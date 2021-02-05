Three Months of No Jobs Growth, Labor Force Drops to July Level

Down 11 million jobs from pre-Pandemic trend. Like the overall economy, the job market has split in two.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In January, there were 142.6 million jobs at establishments – at companies, non-profits, and government entities, not including many gig workers – a level first seen in October 2015, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning. This was up by 49,000 from December. But in December, the number of jobs had dropped by 227,000. Over the three months since November, establishments shed 178,000 jobs. Over the four months since October, establishments created only 86,000 jobs (green line in the chart below).
Households reported that 150.0 million people were working – including gig workers – a level first seen in April 2015, according to the household survey data also released by the BLS this morning (red line). This was up by 201,000 from December. Over the past four months, households reported an increase of only 362,000 jobs.
Compared to January last year, the end of the Good Times, establishments shed 9.6 million jobs. Households reported having lost 9.9 million jobs. Compared to the pre-Pandemic trend (blue line in the chart above), jobs as reported by households would be down by 11 million.
The number of people who are deemed by survey takers to be in the “labor force” – either working or not working but deemed to be actively looking for a job, depending on how they answer specific questions on the survey – dropped by 406,000 in January, to 160.16 million people, the lowest since September and roughly back where it had been in July:
The number of people in the labor force determines the unemployment rate – the percentage of people deemed to be in the labor force who are not working – which, thanks to the large drop in the labor force, declined to 6.3%.
However, the employment-to-population ratio, which is far broader and covers the working-age population (16 years or older), at 57.5% has barely budged over the past four months:
And for your amusement, here is the long-term view of the employment population ratio, which plunges during each recession. Until 2000, the ratio more than recovered each time. But in every recession since 2000 – three of them so far – it has never fully recovered before the next crisis hit. These are the infamous “jobless recoveries” of the modern era, when during each recession, companies vow to bring their costs down, and work is sent overseas:
Like the overall economy, the job market has split in two, with some sectors booming, and other sectors in a depression. Some of those shifts are temporary. But others are long-term and structural.
For example, while employment at restaurants will come back, employment at hotels, the entire travel industry and supporting sectors face a structural issue: Businesses have learned to hold meetings without getting on a plane. The corporate cost cutters are now on top of that, and the profit motive is driving it. There will always be business travel, but much of the travel done before has now been revealed as replaceable by virtual meetings.
Another example is employment at mall stores and some other brick-and-mortar retailers: it will continue to decline, having been obviated by ecommerce, as stores will continue to close, and as malls will be bulldozed and redeveloped over time into housing or office or whatever. And the ecommerce industry will continue to add jobs – from coders and robotics specialists to warehouse workers – but those are not the same jobs as those in brick-and-mortar retail.
The Pandemic has shaken corporate thinkers out of their rut, and consumers have changed too. Each major recession has a lasting impact on how the economy operates. But the Pandemic has triggered shifts in thinking that are far larger than in the prior two recessions. Some of those changes will impact the employment situation for years to come.
When you look at the long-term chart of the employment population ratio above, you can extrapolate how the jobs recovery following this recession might pan out, compared to the past two recessions, having quickly bounced back part of the way, and then having stalled. Going forward, it will be going through the typical painfully slow upward grind, but off a lower level than before.
Fancy a joke?? What’s the unemployment rate?? 6.3%, with around 800k filing for out of work benefits & a dropping participation rate, the level of scamming is truly unbelievable, it’s all worthless information designed to psychologically manipulate people into spending, without jobs & maxed out on debt I fail to grasp what they will spend. A year of around 1 million jobless claims week after week without a single positive print.
I forgot to mention, participation rate continuing to fall, now at 61.4, was 63.4 before the lockdown, bounced to 61.8 on opening & now resuming it’s decline at 61.4%, unemployment rate is 20% not 6.4%, I really feel insulted every time they release number, who do they think we are hey.
15$ minimum wage should cure that, right?
Yes especially if we make it effective by 2099. Or maybe….do you recall a song that went something like “In the year 2525….” That might get 60 votes.
There are jobs, then there are jobs. Robinhooding is now a very respectable occupation.
1. Go to WallStreetBets
2. Take down a hedge fund or two
3. Rinse and repeat.
Add back the 10 million people at WallStreetBets and we are back to normal!!!
2 yr us treasury note now yielding 0.107, hitting 0.100 today, this says recession, deflation & a massive stock crash, it’s even trying to break that all important 0.100 level. This market is on the edge of a cliff & it’s a very long way down.
But the 10 year is up 2%. What do you make of this divergence?
