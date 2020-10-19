Worst Recovery Ever: To Soothe Investor Pain, Government Agency TSA Hypes Airline Stocks in Chilling PR Stunt

What the TSA said in its PR stunt and what it forgot to say.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Our dear stock jockeys drove up airline stocks this morning after the TSA said in a press release – reported by the gushing media – that it “screened over 1 million passengers Sunday, representing the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since March 17, 2020,” and that it “screened 6.1 million passengers at checkpoints nationwide during the week (Mon., Oct. 12 through Sun., Oct. 18). That weekly volume also represents the highest weekly volume for TSA since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
OK, that wasn’t “6.1 million” but actually 6.01 million, according to the TSA’s own daily figures. But fine, a typo by some underling. Happens to me too. We won’t quibble over typos. And the media that reported on this didn’t add up the numbers either, but reprinted the typo. OK, happens.
But there was zero numerical context, such as the comparison with the same period last year. And this context that the TSA failed to discuss, and that the media then failed to mention, is still unchanged-horrible.
For that week the TSA hyped – the least-worst week “since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic” – passenger traffic remained 64.5% below where it had been last year. And, despite TSA hype, it wasn’t even the least-worst week, as we’ll see in a moment.
Nowhere could you see in the TSA’s PR announcement that, into the eighth month of the crisis now, passenger traffic for the week that the TSA hyped was still down 64.5% from the same period last year. Nor could you see in the TSA’s PR announcement that it wasn’t even the least-worst week, that in fact the least-worst week had been a month ago, which the TSA makes that clear in its own daily figures of passenger throughput. It didn’t try to hide it. It just forgot to mention it, as any good PR stunt would.
The chart below shows the seven-day moving average of TSA checkpoint screenings this year (red) and last year (black). Last year, screenings surged after Labor Day as business travel took off following the summer calm, and as people with no kids in school started traveling. This happens every year, normally. But it didn’t happen this year. The last data point, the average of the seven days through October 18, covers the week the TSA hyped, and it’s down 64.5% from the same period last year:
But it wasn’t even the least-worst traffic for a seven-day period. It was another TSA PR stunt – in terms of leaving out the important stuff. The seven-day average of checkpoint screenings had been down “only” 62.8% to 64.4%, compared to the same period last year, for four days after Labor Day, involving the calendar mismatch of Labor Day. This chart shows the percentage of how far down airport checkpoint screenings have been for seven-day periods, compared to the same weekdays last year. The least-worst plunge was over a month ago:
What this boils down to is this: Airline passenger traffic, compared to the same period last year, has recovered a little bit from the catastrophic near-zero April lows, but remains down about 64% from a year ago, in a phenomenon I have called the “worst recovery ever”.
While leisure travel has ticked up a little, business travel remains dead. Inflation data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that ticket prices have plunged as airlines grapple with the collapse in demand. This combination of ticket prices and collapsed demand caused Delta Air Lines’ passenger revenues, measured in dollars, to collapse by 83% in the third quarter.
This collapse in demand has given birth to a new metric in the industry: “daily cash burn,” which continues to be huge. To provide fuel for this daily cash burn, airlines are raising tens of billions of dollars, from taxpayers, from investors, from banks, from wherever they can, and the biggest single source of borrowing has become their frequent flier programs. Shareholders should worry. Read…. Airlines Raised $$$-Billions via Frequent Flier Programs. Delta alone Raised $9 billion via SkyMiles as Collateral. How?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Got milk?
Does TSA count screening its own employees and airport employees in this report? If so, we need to subtract 100~200k from all the data points.
re: “… airlines are raising tens of billions of dollars, from taxpayers, from investors, from banks, from wherever they can, and the biggest single source of borrowing has become their frequent flier programs”
Oh boy! More buybacks! Stock prices to the moon!
Expect a malfunction with this moonshot.
For the people making up that 35% number – I wonder where they’re going and why.
I don’t know the numbers, but I have my guesses.
I imagine the bulk of travelers are visiting family, attending small weddings and important affairs, visiting with aging parents who aren’t going to be around forever, etc. I think many people are willing to risk the virus in order to enjoy such key events. The numbers are still well in our favor. If people are aware and take basic precautions, wear masks, avoiding crowded situations, etc., the overwhelming majority of them will be fine.
Other people may have urgent business or medical reasons for travel. I expect very few people are traveling for vacationing and sightseeing purposes.
Also, I don’t think there is some block of people representing 35% of the population that is flying. My guess is that 70% of the population has elected to do some air travel at 40-50% of their usual travel rate. People who haven’t done any flying could be a minority at this point.
Not everyone is as frightened to get on a plane as you think.
Every person in our extended family has flown back and forth across the country to utilize vacation property that’s been in the family since the 1940’s. San Diego PB area and the Eastern Shore of MD.
