“Daily Cash Burn” to Continue till Further Notice: US Air Travelers Still -65%, Ticket Prices -25%, a Toxic Mix. Delta Q3 Passenger Revenues -86%

Eight months into crisis, airlines are stuck in worst recovery ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
US airlines are in the crappiest recovery ever. They’re getting hit in two ways: The number of passengers is still way down, seven months into the pandemic, or actually over eight months into it because for airlines it started at the end of January with flight bans; and on top of it, ticket prices have plunged — the toxic mix of crushed volume and crushed prices. In its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, Delta showed how that worked out.
Airlines’ passenger volume still crushed.
The number of passengers entering the security zones of US airports is still down 65% from the same time last year, according to TSA airport screenings. Normally, there is the summer peak in June, July, and early August, then passenger count drops in the weeks before Labor Day, and surges after Labor Day, as business travel picks up and people that don’t have kids in school go on vacation. But this year, business travel, including the entire conference and meeting sector, is still mostly dead and vacation travel is still thin, especially among the older people who might otherwise travel in the fall.
The chart shows TSA checkpoint screenings per day, as a seven-day moving average through October 13, in 2019 (black line) and in 2020 (red line):
When an industry has 65% less traffic than a year earlier, that’s catastrophic enough. But now there’s the other issue…
Ticket prices got crushed.
Retail prices of airline ticket in September have plunged by 25% from January, before flight restrictions to China and other countries began to hit, according to the Consumer Price Index for September, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. During the three months of February, March, and April, the CPI for airline tickets plunged 30%, by far the biggest three-month decline in the data going back to 1984. Even after 9-11, the sharpest three-month decline topped out at -5.9%.
For airlines, the crisis began at the end of January with flight restrictions to and from China and it expanded from there. There has been some increase in domestic travel. But international travel – a lucrative segment for airlines – remains scarce given the continued travel bans. And international premium and business travel – the most lucrative segment for airlines – is even scarcer, given the travel bans and the corporate reluctance of sending their people around the globe unless they absolutely have to go.
Delta reports Q3 passenger revenues: -83%.
On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines [DAL] reported that it had lost $5.4 billion in the third quarter, on a 76% drop in total revenue, compared to Q3 last year. While freight revenue dropped only 25% and other revenue increased 21%, passenger revenue collapsed by 83%!
Delta got hit particularly hard because it had focused on the juicy segment of premium business travel. Ticket revenues – the toxic mix of fewer tickets at lower prices – collapsed across the board, but most on the lucrative international routes. Year-over-year change in ticket revenues by segment:
- Domestic flights: -79%
- Across the Atlantic: -94%
- Across the Pacific: -91%
- Latin America: -86%.
Delta still has $21.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents to eat through. And it will last for a while. Its “daily cash burn” – the new metric, born in the Pandemic, that all airlines now use – was still $18 million a day at the end of September. That’s over $1 billion every two months. In the Q2 report, CEO Ed Bastian said Delta would stop burning cash by year end. Today, he moved that target into the spring of 2021.
“The virus has had a much broader impact over the course of the year than any of us were suspecting,” Bastian told the WSJ in an interview.
And for Delta, it’s not just Delta: Several of the airlines Delta had significant equity stakes in and partnered with, including Virgin Atlantic, Latam Airlines, and Grupo Aeroméxico, have filed for bankruptcy as their governments wisely refused to shanghai taxpayers into bailing out these airlines’ shareholders, such as Delta. Delta has now written off its stakes in Latam and Aeroméxico, a sign that Delta expects its equity stakes to get wiped out in bankruptcy; and it has written down its stake in Virgin Atlantic.
Down the road, this is going to begin to effect the airplane manufacturers. There is a glut of planes now in mothballs, which means the airlines can put off new purchases for a long time.
