Junk Bond Yields Hit Record Low: Most Distorted Markets Ever

Well, not markets. Fed-managed paper exchange.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Never mind the Pandemic or the huge blob of corporate debt that even the Fed publicly fretted about before the Pandemic, only to do everything it could to fatten up this huge blob of corporate debt even further during the Pandemic. And never mind the credit risks – the risk of default and bankruptcy – that this corporate debt poses. And never mind that entire over-indebted industries saw their revenues collapse. Come to mind airlines, cruise lines, mall retailers, mall landlords, restaurant chains, hotels, hotel landlords, movie theater chains, or of course the entire shale oil-and-gas sector. And just don’t worry about the risk of inflation and the existence of inflation. Just never mind any of this, because, I mean, it just doesn’t matter: Junk bond yields have dropped to a record low.
To wit: the effective yield of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, which tracks US-traded junk bonds across the junk-bond spectrum, fell to 4.61% at the close on December 3, the lowest in history. As bond yields fall, bond prices rise:
The surge in yields back in 2015 and 2016 was largely the result of the shale oil-and-gas industry getting ripped apart by the Great American Oil Bust. The price of WTI crude oil had plunged from $110 a barrel in mid-2014 to below $30 a barrel in early 2016, triggering a wave of defaults and bankruptcies. The Fed, which had just started raising rates in December 2015 with its first tiny rate hike in a decade, started worrying about contagion and halted the rate hikes for a whole year, during which the junk-bond market began to settle down.
Then in 2018, as the Fed was raising interest rates and unwinding QE, junk bonds started quaking in their boots again. The headliners were the brick-and-mortar retailer meltdown, the oil-and-gas sector, media companies, and lots of others that just had too much debt. Yields spiked in mid-December, when the Fed raised rates despite hopes that it would back off. But then the Fed also started backing off its guidance for rate hikes in 2019, and in July 2019, it embarked on rate cuts, and the junk-bond turmoil settled down.
In September 2019, another corner of the credit market blew up, this time the repo market, and the Fed piled into repurchase agreements, in addition to another rate cut, to keep some big mortgage REITs and hedge funds that had massively borrowed in the repo market from imploding and spreading messy stuff around Wall Street. But the repo market blowout had not impacted the junk bond market, which watched from a distance. And by early 2020, junk-bond yields were in record-low territory.
Then in March 2020, the Everything Meltdown caused junk bond yields to spike, with the ICE BofA High Yield Index more than doubling in a month, from a record low yield of 5.02% on February 20th to 11.38% on March 23rd.
And the Fed threw everything it had at it to bail out the investors and speculators holding those bonds. This included a purchase program of corporate bonds and bond-ETFs, including junk bonds and junk ETFs, that had been touted as a $700-billion program, when in fact, the Fed ended up buying just $13 billion in corporate bonds and bond ETFs. It stopped buying ETFs in July and has been buying just a trickle of bonds. The program is set to expire at the end of December.
So the junk-bond market goes from blow-up to Fed bailout to blow-up to Fed bailout. This goes back further. During the Financial Crisis, the junk bond market blew out royally, and froze up, and the Fed unleashed all its fury to settle it down, which included numerous bailout programs – an entire alphabet soup of programs – and years of QE. The chart below shows the longer-term perspective of the ICE BofA High Yield Index:
Every time the Fed bails out the credit markets – and the investors that hold and trade that paper, and that speculate with that paper often in highly leveraged complex trades – it causes more corporate debt to be built up. Instead of allowing corporate debt to be shed via bankruptcies and debt restructurings, at the expense of those investors, traders, and speculators, the Fed is creating an environment of free money that exhorts companies to borrow even more. And then the even greater debt hangover bogs down the economy during the Good Time while everyone is waiting for the next blowup so that the Fed would rescue them again, turning the whole thing into a Fed-managed paper exchange.
Supply of dollars up what, 30-40% this year? And zero political consequences to slow it down.
And junk bond below 5%!
OK so buy junk bonds then, right! YES! Obviously when the monetary inflation rate is 40% you get rich collecting 5% interest from companies likely to die in a few years, right? I’m switching ALL my assets to junk bonds right now!
1) Come to mind the utilities co.
2) Residential and small businesses could owe as much as $40B to their
utilities providers by March 2021.
3) The high debt utilities diminishing revenues and write offs might lead to losses.
4) Climate change regulations lead to expensive redundancies,
inefficiencies and blackouts.
5) When Rome aqueducts, – supplying water from far away – were dissected by Rome enemies inflation and dehydration forced Rome residents to flee the city.
6) Between June 1926 to Sept 1929 utilities were up 326%.
7) between Sept 1929 to June 1932 utilities were down 82%.
The recent flooding in the interior suburbs of south FL are a case in point. If you don’t pay your sewer bills, they don’t pump out your sewers. A new inconvenient truth in the global warming agenda.
