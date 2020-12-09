Record IPO & SPAC Bubble Fattened by Ridiculous DoorDash IPO. Airbnb Next

Startup investors making hay while the sun shines. Public in blindly exuberant feeding frenzy. But the IPO ETF is down 3.0% today, on too much hot air?
Food-delivery outfit DoorDash sold 33 million shares to institutional investors yesterday for $102 each, raising $3.37 billion, for an initial market value of $38 billion. Shares [DASH] started trading mid-day today, went on to around $190, for an initial pop of 86%, giving it briefly a ridiculous market value of $70 billion, before backing off. In 2018, the company had a “valuation” of $1.4 billion.
But this was only the third-largest public listing this year, behind Bill Ackman’s $4 billion SPAC (special-purpose acquisition company), a blank-check outfit that will attempt to buy something later, and Snowflake’s $3.86 billion IPO.
DoorDash was only one of seven public offerings that started trading today, joining two other IPOs and four SPACs, this being a historic SPAC bubble:
- C3.ai [AI], enterprise AI software: IPO price $42, hit $109 in early trading, for 160% initial pop.
- PubMatic [PUBM], platform for internet ad sales: IPO price $20, hit $32 in early trading for a 60% initial pop.
- Altitude Acquisition Priced [ALTUU], a SPAC targeting firms in the travel industry: Offer price $10, now at $10.25.
- Nebula Caravel Acquisition [NEBCU], another SPAC, this one targeting the tech sector: offer price $10, now at $10.36.
- HumanCo Acquisition [HMCOU], another SPAC, targeting the health and wellness sector: offer price $10, now at $10.74.
- Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition [FLACU], another SPAC, targeting biotech: offer price $10 now at $10.28.
And more offerings are being lined up before the well-deserved holidays, including another mega-deal: Airbnb, whose expected IPO offering price keeps getting raised amid red-hot exuberance for IPOs. The latest expectations of an offering price would value it at $42 billion, and would raise $3.3 billion. The offering is expected to price later today and start trading on Thursday.
The Renaissance IPO ETF [IPO], which attempts to track the Renaissance IPO Index, had roughly tracked the S&P 500 index over the past five years, and in early March had fallen enough to wipe out any gains since the end of 2015. But since March 18 through the close on Tuesday, the ETF has gained over 200%, completely blowing away the also roaring S&P 500 (data via YCharts):
SPACs are having a wondrous year as well. In 2020 so far, 218 SPACs started trading, raising $74.2 billion, over five times the amount raised in 2019, which had been the best year in SPAC Insider’s data going back to 2009:
A SPAC is an alternative to an IPO. The SPAC undertakes a public offering and raises funds by selling shares, typically at $10 each, and warrants. These funds may eventually be used to acquire a startup company, which is the startup’s way of going public. There are still some hoops to jump through, but fewer hoops than in an IPO. But at the time when the SPAC goes public, investors have no idea what it will buy. They’re just giving it a “blank check,” hence “blank check companies.”
Blind exuberance along with a total repudiation of risk, math, and reality are needed to cause IPO prices to soar, which then allow these companies to extract many billions of dollars in cash from the blindly enthusiastic public, thus also allowing long-term and not-so-long-term investors to unload their shares at a huge profit.
This IPO window is now wide open, a rare event, and IPOs are now flying out, giving early and not-so-early investors a chance to exit with huge profits.
Including the DoorDash IPO, but not the Airbnb IPO and the other IPOs still coming this year, the total amount raised by public offerings in 2020 on US exchanges already exceeds $160 billion, a record according to Bloomberg.
But the IPO boom at this very moment is wheezing a bit it seems. The Renaissance IPO ETF is down 3.0% today, on too much hot air? But hey, there’s always tomorrow for the next pop.
Imagine an IPO where the company actually makes a profit!
“DoorDash Reports $149M in Losses out of $1.9B Revenue after Releasing S-1 for IPO – Nov 13 2020”
Thanks for the article Wolf. A retired guy like me looks at this stuff and I just shake my head. When will all this craziness explode? Where is all the money coming from to buy into these farces?
Probably in a hyperinflation. Why own paper if you can own stuff. Better to have a house.
70 billion for a food delivery company. I guess if they make $10 for every meal they only have to deliver 7 billion orders. If every household in the US had a takeaway every day that total could be reached in just a few months.
“Billions and billions (theoretically) served!”
(Cue McDonalds theme music)
Wrong!!! The goal of the business is two fold:
1. Never make money
2. Make enough to justify further stock/bond sales.
As I read through the list I realised not one of those companies provide a necessary service. It’s all fluff. Create a demand……
Food delivery service, health and wellness, Air B&B……. all BS.
I am going to call up the business school where I got my MBA in the early 80’s and tell them I want my money back. Why on earth were they teaching us things like Net Present Value, Return on Investment and Earnings per share as the basis of valuation when clearly now none of those things matter a bit. I should have gotten a degree down at the Carnival as it would apply to todays world better.
I got my MBA in 1981 going to night classes while working as an engineer. I’ll bet all my instructors are dead now and are rolling over in their graves. I wonder what subjects are being taught in grad school to get an MBA today? Maybe no one gets one anymore?
Anthony A.
Article yesterday record MBA students this year.
Its interesting to see the dedication and commitments people made to succeed in life only to see who gets the trophy now.
My daughter is in middle “zoom” school and was very upset she had a project on health and invested time, energy and research wrote up 12 page presentation to get “wow that was thorough” from the teacher only to compete with the next student who sang a song, yes a song that wasn’t even hers about health to be received via joy from the teacher jumping up and down and screaming how awesome that was?
