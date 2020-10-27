Americans Are Super-Gloomy About Holiday Spending, But Industry Ramps Up for Blockbuster Christmas

Something is afoot here. And someone is going to be wrong.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
That would be embarrassing: There has been the massive surge in shipments to and within the US, amid warnings of shipping capacity shortages, as companies are stocking up for the holiday shopping season because they don’t want to run out of merchandise, following record retail sales over the past few months, along with supply shortages. Americans were spending their extra unemployment money and stimulus checks, and spending money on stuff that they didn’t spend on services such as vacations, flights, and hotels, and spending money they made working from home and in the stock market. The expectation in the industry is that this surge in retail spending would continue and lead to blockbuster holidays sales.
But now there’s the second major survey of consumer intentions that throws cold water on this thesis. Gallup asked consumers, as it does every year at this time, “Roughly how much money do you think you personally will spend on Christmas gifts this year?” The response on average was $805. That was down 17% from what folks told Gallup at the same time last year ($942), and the lowest since 2016 (there was no survey data for 2012), and the biggest year-over-year drop in the data going back to 2006:
This comes after the National Retail Federation had said last week, based on its annual October survey, that consumers on average expect to spend about $998 on gifts, holiday food and decorations, and additional “non-gift” purchases. This was down nearly 5% from the October 2019 survey.
The amount these folks said they’d spend on gifts was down just a tad from last year, and most of the decline in spending intentions came from non-gift items they’d buy for themselves or their families.
This 5% decline in consumer spending intentions for the holidays is in stark contrast to the 4% increase that the National Retail Federation found a year ago in its October 2019 survey.
Gallup came up with similar results as the NRF in 2019: In its survey in October 2019, Gallup found that spending intentions were up 4% from the prior year. But now consumers’ spending intentions dropped 17% from October 2019. Something is afoot here.
Gallup’s current survey, taken between September 30 and October 15, found that concerning holiday gifts:
- 28% said they’d spend less than in 2019 (highest % since 2014).
- Only 12% said they’d spend more than in 2019 (lowest % since 2010)
- 59% said they’d spend about the same (lowest % since 2014).
“A strong tilt toward less spending, as is seen now, is typical of consumer intentions during recessions and slow economic times,” Gallup said, adding that its annual question about holiday spending intentions – particularly the forthcoming November survey – “has been a reliable harbinger of annual retail sales in most years.”
So we’re looking forward to the November survey to shed more light, so to speak, on these gloomy spending intentions.
“Holiday sales typically increase year-over-year, rising 3.3% on average since 2000, with sales up more than 5% in strong years and around 2% in weak years, according to figures compiled by the National Retail Federation,” Gallup said.
“Since 2000, holiday sales have been worse than that only twice: in 2008, during the global financial crisis and December 2007-June 2009 recession, and in 2009, when the economy was still recovering from these events,” Gallup said.
If consumer spending intentions on gifts translate into some sort of reality, total retail spending may rise only 2% from a year ago, Gallup said but cautions that “consumers’ mindset is fragile and can change quickly in the event of economic or political shocks.”
And there are some biggies this year on Gallup’s list of uncertainties:
- The surge in Covid-19 cases,
- “The fate of a second round of stimulus checks” because now everything depends on stimulus,
- And the presidential election.
And so “the chances are high for a shift in consumers’ spending intentions on discretionary items like holiday gifts.”
Looking back at its prior October-and-November survey pairs, Gallup found that spending intentions declined from the October survey to the November survey in 10 out of the past 13 years. And if this repeats itself this year, “retailers should brace for even weaker sales.”
But wait… In one out of those 13 years, in 2011, spending intentions increased “significantly” from October to November, so maybe that’ll happen this year as well.
More realistically… Concerning retailers, Gallup said, “The best they might reasonably hope for is stability.”
So clearly, no one has any idea how much money consumers will spend over the holidays, and consumers may not either, but consumers are gloomy while the industry is acting like there is going to be a huge surge in holiday spending. If Congress decides after the election to trigger another tsunami of stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits that arrive in bank accounts before the end of November – however impossible that may seem – well, then, maybe the wildest dreams may come true because in this weirdest economy ever, everything depends on free money.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So you are saying that come Jan 1, the Amazon Warehouses and Costco Pallet racks might still be stuffed to the brim with Bluetooth nutcrackers and rechargeable salad shooters?