Thinking about interest rates…..
Micheal Engel, I like your point 5. According to a quick google search, the Ostrogoth King Vitiges, realizing the importance of water supply to Rome, did some aqueduct destruction in 537 A.D. .
Going a bit further back, to roughly 0 A.D., we find in the New Testament of the Bible (see Matt. 25:27, and Luke 19:23) what is known as the parable of the talents: a rich man has to be away from his head office for some time, and he entrusts “talents”, or “money”, or “pounds”, (depending on your translation), in differing amounts, to his servants. On his return, he finds that the 10-pound servant has doubled his money, yay !, and so on…….but the 1-pound servant went and buried his pound (think monetary metals) and gives the single pound back, probably dusty.
The rich man is angry, and speaks sternly: “If you had deposited my pound at the bank, I could now withdraw my pound WITH INTEREST !!”
He takes the pound and throws the servant into debtor’s prison.
Hmmm, yes, debtor’s prison.
At different times in history, this story is employed to emphasize different points. What jumps out at me at the present time, 2020, is that the smallholder can no longer deposit his savings “at the bank”, and earn interest (He will get ZIRP, more or less). This cog in the workings of the global financial mechanism (wheels within wheels; gears, flywheels, whatnot) has been knocked out .
The FRED’s proposal of Credit Cylinders (Cf. Max Headroom) and their proposed dispersal of Credits comes from their vague awareness that they have knocked out a cog which has always been considered an essential part of global financial. Incipient guilty awareness is dawning.
My small 3% Certificate of Deposit at my credit union expires Feb. 12; I will not be renewing at a new negligible, read ZIRP, rate. What hath FRED wrought ?
Economic life is not dominated by national purposes but by collective impulses originating in fantasy and myth. While producing is the outcome of a rational process, consuming depends on irrational impulse similar to the erotic impulse. Fantasy is the true incentive to economic progress: the progress of science and technique has resulted in enormous increase of the part assigned to fantasy in human life. Literature, art, newspapers, movie theaters, radio, television, internet, are “dream factories” and so are the modern hotels and the tourist business. Modern economy is as much a dream factory as Hollywood. It is based for a small part on real needs, for the greatest part on fantasy and myth. Hence the central role in modern economics of the advertising business.
The stock exchange itself has a mythical function; it is not the “brain” but rather the “heart” of economic life, compensating for the pressures endured by homo economicus in his relentless striving toward rational organization , order, and thriftiness, and the exactingness of bookkeeping, computing and the setting up of balance sheets. The stock exchange is the only window through which daydreams can enter the life of such a man. At the same time the beliefs, expectations, and desires of numerous men are projected and converge on the Stock Exchange. Far from ruling economic life, the stock exchange is itself at the mercy of the tides of collective fantasies ; depressions come about when there is a sudden loss of economic myth. Fantasies can change on a whim, but right now the trend seem to be on getting rich quick and easy, this market could go much higher.
Wish I had all day to research the fine points of my comment:
Important: “debtor’s prison” may belong in a different parable.
In the parable of the talents, we are talking “outer darkness”. Probably worse.
Thank you for saying this much more eloquently than I ever could. You are absolutely correct.
That which is contrary to our wish, we cannot perceive.
Interest rates are going to be repressed at those levels for longer than we think, while inflation will be our nemesis for the foreseeable future.
People getting into hard assets have good instincts.
Trillion will become the new billion pretty soon.
These violent delights have violent ends, we know how this ends, the people in power do, but destiny cannot be stopped.
Although I agree that precious metals are currently the only viable investment, I am also very aware that the EXECUTIVE ORDER #6102 required all people to deliver their gold to the FED by May,1933 While it may be true that few people did so,I am also aware that MAO said that “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” and that the current government (Dem or Repub) will not be shy about using force to enforce laws.
I hear we live in a democracy.
Strictly speaking we do. But not one which insulates the country from legal corruption, political corruption and economic corruption.
So much so, me, you and everyone else gets to vote to keep people in power who prosecute such actions on a daily basis, “for your own good.”
Yesterday, our former presidents out campaigning for big pharma was really something. Brutus, Cassius, and Decimus celebrating on the ashes of the empire. Of course, for our own good.
Reminds you of that time when Obomba drank some Flint “water”.
Speaking of the vaccine. Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla told Dateline host Lester Holt that the pharmaceutical company was “not certain” if the vaccine prevented the coronavirus from being transmitted.
LOL.
TLDR. Lazy muppets make a poor democracy ;)
FF created a Republic, Lincoln created the Union. The aegis of the old Republic, agrarian America, disappeared 100 years ago. Morality follows technology. With stone age technology, only the chiefs had the tools, now everyone has the tools. As long as some people have more votes than others the two systems are incompatible.
