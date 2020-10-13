Crazy Times Not Only for Consumers Trying to Buy a Used Car but also for Dealers Grappling with the Distortions

Retail prices of used cars & trucks spiked most since 1969 despite lower sales and plenty of supply. Wholesale prices, after biggest spike ever, are already falling.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of used cars and trucks have been on one heck of a crazy ride since the Pandemic started, with the market freezing up in March and April, and then heating up, with prices soaring but with demand and sales volume still not back where it was before the Pandemic. This – what would normally be contradictions – makes you shake your head.
Retail prices of used cars and trucks in September soared 6.7% from August, the biggest month-to-month jump since February 1969, according to the Consumer Price Index for September, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This brought the three-month jump (July, August, September) to 15.1%. I checked the data back to 1984, and this was by far the biggest three-month jump. Even during the Cash-for-Clunkers program – when a whole generation of serviceable and affordable used vehicles were taken out the back and summarily shot to boost new vehicle sales during the Financial Crisis – the three-month price increases topped out at 9.2% at the end of 2009:
And what’s even weirder is that this three-month record-breaking blistering-red-hot increase of the CPI for used vehicles occurred even though used vehicle retail sales volume in those three months remained below the levels a year earlier, according to estimates by Cox Automotive.
But wholesale prices have turned the corner.
A few days ago, we looked at used vehicle wholesale prices – based on industry data, not government data. The entire used vehicle wholesale market has been on a roller-coaster ride where auction prices in late spring and summer spiked into the stratosphere in a manner never seen before, with wholesale prices of pickup trucks skyrocketing an astounding 26% from a year ago, according to J.D. Power. But then prices topped out in August. On a weekly basis through early October, wholesale prices have declined nearly 5%, though they still remain above Pandemic levels.
Except for three weeks during those seven months, wholesale volume – the number of vehicles sold at auctions per week – has remained below pre-Pandemic levels which during the Good Times ranged between 110,000 to 115,000 vehicles per week. Over the four weeks through October 4, weekly sales volume averaged only about 75,000 vehicles per week.
There is plenty of supply – with rental car companies now trying to defleet, as their airport business is still just a small fraction of what it used to be.
The vehicles that Hertz was trying to unload were stuck in bankruptcy court for the summer, but a settlement with creditors was reached at the end of July, and then in August, some of those 200,000 or so vehicles started heading toward the auctions. The plan is to sell all of them by year-end. The arrival of the Hertz units in August may have been one of the reasons for the downward move in prices starting in late August.
Wholesale supply was 26 days at the end of September, higher than the normal 23 days, according to Cox Automotive. This supply does not include vehicles that are sitting on a lot at a rental car company or leasing company, waiting to be sent to auction. And there is a lot of that.
When will the decline in wholesale prices show up in used-vehicle CPI?
There is a lag between wholesale price data, as reported by the industry, and government data of retail prices collected monthly. Wholesale prices started spiking in late April. On a monthly basis, the price increases showed up in May. Retail prices as reflected in the CPI started spiking in July. So about two months behind.
Wholesale prices started losing steam, on a weekly basis in late August, and on a monthly basis, in September. So if the lag remains roughly the same (two months), we might see the first declines in the used vehicle CPI in November.
There is plenty of retail supply on average across the US.
At the end of September, there were 42 days’ supply on dealer lots, just a tad lower than average (44 days), according to Cox Automotive estimates for dealers across the US.
What you will find when you shop at dealers in your area is another story that might not match national averages, depending on numerous factors, including how much competition there is, what the dealer is willing to do, and what vehicle you’re looking for. What you will find may range from over-abundance to shortage. And this will also impact pricing.
So keep your eyes open and shop around. These are truly crazy times, not only for consumers looking for a deal on a used vehicle, but also for dealers struggling to make sense of these historic distortions.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Is this a harbinger of inflation, or people avoiding public transportation and ride sharing?
Shopping used is not a time to wear Sunday go to meeting finest. Get grubby, lay on your back, and have. a good hard look at that underside and all those places where things can go wrong. If you don’t trust bankers, why trust a salesgeek who will be gone befire the month is out?
Alternative theory…prices up *because* transaction volumes down (aka sales mix effect a la housing).
To exaggerate, if the plebian 90% of the auto buyer mkt is too scared to pull the trigger but the 10% carriage trade isn’t, the average transaction price is likely to go up.
Same dynamic is why Case Shiller was developed to “match” home sales data over time, using same houses. The point was to offset “product mix” effect on median sales prices.
But this apparent deviation from std demand/supply models does suggest that car buyers are craven price takers rather than hard bitten hagglers…if you can’t beat up a dealership during a pandemic sales collapse, you are never going to.
