Jingle Mail Haunts Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities as Property Values Get Slashed Below Loan Amounts

At the time of securitization into CMBS a few years ago, inflated collateral values led to soothingly low loan-to-value ratios. Then trouble hit.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What options exactly does mall-REIT Washington Prime Group [WPG], now reduced to a penny stock, have when another one of its malls, the 850,000-square foot Oak Court Mall, anchored by Dillard’s and Macy’s, that was once upon a time the premier mall of Memphis, TN, has trouble making the mortgage payment? The mortgage is secured by the mall property, and if push comes to shove, the landlord can just let the lender have the mall and walk away. Jingle mail. But in slow motion.
The 240,000-square-foot portion of the mall that contains the Dillard’s store serves as collateral for a $35.6 million mortgage that has been packaged into commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), and investors own them. The expiration date of Dillard’s lease was back in August. Dillard occupies about 21% of that portion of the collateral.
That 240,000-square-foot portion of the mall – the collateral – was valued at $61 million in 2014 when the mortgage was packaged into a CMBS. At the time, the loan-to-value ratio, given the $35.6 million loan and the $61 million value, was 58%, and investors felt very secure. How can you lose money on something like this?
When the mortgage was rolled into CMBS, it was split into two slices: a $21.4-million slice was packaged into one CMBS [WFRBS 2014-C21] and accounts for 1.82% of it; and a $14.3-million slice was packaged into another CMBS [WFCM 2014-LC16] and accounts for 1.61% of it. Wells Fargo is the servicer of both CMBS.
Then came the brick-and-mortar meltdown starting in about 2015, and then came the Pandemic. Wells Fargo sent the mortgage to a Special Servicer to deal with the issues at the mall. The Special Servicer has agreed to enter the mortgage into a forbearance agreement, rather than marking it as delinquent. The mortgage matures in April 2021, when the balloon payment for the entire amount comes due ($35.6 million).
The new appraisal, commissioned by the Special Servicer, has now slashed the value of the collateral to just $15 million – less than half of the mortgage balance, according to a note by Trepp today. But the entire mortgage of $35.6 million is due in April.
You can see the writing on the mall, so to speak: future jingle mail. No way that anyone would pay off a $35.6 million mortgage on a $15 million property.
Trepp, which tracks CMBS, by digging through the Special Servicer notes, has found nearly 100 jingle-mail candidates with CMBS loan balances totaling $3.9 billion, as of October 21. This includes 40 hotel properties, 42 mall properties, 5 “mixed use” properties, and 7 other property types.
The list contains borrowers that have discussed with the Special Servicer to voluntarily turn over the property to the lender (a “deed-in-lieu” of foreclosure), to head off foreclosure proceedings, but whose properties have not yet been foreclosed on.
A deed-in-lieu is a document, signed voluntarily by both borrower and lender, that transfers the title of the collateral from the borrower to the lender, in exchange for relieving the borrower of the mortgage debt. A deed-in-lieu avoids the long-drawn-out and costly foreclosure proceedings.
Discussions of a deed-in-lieu can also be used as a negotiating tactic by the borrower to obtain better terms of the loan, and a deed-in-lieu discussion in the Special Servicer notes does not necessarily mean the property is going to be turned over to the lenders.
Trepp cites a jingle-mail candidate on this list: the $76-million mortgage backed by the 448-room Hilton Houston Post Oak, in Houston, TX. The hotel was built in 1982 and renovated in 2014. It had a listed value of $126.1 million when the mortgage was securitized into a CMBS in 2014, just as the oil boom was peaking. Then came the oil bust. Then came the Pandemic. In May, the mortgage was sent to a Special Servicer, which commissioned a new appraisal. In October, the new appraisal came out: it cut the value to $57.5 million – below the amount of the mortgage ($76 million).
Trepp found in the Special Servicer comments that starting in August, the collateral was noted to be “likely DIL” (deed-in-lieu).
What these jingle mail candidates have in common are these factors: Collateral values that now appear to have been inflated when the mortgage was securitized a few years ago; risks concerning the mortgage payments or the balloon payment, which sends the mortgage to the Special Servicer; a new appraisal commissioned by the Special Servicer that slashes the value of the collateral substantially below the loan amount. At which point, the whole calculus falls apart for the owner/borrower, and it’s time to let lenders take the collateral and let the lender figure out what to do with it.