Agrarian America lives on. As a percentage of the population it is lower, but it most certainly exists.
I like Wolf’s comment about the yo-yo effect of the Fed’s manipulations: “So the junk-bond market goes from blow-up to Fed bailout to blow-up to Fed bailout.”
Does the Fed even realize that all they have accomplished in the last 10 years was to “Making Billionaires Great Again” and “Build Back Billionaires”?
Do they realize that they created “mmmm tttttt”, and now the Treasury is taking the powers of infinite money printing from the Fed?
The Fed is now a govt puppet (grandma Treasury of Debt will shock everyone in a few months), even if they do not realize it yet. And as the govt needs all votes to survive, so it will print to buy votes and “save” anything that has a human pulse connected to it from any sort of economic reality…including junk bonds. Nobody will be allowed to fail, reality will be delayed until further notice, and then we will all have clean up this mess together at some point in time when too many balls are in the air to juggle.
Enjoy the “Something for Nothing” while it lasts…
I mostly worry about sovereign debt. When countries
cannot bail out the zombies then it’s a problem.
I am waiting for the Bond Vigilantes of the 1980’s to return to the bond market and start pricing this ocean of default-headed debt as it should be priced without interference in a free and efficient market by the I-know-better-than-you FEDERAL RESERVE. If prices were allowed to adjust to the reality of the 2020 world, junk bonds would be yielding, via the above ICE junk bond index, some 15% to 18% in a heartbeat.
Inflation is easily approaching 6% to 8% today, so that leaves you about 10% per annum to cover the real threat of DEFAULT in a Pandemic Depressionary World. Pray to enjoy this portion of return for as long as possible, because when the bond eventually trades at 30 cents on the Dollar level, if that, you need to have held it for 3 years to ONLY lose 40% of your principal after inflation. What a deal I have for you.
“Inflation is easily approaching 6% to 8% today”
ROFL LOL, believes inflation is only 6-8%
Upon reviewing the case file, the detectives discovered the patient had expired as a result of ignoring the carbon monoxide alarm wailing like a Wolf in the woods. The coroner’s report held it to be a case of “Debt by asphyxiation”, with secondary causes attributable to repeated trampling around the thorax brought on by stampede mentalities in an environment of unstable soils and fresh clumps of green manure. The effects were obviously cumulative in their nature, but hardly unpredictable. The end was natural and did not beg for further inquiry. No memorial will be held.
Hmmm… It’s really, really weird🤔
Higher yields imply higher rates of growth, so why is the Federal Government deliberately suppressing economic growth?
Why do we need junk bonds again?
It’s part of the modern American social contract. There was an ugly period in American history when junk bond speculators occasionally experienced losses.
Americans were so collectively horrified by this that they signed up for mass unemployment, skyrocketing rents, and bread lines — really anything to prevent that kind of horrible, unfair abuse from happening again.
We haven’t gotten to televised human sacrifices to the market yet — but not for lack of willingness.
It’s finally occurring to me that there is no point in the future where there will come a fork in the road and the country will have to choose which economic future to aim for. We already came to that fork some time ago and the direction the economy is heading in has already been determined: Mommy Congress and Father Fed will keep taking on debt through deficits and printing money to prevent the price of assets from crashing.
Smoke ’em if you got ’em!
Wolf,
Excellent and important post, Wolf.
To me, the junk bond rates are one of the clearest and most understandable measures of just how crazy G interference has allowed things to become,
(ie, companies ever more indebted and therefore risky…but can now borrow more cheaply than ever. Why? Because the government is explicitly/implicitly flooding the economy with unbacked money to gut all interest rates)
Simple, clear, to the point, for the mass of people who don’t have the time to study this stuff every day.
Also, from a political perspective, it clearly establishes the link between the enormous ZIRP subsidy (to DC as well as corporates) and the 20 year destruction of bank deposit interest rates (still the most likely point of financial invt for the mass of people).
One irony…even with these absurdly low rates, plenty of companies are managing to drive themselves into BK.
Sure, C19 is administering the coup de grace, but the pre C19 explosion in pseudo BBB bonds illustrates just how many corporates are lining up for BK.
Hasn’t the Japanese govenment been buying corporate debt for years with no problems? Maybe Japan’s economy is stagnant, but if you’re the 1%, who needs growth?
Seems like the path to riches in America is to start a corporation that is all hot air, float a bunch of debt, pay yourself an exorbitant salary on no earnings, then retire early in the Bahamas.
I unloaded all my junk bonds 4 years ago. Moved all the assets into safer venues. They are a tax hog. You pay high taxes on the gains which go into ordinary income and lose on the capital loses which usually occur with these indebted companies. I never made squat on these type of investments. They are for suckers. I learned my lesson the hard way.
In a COVID-economy where people are prohibited from spending disposable income in the usual ways, there will be demand overshoots on the things that they’re still allowed to spend on.
