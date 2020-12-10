The State of American Used Cars & Trucks: Amazing Charts of a Market Gone Haywire and Now in Process of “Normalizing”

We may well see more of these types of charts cropping up for other markets that too went haywire this year, and that too will begin to grapple with the underlying dynamics.
The used vehicle market – retail and wholesale – has gone through some history-making gyrations this year, and those gyrations are now being unwound. In the Good Times, about 40 million used vehicles were sold wholesale and retail per year. This year will be quite a bit below that. In November, sales lost more ground. But prices had gone haywire, and they’re now in the process of “normalizing.”
During July, August, and September, powered by skyrocketing used-vehicle wholesale prices in prior months, used-vehicle retail prices spiked by 15.1%, according to Consumer Price Index data, including a 6.7% spike in September from August, the biggest month-to-month jump since 1969. But in October, retail prices for used vehicles turned around. And in November, according to the CPI for Used Vehicles released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices fell 1.3%:
In the fall and winter, used vehicle prices tend to decline for seasonal reasons, but the CPI data is “seasonally adjusted,” and it adjusts for the typical price declines in November. So what the above chart shows is the additional price decline in November, beyond the seasonal price declines.
Given the spike over the summer, the index remains nearly 11% higher than a year ago, the biggest year-over-year price increase since the price surges following the “Cash for Clunkers” program in 2009, which was designed to boost new vehicle sales, and along the way wiped out a generation of perfectly functional used cars well-suited for low-budget buyers. But hey, let them walk. And everyone else paid more.
Retail prices react to many dynamics, including wholesale prices, which determine the costs for dealers that go to auctions around the country to buy vehicles and restock their inventory. Millions of vehicles are sold at auction every year. This is a very liquid market. The pricing data from auction sales is widely distributed in near-real time to the industry, and some of it is accessible for free to anyone doing internet research before car shopping. It forms the basis for pricing on dealer lots, from trade-ins to the prices negotiated in each deal.
Wholesale market gone haywire is normalizing.
And the wholesale auction market went haywire this year during the early phases of the Pandemic. But it’s now calming down under still weak demand and massive supply from rental car companies trying to defleet, including Hertz – its vehicles started showing up in August after it got permission from the bankruptcy court at the end of July to sell them. And used vehicle inventories, both retail and wholesale, are beginning to pile up.
The prices of used cars and trucks sold at wholesale auctions across the US during the latest reporting week through November 29 dropped 1.6% from the prior week, the 15th week in a row of week-to-week price declines, after the historic 36% spike from April through mid-August, according to data reported by J.D. Power. Wholesale prices are now down nearly 11% from mid-August but are still 3.8% higher than they’d been at the beginning of March:
The volume of vehicles up to eight years old being sold at auction has been declining since the Pandemic-peak in June. The four weeks before Thanksgiving, volume had been around 80,000 vehicles, according to J.D. Power data. Then in the week ended November 29, which included Thanksgiving, volume plunged, but that was largely due to the holiday. The 80,000-level before the holiday week is more indicative of the current wholesale demand, down roughly 19% from what is typical at this time of the year:
Total used vehicle sales volume – wholesale and retail combined – in November fell 10% from November last year, according to Cox Automotive estimates.
On the basis of seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales, which adjusts for calendar shifts and number of selling days, total used-vehicle sales dropped about 7% in November year-over-year to 37 million vehicles (annual rate), with retail sales down 5% to 19.6 million vehicles (annual rate).
And there is plenty of supply, retail and wholesale, at the end of November, according to estimates of Cox Automotive:
- Retail supply: 50 days, 14% above normal (44 days).
- Wholesale supply: 37 days, 60% above normal (23 days).
The way a market should work.
What we’re looking at is a market where demand has been down sharply so far this year and where an event – the Pandemic – caused disruptions of all kinds, including the bankruptcy of two large rental car operators, Hertz and Advantage, whose vehicles are part of the supply picture of the market. And all metrics went haywire.
