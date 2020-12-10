Occupancy Plunges to 70% at San Francisco Luxury Apartment Towers across from Twitter Headquarters: a Broad Phenomenon

While landlords are muttering, “And this too shall pass.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The award-winning luxury-apartment property NEMA San Francisco, with 754 units in four linked towers completed in 2013, on the corner of 10th Street and Market Street (NEw MArket, get it?), has become part of the story of suddenly and deeply plunging occupancy rates as a large number of tenants have packed up and left during the Pandemic.
For the three largest towers, the occupancy rate has plunged to 70% as of September, according to data by Trepp, which tracks commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS). The occupancy rate of the smallest building as of September is not available. But as of June, it dropped to 80% and may have deteriorated further since then. The four towers are across the street from Twitter’s headquarters, part of which Twitter is now trying to sublease because it won’t need that much space, after its switch to work from home (image via NEMA):
Each of the four towers, ranging from 10 stories to 35 stories, is collateral of a mortgage that total $274 million. The 10-year interest-only mortgages, a fairly typical arrangement, have been securitized into a “private-label” CMBS.
The other day, I noted that the occupancy rate of the iconic wrinkled-appearing “New York by Gehry” tower with 899 apartments in Manhattan had plunged from 98% in 2019 to 74% by September. This plunge in occupancy rate was the reason the $550 million loan, the only asset backing a “private-label” CMBS, had been put on the “servicers watchlist.”
“Private label” means the CMBS are not guaranteed by taxpayers via Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac that after the Financial Crisis have waltzed energetically into issuing multifamily CMBS and have taken on an ever-larger market share, with the market share of private label CMBS shrinking. And to halt and reverse the meltdown of the CMBS market in March and April, the Fed has bought $9.3 billion of those taxpayer-guaranteed multifamily CMBS within a few weeks, which did the trick.
The taxpayer-guaranteed CMBS that are backed by high-rise apartment properties have the same problems as private label CMBS: plunging occupancy rates in certain markets.
But the taxpayer is for once not on the hook for the NEMA and New York by Gehry loans, and the Fed has not bought them. Investors have to deal with them.
The NEMA property, owned by real estate development company Crescent Heights, includes over 11,000 square feet of rentable retail space, when retail has essentially shut down.
Of the 754 apartments, 664 are market-rent units without restrictions, and 90 are “affordable-rent” units under San Francisco’s Inclusionary Housing Program.
The numerous units advertised as available for rent on NEMA’s website start with tiny studios of 476 square feet and go to a 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit with 1,442 square feet. But it’s going to be tough to fill them. There are estimates that 89,000 people have left San Francisco from March through November 1, according to USPS data. The median asking rent of one-bedroom apartments has plunged by 27% since June 2019. And you guessed it…
“Three months free” translates into an effective rent over 15 months that’s 20% lower than nominal rent. Landlords could cut the asking rent by 20% and forget the “three months free,” but their lenders, seeing documented on paper what this would do to cash flow, would have a cow. Plus there’s the hope that tenants would stick around for longer than 15 months.
The two largest NEMA loans form the only assets in the CMBS issued by Natixis, “NCMS 2019-NEMA” – a single-asset CMBS like the CMBS backed by the New York by Gehry property. And the occupancy rate of the towers that form the collateral for the CMBS was 70% at the end of September.
When Moody’s last rated five tranches of this NEMA CMBS in April 2019, it said that the occupancy rate was 94%. It assigned its highest rating for CMBS, “Aaa (sf),” to the top tranche and gushed:
“The property is a Class A newly constructed multifamily, with premium amenities expected in a high end luxury development, including an on-site subterranean parking garage, large modern fitness facility, door to door package delivery service, and approximately 30,000 SF of outdoor space designed to reflect Northern California’s diverse landscapes.”
Despite the plunge in occupancy rates, and despite the reduced cash flows due to the plunging occupancy rates, all four NEMA loans are marked as “current,” according to Trepp’s data. And they have not been moved to a special servicer, which would be an early warning of a potential delinquency.