Commercial real estate is in turmoil, but San Francisco’s glut is dwarfed by the fiascos in Houston and Calgary. Read… How Fast Can a “Shortage” of Office Space Turn into a “Glut?” San Francisco Shows How Fast
Our local mall is toast (“It’s dead, Jim”), now that JCPenny closed. But it had long been a dead-mall-walking. The only reason people go to the mall anymore is 1) the Dollar Tree outlet; 2) a vape shop; and most importantly 3) the county motor vehicles office moved there (cheap rent, I suppose).
It’s sort of a scary place now. Empty, ominous, and all the windows of the empty shops plastered with leasing information.
Thank goodness for Amazon.com!
Thank goodness for Dollar Tree.
As Lucille Ball would exclaim,
when caught f*cking up ….
“EEEEEUUUUWWWWWW”
It’s looking like we are going to imitate Japanese conjecture for the foreseeable future.
I wonder if there are any good studies out there as to how Japanese real estate commercial and residential has performed under years of QE by BoJ?
20 years from now …..
“Mommy, what’s a mall?”
The smartest local governments out there will be the ones that will expedite re-zoning malls and rapidly deploying building permits that will allow them to be turned into anything else. This cannot help the mega-malls, but smaller strip malls could be remodeled into townhouses, rehab centers, nursing homes, etc. Or just torn down for more residential living space.
Tax bases are dying. And if you can’t get money out of that commercial real estate, localities will just keep raising property taxes on residential homes.
I haven’t heard of any government layoffs or cutbacks. And therein lies the problem for all real estate — you’re a sitting duck for the tax man.
A true story here: years ago I had a friend who bought a 39 unit courtyard U-shaped 3 story brick apartment building in Chicago. Every year he reinvested some money into remodeling 1-2 units as they became vacant. Every year he raised the rents by what the market would bear. And… every year the city would raise his taxes by just sbout what he had raised the rents and spent on upkeep and remodeling. At the end of 6-7 years he sold out—no further ahead than when he started. But he was lucky enough to get all his money out of it. Now? Who knows.
The entire US economy is like this – every spec of profit to be made is sucked out via taxes before it is even realized.
The only people who make it out ahead are those with connections that can leverage massive amounts of debt and investor cash (aka Amazons, probably the only man left standing after this depression).
“And therein lies the problem for all real estate — you’re a sitting duck for the tax man.”
Yep.
Refugees from time immemorial have looked to portable wealth like gold and diamonds.
Tax refugees in waiting are going to learn the same lesson.
Gosh..to misquote the late great Yogi Berra “Its Collateralized Deja Vu all over again” lolol aloha amigos
In the late 80’s almost 1000 S&L banks had became insolvent, in part due to commercial property mortgage defaults. The Resolution Trust Corporation was formed by the Feds as a holding company for defaulted properties until they could be auctioned off. They paid apartment management staff until the complex was sold. Office buildings in outer suburbs were empty for years before being filled with tenants.
This is why office buildings are not easy to convert into living units, beside the infrastructure. The SEC is not equipped to become your landlord.
Wolf,
You put your finger on it, but didn’t stab hard enough for most of the public to really get it.
Valuations in CRE are directly related to comps and, really, discounted cash flows based off the rent rolls (with the comps really just valued off *their* discounted cash flows of their own rent rolls).
The problem(s)…rent rolls can change radically based on future conditions and, much, much, much more importantly for our 20 year morass, DCFs (discounted cash flow stream calculations) are very sensitive to relatively small interest rate changes (see 20 years of DC ZIRP).
So, yes, the valuations (and therefore the loan-to-value ratios meant to be a security blanket to self deluding lenders) were hugely inflated.
But mostly because of ZIRP.
Covid vacancies would have always led to valuation resets, but it was ZIRP that drove the valuations to the height of stupidity in the first place.
In the name of “saving the economy” or achieving some Krazy Keynesian Konkept of an optimized aggregate demand trend line, DC has gutted interest rates (via $ printing), destabilizing the valuations of *all* assets (not just CRE).
If the interest rate (ZIRP’d) in the DCF calculation is fictional, all the valuations of the DCF are going to be fictional and therefore volatile (because poisoned Kool Aid demand tends to vary across time and buyer).
Great comment Cas 127
Zirp has been a nightmare as it finally plays out in particular sectors. There seems to be just too much of everything so no one is making any money, including savers!!. Free credit led to building and investment excess. And now with online?
We have a mall in our nearby town. It was repurposed a good 10 years ago as an RV and boat storage compound. In fact, it has proven so successful they had to expand it. There are a few stores left, but the only busy one is the Dollar Store.