The uptrend is very consistent and unmistakable though. Foreign tourists also probably make up 10%(?) or more of prior years’ volume. More than a third of US people flying is definitely more that I expected. The next big test is probably Thanksgiving.
up to 7 flights per day are carrying covid-19 people
continuing the spread
hope all airlines go bankrupt – think of all fuel we’ll save and pollution we won’t get
Airlines spent $45 Billion in stock buy backs.
That’s 90 months – Or 7.5 years of burning…
“Its “daily cash burn” – the new metric, born in the Pandemic, that all air lines now use – was still $18 million a day at the end of September. That’s over $1 billion every two months.”
Airplane = Flying Cruise Ship
Airplanes are necessary for our country to function, cruise ships, not so much.
I’ve been avoiding Delta, United, and AA for decades due to their awful service. But I do care about the fate of Emirates, for example, my favorite for their VIP treatment of kids regardless of class. The right thing to do.
Would be great to know in what shape the best international airlines are, say those ranked top 40. I get that tons of Americans made themselves captive of these big 3 American ones through credit card rewards, but no all of us play that game and prefer foreign companies instead. These big 3 rank so low, I’m not making up that they s*ck.
Emirates airline received a $2 billion bailout from the government of Dubai, so they are probably in the best shape of all the airlines.
Of course, the government of Dubai owns Emirates, so they sort of are bailing out themselves.
> Emirates airline received a $2 billion bailout from the government of Dubai, so they are probably in the best shape of all the airlines.
LOVE IT!!! Thanks, Harrold for this amazing news :-)
Something I love about Emirates is that they don’t pack the plane with people who don’t pay the ticket: from credit card rewards to retirees, their family members and friends, or family members and friends of current employees.
I rather see the plane empty than being one of the few paying for the ticket. It’s much more pleasant experience that way.
I absolutely despise US airlines and I want to see every one of them liquidated. Let foreign airlines that remember what customer service is serve the US on all domestic routes. I never fly on a US airline if I can avoid it. GO BANKRUPT YOU SCUM!
We had a horrible experience with Korean Airlines, and in how the employees handled the situation. I’ll never forget, and I’ll try to never ever fly Korean again (successful so far).
Yeah the virus got worse, who would have expected that?
You’d think there would be more Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Fed balance sheet expansion is alive and well, although I’m not sure if they are buying any airlines debt. So what’s keeping them alive? Delta can’t be the only one to fail with months of extremely depressed revenue.
What’s keeping them alive? Previously there was a bailout. Nowadays, probably Nancy Pelosi’s tweets.
I keep seeing near completely empty flights in the media. Other media outlets show planes crammed full of people, because they’ve cut flights.
I might actually get on a plane if I could be sure the flights are empty. Back in the 90s before airline consolidation it would be very common for me to fly coast to coast on near empty planes.
So has anyone flown anywhere in the last couple of weeks? What’s going on. Are the planes full or empty?
I flew ORD to LAX not long ago, flight was completely full on 747 dreamliner. The ticket was less than half of normal (only $100 round trip). There were only 2 or 3 flights to chose from when normally there would be 10 or more. Masks required except when eating or drinking. No obvious business travelers at all, mostly families and couples. I always thought airlines were the ultimate travel and transportation industry, now I’m actually sort of glad I work in the automotive industry.
“I flew ORD to LAX not long ago, flight was completely full on 747 dreamliner.”
The dreamliner is a 787.
in the last 2 months i’ve flown round trip from san diego to omaha, san diego to Minneapolis, san diego to fargo. the flights were 98% to 100% full, and the tickets weren’t cheaper than i normally would experience. these flights were on united, aa, and delta.
in two weeks i fly to green bay. same story about cost, not cheaper than the past.
i tried to look at southwest for some of these flights and i can almost never get the “wanna get away” flights(cheaper fares) and have not been able to secure those fares because they seem to sell out more than 4 weeks prior.
For some years they all used this ‘AI’ software designed to jack up ticket prices at all and every opportunity. Direct flights were disappearing cause they need to keep connecting flights packed like sardines. Take those shoes off, spread legs and take x-ray vision naked picture – big brother is watching you.