The 10, 20 & 30 are wrong, they are been dumped by inflation believing traders, the 30 is massively short, the biggest hedge fund short position in history, they will have to cover, the gap between the 2 yr and the rest has to close, this means in my view a massive collapse in longer date bond yield is coming. Everyone in the market is betting on inflation, dumping bonds, buying hyper bubble stocks, oil, other commodities, then you have the desperate who are trying to keep stocks from crashing & moving higher, they are shorting 30yr to a massive record, shorting the Dollar to a massive record, shorting volatility to a level deeper than Feb when the markets crashed. The market now is running on delusion & historic scamming and manipulation, when so many people believe one narrative & gamble on it contrary to all evidence & data it blows up, it simply isn’t possible for 95% to be right, like all crises or crashes only 1% are correct, the other 95% or more are wrong. So hope this answers ya question, the 2yr is the speaker of truth, the others not, the smart money is buying the 2 yr knowing they can hold to maturity & get their money back, make a big gain if yield crash, go negative, safe, then pile into stocks after the crash or whatever they desire, so where ever the 2 yr goes, so will the rest, if you notice the 2yr collapsed Feb & only fell lower, yields didn’t move higher at all, cuz it knows the truth. well the people buying it know the truth.
Wolf,
Thanks for including the employment-to-population ratio (although 25-54 is better than 16+ because the former strips out any “aging population” excuse that is frequently invoked against latter).
Bottom line, the last 20 *years* have seen failed job mkt recovery after failed job mkt recovery.
Not coincidentally, the same span of time that the Fed has labored mightily to beat interest rates down to essentially unprecedented lows.
Nobody knows better how things are going than the Fed and they have been in ZIRP panic mode for two *decades*.
But the “DC Consensus” will incinerate every last penny of USD value (in ZIRP print operations) before acknowledging that the rise of wholly unrestrained, wholly gamed Chinese mega imports correlate perfectly with the US labor mkt disaster.
Lastly, not a fan *at all* of “labor force” stats…wayyyy too easily gamed by DC sewer creatures taking advantage of nebulous definitions. Likely so misleading that no stat at all maybe better than having this junky one.
Cas127, it’s always been nonsense. The fact is, lower interest rates incentivize borrowing. That’s it. And healthy companies don’t borrow to pay their employees. They borrow to do capital investments, expand, and so forth. So while lower interest rates can make it more attractive to invest in new plants or equipment, it doesn’t make it more attractive to hire someone. You either need the additional worker or you don’t. Interest rates don’t come into the picture.
The unemployment number fell just not enough. The hot stock sectors include Energy, Financials (same thing really), and Discretionary (stimulus check already spent). Despite the hype about Cyclicals, Materials and Industrials lag, and for tech, Apple has lagged this rally. Staples was the worst, even though J&J is getting emergency auth to sell their Vaxx? None of it adding up here getting the uneasy feeling that corporate America will take the money and run; bailouts, ZIRP rates to HY LaLa land, while still offshoring labor (China exports on a tear), and IBM developing new AI robotics to replace every American worker not killed or maimed by the virus. Dystopian couch potatoes drive up stock prices. “When the going gets Weird the Weird turn pro… “
Best comment I read today concerning the current economy and labor market:
Roaring 20’s for the top 10%
Recession for the middle class
Depression for the bottom 50%
The psychology of the bottom 90% will be very different over the next few years as many will start DIYing their projects and services, and that will create more savings as most where not cash reserve prepared for the latest unexpected recession.
In my city: Real estate taxes & water rate rising double digits every yr. City council thks we’re all rich because Jerome Powell has inflated our housing in massive inflation. And city pensions are going huge deficit because Jerome suppressed interest rate to 0%, robbing pensions of income this forcing tax increases on us Peasants so Jerome & his rich asset holding friends can get richer at MY (and the rest of the peasants) expense. I want to say the Fed does what the Mafia used to do but I don’t want to insult the Mafia and also there probably are differences.
I think we all know the numbers are rigged to a certain extent but Wolf does the best job of anyone on the internet of digging through the weeds to try and get an accurate picture of whats really going on with the economy. It’s two economies for sure which is what makes all of this so perplexing .
Nice Wolfstreet article that underscores our ‘Rona Pandemic K-shaped recovery (instead of the much wished-for V-shaped recovery the pundits wanted.
K-shaped recovery, as I understand it, simply means this pandemic recession has bifurcated into economic big winners and losers.
Winners include Big Tech companies, E-commerce, and Wall Street (finance sector).
Big losers include travel, leisure, food, and hospitality businesses, but especially tragic is decimation of mom and pop small retail businesses– many of which are gone for good. It looks like corporate big box/e-commerce retailers will eat the scraps and emerge even bigger– look at Bezo’s ballooning wealth.
Some observers might see this spectacle as economic ‘creative destruction’, whereby major disruptions reduce or destroy certain parts of the economy and they are replaced with more suitable or fit enterprises. This article mentioned a perfect example of this– airline business travel may never be the same with the advent of Zoom-type remote meetings.