Stimulus & Debt-Deferral Economy: Americans Splurged. Huge Price Increases Boosted Auto Sales. Liquidation Sales Pumped up Department Stores

Depicted by my 13 whiplash-charts.

Total retail sales – sales of goods in stores and online, but not including services such as doctor’s visits, insurance, airline tickets, hotel bookings, rent, etc. – in September jumped by 1.9% from August, to a record of $549 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Census Bureau. Compared to September 2020, retail sales were up 5.4%.

But as we’ll see in a moment, there were huge differences between categories, from sales at clothing stores and restaurants which, though they bounced a lot, were still below where they’d been years ago; to sales at stores for building materials and garden supplies, which jumped from record to record during the crisis:

The stimulus money & things consumers no longer pay for.

There were a lot of things consumers didn’t do, such as flying – passenger traffic in the US was down 65% from a year ago – staying at hotels, going to the movies, and the like. And the money not-spent on these services got spent on other stuff. About 7% of households with a home mortgage got their mortgage moved into forbearance, and they no longer have to make mortgage payments for the forbearance period, and that money of those not-made mortgage payments got spent elsewhere. And some renters, protected by eviction bans, have stopped making rental payments and spent the money on other stuff.

Then there were the stimulus payments, starting in April, some of which are still going out to people the IRS had trouble locating. And the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, and the federal program for gig workers (PUA) that states had trouble processing, were sent out often way behind and in lump-sums.

The extra $600 a week was replaced in August by the extra $300 a week, which states started sending out in late August and September, also in lump-sums. In California, the first lump-sum payments of $900, covering three weeks, were sent out in early September, and more was sent later in September. After six weeks of payments in California, the federal funds have been exhausted, and those final payments are now going out, according to the California Employment Development Division.

Then there were all the folks that fraudulently obtained unemployment coverage, under one or several programs, and that money too got spent.

But not all these funds got spent. Some of them went to paying down credit-card debts, including the biggest plunge on record in April when the stimulus checks arrived. By the end of August, credit card balances had dropped 7% from March. Consumers who’d used their stimulus money to pay down credit cards have some room to spend more later. The paydown of credit cards essentially came to a halt in June, July, and August with the slowdown of the stimulus and extra unemployment money:

Retail sales by category.

Sales at new & used auto dealers and parts stores jumped 3.6% in September from August, to $115 billion (seasonally adjusted), and was up 8.2% from September last year.

This was powered by historic price spikes of used vehicles of 6.7% in September from August, and of 15.1% over the past three months. But used vehicle retail volume, measured in the number of vehicles sold, in September was still below last year. People bought fewer used vehicles but paid more for them.

The average transaction price of new vehicles has also risen, under the dual impact of consumers buying higher-priced vehicles, particularly high-end trucks, and price increases of new vehicles. Total new vehicle sales, including fleet sales, in September were still down about 4.3% from a year ago. But retail sales were stronger year-over-year.

Sales at auto dealers and parts stores form the largest retail category, accounting for 21% of total retail sales:

Sales at gas stations – include junk food, soda, beer, motor oil, and the like – rose 1.5% in September from August, to $35.9 billion (seasonally adjusted). Sales are impacted by the volatile gasoline prices. According to the EIA, the average gasoline price in September was down 15% from September last year, the opposite direction that used-vehicle prices took. And so, compared to September last year, sales at gasoline stations were down 13.3%:

Sales at ecommerce sites and other “Non-Store Retailers” (mail-order operations, stalls, vending machines, etc.) edged up 0.5% from August, to $83.8 billion, the second highest ever, and up by 23.8% from September last year, after the huge spike during the lockdown. Despite speculations that ecommerce sales would drop sharply after brick-and-mortar stores reopened, this is not what happened:

Sales at Food and Beverage Stores were flat in September compared to August, at $70.8 billion, but were still up 10.5% from a year ago, as work-at-home and study-at-home consumers are still buying for the home what they used to consume at work or at school, with spending shifting from commercial suppliers to retail channels. Nevertheless, a good part of the March spike has now been unwound:

Sales at general merchandise stores (minus department stores) have essentially been unchanged for the past four months, at $51.7 billion, up 7.0% from a year ago, having unwound most of the 15% spike in March. Walmart and Costco dominate this category:

Sales at department stores jumped 9.7% in September from August, to $10.3 billion, likely boosted by liquidation sales at stores scheduled to be shuttered by numerous chains, those that filed for bankruptcy in prior months and those that are trying to avoid a bankruptcy filing by shedding stores. This does not include ecommerce sales of department store brands, just sales at brick-and-mortar stores. Year-over-year, sales are down 7.3%:

Sales at clothing and accessory stores jumped 11% in September from August, to $19.5 billion, but that was still down 12.5% year-over-year. For the two years before the Pandemic, there has been no growth at clothing stores as people were discovering how easy it is to buy clothes on line. In September, despite the big bounce and all the stimulus payments, sales at these brick-and-mortar clothing stores were back where they’d been in September 2011:

Sales at building materials, garden supply and equipment stores edged up 0.6% in September from August, and eked out a new record of $37.8 billion, up 19% from a year ago. In essence, after the blistering spike in March through May, sales have remained in the same high range.

Stores in this category include big-box stores, such as Home Depot, neighborhood hardware stores, specialized garden supply stores, etc., all supplying the new-found passion for improving the home, the backyard, and the deck, with some folks growing vegetables, fruit, and herbs at home, now that people are spending more time there, including during their adventurous staycation over the summer:

Sales at Restaurants & Bars rose 2.1% in September from August, to $55.6 billion, but were still 7.0% lower than a year ago. This includes fast-food places and drive-throughs, many of which never shut down, along with sit-down restaurants. In most cities, even indoor dining is now available, albeit with capacity restrictions. Indoor bars remain under tighter restrictions in many cities.

Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores jumped 5.7% in September from August, to $7.7 billion, but not enough to undo the big drops in the prior two months. Year-over-year, sales rose 14.4%:

Sales at furniture and home furnishing stores edged up a smidgen in September and thereby eked out a new record, $10.4 billion, up 4.6% from a year ago, as people, now spending more time at home, noticed that worn-out couch, or added some nice touches, or created study-at-home and work-at-home environments:

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.