Not a shred of fear and not one of the dozens of people were harmed.
Crazy, right?
You said it. Obviously there was likely no one infectious on the plane. Most of the time there won’t be. You can roll dice lots and get away with it. Most people who don’t use seatbelts aren’t injured (unless they crash)
It’s a kind of ‘do you feel lucky’ thing.
But if you think it proves some kind of truth…
Have you ever bought a lottery ticket?
Amazing how we react more to a one in millions chance of winning, than to in a one in a few thou of losing.
A test case: way back in Feb, when the Princess cruise boat was docked in Yokohama with one case. They wouldn’t let folks off but confined them to their cabins.
When they let them off: 500 cases.
Not so crazy according to a DOD study/report out late last week indicating planes with everyone wearing a mask did not represent an unusual threat to healthy folks.
OTOH, sil flew from NC to SoCal to take care of her elder sister w mental health needs, and got the virus on the plane according to her doc…
So, at this point, with tons of defective data as can be seen very clearly with a critical review of the ”daily graphs” of the states of USA, as well as the now very numerous countries on the Johns Hopkins global covid reporting website, (and a big thanks to JH for doing that site,) any rational observer can determine both that the world is in the first wave, and also that many places are experiencing the third surge of that first wave, NOT to be confused with any actual third wave which is equally clearly going to happen in spite of any and all PPE, ”cures” and so called vaccines.
Vaccines have never worked very well against the kind of virus that covid is, and we only have to look at the so called ”common cold” to know that.
BEE safe as best you can, and keep your powder dry; this virus, and the economic destruction from the political and social efforts surrounding it have a long way to go.
VNV, Curious to know how her doc figured this out?
“OTOH, sil flew from NC to SoCal to take care of her elder sister w mental health needs, and got the virus on the plane according to her doc…”
@VintageVNvet The DoD study looked at a case of 100% of passengers wearing a mask 100% of the time and didn’t take into account that people take off masks to eat and drink. It also didn’t account for people walking through the aisles. Also, I’ve flown several time since the pandemic began and there are a huge number of people who take off their masks and don’t put them back on once the plane takes off and even more who seem to think that wearing a mask over their closed mouth with their nose sticking out the top is doing something besides making a weak political statement.
@nick kelly – lol at ‘if you think it proves something…’
70% of people are too scared to fly and thats bad news for the airlines and the broader economy. I’m glad you have family thats not scared but there’s no way to force other people to take a risk. This is why covid being political doesn’t make sense. Nothing will go back to normal until you ease people’s fear. Until then you’ll continue to see closed businesses
As far as I’ve gathered, your health has little to do with whether you contract the virus but is all about the prognosis.
I assume Patient 20 (or so) the thirty something Chinese doc who we all saw dying was in previous good health.
That’s great news!
Tell it to the 8M people in the USA who got it and the 225K DEAD PEOPLE (probably more like 325K since the deaths are vastly underreported due to a lack of testing). Let’s hear their thoughts.
I get your point but remember, this whole disaster COULD have been totally different if the Leader of the Nation had not:
1) Ignored the Pandemic Playbook;
2) Disbanded the Cabinet Level Pandemic Response team;
3) Politicized wearing a mask (basic science/common sense);
4) Lied to the public about how harmful it is;
Etc, etc, etc.
He could help even more by NOT having Super-Spreader Brownshirt rallies indoors with unmasked people.
But asking for basic common sense was a bridge too far for a traitorous, vainglorious, inept, corrupt beyond any possible measure career criminal reality tee-vee show host / geriatric silver spoon narcissistic psychopath. So here we are! :)
nodencent, whether or not I agree with your particular statements is immaterial. But I think your username by itself is inflammatory and I am confused about why Wolf would allow such an obvious politically insulting username to post on the site.
P.T. Barnum + Darwin = Leisure air travel bargain hunters
I think I might go to Mexico for some diving around New Years time. A few friends have gone already, said the flight there was full and half full on the way back. Resorts were pretty much a ghost town.
Some have to travel for work.
This whole revive travel thing is going to end horribly. Here in Hawaii they have pushed through the bypass of the 14 day quarantine just as we got our local case numbers down after a month of lockdown. Now, visitors coming from states where COVID-19 is surging can get a test 3-days before they come and not have to quarantine. The day the program started visitor traffic surged from less than 1000 arrivals per day to over 10,000. The state broke its own rules and allowed people who had tests from non-compliant vendors to skip the quarantine as well. The 14-day quarantine was widely broken anyway and almost impossible to enforce now with 10x arrivals and loads of visitors being green-lighted to ‘re-open’ tourism it will be even more impossible, if that’s possible. I can tell you from experience that 7-10 hours in a mask on a plane and in airports is not fun and that most of the restaurants and shops are either closed or have strange lines. There’s a pandemic, it’s not time to take a vacation!
