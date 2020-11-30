Vacancy Rate at Iconic Manhattan Tower with 899 Apartments Hits 26%: This Shows How Fast & Massive the Exodus Has Been

Then there’s the “single-asset” commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) backed only by the mortgage of this tower.
This is now happening in apartment towers in big densely populated cities around the US: Suddenly mind-boggling vacancy rates as a large number of tenants have left in recent months. And this is happening even at the best of them. And holders of the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) are waking up.
The iconic “New York by Gehry” 76-story tower on 8 Spruce Street in the Financial District of Manhattan, designed by architect Frank Gehry and built in 2011, with 899 apartments, plus an elementary school for 600 kids occupying the first five floors, had an occupancy rate of 98% in 2019. By September 2020, the occupancy rate had plunged to 74% – roughly 234 units of the 899 units were vacant!
The photos of the tower with the wrinkled-appearing stainless-steel exterior are from New York by Gehry’s website, which itself lists only about two dozen apartments for rent, ranging from a studio at $2,160 a month to a three-bedroom on the 71st floor for $11,229 a month. No way that it would list all 234 units. That type of catastrophic info is essentially a secret.
The plunge in the occupancy rate caused the mortgage, which was securitized in 2014 into a single-asset commercial mortgage backed security (CMBS), to be put on the servicer watchlist in November, citing the plunging occupancy rate as one of the reasons, according to a note this morning by Trepp, which tracks CMBS.
When the $550-million mortgage was securitized in 2014, the building was “valued” at $1.1 billion. But when properties get in trouble – as mall and hotel properties have amply shown – those “valuations” at the time of securitization quickly turn into a hoax, and new appraisals cut valuations far below the original valuations and often below the loan amounts.
The 32-year $550-million loan matures in 2046 and is interest-only until the “anticipated repayment date” in 2024. It is the only mortgage in the CMBS, which was issued by the New York City Housing Development Corporation (NYCHDC 2014-8SPR) – meaning that this CMBS offers no diversification for investors; they’re exposed to the fate of one mortgage, collateralized by one iconic apartment tower with plunging occupancy.
The $550-million CMBS includes $346 million of taxable bonds (classes A, B, and C) and $204 million of tax-exempt bonds (classes D, E, and F), according to Fitch. All units are subject to the New York City Rent Stabilization Law.
On August 13, when Fitch reaffirmed its “AAAsf” rating – the highest on Fitch’s scale – of class A of the CMBS, the only tranche it rates, it ironically cited the occupancy rate as of March 31, which had dropped by then (from 98% in 2019) to 95.4%, meaning at the end of March roughly 41 apartments were vacant.
But in the six months through September, the occupancy rate plunged to 74%. With roughly 234 vacant apartments by September, in six months, the tower had lost a net of 193 tenants, or 21% of its tenants. That’s how fast this went.
Fitch also pointed at the additional risks associated with single-asset CMBS which are “more susceptible to single-event risk related to the market or sponsor.” This “single-event risk” is playing out now, namely the sudden plunge in occupancy. So maybe Fitch should give its AAAsf rating another look.
According to Trepp, the mortgage remains current and no Pandemic relief has been requested. When a mortgage is moved to the servicer watchlist, it is a sign that the servicer has concerns about the mortgage, such as the plunge in occupancy rates, and therefore the associated plunge in cash flow from the property, potentially affecting the landlord’s ability or willingness to make mortgage payments.
The landlord is Brookfield Properties. If push comes to shove, they know what to do. Commercial mortgages are non-recourse; lenders only get the collateral: At least 11 malls owned by Brookfield Properties are delinquent or are seeking debt relief on at least $2 billion in CMBS debt. The lenders ultimately carry the risk and may end up with the property.
Whatever happens to this mortgage and the single-asset CMBS backed by it, this example shows just how fast those apartment towers have been emptying out during the Pandemic, going from 95.4% occupancy at the end of March, when people were already bailing out of Manhattan, to 74% in September, suddenly leaving roughly 234 units vacant.
And these people that left apartment towers, along with the people that left similar condo towers where they’d rented or owned (or still own) a condo, have to go somewhere – and many of them ended up in single-family houses in the suburbs or further afield, thereby creating the mind-boggling land rush that started over the summer.
The New York City Housing Development Corporation issued tax payer backed interest only loans (some of them back by tax exempt bonds) so that a developer could build a tower with high end apartments – some of which rent for $11,229 a month.
