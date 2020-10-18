THE WOLF STREET REPORT: “Creative Destruction” or Just “Destruction”?

Under the effects of the Pandemic, consumers and businesses grapple with their own “Reset.” (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Well said….thank you for all you do.
Regarding the coffee filter shortage – a good part of that is due to coffee filters being used to make face masks. Certain types of HVAC filters are also being used as face mask components, if you can find them.
Buy a permanent metal coffee filter..and a bidet ..avoid future shortages
Forgive my ignorance, but does a bidet really do the whole job?
I heard about the coffee-filter-as-face-mask thing, and it seems Melita was behind it and proposed it early on in the Pandemic.
Since then, tests have shown that coffee filters are the worst possible face mask: they’re DESIGNED to let small coffee particles go through because that’s where the flavor is. A face mask needs to block those particles, or at least some of them.
Also, I have never encountered them as face masks anywhere. It just doesn’t seem practical — a fragile paper filter that gets moist and disintegrates after a short while. So I think this meme of coffee filters as face mask died months ago.
You can get cute looking cotton masks anywhere now, they’re cheap, they last for a long time, and they do a much better job than coffee filters.
I won’t dispute the effectiveness, but the filters are used as a disposable insert between layers of cloth. The intent is to use the face mask one time, then remove and dispose the filter material from the layered mask, wash and dry the cloth portion and then insert new filter material. This started back in Mar-Apr time frame when premade masks were very hard to obtain and morphed into an urban legend that still carries on.
I think the coffee filter shortage is caused by the same dynamics as the flour shortage. Before ,many people purchased pre-made coffee and baked goods on the way to work. These were distributed in a different supply chain and different packaging than consumer versions. Now people are baking and making coffee at home and the supply chains have not fully adjusted.
Yes, thank you, Wolf, for an essay that captures spirit of the times. I share your optimism about this “Reset” offering an opportunity to unleash creative energy and to bring us new ways of living and earning a living. On the other hand, as you and others have pointed out, governments around the world have gone to great lengths, at great taxpayer expense, to intervene and subvert the cycle of bankruptcy and rebirth that so many “old normal” industries desperately need (airlines, travel, restaurants, real estate, on and on). Anyway, thanks for another great podcast.
Very interesting presentation. Despite the upheaval, I have always been in the camp that this ‘destruction’ can be a good thing, a return to sanity. Back pedal about 20 years to a discussion I had with my future son-in-law. He and his brother had a habit of stopping in for a coffee and treat on the way to their summer job…as their breakfast. Meanwhile, both took on student loans. So ‘Dad’ had the back of napkin chat and explained that if he ate at home and packed his lunch, and saved the money he used to spend, it would end up being a down payment for a house. He did and it was.
Simple habits that are not cheap or restrictive is just a smart way to live. Coffee out everyday? Meals bought? Pretentious clothes, (my favourite example are those acid washed jeans with the holes in the knees for cute girls to wear), are unbelievable. I buy good French Roast beans and have always made better coffee at home.
It’s been a long time coming, this rediscovery of values and sense. Hell, if people have so much money to waste then save the coin and give it away to charities. Society has been nuts for a long long time.
regards
The economy has needed a cleansing recession since the mid 90’s(!). That’s when stock market value vs. real economy value went outside historical norms. So, let’s hope this episode/recession will offer that.
However, I think this kind of event is just “very destructive” in some way. In this one, travel and hospitality businesses are suffering just plain destruction. They have to wait for demand to return.
In addition, certain urban areas are going to suffer across a large range of businesses. The tax base is also going to be a disaster. This is also just plain destruction.
Luck to all.
I swear I was thinking the same phrase yesterday – this is just destruction, nothing creative about hollowing out the entire economy and leaving coding and waitstaff jobs as replacements.
That’s not what I’m saying.
1) The Fed Cytokine storm, fighting CV19, cause more damage
to the economy than the virus itself. The strong reaction to the virus is the real cause of businesses death.
2) There are new drugs developed in our labs, replacing the Keynesian drugs, that subdue the Cytokine storm, suppressing it, instead of promoting it, in order to give the US economy a chance to survival.
About a year ago, when it came up for sale, my stepson decided to buy the beauty shop where his mom works. The financial history looked good; seven years of success. He put in $40k of his own and borrowed another $40k from his cousin in order to get it done. My wife had about five wonderful months of being the boss, although Feb was really slow, then in Mar they got shut down by the pandemic.
Opening up again has been gradual. My wife did haircuts outside on the sidewalk for a while. She’s back inside now but it’s just her, all alone, running a one chair shop and not making enough to pay the rent. I don’t know how she drags herself in there every day.
The shop is in a small center of twenty or so stores in Fremont, CA – two beauty shops, a tea shop, pastry shop, bunch of restaurants, and a bank. Anchored by a 99 Ranch supermarket, it was a busy place. But the 99 Ranch moved to a larger building in a new shopping center a few blocks up the road. Another Asian market was slated to move in, but it hasn’t happened and, with the economy/pandemic, it probably won’t.
So we have a dying shopping center here. Two beauty shops struggling, one restaurant, a bank and the pastry shop still open – everything else is closed. Almost empty parking lot where before you could hardly find a spot. I think that the whole place will fail soon because the landlord, let alone tenants, won’t be able to pay the bills. I see a bulldozer in the center’s future.
There is no tidy way to get out from under this failing little business, one of many in the same predicament. These are bleak times. Dreams up in smoke takes many forms.
Refreshing to hear someone begin to discuss a positive for the future, and provide a pathway. As wkevinw notes, there is and will remain great destruction. As others are apt to opine how stupid folks are, or how their choice of politician is evil, and bolster how smart they are, as they have their slice of the pie, to remove the mask of doom, if you will, to promote a bright future is grand! Thank you Wolf! Discover the “old normal” in a new world. Onward!!
You’re cutting your own hair or your wife is cutting your hair? If it’s the former and considering the difficulty of doing that well from my own experience, what “YouTube video” did you watch?
I’m thinking the uptick in support puppies will probably be a boon to Chewy.