But now the process of normalization is taking place, guided by below-average demand and lots of supply. And the market is doing its thing and discovering prices, as a market is supposed to, with pricing dynamics slowly resolving market issues.
The wholesale pricing and volume charts are particularly interesting since they’re weekly, and therefore more immediate, not adjusted for seasonality or other factors. They show what this market has been through and how it is now normalizing from the wholesale levels on up. And we may well see more of these types of charts cropping up for other markets that too went haywire this year, and that too will begin to grapple with the underlying dynamics.
I have a 1994 Toyota 4×4 extended cab pickup, low, low 195,000 miles. Been in 2 accidents (of course, not my fault) and still drives great. Willing to let go for $9,999.99 USD. Comes with my famous 10/10 Warranty. 10 miles or 10 minutes whichever comes first.
Your warranty is better than my warranty. My vehicles come with a “curb warranty.” As soon as the vehicle rolls over the curb, all warranties, express and implied, expire that moment.
Wolf, how is new car sales holding up? The way this insane chart is set up. One has to wonder if new cars aren’t a bargain right now.
the poor get screwed in every which way
I think the massive number of bankrupt rental car company vehicles hitting the wholesale market in the months ahead into 2021 are going to accelerate the price declines at both the wholesale and retail levels. Whether you want to purchase a vehicle that had 5 different drivers in a week, was put on the freeway before the engine was up to operating temperature, had smokers and tobacco chewers in it, and did not get the love you would give your own ride, will not matter in still affecting all used vehicle prices.
Many out there will find these vehicles just fine for their recently tightened budgets, especially with a still-down economy, and subprime credit is still flowing like a spring-thaw river. Cosmetically, the used rental cars will have more dings & dents, but the prices will reflect this fact and total mileage will normally be below 35,000 miles for a 2 to 3 year-old vehicle. Recent vintage vehicles with low mileage, what’s not to like?? Just have your favorite mechanic check the vehicle out first, a given.
Now throw in the work-from-home relocation of offices for many workers and industries, and outright demand for either new or used vehicles gets a kick in the face with bulging supply of used vehicles in 2021. For new vehicles at ridiculous prices, in my opinion, it will be production halt after halt at all the leading auto companies no matter how great their products are. Automakers have basically priced themselves out of the 2021 markets with a sea of cheap used cars washing over the country.
I don’t need an entertainment center/ communication command center in a new vehicle to include accident avoidance technology because I spend most of my time concentrating on the drivers around me who are not paying attention to what they are doing. With all this new stuff stuffed into new vehicles, BEING A DEFENSIVE DRIVER IS YOUR ROAD TO SURVIVAL.
Amen. I definitely do NOT want doodad electronics in a vehicle, either. Used or new.
I would like to thank Wolf for doing his articles. I felt real pleasure when I saw the email notification a few minutes ago. I am just so sick of politics, lawsuits, phony theories and conspiracies……etc etc. Just the facts, ma’am (Joe Friday).
regards and goodnight
Except the stock market. We know if we let it normalize, the whole edifice might come down.
Also, please somebody don’t touch the French Laundry.
I disagree, the Fed doesn’t seem to want the bond market to normalize either.
Yes, lots of good quality used cars out there. We are driving two bought as lease turn-ins two years ago. Both were in great condition with less than 30 K miles on them.
I just read an article that Hyundai is strongly considering selling new cars with “option subscription” features next model year. Want heated seats in your new Santa Fe SUV ?……we will turn on the feature (via internet to your car’s hot spot) for $49.95 per month.
Boy, that will help sell new cars…..NOT
US consumers are bred/conditioned to buy the newest product & service that provides the illusion of “control”.
Case study: PTON
Come Summer of ’21, going to be a lot of those [barely used] bikes for sale.
Subscription not included.
Will see what is available & price late winter of 2021 for
1ton work trucks. I need to add another one to the business.
