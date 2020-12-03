For Stocks & Bonds, Upside Surprise of Inflation and Interest Rates “Could Prove Nasty”: Dudley

Five reasons to “worry about faster inflation.” It’s “a greater danger precisely because it’s no longer perceived as such.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Given how completely financial markets have come to expect low inflation and interest rates, and how much support those expectations are providing to bond and stock prices, an upside surprise could prove nasty,” says former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Bill Dudley, in a warning about how markets are ignoring the rising risks of inflation.
Companies have been raising prices, and they have been getting away with it. I’m not talking about prices at the gas station or grocery store which bounce up and down, but prices for things that are more stable, particularly services, where 70% of spending takes place, such as broadband services, shipping rates, and the regular highflyers, such as healthcare. Rents on a national basis are mix of plunging rents in some cities and surging rents in other cities. There has been inflation in goods too, including used-vehicle prices which have spiked by 15% since June,
Many of the restaurants that remained open raised their prices to deal with the additional costs and the decline in seating capacity during the Pandemic, and people are willing to pay those prices to support their restaurants. This happened across other industries that have cut capacity, triggering surging prices despite a decline in demand.
Some of these price increases happened because demand was red-hot, brought on by the sudden shifts to eating at home, working at home, learning at home, playing at home, and vacationing at home, and the other distortions brought about by the Weirdest Economy Ever. Other price increases happened because there were supply constraints due to the Pandemic, and the higher prices stuck.
Companies themselves are now reporting surging prices-paid in their part of the economy. This is particularly the case with services-oriented companies, where most of the economic action takes place. They’d only experienced a brief pause in price growth in March, and prices didn’t actually drop – they just stopped rising. But in April, prices took off. And for November, the ISM Services PMI for prices paid jumped to 66.1 (values above 50 indicate rising prices compared to the prior month, a higher value means prices rose faster). It was the eighth month in a row of price increases (above 50). And it matched the two sharpest month-to-month price increases since 2011.
These are prices paid – the costs of these companies are rising and are pressuring their margins, and they’ll want to pass those higher costs on to the next one in line.
But neither consumers nor markets see inflation. Least of all the Fed.
In surveys, consumers remain calm about future inflation, though they face higher prices every day. Treasury market metrics of inflation are somnolent as well about the potential of future inflation. And Fed officials, in their Economic Projections, don’t see inflation (as measured by core PCE) reaching 2% until 2023.
So now, Bill Dudley is stirring the pot with an editorial on Bloomberg: “All told, inflation might be a greater danger precisely because it’s no longer perceived as such,” he says.
“And given how completely financial markets have come to expect low inflation and interest rates, and how much support those expectations are providing to bond and stock prices, an upside surprise could prove nasty,” he said.
Dudley’s five reasons to “worry about faster inflation.”
After April 2021, the low comparison basis of April 2020. Inflation had dipped in March and April by 0.5%. But since April, the core PCE price index that the Fed uses has already risen by 1.3%. Next April and going forward, the low points of 2020 “will become the new basis for comparison, and year-over-year measures of inflation will jump,” Dudley says.
Consumer spending pattern shift back to normal after vaccines. Consumer spending has been upended and distorted during the Pandemic, with spending on some goods and services surging to new records, while many other service providers, such as the travel industry and restaurants and bars and hair salons, got crushed. In the second half of 2021, assuming that the vaccines are functioning, people will start doing the things they’d stopped doing, including more travel, and these industries “will probably regain pricing power as demand recovers.”
“Sharp price increases might even be needed to balance demand with the available supply, which the pandemic has undoubtedly diminished,” he says. Think capacity cuts among airlines, hotel and restaurant closures, and the like. If there is more demand, it will meet with capacity constraints, and companies will jack up prices.
These price increases “are unlikely to be offset by price decreases in areas that probably will see less demand, such as online streaming (Netflix) and videoconferencing (Zoom),” he writes.
Lacking or misallocated capital investment. “When the crisis period ends, capital will not be allocated to its most productive uses: Many expansion projects and investments have been suspended and new demand patterns will likely emerge post-pandemic,” Dudley says.
And then there’s the issue that the hardest hit sectors – restaurants, airlines, etc. – have shed the most employees, and those workers have moved on, “making it difficult for businesses to find the labor needed to expand. Some businesses, such as restaurants, will simply have disappeared, reducing the capacity available to meet resurgent demand.”
The Fed will let inflation run hot. The Fed has switched from a target of 2% inflation – meaning not more, not less – to a goal of an undefined average of 2% inflation, with periods of above-2% inflation to make up for periods of below-2% inflation. “This means they’re unlikely to respond to any inflation uptick until they expect it to be both persistent and sizable,” he says.