Did I miss anything?
I will bet a high end steak dinner that this tower was never 95.4% “occupied.” That at least half of the apartments were owned by speculators, flippers and short term rental investors.
And they fled, folded or foreclosed when things went south.
Easy way to find out. Is there a picture of this tower, at night around 8 PM, on a Tuesday in winter? We can count the lights on.
“going from 95.4% occupancy at the end of March, when people were already bailing out of Manhattan, to 76% in September, suddenly leaving roughly 234 units vacant.”
“That at least half of the apartments were owned by speculators, flippers and short term rental investors.”
These are all rental apartments. The entire tower is owned by Brookfield Properties, the only owner.
That’s even better, NYC can turn it into subsidized housing after Brookfield goes bankrupt, and the property are bought at pennies to the dollar and then doled out based on size of families. This loosens up the problems in NYC with housing, cause nothing is better than public housing. Possibly even removing some of the need for rent control.
As for Brookfield, they should be allowed to go under, because that’s how capitalism is supposed to work.
Brookfield won’t go under. They’ll let the building go back to the lenders. These mortgages are non-recourse. Lenders only get the collateral. Brookfield is already shedding lots of malls that way. Jingle mail. The risk is with the lenders.
PROBLEM – PROBLEM
they came to our Red state making it purple to left
NOT HAPPY
from ARIZONA
raising rents as fast as possible on this sub-class
Get used to it. They did it to Washington and Oregon back in the 1980’s. The California middle class is smart enough to know they can afford to live very well outside that State and they can afford to buy their way into State and local politics as well due to the housing bubble. Idaho, Montana, Arizona; those are the next Blue States 10 years from now. And those of you born and raised there are going to suck it up. Heck, you’re even going to give them tax breaks to bring their companies into your town, and raise your housing prices and increase the tax base.
Those single asset CMBS really highlight the advantages/disadvantages of CMBS.
On the plus side, CMBS allows for huge risk stratification, so if you want Treasuries+.5% for the AAA tranche (invented numbers) or Treasuries+3% for “first bullets in the head” junk equity tranche…you can get it, all sliced from a single asset.
But…my guess is that when securities like this get pitched, the fact that only a single (highest rated) tranche is in fact the *only* rated tranche somehow goes habitually unmentioned.
And without ZIRP induced yield hunt madness, nobody would be buying those “first off the gangplank” equity tranches anyway. The spread to Treasuries is simply too tiny to offset the massive “first loss” risks involved.
A great lesson for investors:
it is not because they can’t evaluate the risk that there is no risk.
“By September 2020, the occupancy rate had plunged to 74% …”
And these folks leaving have the means to do so. The upwardly mobile are also horizontally mobile.
Strange times.
Good stuff, Wolf!
If I remember correctly, rent stabilized apts have rents that cannot be cut by the landlords. Those rents are controlled on the way up but they never go down. These buildings will likely stay empty for years.
I remember a pair of towers they built in the 1970’s on the upper east side they couldn’t rent out for a decade. Eventually, it went to all low income families.
A high-rise apartment like that is a COVID nightmare. The elevator is a problem, and the stairs are not practical. When you sign a one-year lease, you can get out of that place pretty quickly without a penalty. Why not?
Plus, you pay premium rent for a tower near the restaurants and night life. Why pay the premium when all the nightlife is shut down.
Could we see 50% vacancy as one-year leases continue to expire?
[studio at $2,160 a month to a three-bedroom on the 71st floor for $11,229 a month.]
So… how many people can sleep in the studio?
In San Diego, in a 1 bedroom apartment, which cost ~$1700/month, it’s usually 2-3 persons.
IN 2 BR apartment, it is always 4 people.
These are highly paid tech folks I am talking about.
Apparently, not highly paid enough!
This bedroom has an oven in it . . .
–Mitch Hedberg
I’m not a NYC expert, but I’m thinking that rent control is going to be a problem here. Say you have a $3,500 a month apartment that you need to discount to $2,000 to fill it in the current market — you might do it in a normal city, but in NYC with rent control that $2,000 is now your rent (with limited increases) forever. So, if you think rents will come back you’re just going to sit vacant and wait.
This does not help anyone — especially the bars, restaurants, retail and entertainment near the property. Not to mention that someone probably wants to live there at some price!
I’m not an expert, but I don’t believe rent control covers any units you would describe as “newer,” nor does it apply to new tenants. It’s basically only grandfathered people.
