and white house. We have to blow the checkbook now and worry about the future later. Seems pretty desperate to me similar to the Draghi whatever it takes comment when EU was imploding. They are still stuck in no man’s land and I think we might get stuck with no growth too.
The “Bubble Act” of 1720 forbade the creation of joint-stock companies without royal charter
It was intended to curb speculative money going into the sudden mania for new stock issues.
So that funds would continue to flow to the South Sea Company that through various option schemes was helping to fund government debt.
So its the 300th anniversary of all this manipulation.
I’m not sure if ya comment Michael is for me, I have no idea how it relates to my comment.
Reply to Michael’s note about the South Sea Bubble.
B
There are legitimate short sellers who do the hard research and issue valid reports supporting their position. But Lukin Coffee is a Chinese company that has never issued audited financial statements of a standard required for US companies. Chinese companies should not be permitted to trade in the US unless they issue Financial Accounting Standard Board approved financial statements. On the other hand, short sellers who target US companies that have been audited and issued FASB reports are much more questionable. Yes, there are issues with the audited statements, but for the most part the issues are known and can be evaluated. The best example is Tesla which short sellers have attacked for years without success. “Short and Distort” schemes are no better than the long side “Pump and Dumps” that are both attempts to defraud investors. Full disclosure, I’m a retired CPA.
I agree fully, absolutely, there are scavengers on both sides, with regards to Tesla and many others they also are frauds, legal frauds, Enron was never prosecuted for fraud but lying, Elon Musk is the biggest scammer around, his antics in pumping, bringing out fake inventions is done daily but does the SEC to anything?? You get one unknown talking about Gamestop & he gets investigated, I do agree with everything you say though, it’s just a ludicrous how the markets have turned to the wild wild west, full of scams. Tesla is supposed to be worth $1.6 million around for every car they sell, zero profits for selling cars, they will crash & burn, their cars are junk really. Unfortunately when regulators turn a blind eye or encourage this behaviour over decades it always get worse to the point of collapse, no different to FDR regulations or Dodd Frank, first one guy cheats then they all do, then go to greater length till the collapse.
Dunno, his rocket looks pretty real to me…. especially the ones that explodes.
But you’re right, in this age of media and deepfakes, you never can be sure of what is real. Did those rockets really land on barges?
SpaceX is the real deal. Take a look at what they do and how they do it.
It’s the SpaceX people doing the engineering and development, not Musk.
How many people read the SEC filings? A CEO probably has a lot of room to run his mouth if the investors are warned in the mumbo jumbo legal fine print that the company has 30 different ways it can go bankrupt. When throwing money at any stock has made you money for 12 years you get a little complacent.
You don’ have to be a Reddit Scientist to understand the short squeeze.
Straight up is always followed by straight down.
If the establishment is on the wrong side of such a squeeze the exchange will not follow its own rules.
The play was going to silver and the CMT raised margin requirements.
In the 1980s, I was full-time involved in a junior mining promotion. And with our cost at 12.5 cents and the stock a $4 we had made a lot.
There was a warrant expiring and we bought quite a bit thinking we could force the shorts to cover at a high price just before they expired.
On the day the Vancouver Stock Exchange trader was to put in the “buy” order.
He didn’t. Warrants expired worthless. We did not make a big score. The establishment made a little.
Our stock? Went to over $7.
Read a good book a long time ago that kept me out of a lot of trouble. The average person only needs stocks, bonds and cash. Complicated investment vehicles are not required.
So short sellers did a good thing for once, but is it possible we also find a non-market solution for this too?
Are short sellers worth the extra instability they add to the market with leveraged trades, and the death spirals they create that concentrate market power?
Maybe there can be a government Service, who inspects a companies Internal mechanisms, and their Revenue stream?
Why was WeWork’s IPO pulled again?
Why was ANT’s IPO pulled again?
Do we really have to let short sellers get to these companies to realize they are a bad idea?
“Why was WeWork’s IPO pulled again?”
I don’t think WeWork got pulled by some gvt regulator, they got pulled because once the public got a detailed look at its financials, nobody wanted to buy that dog.
If you want to make the case for gvt mandated disclosure/accuracy okay…but you seem to want go beyond that in order to supplant short sellers.
And there is a long, long list of public frauds that gvt reg missed…Enron, Madoff, etc.
