Stimulus & Debt-Deferral Economy: Americans Splurged. Huge Price Increases Boosted Auto Sales. Liquidation Sales Pumped up Department Stores

Depicted by my 13 whiplash-charts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total retail sales – sales of goods in stores and online, but not including services such as doctor’s visits, insurance, airline tickets, hotel bookings, rent, etc. – in September jumped by 1.9% from August, to a record of $549 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to the Census Bureau. Compared to September 2020, retail sales were up 5.4%.
But as we’ll see in a moment, there were huge differences between categories, from sales at clothing stores and restaurants which, though they bounced a lot, were still below where they’d been years ago; to sales at stores for building materials and garden supplies, which jumped from record to record during the crisis:
The stimulus money & things consumers no longer pay for.
There were a lot of things consumers didn’t do, such as flying – passenger traffic in the US was down 65% from a year ago – staying at hotels, going to the movies, and the like. And the money not-spent on these services got spent on other stuff. About 7% of households with a home mortgage got their mortgage moved into forbearance, and they no longer have to make mortgage payments for the forbearance period, and that money of those not-made mortgage payments got spent elsewhere. And some renters, protected by eviction bans, have stopped making rental payments and spent the money on other stuff.
Then there were the stimulus payments, starting in April, some of which are still going out to people the IRS had trouble locating. And the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, and the federal program for gig workers (PUA) that states had trouble processing, were sent out often way behind and in lump-sums.
The extra $600 a week was replaced in August by the extra $300 a week, which states started sending out in late August and September, also in lump-sums. In California, the first lump-sum payments of $900, covering three weeks, were sent out in early September, and more was sent later in September. After six weeks of payments in California, the federal funds have been exhausted, and those final payments are now going out, according to the California Employment Development Division.
Then there were all the folks that fraudulently obtained unemployment coverage, under one or several programs, and that money too got spent.
But not all these funds got spent. Some of them went to paying down credit-card debts, including the biggest plunge on record in April when the stimulus checks arrived. By the end of August, credit card balances had dropped 7% from March. Consumers who’d used their stimulus money to pay down credit cards have some room to spend more later. The paydown of credit cards essentially came to a halt in June, July, and August with the slowdown of the stimulus and extra unemployment money:
Retail sales by category.
Sales at new & used auto dealers and parts stores jumped 3.6% in September from August, to $115 billion (seasonally adjusted), and was up 8.2% from September last year.
This was powered by historic price spikes of used vehicles of 6.7% in September from August, and of 15.1% over the past three months. But used vehicle retail volume, measured in the number of vehicles sold, in September was still below last year. People bought fewer used vehicles but paid more for them.
The average transaction price of new vehicles has also risen, under the dual impact of consumers buying higher-priced vehicles, particularly high-end trucks, and price increases of new vehicles. Total new vehicle sales, including fleet sales, in September were still down about 4.3% from a year ago. But retail sales were stronger year-over-year.
Sales at auto dealers and parts stores form the largest retail category, accounting for 21% of total retail sales:
Sales at gas stations – include junk food, soda, beer, motor oil, and the like – rose 1.5% in September from August, to $35.9 billion (seasonally adjusted). Sales are impacted by the volatile gasoline prices. According to the EIA, the average gasoline price in September was down 15% from September last year, the opposite direction that used-vehicle prices took. And so, compared to September last year, sales at gasoline stations were down 13.3%:
Sales at ecommerce sites and other “Non-Store Retailers” (mail-order operations, stalls, vending machines, etc.) edged up 0.5% from August, to $83.8 billion, the second highest ever, and up by 23.8% from September last year, after the huge spike during the lockdown. Despite speculations that ecommerce sales would drop sharply after brick-and-mortar stores reopened, this is not what happened:
Sales at Food and Beverage Stores were flat in September compared to August, at $70.8 billion, but were still up 10.5% from a year ago, as work-at-home and study-at-home consumers are still buying for the home what they used to consume at work or at school, with spending shifting from commercial suppliers to retail channels. Nevertheless, a good part of the March spike has now been unwound:
Sales at general merchandise stores (minus department stores) have essentially been unchanged for the past four months, at $51.7 billion, up 7.0% from a year ago, having unwound most of the 15% spike in March. Walmart and Costco dominate this category:
Sales at department stores jumped 9.7% in September from August, to $10.3 billion, likely boosted by liquidation sales at stores scheduled to be shuttered by numerous chains, those that filed for bankruptcy in prior months and those that are trying to avoid a bankruptcy filing by shedding stores. This does not include ecommerce sales of department store brands, just sales at brick-and-mortar stores. Year-over-year, sales are down 7.3%:
Sales at clothing and accessory stores jumped 11% in September from August, to $19.5 billion, but that was still down 12.5% year-over-year. For the two years before the Pandemic, there has been no growth at clothing stores as people were discovering how easy it is to buy clothes on line. In September, despite the big bounce and all the stimulus payments, sales at these brick-and-mortar clothing stores were back where they’d been in September 2011:
Sales at building materials, garden supply and equipment stores edged up 0.6% in September from August, and eked out a new record of $37.8 billion, up 19% from a year ago. In essence, after the blistering spike in March through May, sales have remained in the same high range.