Nope. Amazon and Costco are fine,
We are going to have a K-shaped Christmas to match the K-shaped economy. The WFH crew will still work from home and shop like demons. The bottom quintile are going to have a Christmas that looks like it came out of a Charles Dickens novel. The media will focus on how much Bezos earns, not the favellas that are popping up near every Interstate highway
Congress creates new money when it pays a bill. Spend in. When Congress raises taxes it eliminates money. Tax out. Spend in, Tax out. Pretty simple. Congress should spend into the economy right now, particularly down to labor and the middle class. Congress should also prop up state and local tax revenues. There’s a lot of unemployment still. We could solve the unemployment issue by creating a national job guarantee. If you want a job but cannot find one, Congress will hire you. Employer of last resort. There’s little to no inflation there because you are hiring idle labor.
Chris Herbert,
Where does this nonsense — “Congress creates new money when it pays a bill” — keep coming from? Is there a nest somewhere???
Congress shifts money around: it borrows money and it collects money via taxes, and then it hands this money thus obtained to others via unemployment benefits, bailouts, paying bills, buying weaponry, etc.
The entity that “creates” money is the Fed.
The thinking comes from Modern Monetary Theory. The idea is that public debt for the United States as a sovereign, reserve-currency printing Power, is a fiction, that Congress only chooses to borrow money in its own currency, and that Treasuries are nothing more than interest-bearing dollars. That the Fed monetizes this debt further intertwines fiscal and monetary policy. Taxes in this view are a policy choice to reign in inflation and to punish or reward desired behaviors.
Yes, I know that this nonsense is MMT. And there are MMT trolls everywhere. That’s what I called the “nest.” MMT is a religion, and the faithful refuse to add, or just cannot imagine adding 2+2 together. They rather have faith in their deity. And for people outside of that religion, it just doesn’t make sense.
Dont get me wrong Wolf, I’m no fan of fiat or MMT. The founders knew what would happen with fiat (i.e. Seven Years War and the Revolution), but we’ve doing MMT for the last 20 years now.
The politicians spend without any intent to any sort of relative balance of inlays and outlays. The relationship between taxes and expenditures is laughable.
Herbert is correct in the sense that money gets created very time Congress passes some monstrosity and you have a FED that just doles out the digits. We can all talk about various entities buying bonds and “paying back” those bonds with new bonds but people know here know it’s a charade.
As diverse as the crowd here is, I bet if you polled the question as to whether people believed that there were real entities (not the FED pretending to Ireland or whomever) buying US treasuries- the answer would be a resounding no. Now there are central banks helping other central banks juggle number games called balance sheets, but that is part of a charade whose gears are grinding hard.
We essentially saw an acknowledgement of this with more talk about new central bank digital currencies (even though the existing various currencies already look like the cryptos) in the past few weeks. The IMF calling for a new international agreement smells of desperation.
The central banks are doing what you did when your mom told you to clean your room. You shoved it under the bed. The national debt load is being transferred to the Fed balance sheet. Once that looks too absurd, the junk cant go under the bed. Itll be the closet. That new closet will be the new system that is put in place to deal with Central bank balances.
I bet many people on here would like to hear your thoughts on what this new arrangement may look like.
The quotes should be around “money.”
“…it borrows money and…” The Fed prints new money to buy T-bonds that fund Congress’ deficit spending. Intermediated through Primary Dealers, but those new $’s get spent.
Isn’t there one case where the congress can create money? In my understanding that is when the congress commands the treasury department to mint coins and increase the number of coins in circulation. This is of course a trivial amount of actual currency, but possible.
Gold coins… but even Congress doesn’t get the gold for free. Whoever mints the coins had to BUY the gold. No free lunches.
And sure, with the quarters, dimes, nickles, and pennies in your pocket, the manufacturing and material costs are lower than gold coins. But wait, it costs more to manufacture pennies and nickles than they’re worth. I mean, now the argument is getting into the absurd, given the $2 trillion in paper dollars in circulation (handled by the Fed, and a liability for the Fed), and the $27 trillion in federal debt.
Congress will hire you when nobody else will? What would you do?
And, besides, there are enough people in Congress with jobs that already don’t do anything productive. Your post is gibberish. Are you trying to be funny?
how much will you spend and on what?
$150 books and an outing for the kids
Very accurate post Wolf. We just had discussion about doing more of a family grab bag type Christmas etc. And half of the public is going to be incredibly upset about the election result. That won’t make them spend. Maybe on ammo.
Harbinger for the Xmas season, I had a department store card which was closed on me a few months ago with no notice. I found out when I tried to use it for some holiday shopping. Accounts are being closed with no notice and buyers will find out when they try to use their cards.
I don’t mind that they closed the account, but they could have notified me. Now I no longer feel bad that they are on the verge of bankruptcy, they deserve it, if they are closing good customer accounts.