May go gas this time v.s. diesel. Will need to sit back and see
what the greens will do with the energy sector.
May have to go amish & use some true horse power.
tom20:
Don’t forget to “Scoop the Poop!”
Love your stuff.
Wasn’t the cash for clunkers program in 2009 aimed at getting vehicles low mpg off the road? I remember having the worst vehicle on the list… V8 grand Cherokee limited, it ran great but got about 13 mpg
It was aimed at stimulating new car sales because the automakers and component makers had collapsed. That $4,000 (?) was a big incentive. You had to go to a dealer, and it was only for trade-ins. You couldn’t just SELL them your clunker, you had to trade it in for a new car. And it was enveloped in a green wrapper: getting the oldest dirtiest cars off the road. But no one apparently asked who would otherwise be buying those cars. Lots of perfectly good Ford sedans got pulled. I remember a Ford dealer friend of mine musing about that… he wasn’t unhappy because they were making deals, but he thought it was crazy to purposefully destroy an engine of a car that ran just fine and then scrap the car.
Fear factor alive & well.
Local repair shops have work coming out the wazoo. [wasn’t “wazoo” a tagline for E-trade in dotbomb time-frame?]
Customers are fixing cars that, according to one shop owner, should have be sent to the “crusher” instead. Independent service shops & technicians are having a great year.
Replacement parts supplies becoming tenuous as mfg’s [hint: Asia/E. Europe & Russia] reduced production in response to Covid.
Lead & Lag (or is it Feast & Famine?)….same as it ever was.
I have to think the suspension of reality in the auto market simply reflected the tsunami of government money printing.
I got lucky with this market. I bought a 2018 Nissan Titan from a Ford dealer in January 2020 for 25K and traded it in on a new Equinox with that dealer paying 29K. I made a thousand clear after taxes, title, etc, and I will only pay the difference in taxes on the trade in and sale price in Arizona. I’m retired from GM with GMS pricing so my only bargaining chip was the Nissan, work well for me.
Panamabob:
You were clearly surfing the wave correctly.
Wes, just lucky in my timing, I decided to buy a toy, Honda 1000X side by side for desert trails as the Nissan was too big for some adventures.
We also bought a very low mileage Mazda for a very reasonable price. As we get 10+ years out of every car we buy, this makes it a useful investment when the market is working a bit in our favor.
Bought an electric bike for $1,500. Makes 12-mile round trip to grocery store easy, like a slow 20mph moped. I’m 72 and weigh 250. No registration fees, no license required, no insurance, not even a helmet requirement. Tax man and “Big Mother” regulators must be furiously trying to catch up.
I think you’re right. Sooner or later “they” are going to class those as motorcycles. If an electric car is a car, then a two wheeled vehicle with a motor is a motorcycle. My neighbors have them, and the new ones easy do 30+ mph. Think of the tax revenue, mandatory training, safety equipment, etc. if/when that happens.
Meanwhile, a lot of computer parts are now well above MSRP. Both new and used. It seems like a perfect storm of delayed and still disrupted production in China, scalpers buying all stock and reselling at higher prices, plus the usual Xmass price sales, I mean hikes. Used high end graphics cards and MBs, CPUs are sometimes selling for more than their new prices.
I guess I’m waiting to rebuild..
If China has controlled the virus then why would their factories be slow in turning out products? This is even after a delayed release on some new parts.
It looked like lumber prices was receding into Nov/Dec like with used cars, but it’s back up to silly August levels. Flyover used to worry about Middle Eastern and African refugees, now they’re gonna get priced out by SF/NYC refugees.
Wolf, Wall Street on Parade is claiming that the $0 repo loan number on the Fed website is a lie, and that the Fed simply stopped reporting the ongoing numbers. Do you have any thoughts on the truth/significance of this? Thank you!
Wholesale and retail prices of used and new cars will be determined by the DOW ending triangle.