That would include overpricing of financial ______ including high-short-term-yield bonds.
P.S. I had trouble filling in the ____. One cannot these things “investments” any more, since the prospective total returns are low-to-negative. Even calling them “securities” is now wrong, since principal on high-yield or stocks is not secure, and thanks to “covenant lite” the actual securitization is often negligible. Can’t call even call them “commercial paper” because they aren’t on paper! So what are they?
Are shareholders investors?
Depends on the company.
“An investment is one which, upon thorough analysis, offers security of principal and a reasonable rate of return.” – Benjamin Graham
With P/E ratios at levels not seen since 1929 and the dot-com bubble, and soaring numbers “zombie” companies which cannot even service debt out of EBIT, I’d say “no”. Except the prices keep going up…
… and if you think rampant monetary inflation is ahead, shares might be the least-worst option.
If you think rampant monetary inflation is coming, gold or silver is the best bet.
Thats the beauty of all this intervention: inevestors getting bailout out are forced back into the companies they needed a bailout for, at higher prices and smaller cut of cash flows (if said flows even exist).
TSLA, 1 notch above CCC, has some unsecured callable toilet paper trading at 104, and im not aure tequlia profits will last forever
4.61% seems pretty high. A third of Argentina corporate bonds now have negative yields. Now that’s an investment.
FINAL JEOPARDY QUESTION
Which is riskier
A . JNK ( junk bond etf) – priced to yield 5.19
B. TIP( inflation protected Treasury bond etf priced to yield % (-.94) real yield
C. TSLA- priced at over 1000p/e
All three share an important characteristic . They are backed by the government
HYG And TIP via intervention by the FED.
TSLA by subsidies and credits from the Congress and states and via cheap interest rates
I disagree. The Fed is overrated and pandemic suppressed yields allowed debt to be kicked down until the mid-late 2020’s. The Fed seems surprised as well, constantly looking for a bank run that never comes.
I would be floored if this game of extend and pretend can go on for another 5-10 years.
Well yeah, this lasting to 2030 would be a surprise, but 2025-26???? Sure.
I don’t think so. Yields are steadily increasing on t-bills, meaning investors are no longer willing to buy 0.6% ten year bonds. The Fed games are having less and less effect, and there’s been a flight to gold, crypto, and other assets. This to me is a sign that people, both here and abroad, are losing faith in the dollar. That’s ultimately all the Fed cares about, as a strong dollar/belief in the dollar is the only thing keeping their games working.
These debt booms last longer than you can stay solvent.
I can stay solvent very easily, as my gold isn’t going anywhere.
Gold is a worthless rock when the system collapses. Better learning how to kill with your hands. All property and money will be worthless. It will degenerate into a bunch of tribal leaders hands as unemployment turns into structural collapse.
I have plenty of guns and ammo too.
1) Junk bond yield hit an all time low.
2) $CPCE (equities put/ call ratio) hit an all time low. // $NYA200R @88 is higher than 2016 high, Jan 2018 high and Feb 2020 high, but the fake unemployment is still near peak, the highest reading since the 1930’s.
3) $Gold was breaking out in 2020, showing signs of strength, backing up on the way to a new all time high.
4) There is 6% – 8% inflation, but the Fed is blind, because the yield curve
is defective for a long long time. Gravity with NR prevent US10 from rising > 1%.
5) But what if : $CPCE new all time low is a contrarian indicator.
6) And what if : $Gold UT will send gold down to $1,000 on the way to $600.
7) Why US treasury Mnuchin replace the front end with 7Y, 10Y
notes and 30Y bonds.
8) And why TY in a 9 months trading range, despite DX correction to 90. // Imports from across the globe, especially from China, is up because DX is down. When excess inventory will be on sale with large discount DX will rise.
9) Speculator are buying house in the flyover states, demanding
exuberance rent. Flyover rent will fall, along wit NYC & SF, but RE taxes will not.
10) What if : $EURUSD is doing an A-B-C down, since Jan 2018(H), on the way to parity, or below 1.00.
Just look at Japan. Junk bond yield will continue going down. CB still has quite a lot firing power, especially the narrative will be business recovery after vaccine distribution. Close to 60% of Americans are willing to take vaccines, which is pretty good.
Do you really see no difference between us and Japan?
US is more capable if you ask me, less debt ratio and more forced buy as reserve currency.
The only reason Junk bonds are doing as well is because there is no yield on any other investments. Pension Funds and Investment houses are under a lot of pressure to generate yield for their investors. If they don;t they will soon be looking for new job. So becasue of the Fed’s zero interest rate policy, millions of people have directly or indirectly had their life savings dumped into Junk Bonds and funds that invest in Zombie corporations and other financially unstable enterprises. They will have to pay the piper later when the whole house of cards come crashing down.