And this has been the case more broadly. The delinquency rate for private-label multifamily CMBS was 3.1% at the end of November, according to Trepp’s update a week ago, in the same range where it had been before the Pandemic. By contrast, hotel and mall CMBS delinquency rates, despite widespread forbearance agreements, have shot up to 19.7% and 14.2% respectively.
For now, landlords with apartment towers whose occupancy rates have plunged are mostly dipping into reserve funds and are making payments on their mortgages, thinking, “This too shall pass” – “this” being the sudden phenomenon of tenants moving out and leaving apartment towers behind and relocating to the suburbs or further afield, to cheaper pastures and to places without elevators.
Many multifamily mortgages have not been securitized. They’re held by banks, particularly regional banks, by insurance companies, and others. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, lending on multi-family properties has plunged 31% in the third quarter compared to a year ago: with occupancy rates this low and potentially still falling, landlords who want to sell and potential buyers appear to be too far apart, and lenders won’t lend.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“lending on multi-family properties has plunged 31% in the third quarter”
It would be nice to think that apt lenders could take a look at the monthly Zumper apt rpt and simply redirect lending into those lower tier mkts where rents are *rising* due to the NYC/SF/LA exodus.
They would only build overpriced lipstick-luxury properties in the rising markets. Those markets probably have overpriced units still sitting empty.
Schaden Freudecisco!
I saved this from 2013:
NEMA, “an array of lifestyle enhancing packages that fit the new normal.” Residents can choose between the “remote worker,” which includes 12 months of a cable/internet credit up to $200 per month, an Amazon Echo Dot, and Tile™ Mate Tracker, the “mind-body mover,” which includes 12 personal training session, six 60-minute massage sessions, a fitness cooling towel, fit tracker, and NEMA-branded yoga mat and glass water bottle; the “do-gooder,” which includes a $2,000 donation to the local charity of your choice; or the “move maker,” which includes a credit toward movers or a relocation expert up to $1,000, bedroom blackout shades, a Dyson air purifying fan and a bottle of wine and NEMA-branded wine glasses to celebrate.”
Surely those glasses will make a huge impact when you donate them to the Haitian orphanage!
Is picking up assets for pennies on the dollar an option they’re offering too after they file chapter 7/11?
CNBC just posted a story about “Returns return to Manhattan, driving 30% gain in new leases in November”.
What I feel like they didn’t address at all, is are these 30% “new” leases just churn or do they actually represent people returning to the city? Some of both I am sure but how much of both?
I feel like the reporters for rags like CNBC are lazy. They always seem to draw the most shallow conclusions in their reporting, never digging deeper than is needed to produce a catchy byline.
This is why I read Wolfstreet.com. I have come to expect far better.
“ I feel like the reporters for rags like CNBC are lazy.”
I used to think that about all media as well, but it turns out it’s just willful ignorance. You’ll never get msm to ask the hard, obvious questions because they’re just making a living and can’t rock the boat. Unless you’re a Shkreli, and even then they’ll just bitch about a Wu-Tang Clan record until real charges are about to be filed.
Why bother with lame mainstream business news when you can get insightful information from cream of the crop sites like Wolfstreet, indeed.
Media content these days is a shadow of what they once were– i.e. investigative and hard-hitting, and not afraid to ask tough questions.
Today’s media puppets are much more about bias by selective coverage of news and lying by omission to support a narrative they are told to keep polishing.
Every time I see network news talking heads I imagine a light post in the background– they are gas lighting average IQ clueless commoners. It seems to work well since big news corps are still in business.
Multi family and Ultra-luxury just doesn’t seem to go together so well – at least in the times we are entering.
My local city gov is still handing out subsidies to developers of multi-family housing developments.
But only luxury apts seem to be financially viable to these profit-driven business entrepreneurs, much as large expensive houses are the only cash-cow choice for home builders, from a profit perspective.
They have started using ‘first class’ term to describe their apts– ‘luxury’ must now have a negative connotation when you are going hat in hand to city officials for a handout.
