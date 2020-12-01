The State of the American Office: Suddenly Emptying Out Again Under the Second Wave

Office occupancy plunged by the most in Dallas. In San Francisco, where it had already been rock-bottom, it dipped into the single digits.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The second wave of the Pandemic is scrambling whatever efforts had been under way to bring workers back to the office. Companies are back-tracking, and cities are once again trying to keep office workers – those that were still or again going to the office – from going to the office.
Office occupancy fell broadly in the week through November 25, compared to the prior week, but the steepest deterioration was in the metros of Dallas, Houston, and Austin, where office occupancy had previously recovered the most. In the 10 largest metros, office occupancy plunged by 8.1 percentage points from the prior week, to just 17.6% of pre-Pandemic occupancy levels, the lowest since May 6, according to Kastle Systems, whose electronic access systems are installed in thousands of office buildings around the country. In other words, office occupancy as measured by people entering offices is down by 82.4% in those 10 cities compared to pre-Pandemic levels:
This data is not primarily a measure of employment – though it also captures layoffs – but a measure of the impact of work-from-home on office occupancy. For example, instead of 1,000 people working in a particular office building as they did before the Pandemic, fewer than 200 people might be working in that building now, with the remainder working remotely and a few having gotten laid off.
Kastle’s “Back to Work Barometer” for the 10 largest metros – the chart below – tracks in percentage terms how daily office occupancy has developed since before the Pandemic. The green lines depict the metros with the highest office occupancy rates.
The office occupancy rate in Dallas had been over 40% in recent weeks, meaning that occupancy was still down by nearly 60% from pre-Pandemic levels, but that was the best of the 10 metros. It’s at the top metros – Dallas, Houston, and Austin – where the occupancy rates have plunged by the most in the week through November 25 from the prior week, with the occupancy rate in Dallas plunging by over one-third, from 40.3% in the prior week, to 24.2% in the week through November 25 (chart via Kastle Systems, click to enlarge):
The list below shows the office occupancy levels for these 10 metros as a percentage of their pre-Pandemic level in the week ended November 25 (3rd column). It also shows the percentage-point drop from the prior week (4th column) and the occupancy level in the prior week ended November 18. The list is in order of the biggest percentage-point drops (4th column):
|Occupancy % of pre-Pandemic Level
|Metro
|Week, Nov 25
|Point Drop
|Week, Nov 18
|1
|Dallas
|24.2%
|-16.2
|40.3%
|2
|Houston
|22.8%
|-15.9
|38.7%
|3
|Austin
|22.0%
|-12.2
|34.2%
|4
|Wash. DC
|15.0%
|-7.1
|22.1%
|5
|Philadelphia
|19.8%
|-6.8
|26.6%
|6
|Los Angeles
|27.5%
|-5.6
|33.1%
|7
|New York
|10.5%
|-5.4
|15.9%
|8
|Chicago
|12.0%
|-4.7
|16.7%
|9
|San Jose
|12.1%
|-3.9
|16.0%
|10
|San Francisco
|9.9%
|-3.5
|13.4%
The San Francisco metro’s office occupancy rate has now dropped into the single-digits (9.9%). Back in August, when Kastle’s office occupancy rate for the metro was still a whopping 13.6%, I took a walk through San Francisco’s Financial District during morning rush hour to document the spookiness of it all, and I posted the photos: Haunting Photos of San Francisco’s Desolate Financial District During Morning “Rush Hour”: Visual Effects of Work-from-Home.
Now San Francisco’s Financial District has died down further. This is tragic for the small businesses in the ground-level spaces, the restaurants and cafés, the gyms, barbershops and hair salons and retailers. Customers have evaporated. Many of these businesses have thrown in the towel. Landlords are in a holding pattern. It doesn’t even make sense to put up a vacancy sign.
At the edge of San Francisco’s Financial District is the Embarcadero Center – five office towers, two hotels, and a shopping center that once had over 125 stores and restaurants, a gym, and some movie theaters. The shopping center is essentially dead and the movie theaters remain “closed till further notice.”