Has the SEC just come out of a 20 year coma?
When fraudsters in China harvest billions of dollars from clueless American investors, does that affect the trade balance?
I noticed the Luckins popping up everywhere here in Qingdao. The first thing I noticed was that they were in shitty or marginal locations that had a low foot traffic count. Secondly, they never had many customers. The whole story seemed dubious. A caffeine addict like myself notices these things.
I researched some mainland Chinese stocks and found they did not pay dividends. The Chinese are suspected of not wanting foreign investors to take money out of China. The Chinese are not the only ones doing fraudulent accounting. Enron pulled off a made in the USA fraudulent accounting scam.
Wikipedia published an account of Bernie Madoff’s accounting fraud:
“On March 12, 2009, Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 federal crimes and admitted to operating the largest private Ponzi scheme in history. On June 29, 2009, he was sentenced to 150 years in prison with restitution of $170 billion.”
“But US investors that had believed the Wall Street hype…”
How do you say ‘shyster’ in Chinese? 害羞的
Think people will learn? This is a golden opportunity!
I wonder which one of the American Big 5 accounting firms aided and abetted this fraud.
I am starting to get the idea that any “Chinese imitator” of an American company is a dodgy stock to invest in.
In China, each company has 2 sets of financial books. One to show their moron, naive western customers that are fake and the other book to show their government containing the real financials.
To get the real financials all you have to do is contact the provincial commerce dept. where the company is located. I used to audit suppliers in China and would get a kick out of their shocked and amazed faces when I presented their real financials in person.
“To get the real financials all you have to do is contact the provincial commerce dept. where the company is located. ”
That is rather massively unknown info to the general US public.
Is there a US data provider that can supply this information at scale, for hundreds/thousands of Chinese companies?
Also amazing that SEC would allow (if it even knows of this data source) for companies with conflicting books to list on US mkts.
Can you link to some articles discussing this provincial commerce dpt data?
Mind blowing if true.
I’m not surprised that China demands honest stats from its companies (upon pain of death) or that it has no problem with same companies defrauding the round eye (in the service of building China) but if that accurate data’s existence is largely unknown to US leadership…that is very, very bad.
Luckin Coffe is no more fraudulent than the Global Central Bank Mafia Cartel turning the entire world economy into a global price fixing scheme via knee-caping interest rates and laundering freshly printed currency to various connected bank and hedge fund cartels.
Every generation has their own Al Capone, our generation has “J-Pow!!!”…
First off China is a communist country hellbent on destroying America but who will they sell there crappy junk too this was created by greedy American businessman corporation s cheap labor benefits and wider profits left Mexico because labor costs 8$ a day went to China 1$ a day only idiots buy Chinese stocks easy theft god saveus
If you think China is a communist country, then you most likely haven’t been there, probably just repeating your mainstream media agenda. Seeing the how America has 3 island chains on China, not the opposite, I find your thoughts amusing.
Why is shorting even allowed ? Imagine a world where good productive companies issue stock and those stocks pay dividends. When they become non-productive or poorly managed, stockholders lose wealth due to the decrease in the stock prices. That’s all.
I know, sounds like the Truman Show. What fun would that be – eh ??
This is a dirty game, but if there are heroes in this game, they are usually short sellers.
I’m tired of waitin’ for the stock market and housing market to crash. Yeesh! How long is this all gonna play out? Can’t wallstreetbets just crash it already??? Can’t Powell find his homie to place the shorts before he tapers and jacks rates? What is the holdup??? I ain’t shavin’ my beard or showerin’ until this show hits the road!
My Dear Dingleberry,
Taper may be the word of 2021.
At this point in the overvaluation saga, even a 0% pure head fake rate hike would immediately stop the mkt insanity.
And 0% quite possibly wouldn’t tank mkts or real economy, just take wind out of insanely surging sales.
Most heavily deleveraged week for hedge fund shorts since March 2009.
Stocks and crypto all positive for the week. No spectacular jumps, just a steady stream of green ticks.
With hedge funds scared shitless of a short squeeze, and retail investors flush with cash and student loan freezes, the only way this to deflate this market is to increase margin requirements. Or a full reopening of the economy, complete with RMDs and an end to repayment moratoriums.
Basically the WSB guys ended up making fatcats even fatter.
ROFL. What a bunch of losers.