Interesting point.
And not just for store cards.
I don’t think most people think about it a lot, but both consumer credit cards (and to a lesser extent, corporate credit lines) can be throttled down/closed entirely at the unilateral discretion of the issuer.
Not so great in emergency situations.
Consumer card balances are actually down for now (thanks to insane pandemic unemployment subsidy) but if card issuers start seeing a significant hike in write offs or spiking demand, they can flip a switch and cut off consumer “spending” power pretty damn quick in order to shield their own financials.
With little warning to card holders…who may have had unused credit lines of $10k+…for years/decades.
Therefore, one should always charge everything*, but pay off balance every month to avoid interest. That way, if they cut you off, you owe them something and can negotiate with them to reinstate you, or “Without credit, my business plan fails and you won’t get anything from me for a long time, or never.”
*Except family owned small businesses where one should always use cash.
Had a major internet bank cut my seldom-used Venture One (zero balance) credit line in half. Had it over 10 years. FICO 850. Always paid statements in full. Someone is in trouble.
A major bank cut the credit limit on my line-of-credit last June or July. Same story. I have excellent credit and am a long-time customer of the bank. They said in their letter that I never came close to using the limit, so they reduced the limit to what I actually use. Apparently, the banks are very worried about people getting over-extended during these COVID times.
Same happened to me….$30K limit cut to $10K.
I have an 830 credit rating and have had the card for 20 years. Never missed a payment (always paid it off)
same for me. Credit limit for major card cut in half with credit rating of 825 plus.
They actually want you to use it! Spend, spend, spend!
If you don’t have outstanding installment payments (car, mortgage), it’s almost impossible to have an 850 rating.
…and by outstanding, I mean not payed off.
I use the outside Christmas lights indicator. When lots of people in my neighborhood decorate their outside homes, Christmas sales will be good.
We are going to spend less this year on Xmas/holidays (in Texas, near Houston) . We already had that conversation with the kids (4) and grandkids (3). Two of our children are furloughed from oil company jobs since April and the others have high medical bills (thanks, ACA) and other challenges .
We are retired and just holding back spending proactively until the dust storm settles.
Talking with our friends and neighbors in our age group, this spending reduction/cutback is a common theme.
Why can’t people give gifts all year around? It’s stressful to be bound by a meaningless date.
Kasadour no one is stopping you from sending gifts year round. I would be so happy if you sent me gifts every time you get paid. My address is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500. Oh wait, you already do! Thanks so much!
Lol!
This will be a record breaking season as long as supply chains are not held up. There are new gaming consoles (PS5/XBox) as well as accessories being released this season. With the shortages we saw of the Nintendo Switch over the summer it looks pretty clear that people will not be shy about purchasing high dollar items this season.
Just got this from a Democratic friend, “If Trump disputes or disrupts the outcome of the election we need to not march in the streets, WE NEED TO STOP BUYING STUFF. That will get the Republicans to pressure Trump to back off and leave the White House peacefully.” If that catches on Christmas could really tank.
Baloney, we need our stuff!!
My mother used to say “Everyday your healthy, and eating well is Christmas.”
And yes we were still Consumers.
Perhaps buy a bag of junk dimes for when things settle down.
And for those of you awaiting the Great Pumpkin – it will not be broadcast for free, Apple bought it for Apple TV+. So much for traditions.
Peanuts is owned by Iconix Brand Group now. But you are in luck, Iconix is up for sale!
Thank God Sesame Street still gets to PBS.
The fact that HBO subscribers get the new episodes 9 months early doesn’t deny kids the show. I believe it’s a sign of the times but not deeply troublesome. Probably PBS got a price break.
Possible theory: Who’s right (businesses or consumers) depends on the result of the election.
Remember the Trump bump? A sizeable portion of the electorate became suddenly optimistic after his election. This alone caused a surge in economic activity. Back in ancient history (2016), the conventional wisdom on Wall Street was that Republicans were better for business. Coupled with lower-income families’ new-found hope that a Trump presidency would bolster their fortunes, the economy and stock market surged in unison.
Now, Wall Street has developed a new affinity called Biden/Harris. But lower income voters still have a strong preference for Mr. Trump. If he loses the election, Christmas spending will suffer, as those voters psychologically dig in and and save harder. If he wins, they’ll feel more hope and willingness to take some chances with their credit cards.
Upper income voters will likely spend the same either way. If Mr. Trump wins, they won’t like it, but it’s very doubtful they’ll spend less. If Mr. Biden wins, they’ll celebrate afterwards, but it’s very doubtful they’ll increase their holiday spending.