I own one REIT with strong balance sheet. Permanent revenue loss to 60% of peak revenue is where it would all fall apart. Got to think these guys have a smaller cushion than that. Guess it comes down to is this a short term event or permanent revenue loss.
Like most things I think the truth is in the middle.
Apartment and condo prices in high end urban will remain hurt for years. But 6 months from now people will begin returning to their offices and apartments.
I only wish there were more opportunities to get things at “value” pricing. I still don’t see it where I have looked. I believe this is mostly due to the liquidity being engineered. It saves the economy in the short term, but long term means there will be a big price. In the mean time savers like me are punished.
Yes, people will begin returning, but not everyone. Remember, many people living in cities were doing so to avoid a commute, and if they don’t have to go to an office, they’d rather live elsewhere.
Urban living is very polarizing. Some people love it and think the suburbs are “stuffy and boring,” while others hate it and think cities are “dirty and crowded.”
Out here in flyover, the escapees continue to arrive.
Here in Tucson, I’m seeing SFR real estate listings that note the work-from-home amenities of the residence.
If you can’t make it on ‘interest only’ 10 year notes at today’s rates, your business plan was used as rolling papers somewhere along the way.
And a good time was had by……a few.
“While landlords are muttering, “And this too shall pass.”
They’re probably right. Things will most likely go back to status quo ante pandemic.
But what if they don’t? That’ll be interesting! Thank goodness Wolf is there to keep us abreast with the play by play.
History gonna be made?
“And to halt and reverse the meltdown of the CMBS market in March and April, the Fed has bought $9.3 billion of those taxpayer-guaranteed multifamily CMBS within a few weeks, which did the trick.”
If I am correct the Fed now owns 30% of single-family MBS (and growing).
What’s to prevent them from playing role of ‘cavalry to the rescue’ in CMBS market to an ever greater extent.
After all, aren’t bankers doing God’s Work?
A colleague from grad school is a small landlord in Seattle, where a similar vacancy situation is playing out.
She regarded me with barely disguised contempt as I doubled down on the affordable sector as the housing crisis flayed everyday working families, forcing some of them into tents along I-5. I suspect her contempt was based on my insistence on keeping my personal income modest, since there is no way a truly sustainable affordable housing solution can be made to pencil out if it makes me and my staff rich (unless, of course, you can figure out how to hitch it to a tax donkey somewhere; i.e.: via the GSEs). Based on the occasional conversations at alumni events, I found out she regarded me as hopelessly inept, stupid, naive, etc.
Meanwhile she leveraged to the hilt to cash in on the rentier bonanza so she could “do well by doing good” (her words). People in the tents needed to leave the city; go where they were “wanted”. Yanno. Just move further out and drive into town whenever she needed some drywall fixed on the cheap. It was SO HARD to find good help these days!
So. If she loses her shirt now, I’m supposed to wring my hands over her losses? I’m supposed to fist bump in the air chanting “think of the landlords!”?
Pfft.
First Joe, now Elon …
Is that the rumble of Cali willed-a-bests heading off the peninsula to greater veldts (here’s lookin at you Texas ..)
Who’s gonna be left to run the $$$juice Machine, that keeps Cold ’empty bowl’ Nancy in ice cream?
FYI:
SF supervisors slam ‘Twitter tax break’: ‘This was a terrible piece of public policy’
Trisha Thadani June 7, 2019
City officials cooked up the tax break, officially called the Central Market Street and Tenderloin Area Payroll Expense Tax Exclusion, in 2011 when San Francisco-based Twitter threatened to move to Brisbane. At the time, San Francisco was crawling out of the Great Recession and suffering from dramatic budget cuts. The city’s unemployment rate was at 9% and Market Street was rife with vacancies, homeless people and crime.
The Board of Supervisors at the time hoped the tax break would not only keep Twitter in the city, but also bring more jobs, retail and prosperity to the struggling Mid-Market district. Those benefits, they said, would then trickle out to the rest of the city.
The result was a mixed bag.
Duh …