The “auto row” in the west side burbs of Portland had a dozen or so small independent used car lots before covid. I drove that way today and only about 2 of those independent lots are left. Could this shakeup of the the “little guys” in the used car business have anything to do with weird things in used car volumes and prices.
Vancouver[wa] side: LOTS of new iron not moving.
A repair shop that handles upscale used car dealer work (and dwnscale for gypsy wholesaler’s) have not heard from any of them in months.
Civilian work is lined up outside the door. And more arriving.
The detail shop nxt door is working overtime on new car trade-ins, the quality level (of said trade-ins) are what new car dealers use to wholesale.
this entire COVID economy is bizarre…
It’s been a bizarre economy ever since the bailouts of 2008, QE and ZIRP.
That’s 12 years of insanity.
What should have been a sharp and short recession has been papered over ever since.
So true , best comment yet !
1) Since Oct 2019 the used cars retail market have shrunk and squeezed like a coil.
2) Between Feb 2020 and June 2020, the captive retail buyers suffered starvation.
3) It popped like a spring in July, Aug and Sept to a new all time high,
while wholesale prices kept falling since Aug last year.
4) There is V shape recovery in the retail used car market and the stock markets.
5) Willshire 5000 stock market cap, have reached a new all time high,
thanks to 5G and Bezus $220B.
6) Adjusted to 1980 dollars, the cap have to be multiply by a factor of 1.19. Since WLSH is daily and the GDP is quarterly, I roughly estimated the average price for each quarter. The 2000 all time high was 1.69.
7) My numbers :
— Q4 2019 : 31 x 1.19 / 21.75 = 1.69.
— Q1 2020, during the plunge : 28.7 x 1.19 / 21.5 = 1.58.
— Q2 2020, during the V shape recovery : 30 x 1.19 / 19.5 = 1.83.
— Q3 2020 an optimist est : 33.8 x 1.19 / 21.5 = 1.87.
8) While there is a V shape recovery in many markets, the unemployment is 6.9%, a lower high.
9) 2020 is totally crazy. Without full employment there will be no inflation.
Wolf, what does this mean for the new car market? Do you think?
I am assuming prices will drop, but is that even a reasonable assumption given that used car pricing is potentially supporting new car prices?
I think longer term, what will really change the new vehicle market is the arrival of EVs. They’re so much cheaper and simpler to manufacture. The battery is hard, and auto makers don’t own the cell tech, though they control the rest of the battery and the software. Battery prices are coming down too.
Since EVs require so little maintenance, the auto service segment will also change.
Because of the simplicity of EVs, where every single component can be made by suppliers, and the fact that the battery can be bought from suppliers too, the doors have opened for new entrants, new competition. It won’t be long before EVs will be cheaper than equivalent ICE vehicles. Look at Tesla… been cutting prices all year, now that nearly every automaker is making EVs.
This will be a huge and brutal change for the industry – including lots of layoffs.
Wolf , love your site . Car salesmen are like realtors , they have to lie to get someone to sign on the line to get paid regardless if the customer can afford it. This kind of old school salesmanship has got to die for good.
I think this is a situation where the value position is going to be changed at some point. Perhaps the integrators such as Ford and BMWs of the world may no longer matter.
After all, the ICE is really the key component for the integrator. But if that goes away, where does the key part of the value reside? Does Ford become a mobility company focused on supplying autonomous taxis?
If you look at the supply chain, it may end up that the critical supplier becomes the lithium miners… one wonders where that money is going to be made, and how the value will be captured.
A separate comment on layoffs. And it seems inevitable, but as the industry changes and more automation comes in, it’ll eventually mark the end of the UAW as well. And that would be sad. Because unions are sorely needed to protect the rights of blue collar workers, and possibly even white collar workers in the long run.
The difficulty for unions in the long run is the following. Unlike businesses, it’s hard for the unions to innovate, for unions, the best thing possible is status quo. Any change to the existing way of doing things is a threat. But it is inevitable, if they don’t accept changes, eventually, the company they are working for would die, and they’d all be without a job.
Just got an email from an Uber recruiter. They are back hiring Software Engineers in the Bay Area, New York and other places.
Crazy times indeed.
Stock market will rocket up for sure.
Before you go ‘Ape’ over that…I presume its for Uber Eats..lol and why not,its the only part of Uber that kinda makes Money…lolol aloha
Not only that, they seem to be expecting that Prop 22 will pass.
Or maybe they’ve factored that into their equation.
I think that’s a pretty good bet.
What everyone is overlooking is that these prices are in ‘new’ post-Covid dollars.
Some months ago, didn’t you say prices were going to plummet big-time?
I’ve seen nothing of the sort.
Used vehicles are selling insanely quick here. And I’ve heard auto auction prices are very high for the stuff they’re peddling.