This is not going to end well. But hey, those airline numbers look super.
The crazy thing is even at 10,000 tourists a day that is only 3.5 million tourists per year. Before Covid Hawaii was running 15 million tourists per year. So right now Hawaii is back at about the numbers from 1975 or so. My wife who’s family has been in Hawaii since the 1890’s thinks that hawaii’s economy and population will have to back to what it was when she was in high school in the 70’s. Just like the airlines Hawaii has to face up to the fact that it will not go back to the way it was for several years at best, and perhaps it never will and they will have to go back to a new normal.
@Senecascliffs Those of us who live here (even those in the tourism industry) generally wouldn’t mind 1975 numbers at all
Yeah, everyone always says that until it’s time to pay the tax bills that aren’t being supplemented from that higher population.
Anti, another user name that itself makes a political statement. Even if it’s unclear which side you are calling an antichrist, either way it can do nothing except stir up political feelings unnecessarily. Why does Wolf allow it?
What about virtual vacations? Turn the thermostat to 80, pour the cool drinks, and listen to the waves in surround sound.
All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I’m fine.
@ambrosebierce I submitted a reality show idea to Mark Burnett a few years ago – it was called “Your Not Going Anywhere” the idea was people apply to win the vacation of a lifetime and when they win the crew shows up at their door with the tagline “You win. You aren’t going anywhere.” From that point forward a team of historians, health experts, and tourism professionals from their own town/region/city give them the vacation of a lifetime all within their own town/region/city. It was made for the pandemic age – but I never heard from Burnett. Maybe I should have gone with the simpler version you posited…
Anti-in terms of ‘reality’ shows, i could never figure out ‘Survivor’, in which one promotes and backstabs one’s ‘cooperating’ (cooperation being that which has built ALL great civilizations) competitors until one is left. In an actual world, rather than returning to (?)great reward in civilization, shouldn’t the ultimate episode of the show end with the solitary victor hearing: “…well, you’ve won! Enjoy your island empire!!!”, as the remaining crew returns to the mainland? The show could return in a couple of years to see how the ‘winner’ was doing.
Ah, fantasies and myths of the ‘rugged individualist’-don’t we love ’em!
may we all find a better day.
Mark Burnett should be executed for helping to foist this disaster upon us.
Your story reminds me of my brother’s letter to Dan Quayle after his stint as US VP. My brother told him he had an open position as a buttplug tester in his wooden buttplug factory at a rate of $5/hour.
Shockingly, he never heard back from Dan Quayle….
You are correct ac4:
It is not going to end well, and we can only hope that there will be, eventually, an end at all.
If you would review my comment a few mins. earlier, you will get part of my reply to you as well as to the ”general” case world wide.
Beyond that, based on my recent review of every USA state, particularly HI because of family in Kauai and friends in Oahu, it certainly appears from the data available that, sooner and later, everyone who is going to get this virus will get it, and equally, everyone who is going to die as a result of the virus, either directly or not, will die from it.
Wolf made a very good point early on that the various ”lock downs” etc., were a good effort to help the medical services delivery system NOT become over loaded. IMO that was a good effort and paid off…
But it did not and cannot stop the eventual progression of this virus.
Maybe TSA was trying to cover their own ass: ‘see we’re still working. Don’t lay any of us off just cuz we’re only doing a third of last year’s work’
“We are a necessary agency!!!” I’ve been monitoring international traffic to and from SFO, and it’s interesting to see that there are still flights available daily to destinations in East Asia e.g. Tokyo, Taiwan and Seoul. I know that Japan has now allowed foreign residents to reenter the country, and in fact Japanese companies have now resumed hiring candidates from overseas, but ticket prices continue to be super cheap, meaning demand is super weak. I am guessing passenger planes nowadays mainly carry cargo.
My sis would like to like to visit kid in Japan, but getting back into Canada?
PS: I hope Canada will do something about the tiny US community near Alaska that is cut off. (Ya so is Point Roberts but they have ferry) Apparently they are sweating stuff like firewood.
Weird case in east Canada: some poor guy (Can citizen) spent his last buck on a piece of land in
maritime province. He has deed in his hand and is stopped on bridge and turned back.
American Airlines said they will be resuming flights with the 737MAX by the end of the year.
If that doesn’t bring back fliers, I don’t know what will.
They will need to offer triple frequent flier miles on those flights.
Also, those miles will have to be non-expiring and transferable to family members (or next of kin). Maybe even serve warm bags of peanuts and free coke (in a real can). I can’t wait!
All of this, and I mean ALL of it, is much worse than 2008’s TGR. Wonder if many people don’t really realize this yet. Or is it a matter of hope? Hope that it is all going to be OK. All of this is going to make ‘The Great Recession’ look like the beautiful, calm and fairly ordinary good old days. I don’t think this story ends well.