Just a theory. FWIW
I am always surprised that American sheeple need so much materialistic stuff to be happy.
My income is not affected at all by Covid-19. My plan is to save as much as possible (and save in gold and other appreciating assets). I firmly believe that the future is very grim for the vast majority of people. Getting ready for raining days, namely peace of mind, makes me happy.
I read somewhere, “the best things life are not things”. Love, health, peace of minds. The only things that are more important than the “best things in life” are fresh air, clean water, quality food and a safe neighborhood.
You said it yourself, ‘sheeple’.
“Something is afoot here.”
Companies are preparing for more stimulus checks. Those that do not have inventory will miss out. If there is no further stimulus then many companies will go under anyway. But I guess they’ll have more inventory to liquidate.
The way I see it, the top 10% who don’t need the stimulus money will splurge on luxury goods. Everyone else will tread water.
The Senate has recessed until after the election. There will most likely not be another stimulus bill until next year.
The election is Nov 3. Plenty of time to pass another giveaway before end of the year, maybe a Christmas present for Americans (isn’t that like re-gifting?).
And they will be back because the Continuing Resolution (budget) expires Dec 11, 2020.
… and electoral votes are cast on December 14.
For a free gifts that really “counts”- Send extra blank voting ballots to loved ones today for an early holiday gift. Everybody knows that it is ok to vote as many times as you want depending on the size of your obsession :>{)
I thought you had to be dead to vote more than once?
Remember this happy holiday news?
“Trump’s tax plan sets the stage for Dow 30,000
Published: April 27, 2017 at 11:50 a.m. ET
By Nigam Arora
132
Lower corporate taxes could supercharge the economy and boost company earnings”
– “28% said they’d spend less than in 2019 (highest % since 2014).”
Gallup shared interesting data, offering free intellectual entertainment to the general public
Even if “28%” is obviously greater then the other “12%”, does Gallup reveal how these segments are spread across the wealth spectrum? Or this information requires a payment?
Beyond Gallup’s emotional survey, there are many reasons to wish to build up the stocks.
The times of volatility invite to increase the level of minimal stock.
The fear of inflation may motivate to lock more capital in goods.
Engin-ear,
Good lordy. Instead of getting tangled up like this in nonsense, you could have just gone to the linked sources for the details that you might be interested in. So here they are again, for your amusement:
https://news.gallup.com/file/poll/322829/201026ChristmasSpending.pdf
https://news.gallup.com/poll/322796/americans-plan-scale-back-holiday-spending-year.aspx
https://www.gallup.com/201200/gallup-poll-social-series-work.aspx
Just read attentively all three links. Thanks.
Found no indication what is the gift budget of those 28% who intend to spend less. How it would impact the overall Christmas spendings.
I like your site. I call it in my head the “Wolfstreet School of Economics”.
I just watched a video by Steven Van Metre (calls himself the Bond King) You can go to youtube and search.. I don’t think Wolf likes us posting links.
Anyway, he showed charts of not only the past recessions but what is going on currently with the banks and lending. Lending is already slowing down and he expects more of that. So those writing about credit cards and lines of credit, this is part of the normal cycle. I thought it was worth watching.
As per stimulus.. If Trump wins, there will be a big stimulus package and everyone will be happy till they aren’t.. If Biden wins, which looks more probable right now to me, then there won’t be one until after Biden is sworn in. I think the hard ball being played by the Republicans will want Biden to be facing as much damage as possible so they can say, look how poorly he’s doing and try and take back over in 2 years.. Van Metre’s charts suggest the second scenario.
The first stimulus must have spoiled every one. I mean, $1200 to everyone and an extra $600 week to the unemployed? That weren’t too smart, but Congress can’t be accused of smarts anyway. It doesn’t take long to get used to that kind of extra money. It doesn’t take long to blow it either, so, another round, whoever I vote for before the banks and corporations get theirs?
The service sector (including insurance and banks) will depend on stimulus now to stay in business just like the stock market does. There still seems to be no clue from anyone that the production of goods is the only way out.
The banks got it twice if most people were paying down lines of credit. 450 billion from uncle fed that they prob leveraged 10 times and the “stimulus” sent to individuals who then used it to pay down credit lines. A true WIN WIN
Paying down credit lines is bearish for banks since that decreases the assets on their balance sheet and decreases future cashflows
So do these yearly surveys take into account consumer goods inflation in holiday money spending? I would assume so but who knows? If dollar amounts are not inflation adjusted they are not reliable.