But in San Francisco’s parks, particularly along the Bay, there are lots of people – a lot more than before, according to my own observations. They’re exercising, playing with their kids, sitting out in the sun, strolling. So there is life in the City. But it’s not in office towers. Many of these people are taking a break from working at home to get out of the house for a while and get away from the computer and from Zoom meetings and clear their head and perhaps meet up with some friends or colleagues. But office buildings – and the commerce that depends on them – have become near-lifeless.
The iconic “New York by Gehry” 76-story tower in Manhattan with 899 apartments had an occupancy rate of 98% in 2019. By September 2020, the occupancy rate had plunged to 74%. Roughly 234 units of the 899 units were suddenly vacant! Read… Vacancy Rate at Iconic Manhattan Tower with 899 Apartments Hits 26%: This Shows How Fast & Massive the Exodus Has Been
It seems the June 2021 return dates tentatively set by Google, Microsoft and other large tech companies in SF and the Bay Area are…optimistic.
In the meantime, the economic impact continues unabated.
City and local governments are seeing enormous tax base erosion.
Travel, entertainment, restaurants – basically any non-essential business like gas stations or groceries: toast – much less the gaping black hole that are the conventions. SalesForce, Oracle, CES – they’re all going to miss at least one year.
That all depends on the vaccine rollout. It’s supposed to start by the end of the year and will at the beginning, vaccinate 10 million people a month (the usual quoted number). It’s hard to say how much it can/will ramp up from there. At 10 million a month, it would take 33 months, almost 3 years to get everyone, but, I wouldn’t expect it to take that long. It’s important to note that the more people get vaccinated the less easily the virus spreads, so even at 20% of the population vaccinated, It will possibly begin to fade out (in most areas, if precautions stay until almost everyone is vaccinated). It’s important to note that different groups, will be vaccinated at different phases, those more likely to get seriously sick, usually have more copies of the virus inside of them and are much more likely to infect others. By summer 2021, I would expect enough people to be vaccinated to the point that almost nowhere can justify a full lockdowns, but, depending on area, it’s hard to say what precautions and at what level they will remain in place.
I would guess most conventions would be cancelled for at least 2021 (late 2021 conventions are more likely to still happen), but, after skipping 1-2 years, some might decide to save money and go all virtual permanently (many may not announce this until 2022, even if the pandemic has ended), others might downscale this year and possibly permanently the size of their conventions.
As for the return to the office, most large businesses with the current level of precautions, could possibly return by summer and avoid problems. If nearly all those at risk of serious illness are vaccinated and proper antibodies tests showing true number of previously infected and usually no longer at risk, are developed, that could greatly speed things up. Developing good antibody tests has been a major shortcoming so far, and determining your odds of reinfection/how long for a particular group how long your post-infection immunity lasts, would greatly benefit bringing the pandemic to an end.
Maybe they will able to get all their Office staff vaccinated by then?
The real question is how much of a reversion back to normal will there be once a vaccine is fully distributed. Say by mid or late next year. And realistically, how permanent is this structural shift that we are seeing currently.
After all, how many companies will push to have offices opened up in SF going forward. But then again, the good thing here might be that rent and housing prices will likely be falling through out most of next year until some kind of equilibrium is reached.
I would guess that equilibrium will take about one to two years from now. The only real question is what the population would be in SF at that point.
There is a shift happening. In my tech company, the group planning for the return is revisiting every assumption we previously had. Assigned desks. Very likely gone. Replaced by desks-you-reserve-for-a-day. Spaced 6 feet apart. 5 day work week. Very likely gone. Replaced by 1-2 days in the office the rest WFH. The move to “unassigned open space” has been accelerated a lot. As is the expectation that most people who can work from home will continue to work from home at least 2-3 days a week.
This is in spite of what others have posted around the productivity of people working from home versus in an office. We have noticed communication between teams has fallen off a lot. Communication across leadership has fallen off too. No quick hall way talks. No talks over coffee in the kitchen. Not talks while walking to lunch/coffee/whatever. The unplanned communication has stopped. It’s been replaced by 30 minute Zoom calls.
Sounds like a heaven for people with Asperger’s.