Stores in this category include big-box stores, such as Home Depot, neighborhood hardware stores, specialized garden supply stores, etc., all supplying the new-found passion for improving the home, the backyard, and the deck, with some folks growing vegetables, fruit, and herbs at home, now that people are spending more time there, including during their adventurous staycation over the summer:
Sales at Restaurants & Bars rose 2.1% in September from August, to $55.6 billion, but were still 7.0% lower than a year ago. This includes fast-food places and drive-throughs, many of which never shut down, along with sit-down restaurants. In most cities, even indoor dining is now available, albeit with capacity restrictions. Indoor bars remain under tighter restrictions in many cities.
Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores jumped 5.7% in September from August, to $7.7 billion, but not enough to undo the big drops in the prior two months. Year-over-year, sales rose 14.4%:
Sales at furniture and home furnishing stores edged up a smidgen in September and thereby eked out a new record, $10.4 billion, up 4.6% from a year ago, as people, now spending more time at home, noticed that worn-out couch, or added some nice touches, or created study-at-home and work-at-home environments:
Best depression ever. I call for Covid 20 later this year. It’s like the Anti Virus companies. You know that there’s a bunch of people in the basement furiously creating new computer viruses so that AV companies can sell more and more license.
We are finally winning. Thanks China!!!
Other way around. China says, Thanks USA! Because many of these goods or their components were made in China.
With this stimulus, the US stimulates the big exporters around the world — but also globalized Corporate America, such as Walmart and Amazon. The value of imports is a negative in the GDP formula, meaning it’s deducted from GDP. So boosting imports is not the best way to boost the economy :-]
Exports are positive in the GDP formula, but nothing in the US stimulus boosts US exports.
Well US companies like the ones in the ecommerce space are winning.
That has to count for something. Amazon will probably soon become the government. That’s some serious winning. Is there even another company in the world as powerful as Amazon now? Alibaba might do a greater amount of business but they can be shutdown overnight by the CCP.
And with Dems possibly winning everything, this kind of winning will continue.
And of course the stock market will continue to skyrocket. Increasing deficit -< increasing stock market.
Yes buuuutt …. Trump negotiated the purchase by the Chinese of more corn and soybeans as part of Phase 1 trade deal ….
Few understand that when you shop for goods made outside of America, you transfer wealth outside of America. America gets poorer, yet the stock equity owners get more wealthy. In terms of equity ownership, depending on the U.S. market, anywhere from 13% to around 35% of U.S. financial markets are owned by foreign entities. At the very least, the fed policy of “stock market inequality makes minimum wage job equality” is losing 20% of it’s “Make the Wealthy Wealthy Again” firepower to foreign interests. Not sure how this aligns with national security, etc. Imagine if the Fed just sent a $600 billion check direct to foreign governments (20% of $3trillion stock market liquidity injection). So we now have a Fed pumping up the wealth of countries that might dominate us in the future, in no small part to all the Fed “free money” policy. Printer go “Brrrrrrr”, or is that the chill down my spine? The irony…
I don’t have first hand experience, but have read multiple stories that people have prioritized credit cards payments and utilities over rent because of the rent amnesty and eviction pause that exist in many jurisdictions. This has likely contributed to the decline in the credit card debt, but I find it hard to believe that this is good for anyone. Who know what will happen to their credit card lifelines once their rent comes due.