My favorite MBA teacher (back in 1980) told us to beware the multinational corporations. They were destinerd to rule the globe. And he was right.
Seneca’s Cliff
That means most likely you went to school when USA was still a capitalist country and fundamentals applied
Worst its free now – They still teach that in high quality high schools where kids are telling the teacher your a clown none of that matters on my RH phone account MR teacher, but, but fundamentals..
S,
My guess is that these things are being sold to marginal price setters who have never-in-a-million yrs heard of NPV, ROI, EPS, or, apparently, basic math.
The mystery is how such people manage to exist in any appreciable numbers 40+ yrs after the rise of finance degrees and 20+ yrs after the internet.
Or perhaps it is all being driven by Sith-side MBAs who know they are pushing other people’s money into incinerators but will grab whatever asset mgt fees they can before decamping to non extradition countries.
But, after 2000 and 2009, how are there any appreciable numbers of people blindly entrusting their money to advisors?
And while ZIRP can prod people into madness at bayonet pt…even that has its limits as some/many of these valuations are facially suicidal.
It seemed like a lot of recent hot stocks dropped in unison today. Maybe the Robinhood’s were raising cash to jump the DoorDash and AirBnB IPOs
Fundamentals don’t seem to matter anymore. It’s all about sentiment. Or I should say Zoomer sentiment. They’re the ones behind these nosebleed valuations.
Zoomer Zuicide.
Which in turn will serve as the entire justification for the next “emergency” round of ZIRP.
Here in NYC all “to go places” have no customers only delivery persons.
The new addition to the rat race.
Its been such a wacky trend watching the store clerks and managers playing referee with the delivery persons shouting at each other for how this is my delivery not yours tug of war, or hey man how much longer for the order I cant just sit here waiting, and even more wacky is having a birds eye view to the store owner, staff, delivery person who cant make a delivery because a 3rd party delivery service is taking there potential earnings and person sitting behind a screen waiting for the delivery from a stranger who is in a rush to drop off and get the next one.
I’m one of these guys that don’t believe in using any of these services sure I stand there and say maybe I’m a fool lets use the delivery persons time to pick up and deliver but maybe I actually like the idea of going for a walk or physically to a place away from my screen and maybe I don’t like the idea of these no business models playing shakedown to small business owners fees like Grub – how come you cant just pick up a phone and call yourself?
We have cash discounts to combat aggressive 4% credit card fees here (but funny in “parts” of Brooklyn cash is banned) maybe owners should start considering discounts for not using any of these services.
Now whos wacky – I have one of those buy 10 one is free on us cards I just cashed in after a year and the store owner was laughing – I said let me guess I’m the first person to get a freebie – CORRECT!
Not really related to the IPO, but I avoid all of these services, Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, and the like, and call the restaurants directly. The percentages these services charge the already-struggling restaurants are obscene.
My friend who owns 6 Burger Kings in Houston told me Door Dash gets a 25% discount off list price of the food item. My friend also has to pay a royalty fee of 8% of gross sales to BK franchise management. So he makes no profit from a Door Dash order. Plus, Door Dash orders get priority in the order process over walk ins or through the drive thru.
Exactly. All for running a website and handling billing. My favorite pan-Asian restaurant has its own online ordering site, and gives you 10% off if you order that way. More sites should do that, even if it’s only 5%, to encourage people to avoid the big boys.
After the first DD order, how come restaurants can’t simply cut DD out of the loop by communicating directly with the buyers? (ie, stick a coupon/email come on inside the meal order).
This would seem to be basic blocking and tackling and I don’t think DD could do much about it (rummage through every order?)
Cas127, I asked my friend why he can’t cut DD out and tell them to pound salt. He said that Corporate BK set the deal with DD and his (and all) franchisees must comply or lose business to other fast food vendors.
Apparently, some BK restaurant owners have several hundred locations and they bowed under to corporate pressure on this and all operators had to follow suit.
Wolf,
Any insight into what the possible appeal of SPACs/blind IPOs might be to institutional buyers (the only ones I think these things are really marketed to)?
I get they have “name” mgt teams…but many/most corporates have crap operational records so that ain’t much of a blanket recommendation.
Maybe it has something to do with the SPAC warrants…as a way to exploit the IPO pop, long before the IPO?
Maybe there is some obscure tax benefit to blind pools?
A 1031 analogue for equity mkt investors looking to get the hell out of a 40 PE SP 500 but having to keep the money parked in “equity”?
Maybe we should just call Goldman and say, “I inherited $25 million shortly after a recent lobotomy. Do you have anything good to buy?”
Will the restaurant delivery industry be much of a business after this coming June or July or whenever things begin to open up, and we again feel safe going out to dinner?
Wow. You really think this is gonna be ov er by the summer? They really have you fooled.
Things are open outside of a very select group of places. People aren’t going voluntarily.
As somebody once said: what could possibly go wrong?
Have faith my fellow WolfStreet fans. This is just a crazy cycle that will end soon and the next generation of gamblers will be taken to the wood shed when the music ends.
I’ve heard soon since 2010. Please show scientific proof.
20 DoorDashes = 1 Tesla
3 DoorDashes = 1 Palantir
I Snow = 4 DoorDashes
And that’s just today. Wait until tomorrow
It ain’t over until TUPAC sings. SPAC just does not cut it. Also wait for FEDPAC. The market will top when a SPAC mistakenly acquires a political PAC ;)