I work in the NYC rental market. What you said is 100% correct.
The rent stays at $3500, but months with no “r” are free.
I wonder if Powell is going to do a Bernanke and do commercially what Bernanke did residentially, ie, buy up all the bad commercial loans from the banks at retail prices, then sell them to hedge funds wholesale. Years ago, farmers use to buy retail and sell wholesale.
No. JoeKam will turn this into a public housing project, i.e., a vertical ghetto. The drug lords will live in the penthouses and the meth heads will live in the studios.
I expect pandemic to be on its way out by the summer, we will probably reach peak by Jan-Feb then its all downwards from there on with vaccination coming for the public by April. (unless there is mutation)
We will extend and pretend till next summer, eviction and foreclosure moratoriums will be extended until Sept and some more stimulus will be on the way for the people.
Life will return to normal by the end of the summer, that is why there are no deals to be made out there, everyone has hit the pause button waiting for the end of the pandemic. They will be proven right.
The pandemic might be “over”, but its legacy will not. This is the first time mRNA based vaccines have been deployed on human beings. Long term effects are guaranteed.
The companies can’t be sued, you say? Be prepared for true riots.
I was living in New York when this building going up (it was originally called the Beekman building or something). Everyone I spoke to said they wouldn’t live there no matter what the rent was, simply because having to take an elevator 75 stories down every time you wanted to leave the building would be too much of a PITA.
I suspect, as someone noted above, that it was never even close to fully occupied, at least not without major rent reductions.
Not everyone lives on the 75th floor. In fact, only a few people live there. I used to live on the 23rd floor (different building, different city, gorgeous views!!) and the elevator rides were well worth it. I also took the stairs when I came back from my running workouts, which was an added bonus. But the Pandemic changed the nature of elevators.
Yeah, they could have a Seinfeld/Frasier crossover. A sitcom about nothing set entirely within a 75 story elevator ride. I would watch it …if there was nothing else on.
i used to live on the fifth floor of an apt building in downtown Portland. The balcony of my apt was level with the tops of a stand of cedars and i had a terrific view of western tanagers and banded pigeons that nested up in them. But with owning two charming little pugs, going up and down constantly to take them out became extremely inconvenient. IMO, living in a high rise like that would get old fast.
Has nobody here heard of rent holidays? $3500 rent per month with every second month holidayed. Valuation stays at property rented at $3500, tenant pays $1750 per month. Everyone happy. Well, nearly everyone.
Sort of off topic, but keerist is that thing UGLY. Those serrations and tiny gappy identical windows are like some kind of dried-out marine carcass on a beach.
As for the thrill of getting into an elevator to get or leave ‘home’…well, tastes vary.
I’m finding all of this fascinating to be honest. It feels like the microwave version of the slow boil that was the 2007 housing bubble popping. I’m in DC and so many people are moving out into the exurbs or really rural communities. What happens when people get called back to work?
It’s also all about houses houses houses. People are overpaying just to get a house. There are some great deals on condos right now. But this too shall pass.
Why would anyone want to live within the visual range of this retina-destroying monstrosity, let alone INSIDE it?
GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAKKKKKKKKKKKKK.
If the rent gets cheap enough, I’ll move in!
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!
polistra,
Personally, I think the stainless-steel wrinkle-look is gorgeous, at least from a distance. I’m not sure I’d want to live in it, but it’s awesome to look at.
Dollars for the police are likely to be permanently reduced, resulting in longer wait time and more crime.Many companies are now looking upon work from home as a means to reduce overhead , namely leases and not just as a temporary solution.
NYC , Chicago , Phil, Minn,Portland Ore, Seattle and SF will
never come back . Buildings will be torn down for more open spaces
It looks like my beekman goats milk hand-soap, after a few uses in the shower!
. . .this example shows just how fast those apartment towers have been emptying out during the Pandemic.
In all fairness, the exodus also occurred during ongoing (and largely unresolved) protests/riots where civil disorder left parts of Manhattan wrecked; contributing factors include(d) the derelict of duty by those charged with upholding civil order, ensuring a reasonable sense of security for NYC residents. The expectation of NYC leaders to maintain civil order is not unreasonable- to the extent that black lives certainly do matter, as does civil order, and yet these do not and should not ever have to exist exclusive of one another, so there is no excuse. Who could tolerate living in such circumstances esp when paying those high rents?