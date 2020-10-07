Now Everything Depends on US Stimulus, from Billionaires to China’s Manufacturers, as US National Debt Blows Out

But consumers again paid down their credit cards; let’s be honest, that’s abuse of stimulus.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Who would have thought a few trillion dollars, channeled into the right pockets, could be such a big deal! Now everything depends on US stimulus: The stock market, the wealth of the wealthiest, and consumer spending – thereby not only the entire US economy but also imports from other countries, and thereby the economies of China and the rest of the world.
After yanking the rug out from under stimulus negotiations in Congress Tuesday afternoon, causing stocks to swoon, Trump today corrected his error and tried to push the rug back under the stimulus negotiations, and in addition promised voters a huge stimulus deal if they reelect him, while Biden is promising voters a huge stimulus deal if they elect him.
With all these trillions flying around, it’s hard to choose which trillions to go for. Meanwhile, the US national debt surpassed $27 trillion, hitting $27.05 trillion as of October 5:
Upon the news that Trump was trying to push the rug back under the stimulus talks in Congress, stocks related to retail spending soared today. Some examples:
- Amazon [AMZN] +3.1%
- Kohl’s [KSS] +5.9%
- Ford [F] +3.6%
- GM +4.0%
- Harley [HOG] +3.0
- Delta [DAL] +3.5%
- American Airlines [AAL] +4.3%
- Carnival [CCL] +5.3%
- TJX [TJX] +3.1%
- Abercrombie [ANF] +6.2%
- GAP [GPS] +6.2%,
This bonanza today followed another billionaires-came-out-on-top report by UBS and PwC, cited by Reuters. The rally in stock prices since the stimulus and central-bank shenanigans kicked in globally pushed the wealth of just over 2,000 billionaires finally over the well-deserved $10 trillion mark, beating the previous record of $8.9 trillion at the end of 2019. Between April 7 and July 31, billionaires in the technology, healthcare, and industrial sectors saw their wealth (the many billions) increase by 36% to 44%. No billionaire’s billions left behind.
Meanwhile, American consumers with credit-card debt continued the awful and disappointing habit of temporarily paying down their credit card accounts – instead of passing the money on to said billionaires – with the trickle of belated stimulus checks, and belated $600-a-week and $300-a-week in extra unemployment benefits that state employment offices are finally catching up with, and whatever miscalculated federal PUA unemployment benefits for gig workers or fraudulent workers or whoever are still arriving in lump-sum payments.
Credit card balances and other revolving credit fell “unexpectedly” by $3 billion in August, to $950 billion (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Federal Reserve today, the lowest since July 2017, and a level first obtained in September 2007:
How are banks supposed to make any money in this zero-interest-rate environment if their credit card assets that they charge 29% on are dwindling? That was a rhetorical question. Well, OK, that’s why the Fed gets frazzled when consumers pay down their credit cards. Let’s be honest, that’s abuse of stimulus.
Credit card balances and other revolving credit fell a devastating 9.5% from a year ago. These declines included the record plunge in April when people used the first wave of stimulus checks to temporarily pay down their credit card accounts, so that they could charge up their credit cards later. People use credit cards as a form of cash management, like a company would use a credit line, instead of having a big pile of money in savings account. And with more room on their credit cards now, they can spend more later:
Note how during the Financial Crisis, credit card balances eventually plunged by 10%, but it took a year to accomplish that, and it was mostly done by people defaulting on their credit cards, and banks writing off the balances. Stimulus had nothing to do with it because that stimulus was only $600 per taxpayer, not $1,200, and because it came in the spring of 2008, and credit card balances continued increasing throughout 2008 and didn’t start falling until 2009.
This is not the case this time. This time, delinquent credit card balances are getting moved into a deferral program to where the borrower doesn’t have to make payments, and the lender agrees not to exercise its rights and try to collect (yeah, good luck), and therefore doesn’t need to write off the delinquent balances.
These declining credit card balances in August occurred even as retail sales hit a record of $538 billion, after already hitting a record in July, as consumers, flush with stimulus money and extra unemployment benefits and federal PUA benefits, went splurging on stuff.
