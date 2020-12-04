The Jobs Report is a Mess, December Will Be Messier

The cut-off date (Nov. 14) kept much of the hit from the Covid spike out of the data. Then there are the long-term hits to the American job market, such as rampant globalization.
Everyone seems to be baking the highly anticipated potential future vaccines into the economic cake, but what has been happening for weeks is a spike in Covid cases across the US that has already triggered economic restrictions, including various versions of stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County, San Francisco, and some other Bay Area counties, with restaurants closed for outdoor dining, strict capacity restrictions in retail stores, and many other restrictions. These moves are ahead of the State of California’s new framework for dealing with the spiking infections.
Other states and cities have similar programs, either on the front burner or on the back burner. The Covid spike has already crimped economic activity and jobs over the past few weeks and is going to do more severely going forward.
But the jobs report released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was based on surveys of “establishments” for the pay period through November 12; and on surveys of households for the week through November 14.
So the data we got today largely missed the labor market consequences of the spike in Covid cases. Those consequence are coming in the next employment reports, starting with the report for December.
Despite the cut-off dates having kept much of the Covid-impacted jobs data out of the results, the data have actually deteriorated in several aspects, including the number of people with jobs as reported by households, the employment-population rate, and the labor force.
The headline number of 245,000 jobs created came from surveys of establishments (companies, governments, nonprofits, educational institutions, etc.). That survey doesn’t track gig workers. It depicted a lousy recovery. But lousy as it was, it was the more benign part.
The survey of households, on the other hand, tracks people who are working full or part time, including gig workers. And households reported that the number of people with jobs ticked down to 149.7 million. This wasn’t a slowdown in growth, but an actual decline of 74,000 working people – the first month-to-month decline since April.
The chart shows both results, from establishments (green) and from households (red) – the biggest part of the difference being gig workers. It’s obvious that even by November 12, before the real impact of the Covid surge, this was no good, in terms of catching up with population growth, or in terms of anything else:
The employment-population ratio, which tracks the number of employed workers against the working-age population (16 years or older) also dipped in November, to 57.3%, a level first seen since in 1972:
Over the long term, the employment-population ratio tracks the progress of globalization – of corporate America outsourcing labor to cheap countries – not only manufacturing and all the economic support that comes with it, but also all kinds of intellectual property work, such as coding and automotive design, and all kinds of other service work, from call centers to basic lawyering. This movement took on momentum in the late 1990s.
Since then, after each crisis, companies offshored more work, and the employment-population ratio recovered from the plunge, but not to its previous level, before the next crisis hit and the plunge started all over again, from lower highs to lower lows:
The labor force is composed of people who answer questions in the household surveys that indicate they are either working or are looking for a job, as defined by the BLS. People who want a job but haven’t looked for a job in the specified period are knocked out of the labor force.
During the early months of the Pandemic, the laid-off workers were still on earth, but they didn’t look for a job because it was hopeless. Then the labor force recovered through August, and stalled. In November – household surveys through November 14 – the labor force ticked down again, falling below where it had been in August:
So this employment data, as dreary as it is, attempted to capture the labor market conditions the way they were through November 14. In the three weeks since then, conditions have worsened, and they’re in the process of worsening further with the renewed restrictions now rippling across the country, and December is going to be rougher on the employment front.
Don’t worry Wolf. Other restaurants will close but the French Laundry will be deemed to be a necessary business. We have to pity Newsom and Breed. Where else are they supposed to get their lunches and dinners?
Expect riots if pandemic assistance is not extended later this month.
Yeah, the problem is that Biden and the rest of the Democrats are hung up on this ridiculous $1,200. If the Robinhood crowd and the retail splurge from earlier this year showed us anything, it’s that giving people free money who haven’t lost any income does not “stimulate” anything that we want stimulated.
As for restaurants, all we need is the French Laundry, we need to open a dozen more of these, a chain of French Laundry, but if you go there, you must have mandatory proof of vaccine. I think the Canadians might get there ahead of us. And if you can’t afford $500 a meal, then we invite you to go elsewhere. Although they may have to start a take out service.
As for pandemic assistance, once again, CA will lead the way, it will be paid to everyone, just like unemployment checks were paid to prisioners… uh… those who were falsely imprisoned that is…. to the tune of $400 million. And when asked… it was the fault of the Federal government that happened…
So goes CA, so goes the nation… wasn’t that the refrain from our glorious governor? But the boy genius is cool though… he knows social justice and equality. Fortunately, for us, that means vaccination will be viewed through the lens of justice…. whatever the F*** that means, at least that’s what KQED seems to be parroting out of office of glorious Leader Gavin.
What am hearing is as people reach their UI benefit limit they have to reapply for PEUC, an extension, and that’s considered a new claim. The system is extremely complicated, first regular UI, then PEUC, then back to extended benefits.
I heard someone say they are reducing benefits on extensions because they recalculate your wages using the UI income from your UI claim. This is really disgusting, if true.
That’s just pissing on the wounds.