Next question…
Has TSA airline screening budget fallen anywhere near falloff in demand for their putative services?
I know which way I would bet.
On a local level, I wonder about our library. They haven’t allowed us into the place since March and yet I suspect they’re all still getting paid the same with no furlough (I don’t think this for sure, but it is my assumption). I sure hope that place looks like it’s had 6 months of intensive effort in cleaning and organizing by this point, but again, my suspicions are, it’s been mostly an extended vacation for the employees of the library.
Not sure why I am picking on the little guy here though. I mean the cheating at every level has got to be significant so why focus on the little guy? Partially it just irks me that I can’t go to the library I guess.
Disney World has capped attendance at 25%. They require face coverings. They set up temperature screenings at the gate.
There are shortages of nurses and ICU beds in some
U.S. cities as another wave of infection spreads.
The U.S. – Canada border is closed until November 21. The U.S. -Mexico border is closed to all but essential traffic until November 21.
Who is going to fly the 737 MAX now that it is approved for flight again? Not me!
I would (if I REALLY needed to fly). By the time the MAX starts flying regularly it will be the most scrutinized transport aircraft flying, and the pilots will be on their toes.
BTW, anyone know if Airbus finally fixed all the defective pitot tubes on A3X0s?
My understanding is that the 737 Max is still grounded, but that the FAA is trying to get last pieces worked out. The Oct 6 announcement concerned a proposal for pilot training.
United says it’s safe to fly during the pandemic, so it must be since they say it is.
It’s worth mentioning that in the big picture, this is a good thing. We need to bring CO2 emissions down to zero, and there are no real substitutes for fossil fuel in aviation, whereas cars, trains, and buses can be powered by electricity.
The chart comparing 2020 to 2019 shows an upward trend and continual improvement. I’d say that’s pretty positivity, especially considering the political hype.
Dale Dillon Lips,
Sure it shows an upward trend, from -95% in April to -64% now — exactly the “worst recovery ever.” How you can call a traffic count of -64% after eight months of recovery “pretty positivity” is beyond me, unless you were being sarcastic, in which case it makes sense.
“Sully Sullenberger Says The FAA and Boeing Haven’t Done Enough To Fix The Max. Says Such A Failure!” (YOU know where the video is posted)
I realize that he’s an Airbus driver, but will always listen to those have experienced the ‘ultimate’ trial by fire.
May your best flight be the most uneventful flight. Happy Trails.
The MAX isn’t ‘fixable;’ it’s an inherently flawed, outdated, ‘hacked’ design (Thanks, Boeing beancounters!). But, flown by competent pilots aware of its shortcomings, it’s a manageable risk (as are most forms of transportation). Note Airbus has had its share of SNAFUs; just do a search on ‘Airbus crashes.’ Many of these were due to the Airbus engineers’ arrogance in thinking they could fly better than pilots, and pilots’ unfamiliarity with the new fly-by-wire systems. Also, see ‘Air France 447.’
BTW, Airbus’ engineers said Sully did nothing heroic, he just held the stick back and the plane flew within its envelope (i.e. their aircraft was the ‘hero’). What the computers will never have is the pilots’ judgement which, in this case, made all the difference.
ps. Airline pilots fly what the airline pays them to fly. A lot of airline pilots love the Boeing 757; it’s known as a ‘hot rod.’
Unfortunately, Boeing hid the 737MAX shortcomings and told everyone no pilot training was needed. They did this not out of ignorance, but out of plain greed. Do you trust that they have come clean on the 737MAX or any future airplane? The fact that the new CEO came from the Blackstone Group guarantees that greed will prevail.
As for Sullenberg, like you said, he let the airplane fly itself. Your right. In fact most people could accomplish that.
Now successfully landing that A320 in the Hudson river with no loss of life? That takes some righteous skill only a few people command.
The vigor for reinforcing Covid lockdowns (for example, a Wisconsin judge today upheld the state’s dept of health lockdown to only 25% capacity of restaurants and bars) ought to put the final nail in the finance coffin that the US economy is now lying in.
We are at 75% in most counties of Texas. Some places read that as 100%. All is good! The four (yes, FOUR) large hospitals one mile from my house are pretty empty. Our next door neighbor’s daughter is a nurse and she is afraid she will be laid off soon.
A son of my 84 year old neighbor had the sniffles and a headache and went to the doc. He tested positive for the virus. HIS WIFE TESTED NEGATIVE AND SHE SLEEPS WITH HIM! So he is in quarantine for 10 days and was given some allergy meds and a Zpack of antibiotics. He is 55 years old, his wife is 60.
This is all crazy…
Lies, damn lies, and statistics….