Also, do they ever do a retrospective survey to judge if consumers really did spend close to what they claimed they were going to do?
Heinz,
1. “So do these yearly surveys take into account consumer goods inflation in holiday money spending?”
The surveys are not adjusted for price changes.
But, but, but… the Consumer Price Index covers all goods and services. Some of the goods that people buy for Christmas got cheaper and better (such as electronics). So careful adjusting Christmas gifts for CPI because it doesn’t apply to what people buy on Christmas (1/3 of CPI is housing, 7% of CPI is energy, then there’s healthcare, etc.).
2. “Also, do they ever do a retrospective survey to judge if consumers really did spend close to…”
No one cares about the dollar amount that consumers say that they will spend on average. What matters is how that dollar amount changes over time, up or down, and by what percentage. In terms of the direction, those surveys are normally on target.
My father once gave me a (brand new, giftwrapped) toilet seat for Christmas. He did the installation, seems the old one was pinching my mothers soft side. It was nice of him to include me in that relationship, and probably a way to instill good etiquette, that I might always use it properly, since I was the owner. Raise the lid before and close the lid after, and avoid scatological references at the dinner table.
Reminds of the time my father sent us a case of toilet paper, after we failed to stock the guest bathroom. What he failed to notice, was that he subscribed for monthly delivery! Dad, RIP, and thanks for the future investment!
Smart dad.
National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index is extended much higher than the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index released today. The spread is somewhat rare to this degree, thus fitting with Wolf’s research. I can only guess the PPP funds have given biz a sugar high while the lack of new $1,200 consumer checks have the consumers down and out “temporarily” (I read president wants “bigger” $1,500/$1,000 checks versus $1,200/$500 last round, via a leaked source, so there could be a flood of consumer stimulus in the next 1 to 3 months depending on election results). I think the blue tide vs blue wave will be critical to how much consumer stimulus gets sent out. Red Senate could be least stimulus (markets no likee), no matter any other election results. I avoid politics at all costs, yet I try to calculate what is coming policy wise and I think a Red Senate could impede future stimulus. Why? Humans tends to repeat
One a side note Bierce – I just swapped a 10 year old toilet that cracked due to poor install (uneven tile) with a $230 mid-grade Kohler toilet and really shocked how many advancements in just 10 years. It uses about 1.2 gallons instead of over 2 gallons, it sits higher off the ground for easier use, it flushes strong like the old 5 gallon commercial ones 20 years ago (one flush and done), it has a tiny profile and tiny tank so it makes the bathroom look bigger, a slow shut seat and lid, and it only took 20 minutes to install because all hardware (even wax ring) was included, and it had great installation instructions. J-Pow should print every American $500 to replace two old toilets as that would save a lot of energy and fresh water and last perhaps last for decades.
The difference of $137 per person will be rectified by a massive spending bill on Nov 4th.
An average of $138 will be handed out to the little people thus putting consumer demand on a upswing. The interesting thing to watch is whether people will tap their credit cards.
This is an Easy Button . More stimuli and tapping that vaunted historic credit card debt pay down reserve along with skipping rent and mortgage payments and any thing else you can think of should do the trick. ABC will cheer along and declare them all heroes. Christmas 2020 is going to be great. Thank you Saint Jerome an Xi.
If you bet on the United Spenders of America, you’ll never lose.
Buffet says so!!!
Exactly. Christmas spending depends on whether the unemployed get more checks from the government.
If the unemployed get cut off by the Federal and state governments, it’s hard to imagine a wildly successful Christmas for business, unless that business is a Mercedes dealership or selling Faberge Eggs or something else that catches the attention of the market-enriched.
Anyone who buys underwear, socks, clothing or tools before the post Christmas sales is either:
A. Rich and doesn’t care.
B. From foreign country and doesn’t know how things work here.
C. Is innumerate.
Went to Kohl’s, owned by the Senator from Minnesota’s family, bought underwear at 60% off, got a coupon when buying that for a two for one, went back upstairs and bought twice what I had earlier at the same low price.
How to avoid inventory being gone: Go in before the sale, pick what you want, hide it somewhere in the store, behind furniture is great, then breeze in once the sale is on and buy it as described above. Don’t forget cash back credit cards from the store.
Number one rule for xmas shopping….
“If I can’t find it in a liquor store, you ain’t gettin’ a present”.
I sure hope retailers overstock big time. Especially those Christmas-colored Reeses’ cups candy they have to mark-down half price after the holidays. 90% off is nice on Christmas lights and stuff. Hopefully, all kinds of stuff has to be marked way low at the first of the year. I can put off Christmas until Jan 10.