If people are on the edge, I think prioritizing credit card and utilities over rent temporarily is a good idea. Credit card rates (especially for the poor) are sheer extortion. And frankly if you can’t keep up with utilities, children can be taken away from the home. Getting out from under credit debt might give some extra space for later — to actually get ahead and out from under the interest rates. And you’ve got to have utilities and food to keep your family.
I don’t know if people are truly recklessly spending rather than paying the rent. It’s possible. When nobody is being responsible with money, the poor can’t be held to higher standards, especially when NO practical money management skills are taught (and in fact are actively not taught).
It’s easy to lump everyone together. I suspect some people are being very wise, and some people are being very foolish. Naturally.
I don’t have a real feel for what’s happening to people. I wish I did. I will say, though, the housing market here, which has been soaring up and up, has started to see a sudden influx of poor people houses hitting the market (row homes in the city in unsafe areas, trailers w/ no land), and the prices are being lowered in some cases, rather quickly, even if not by much.
It feels like the beginning of the hard times have hit for some people, that have had to find new houses quickly. Although I’m sure some of these (especially unlivable properties) have been “investment” properties people are trying to unload before any downturn hits real estate.
Real Estate in generally has been rather price-gougey here IMO, and I’m not sure why. But these two markets have seen changes in recent weeks.
(I should add, poor people might not be finding new housing. They might be moving into vehicles. This was happening to some people even before all of this.)
I still really don’t understand the housing prices. Zillow is finally admitting my house MIGHT not be worth twice what I paid for it in 2016, but it seems like a reluctant admission.
If I assume sales in March, April and May overall *should* have been roughly $530B, then the loss in sales is around $200B.
The subsequent *bounceback* in June, July, August and September over the $530B level is less than $30B, even discounting the likely slight growth that normally occurs over a 7 month period.
That leaves $170B still in the hole.
Ditto areas like used car sales: the recent jumps are nothing compared to the losses in March, April and May.
What is absolutely clear, however, is that employment isn’t bouncing back quickly.
So it seems like these “jumps” are more likely dead cat bounces.
One wonders what another 2-3T dollars worth of stimulus would do to these numbers. The auto sales are particularly head-scratching, as those represent big ticket items that probably won’t be enabled by a twelve hundred dollar check (or two). I wonder how much of that graph couples with waste/fraud/etc. For instance, PPP is only being routinely audited for >$2M grants (er…loans)– if ten thousand businesses “borrow” tens of thousands each (that they ultimately don’t fully need), where does the extra money go?
So… Service spending, biggest category, down dramatically…
Retail sales only marginally up, due to stimulus and payment deferrals…
Means there’s a big “hole” in economic activity…
And if the stimulus and deferrals end too soon …
Look out below?
Also some of the retail spending used to be corporate spending. This shift is essentially zero-sum, increasing retail, decreasing business spending.
Spending rent and mortgage money on ‘stuff’ is like eating your seed corn. Forbearance does not mean forgiveness. I don’t understand people these days? This pandemic has been going on for 6 months. 6 months. The good times never last and this pandemic won’t last forever, either. Hopefully, it will be a learning experience for people AND Govt.
My apologies for sounding so callous. However, it can get a whole lot worse before it gets better, and it might not turn around ever given our debt levels and hollowed out economy. I don’t think people buying ‘stuff’ with rent money is an option for most of humanity. And yes, I’ve been there….losing a job and being under employed for almost 5 years. I still made our mortgage payment by hook and/or crook.
“The good times never last and this pandemic won’t last forever, either”
I know way too many folks at the bottom rung where this truly HAS BEEN the “good times” and I’m not kidding……meanwhile my income peaked in 1997 and I see no way to raise prices on my services…..EVER.
2020 has been one of the most depressing times of my life.
JPMorgan credit and debt transactions showed spending was down 5.8% compared with a year ago through the week ended Oct. 10 (according to a source I trust). Consumers spent less on services and more on retail, yet less spending in total. As far as used auto spending, the choice was risk your health on public transit, or buy your own ride. Same happened with house sales.
Such abnormal recession spending spikes will fade soon, until we print another $2 trillion in stimulus (Late January 2021???). This will work until it doesn’t, temporal at best. At some point we will get a temporary real inflation spike (and Wall Street panics, great $$$ opportunity), then back to deflation soon after as the debt trap we are spiraling down is never going to be inflationary long term…just ask Japan…
Savings rate likely plunged in September. I am bullish on the short term economy than most, but this was probably the last big up month for awhile in terms of consumption. All ready see it in October.