So let’s bring on more stimulus. And don’t forget the bailouts for the airlines that are facing the crappiest recovery ever and are demanding $25 billion for $50 billion in total, after having burned $45 billion on share buybacks. The more stimulus and bailouts the better, for the billionaires and for China. And the $27 trillion in national debt that will turn into $30 trillion by early next year, doubling since 2012, well, don’t worry, be happy, the Fed’s gonna buy it if no one else wants it…
Wolf,
it comes down to human nature at the end of the day, doesn’t it? After all, give people free money, what do you expect them to do with it? Give people opportunity not to pay rent, do you think the deadbeats will?
But, the powerbrokers decided that this is what the people want, let’s give the mob what they want.
And that doesn’t even start to talk about the really rich who are benefiting from all the stimulus.
Let us have the list of +2,000 megarich,selfish bastards so we know whom to eat when the famine really kicks in!
My question is, what are the consequences of this? If the fed keeps monetizing the trillions of new debt but is locking all that debt in treasuries, does it matter? We see deflation happening at the same time that fed policies would arguably cause inflation, but the money velocity is so low via the fed purchases that it hardly seems to matter how much new money is created. When does this stop? How can it stop.
How can it stop? When can it (Fed stimulus) stop?
It will stop when hyper inflation which cannot be controlled by the Fed goes through the roof and all confidence & VALUE in the Dollar is lost!
Even though the Fed would love to see the velocity of $ increase, they should be VERY careful what they wish for!
The Fed’s HUBRIS is off the charts!
Winning!
I like how Wolf’s once ironic “debt out the Wazoo” arrow is no longer steep enough to represent the current rate of debt growth.
These articles are definitely my favorite – thanks Wolf!
The steep arrow started out as sort of a joke. I had no idea at the time how real it would become :-]
You are a prophet!
Forty years of privatization, deregulation, financialization, budget cutting, tax cutting, and union-busting has shifted the government spending on healthcare, education, infrastructure, pandemic response – you name it – to individual consumption – you’re on your own here, don’t trust Uncle Sam to save you (yet somehow bonds are still flying off the shelf at auction even at zero rates). Anyway, we work and save to pay for things that our parents didn’t mostly because all this stuff didn’t exist – especially in healthcare, pharma and firearms – but also because the government was too timid to put a floor under its population by spending on this stuff. Now we’re way under capacity. This is the shiny hill we were promised – why are we upset?
The premium for a bronze-level, ACA-compliant contract for a couple over 50 on the individual market is $1200 PER MONTH with a $7,000 deductible while the CEO of at least one health insurance company was paid $25M last year when he couldn’t even make the website work.
Our parents didn’t spend 10% of their income on health insurance but they didn’t have MRIs either. But why do MRIs in the US cost $1300 when they only cost ten bucks in Japan – Jack Welch a long-gone CEO still getting paid.
If you shop around you can get MRIs for much less I had a lumbar MRI in 2014 in Manhattan for 250 dollars You have to schedule it ahead of time , maybe have it late at night but it can be done Obviously in Japan they are government subsidized
The state has become the be and end all for a large segment of Americans. Given this, many of these sheeple are ill equiped to function in a global technology-based economy. i.e. dependency
It sounds like US billionaire’s billions are growing much faster than the national debt. Wolf should compare the doubling times.
Love to see that chart!
One would think that interest on the debt would stop the spending but at zero rates I don’t know. If the deficit keeps growing I think eventually we will get inflation and look out below.
When the FED is forced to raise rates due to runaway hyperinflation it will be game over in my opinion
The fed at best will only lag what the private market is already pushing rates too…
Negative premiums with swap and collateral spreads in response to supply and demand will ultimately drive rates to the point where the cost of carry is too high and unwinds of the underlying will happen (re: sept 2019, fed didnt see it coming, and still has no explanation for why it happend).
The feds main tool is their open throat operations, and those can only go so far…
If literally everyone in power – – the Dems, the GOP, the Fed, and the rich – – are all committed to debt-out-the-wazoo … Is the only check-and-balance left really the death of the dollar?
Can’t anyone speak up sooner and rally for change?
Let’s get the “Wage-Earner-Lives-Matter” movement started. Bank CEOs desperate for interest income will lead us… And a coalition of finance/econ journalists and their audiences will man the trenches.
Who’s in?