“Fiscal orthodoxy has shifted” – more deficit spending. There has been a huge policy shift toward big fiscal deficits, starting with massive tax cuts two years ago, which caused the federal deficit to blow out even during the Good Times, followed by the massive Pandemic spending, which caused the deficit to explode. And it appears that there are at the moment not a lot of concerns about the deficit and debt in Congress, as “fiscal orthodoxy has shifted.”
As a result, “the government is much more likely than it used to be to support the economy with added spending” to offset shortfalls in demand. And “the government probably won’t want to remove fiscal stimulus as quickly as it did after the 2008 financial crisis (a move that led to a disappointingly slow recovery).”
There is a chance, however, that Republicans in Congress will become instant deficit hawks once again the moment their guy leaves the White House. And if they retain control over the Senate, they could stifle those fiscal stimulus efforts. A possibility that Dudley sees as well.
So he concludes that “inflation might be a greater danger precisely because it’s no longer perceived as such.” And that for stock and bond prices, this “could prove nasty.”
Well, OK then. Another warning about asset prices, on top of a pile of warnings about asset prices. And so far, markets have blown them all off. Which seems to be precisely what Dudley is getting nervous about.
Certainly greatly appreciate the reporting and especially your wonderful use of great graphics Wolf!
How some ever, until and unless the guv mints at all levels use ”real stuff” as the basis of inflation, anything from BLS, FED, Treasury, etc., that has reference to inflation is irresponsible at best, criminal at worst as is now the case when such absurd numbers are used to keep elders and disabled on a constant downward financial trajectory.
Grand father decided to live on his SS of $100 per month, and devised every trick to do so living on the hook on his (home made) sailboat in Nassau harbor; try that today with the delta of the ”official” inflation rate since 1961 == $866 per BLS inflation calculator.
Wouldn’t even pay your bar bill from what I read…
VintzgeVNvet,
You wrote “Grand father decided to live on his SS of $100 per month…” That’s me too, although a bit more than $100 a month. I am now a fixed-income retiree. While my monthly income currently allows for a comfortable lifestyle, if I’m wise with my monies, inflation will blow it out of the water.
At least somewhere down the road.
The real question is why would any FED want a 2% inflation policy in the first place?
This, by definition, will cut the purchasing power of a dollar by 50% over 35 years.
The end game is that government can either cut its massive deficits by cutting spending, raising revenue by increasing taxes/increasing GDP or devaluing the worth of the debt.
Which one of the three alternatives has the least political opposition?
MtTurn, that’s us too. Old, retired, SS income and a nest egg that I can’t risk too much in the “market”. The last of my string of 3% CD’s mature in early 2021 and I don’t know where to put those important funds that are (or soon to be were) generating income needed to live on.
Granted we are blessed with no debt, and will get by with proper diligence, but there will be no significant revenue growth on the nest egg unless I increase risk. And the inflation monster is already rearing it’s ugly head with healthcare increases, food cost increases and several service and insurance increases.
Same for moi….pensions with a nest egg, but no debt. Plan to add another rental in the next little while. As a carpenter I can do all maint as well as plumbing plus son can help with electrical. The rent will go back into the nest egg and the RE appreciation keeps up with inflation (as RE always has in this market). Kids will end up getting it all anyway, as we live pretty modestly.
Our idea of a big holiday is taking the 40 year old Westfalia for a pleasant road trip. If inflation takes off we’ll just tighten the belts and spend less. We have our after Covid trip all planned out, to be honest. Pretty fun but certainly not for most.
Market drops 10% and Dudley will sing a different tune altogether.
“Markets are overestimating inflation!!!!”
Bill Dudley either:
1. Missed the rally and wanted a good entry point.
2. He’s got a short position on.
In Dec 2018, when the S&P 500 was down close to 20%, Dudley (he was still at the NY Fed at the time) was asked about it on TV, and what the Fed would do about it, and if the Fed would stop raising rates and stop unwinding QE. And he said, the drop was just “small potatoes.”
Fiscal deficits are irrelevant in many respects going forward. They are going down in the long run. Its the 7 trillion of money created that will swish for years in the system, making it easy for businesses to run up debt themselves, causing a boom in growth in the short run, which leads to faulty lending and over investment. That pushes up inflation and eventually commodities as liquidity seeps………..it takes time.
Its why Moscow Mitch’s gambit won’t work. The plans I am seeing for 2nd quarter 2021/1st quarter 2022 investment surges are huge, really really huge. It will last longer than you think as well.