“as an RV and boat storage compound”
Actually, not a totally insane re-use…empty malls for anything requiring indoor, climate controlled storage. Of course, the initial cost of land was vastly over paid for (storage Rev streams can’t compare with theoretical retail revenue streams) but mall owners are in survival mode.
Of course, malls are vastly over-engineered (at significant cost) for that purpose…but at least the modification costs are possibly reasonable (just wheel boats into empty individual retail bays…ceiling height issues?)
Or maybe I am just over-thinking this and the owners are simply renting out their vast, now empty parking lots.
There is no ZIRP. It is not policy that makes interest rates to be zero but to much capital searching for investment. Thy claim it is policy because admitting the truth that the market is forcing zero interest-rates is to hard. We are in ZIRE, not ZIRP
Also Keynsian is state spending to get the economy going. ut state can’t spend money because that it may end up with the average man and that can’t happen
Does a lender really want the headaches of property taxes, insurance, maintenance and collecting rents? In a dead mall walking?
Take the haircut and move on.
“Discussions of a deed-in-lieu can also be used as a negotiating tactic by the borrower to obtain better terms of the loan, and a deed-in-lieu discussion in the Special Servicer notes does not necessarily mean the property is going to be turned over to the lenders.”
“Take the haircut and move on.”
When the haircut is a decapitation, lenders may have no choice but to try and struggle through redevelopment.
This is headed to Resolution Trust Corporation 2.0.
Zero interest rate policy is complicit in the risk-taking, yield-seeking-at-any cost strategies. Real estate prices at yearly new highs allowed debt at new highs. This pairing is not built to withstand downturns.
All the current, and past living heads of the supposed Federal governmental ‘regulatory agencies’, their K-Street ‘booster/earwormers’, and ALL complicit Congressional Senators/Representatives should be slamming rocks in BUBBA’S POUNDING PRISON for how they’ve maligned the citizens of this country over the last 30+ years! Yes, we’ve constantly been swayed by their siren calls into believing their media enabled and bought lies .. but still, they swore to uphold what many believe a sacred oath to constitutionally keep things right by the republic, and within that realm, the public at large. They haven’t. We haven’t been.
It looks increasingly like the pus is going to be squeezed from the blacken, necrotic sore sooner as later!
The puss-people won’t like it. At All!
Oh … and let’s not forget the needed real retribution of those cushy corrupt banksters ..
right Jerome?
It all goes back to the unwinding of the Glass-Steagall in the late 90’s. If only they hadn’t messed with it their House of Cards wouldn’t be collapsing now. I believe that was Reuben’s little project under Pres.
Clinton. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. FDR put it there for a reason and it may never be put back together again. Those in power have no reason to do so, they’re cleaning up….for now.
The dismantling started under Reagan
Phil graham helped
Related: Interesting bit over on ZH about ‘secured loans’ where the haircut is up to 99%.
Creditors Finally Wake Up To An Apocalyptic Reality: Bond Losses As High As 99%
The real bad ones were cov-lite bonds secured by biz not RE mortgages but instead of the usual 25 -30 % recovery, they are getting pennies. Names like JC Crew etc.,
Re: Zoohedge, I am willing to run a ton of their gravel thru the sluice for a few grams of gold, but DON’T read the comments. You’ll want a shower.
Shoot, I’m glad I finished your comment before I fired off my question asking if you read the ZH comments? People even sign some of them Q.
I read them once in awhile just to see how close to collapse we are. :-) We’ll know more next Tuesday about that one. maybe.
The one good thing about Zerohedge, at least years ago, was that is where I discovered Wolfstreet.
ZH is also where I discovered Wolf’s Testosterone Pit, lucky day for me.
Thanks ZH for leading me to the best.
Ditto same here
Ha, thanks for the memories. TP was a long time ago. Buried in 2014. Time flies when you’re having fun.
In Manhattan underwriters are no longer taking into account ground level retail space weather occupied or not.
Just think of All those lovely pending relics, both low and high – from new-age calacombs .. to hanging high gardens, in the making.
Wonderous they will say ..
“from new-age calacombs”
Another possible mall re-use…climate controlled mausoleums…”She always loved shopping…”
Only sorta kidding…
The way things are going ,I see a big future for these malls. Amazon is great for now but it requires an intact supply chain and transportation system. In the future I see these malls being emptied out of permanent stores and instead offer space for pop up trading stands. Like an Arab Bazaar or frontier rendezvous. People will gather to buy and sell the good they have grown, made or scavenged. Hot items will be squirrel pelts, copper pipes and scavenged nails.