Shutting down businesses, not compensating the owners, nickel & diming the unemployed – all the while drawing full salary and dining at French Laundry. These lawmakers disgust me.
Sounds about right, been saying this last couple of months. The worse these numbers look the higher the market is. Based on this trajectory guess the market will again be in all time high by end of this year. Good times unless you’re the working class that lost your job…to see the market goes nuts up everyday is like getting a punch in the face daily..
Honestly by this time there should be enough data on who’s really impacted by this pandemic. Those people should be helped ASAP. The rest should not get another round of 1200, etc.
Exactly. Targeted aid toward small businesses and other impacted industries that can demonstrate a revenue decline because of COVID and an extension of unemployment benefits, along with some level of aid to state and local governments (but not enough so that they are made whole and don’t have to tighten their belts at all), is all we should have.
Giving $1,200 to people who haven’t lost their jobs so they can buy a new LED TV or to a 24 year old living at home so that he can buy Hertz stock is not productive.
The stimulus checks MAY have made sense if the problem for small businesses was a lack of money among its customers. But it isn’t. People are avoiding the hard-hit businesses because they don’t want to be exposed to COVID, not because they can’t afford it. Giving these people $1,200 isn’t going to make them go to a restaurant.
BC reduced its unemployment rate by a full percentage point last month. Additional Covid restrictions have been on for the past 2 weeks, and are likely to be extended for another 2 weeks. The infection numbers are not astronomical, but the health officer decides here, and politicians keep quiet about what she says except to back her. There will be no Christmas visitors in our house, just a lonely tree for my wife and I and Jack Russell pup.
Schools are in full attendance except for two with outbreaks and/or staff shortages. I think just 2?? One private school and one public elementary. Christmas break will likely be extended across the Province.
I was in town today picking up a new range. I also hit a hardware store. Except for masks and the social distancing, it seemed normal for pre Christmas shopping in both numbers and pressure. While hospitality businesses are suffering, everything else seems like it always is and has been.
What scares me is this is all starting to seem normal. 10 months in now, and counting down to a vaccine. It has been interesting comparing the mitigation efforts/results between Canada and the US. Our Federal Finance Minister stated yesterday that we will do whatever it takes to get through this as a Country, and that Canada has the resources to see it through and will help out those who are affected most. Our right wing provinces are suffering the most, and Alberta (which is where my son works, and where I have also worked/lived and remain quite fond of), is sinking into dysfunction as it talks about individual freedoms and the right to choose masks, behaviours, etc. (For now). Their infection numbers are ballooning. Could there be a correlation?/sarc
While we are in a new surge throughout the World, there is light and hope with vaccines. Hang in there. When the virus subsides, the sound you hear will be recovery and joy. Maybe even the odd kaching kaching or three.
Hasn’t the boy genius (yours, not CA’s) been a little slow on the draw as far as getting on board the vaccine bandwagon? I think I saw a note that said Canada doesn’t quite know when the first vaccination will begin. But what matters (according to Trudeau) is when the vaccination will be completed in “late 2021”
Don’t know if that’s pure genius on the part of Justin to make sure the rest of the world test out the vaccine first on a mass scale, or if he was didn’t in line on time.
Unemployment is riddled with fraud during this pandemic. Looks like a new surge in deaths and cases and lockdowns and restrictions will bring a new wave of schisters and fraudulent claims for more $$$$.
My step daughter-in-law (divorcee, but still family) is still unemployed since April (energy business – oil & gas accountant). She is out of Fed UI, but still on State UI. Her forbearance mortgage payment relief ends this month (?). I believe she is spending her 401k funds to keep even with bills, etc.
Still no job on the horizon. No interviews on the horizon either. She is 55 years old which is a problem. Not much help from her 24 year old son who has a min wage job. This is not going to end well.
I have concluded that the only reason the stock market is up, is because of the massive amount of money creation by the Fed.
Wall Street is completely divorced from what is happening on Main Street.
Financialization of everything has driven a wedge between the two streets.
I agree with you and will add to this mysterious logic of the market reaching all time highs, and read today that WS is aware of all this, however anticipates massive stimulus by the Gov and by the Fed, so it goes even higher.
People have referred to the market as “defying gravity” and I agree to this, even though in years before there would have been massive selloffs in these conditions.
The buying on any kind of news, or dips absolutely astounds me and hearing that millions of neophyte investors are going “All In”, using margin at all time records, algos buying dips, – like they live in a world that doesn’t see the risk of collapse that outweigh any gains.
I recall the painful corrections from ’87 forward, but this new crowd hasn’t dealt with this, and are in for a horrible surprise, however when they get wiped out or have a margin call they probably think the Gov will bail them out, or pack up and leave, then brokers will be holding the bag.
IMO – all this backstopping is – “kicking the can down the road” and a horrible correction will happen, – I easily see a 30+ trillion dollar deficit in 2021.
Conclusion: – “It isn’t different this time” – it’s a delayed train wreck.