Can’t wait to go back.
In good news – Apple rolled out iPhone 5 as iPhone 12 Pro Max; price doubled.
It will sell out. Americans can’t come with 500 bucks for emergencies. But for the latest iPhone, Ameri .. CAN.
Everyone leases it. $0 down 24-month $54/month lease.
Then they switch you to new model iPhone for next 24 months.
Still. Ameri CAN. That’s 54 you have to pay.
Direct flight began disappearing decades before AI, when most airlines went to the ‘hub-and-spoke’ strategy; i.e. have a few large hubs–SFO, Dulles, O’Hare, LAX, DFW, etc.–where they could concentrate infrastructure, and fly only to/from the hubs. The irony is, now that the FAA and ATC have largely implemented ‘free flight’–i.e. point-to-point everywhere, no need for Victor Airways, the ‘Highways in the Skies’–thanks to GPS the hub-and-spoke model should be an anachronism, and will be eventually due to savings in fuel and time (airline time; your time has no value to plutocrats).
“The virus has had a much broader impact over the course of the year than any of us were suspecting,”
Really? whocouldanode?
I guess the private short term rental jets are doing great business? as the wealthy business travelers shift to that over scheduled airlines…
Just a guess.
The private jet industry is doing great. Supersonic business jet development is charging ahead at full steam.
Its back to the future… now only the ultra rich can fly.
Wolf After giving so many billions to the airlines. You can’t let them fall.
Airlines are a key actor in the modern world.
Owner could change but they will survive at all cost, I m sure
Let them file for bankruptcy and reorganize. Let the shareholders and bond holders take the hit as opposed to us taxpayers. After all the taxpayers got nothing from the massive stock buybacks.
G89
just a friendly correction: Airlines were a key factor in the modern world.
I have many past work associates who migrated to airline jobs. The World was their oyster and would never change, and that was their mindset. Once in awhile I occasionally snoop around some discussion forums, in particular Avcanada. The overriding topic is when do you think the airline industry will return and how many years? The optimistic replies reference 2024.
Does anyone here remember when tourism wasn’t a swear word, and when visitors actually thought locals were glad to see them? I think that world died out by 1990. Maybe it was the Bali bombings? Maybe it’s just wearisome watching people get scammed out of hundreds of dollars to go whale watching or see a black bear. It is my opinion that in most locations residents would actually prefer the tourists stay home, or at least not descend in hordes.
I would prefer to see full greyhound bus service again, and good train travel options.
The good news is that oil prices have crashed and operating
Business travel is dead and won’t be returning, ……perhaps ever.
It has definitely changed. Yesterday and today I am involved in a 3P (Kaizen) event. Normally I would fly out to Raleigh NC for this. This time we are using WebEx. Once corporate sees how much cheaper this is I wonder if I will ever be traveling for a 3P event?
To me these events are a waste of time… but I’m an old 57 year old. I’m literally the oldest guy in the room (or online).
What is the problem here? The airline stocks will go to the moon. Give them a month or two.
Via Joel Greenblatt:
“If you bought every company that lost money in 2019 that had a market cap over $1 billion, and so they’re about 261 of those and you bought every single one of those companies, you’ll be up 65 percent so far this year.”
via Ben Carlson of Ritholtz Capital Management:
The 2020 returns for stocks from the Russell 3000 Index with a market cap of at least a billion dollars and a negative net income from their latest annual report.
No of stocks: 416
Average return: 57%
Median return: 20%
Put the planes in storage, Pay to keep the pilots up to date on simulators, turn the unused airport concourses in to proper quarantine quarters, then restart in 5 years if jet fuel is still available.
Sorry to say, but traveling has become more difficult (we all know that) but worse, more expensive. I fly from Bermuda to Switzerland all the time. Not any more and really not at the same price, believe me…..