At least you included the stat that prices are up 15% in your article a few days ago.
noname,
“Some months ago, didn’t you say prices were going to plummet big-time?”
What I said on May 24 was this: when the Hertz vehicles are heading to the auction after the bankruptcy issues about them were resolved by late July (which turned out to be about right), they would exercise “downward pressure” on wholesale prices (which they started doing in August).
Nowhere did I say that wholesale prices would “plummet.” Sheesh! Here is the exact quote and link from the article in May:
“When those vehicles are suddenly being run through the auctions starting in late July, they will put downward pressure on wholesale prices, further increasing the losses.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/05/24/hertz-bankruptcy-threatens-to-make-mess-in-the-used-vehicle-market-with-burst-of-pent-up-supply/
However, I didn’t expect prices to surge like this in May-July. That was a surprise.
To your credit, you clearly didn’t read the article. Just the headline maybe. So you wouldn’t know the details of what I actually said.
When people dont have the money, how are they going to buy an over priced car?
Will we see car prices still rising… I dont think so, and who do they think is going to go along with having to buy an electric car and dump what the have… and just wait till those EV Batteries die, they say 10 years, yer right try that in a cold freezing country, and where does that waste go, not so ‘green’ after all.looks like the UN and Greta’s dictate we will back in the 1750’s, if thats the case no electricity, and so no DIGITAL money the banksters are pushing for to cover their massive fraudulent debts they wont get paid back for….
Used EV prices are holding up pretty well on the wholesale market, it seems. Manheim started tracking them some time ago because I asked them to :-]
Wow wolf, that is pretty cool! What other data that they don’t track can you ask them too?
EVs was the big one. So it wasn’t hard to get them to do it. It was more like, “Oh, why didn’t we think about this sooner?
Once the data is a little more seasoned, I’ll post the chart.
But if I come across something big enough, I’ll ask.
I visited the local Toyota Dealership and looked around at the used Corollas and the prices were crap. I told the salesman I would return and buy 2-3 for the current price of one Corolla in 6-12 when the super depression really kicks in. I don’t give a super crap what the Blue Book states. I’m the consumer and I decide the price I’ll pay or I’ll walk away. I’m in control.
That will never happen.
My girlfriend wants another car, so I’ve been checking the local dealers online on KBB. There’s sure no cars going for even near wholesale or trade-in at this time. I’m thinking Jan-March 2021 will be the best time to look if there is ever going to be a buyers market.
On the other hand, I’m sure dealers are taking advantage of the situation offering slim on trade-ins. Craigslist is probably the best place to look with people trying to get a better price AND other people trying to unload an extra car.
Not much effect on headline CPI though?
four tenths of a percentage point contribution? (change in index x share of gdp?)
Used vehicles weigh 2.7% of the total CPI. About 1/3 of the index is housing.
My feeling is that used cars are being bought by those who cannot get a new car loan, and since unemployment is up that’s a huge number of people who need a car and now have to settle for what they can pay cash for.
Uber hiring again. JP Morgan lowering reserves for losses. Amazon doing Prime Day.
People have money.
The economy is doing better than expected.
Really? “Economy” is referencing the Fed/congressional intervention strategies that have kept millions of unemployed relatively well funded, in historical terms.
If/when that stops, then is when we see how well the machine is running. As it stands now we are all just watching a magic show. Where will we all be when the smoke fades?
But it will never stop. Who is going to stop it? What is going to stop it? The answer is no one.
When the smoke fades, we’ll all be here spending using possibly a different kind of money. But the point is we’ll continue to spend.
It will stop with either a massive asset price crash and pseudo-depression like Japan, or inflation.
But there is no way you can abuse the economy in the way the fed has and have it continue to churn out high quality goods and services and sustainable productivity gains. Most of our smartest are in finance or its derivatives (including Unicorn companies). Nobody is incentivised to do useful work anymore. You don’t need to be an economist to see that this doesn’t end well.
So well that the banks can leave the discount window, and frbny can sell all the UST and MBS back to the market…
lmfao
MonkeyBusiness,
You need to read what Dimon said about WHY JP Morgan lowered loan loss reserves. After the markets heard Dimon explain it, shares dropped 1.6% today. It seems you’re the only who didn’t get the memo.
Why would used truck prices jump 26% this year?
It must mean there was more demand than supply. Perhaps the bad economy caused people that would otherwise upgrade to a new truck to sit tight with their old one. This would reduce the used truck supply and drive up prices. The movement of the supply curve would also explain the slight drop in transactions.
You could have the same dynamic taking place with used cars as well.
The way I see it, not too many people would buy a new car when they no longer have to drive as much because of the pandemic. They’d keep their old one.
three quarters of the nations dealers took btwn 7.6-11.9b ppp funds. maybe some baby sitters bought some cars.