I think that’s the one big thing about working in an office that you could never replace with Zoom or any other meeting system, serendipity. No more bumping into people in the hallways and random interactions that is essentially a glue to putting a team together or generate new ideas.
I work from outside the office regularly in the pandemic, and went in once a month, and it helped tremendously talking with the people there about various aspects of the job. Now, it’s quite a bit more challenging to do this through Teams or whatever.
Two of my adult children are tech workers and both were told to WFH until at least summer 2021. The one was told that the new normal after that is one-day-a-week at the office, the rest from home. He loves it, as he gets to see his kids more.
New normal.
Wolf, the food trucks still around downtown SF?
I’ve seen a few of them turn up along the Bay … where the people are :-]
Having worked in the office every day during the pandemic, it has become more and more apparent that the work from home folks are less productive. Not in a malignant way. But things are less efficient because they miss out on so many important hallway conversations and the frequent quick fixes that can be hammered out in a few minutes by grabbing 3 or 4 key people. In the long run, companies that go back to mostly office work will outperform ones that don’t. Even a fractional advantage in efficiency goes a long way and competition will drive many companies to follow. That’s my two cents. But this is also coming from biotech where half of the company is in the lab all day, so in person impromptu meetings are incredibly valuable.
I’ve been in the office a lot as well. And I seem to be covering for all the things that people can’t seem to manage to do at home. It’s already creating tension between those WFH (and more frequently working from far away from home) and those who really need to come in to be efficient.
I just can’t get over the fact that what appears to be a brief respite from going to the office has created this pandemonium of people moving out people moving in. And driving up prices to the point (in suburb/rural/mini-cities) where locals could never afford to buy at that new price point. And pandemonium seems to be apt.
Who wants to be unemployed in Bumf… Idaho or Vermont?
No wonder SalesForce bought Slack.
With so many people and businesses not paying their rent, I wonder how many landowners are not paying their property taxes?
If work-from-home workers live outside of NY are they still playing city income taxes?
The Chronicle is reporting the San Francisco has seen an exodus of 89,000 “families” from March through September. This based on the change of address forms filed with the Post Office. This is a net number.
Amazing!
So, if an average family is at least three people that would be 267,000 people. That’s a chunk!
If this WFH requirement looks to continue past June 2021, it will trigger layoffs by large corporations. Not everybody works well from home. Many people need hands on supervision.
Laying people off is much easier to do over the phone. Your boss won’t even break the news to you. It will be a quick call from HR.
Not a text? That’s low-tech
It’s not even just those companies, but all the downstream effects. I don’t think people realize just how much of the economy is in restaurants, offices and the businesses that support them, and business travel.
COVID reinfections and mutations in the virus will render the vaccines useless. This isn’t going away in our lifetimes.
Wolfe:
These are truly “dead cat bounce” charts!
Ironically, CoSTAR.com, the commercial real estate database, had an article today touting how office-type ’employment’ was coming back, even if those people aren’t actually in the office. They must be a few weeks behind on the data because the article said Houston was a big gainer.
John Wayne may be cold, but the demise of the Western was foretold too early. You may want to collect a pocketful of coin and get the hell out of Dodge, but the city had spread its’ batter-dipped wings across the globe. All is gambling halls on every block and they’ll gladly take from any credit line you can muster. But do not expect a good turn at the gold exchange window as rates fluctuate with every bean filled miner’s passing of gas. And now that Sean Connery has passed the shoe for the last time, there’s always room at the table for one more. Oh, I’ll have a pint with you sir!
I miss minyanville
I think when things like WFH and lack of business travel happen for a year or more, it becomes normal. Processes built. Systems adapted. People hired remotely, projects running, employee lives and schedules set, and everything works the new way now. It makes going back to an old normal more unlikely with every passing month.
Once things are working fine, there’s no business case for incurring costs (real estate, travel, human disruption) to change it back for no gain. Hallway conversations are time wasters as often as they are productive. Maybe I’m biased having worked in a global company where most people were never in the same city, let alone building. But communication is wildly more efficient with a combo of online chats and calls where anybody can get looped in instantly.
For me the only issue is elevators. I don’t see how
I will ever feel safe in one . Love the city though.
Home cooking and netflix gets old real fast.