How does a country get “real” and sustained inflation, the kind the government and Fed wants to dilute the massive debts, without wage inflation?
And how does a country get wage inflation with open borders, a massive H1B program and no policy to protect the manufacturing base?
– Prices are rising because companies want to restore or increase their profits. Very Deflationary in an environment where wages are flat !!!!
So a former arsonist is warning about fires breaking out.
Inconceivable the labor market will tighten. Consumers buy sell less, companies charge more (to offset the lag in volume), revenue drops, profit margins rise. Gas costs $5 gallon because there is less demand. (They have to pay their expenses somehow). Can a worker say I need to double my wages because I only get half as many hours? No but stimulus works the same way. In a few years every state will look like Kentucky? Poverty makes new highs, but political blowback will clean House (and Senate) ..
This is heresy pure. How dare you suggest there are price dynamics other than up with supply and down with demand!
Using my own experience I just leased a car with all
the bells. The price was no deal and I did not seem to care.
The extra money saved at home all these months paid for
the fancy things I dont even know how to use. A little
crazzzzzy but inflationary just the same.
Worry about faster inflation? What’s to worry about? Inflation is already here and has been for a while. My house value is rising 2% a month. My real estate taxes are rising at double digit rates. My city water bill is rising at double digit rates. My electric bill is rising. My gas heating bill is rising. Food is rising from cheese milk to broccoli and tomatoes. Healthcare is rising. But the Fed never sees this because it removes them all from it’s “inflation” “reports”.
Systemic bankruptcy only way out of this mess rich people buying farms planes yachts have a plan to escape chaos history always repeats my children know the game is up no s s or pensions but plenty of guns hide the silk underwear
Other then spending more at the grocery store most people can’t afford to contribute to inflation in the markets. I don’t own stocks or bonds, and I’m trying hard not to use credit. Some prices are up on services but they are compensated for by not spending on other services. Overspending on some things are balanced by no spending on others. Overall, not an inflationary scenario.
Where I do see crazy pricing is in the residential real estate markets. In my area, with a rising unemployment problem, house prices are rising $50K with each extra point in unemployment (my metric). This is nuts.
Petunia…what market are you in?
One should not confuse rising asking prices (often instigated by Realtors) for prices sold less the 4-6% commission & other related costs such as the homeowner providing a clear proof of a clean & clean title &* other costs related to “selling: a home.
Is Core PCE a good measure of inflation? Core PCE excludes food and energy. It sounds like there are other slight of hand adjustments that make inflation seem lower than it really is at the bottom of the food chain.
Boomer,
The PCE price index is the lowest measure of inflation available in the US. It’s OK to exclude food and energy for guideline purposes because they’re so volatile in the short term. Gasoline can double or plunge by half in a short time, and that would cover up underlying inflation trends. But the PCE price index is structured to where it nearly always shows quite a bit less inflation than CPI. So the Fed’s 2% core PCE inflation could be 2.5%-3% core CPI.
We went to my local Irish Pub today and ordered lamb stew a cold beer, and greek salad. We split the dishes. The tables were well spread out following the social distancing guidelines. It was wonderful. Who the hell cares about the price as long as we are getting a good food and a nice night out. I’m just happy some good places are still open. A lot of them are going under. We’ll get through this if we focus on what we’ve got instead of what we don’t have. We should try support our local family businesses.
What inflation ?!
I’m spending less on food,
and the quality is improving.
I’m getting really good home cooking;
curry powder rocks !
Same goes for (online) “circuses”;
they’re getting better and cheaper.
If you’re a Zen Buddhist minimalist,
and all you care about is bread-n-circuses,
— not assets, college, nor healthcare —
then you’re doing fine, like me.
In Japan, the government owns
80 % of the stock market; America
is heading in the same direction.
Soon, we’ll all be insufferable
trust fund babies, like Karl Marx.
Not only is there “hidden inflation” in plain sight (where demand is outstripping supply) but CPG manufacturers are quietly and systematically reducing the size of their package goods while keeping prices the same or raising them.
This is the prophetic Black Swan rolling out in real time. Taleb said we would misinterpret and miss the highly unlikely probability like an inflation fed collapse.
The good news is that we’ll ALL be able to rationalize it after it blows up in our face.
Even using the so called “official” stats, the implied 10 year inflation rate is currently %1.86.
Why would anyone invest in 10 year Treasuries currently yielding %0.92.
I understand that some financial institutions are forced to keep some monies in Treasuries or the equivalent, but there is no reason for them to invest in anything but short term instruments.