Condo Boom Turns to Historic Condo Glut in San Francisco

There is a “housing shortage” and an “inventory shortage” until there suddenly isn’t.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In San Francisco, the erstwhile housing “shortage” and inventory “shortage,” hyped to the nth degree by the industry, has now turned into a historic inventory glut.
There were 2,370 homes listed for sale in San Francisco in the week ended September 27, up 73% from the same week a year ago, according to data from Redfin. About two-thirds of them were condos. The chart shows the comparisons of 2020 to the prior three years. Note the seasonal bulge of active listings after Labor Day in prior years, and how 2020 completely blew that away:
This inventory “shortage” turned into a glut when condo owners who don’t live in these units – a lot of condos are investment properties – decided they need to sell because the Airbnb business has swooned, or because rents in San Francisco are in a historic free fall amid surging vacancy rates as younger recent arrivals and some other folks are leaving the city, and the rent that a condo owner could get from the now vacant unit wouldn’t be nearly enough to pay for the mortgage, homeowner association fees, property taxes, and insurance. And now condo prices are falling, and owners are trying to unload their units while they still can.
There were a record 1,510 active and “coming soon” condo listings at the end of September, according to MLS data cited by Compass. Zillow lists 1,417 condos for sale at the moment. San Francisco is not a big city. It had a population of about 880,000 in July last year, before the exodus began.
And this does not include the condos for sale by condo developers that have their own sales offices and don’t list their condos on the MLS. These new construction condos for sale are hard to quantify, but the new towers and mid-rise buildings from the construction boom are easy to see.
Many of the condos are used as investment properties, including for long-term rentals. Alas, Zillow now lists 3,785 apartments for rent in the City, including condos for rent, over triple the number it listed for rent during the good old times at the end of September 2016.
This glut of rentals, plunging rents, and the downturn in the Airbnb business in San Francisco – foreign tourists have largely vanished – have upended the business model of condos as an income-producing investment.
Condos, especially in high rises, are expensive to carry due to the homeowner association fees, taxes, and insurance.
For example, a 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo, originally listed on Zillow at $1.288 million in October a year ago, removed several times and relisted at lower prices, is now listed at $1.1 million – below the median condo sale price in Q3 of $1.25 million. The monthly costs add up: HOA fees $915/month; property taxes $614/month; insurance $385/month. Including the mortgage, total monthly carrying costs amount to $5,768, according to Zillow estimates.
It was listed for rent a couple of years ago at $4,695 a month. But even that insufficient rent might not currently be feasible after the median asking rent for a 2-BR apartment plunged by 20% from a year ago and by 25% from the peak. And then there are the incentives to fill the unit such as the latest craze, “three months free rent.” Nice but not spectacular view — if there’s a Bay view, they’d show it:
And condo prices have started to drop ever so gently:
- Per square foot: In Q3, the average price fell 5.0% compared to Q3 2019, to $1,088 per square foot. Down also 2.9% from Q3 2018, per Compass.
- The median condo price in Q3 fell 2.0% year-over-year to $1.25 million, per Compass.
- Per the most recent Case-Shiller Home Price Index of a few days ago – a rolling three-month average of transactions published by the county in May, June, and July – condo prices fell 1.6% year-over-year, and 2.1% from the “May” reading which consisted largely of deals made before the Pandemic. The Case-Shiller Index for condos normally rises from May to June, but not this year.
Price movements in real estate are slow and take a long time to play out. During Housing Bust 1, from condo peak to condo trough took over five years. The chart of the Case-Shiller Index for condos shows that condo prices have in effect gone nowhere for the past three years, similar to period between mid-2005 and mid-2007:
“Within the condo market, the high-rise segment appears to be the weakest, almost certainly due to pandemic-related reasons,” explains Compass in its analysis of the mess.
Sales are taking place at a brisk pace but are far outstripped by the increasing condo glut. Supply of condos listed for sale on the MLS skyrocketed to nearly 8 months, exceeding the supply during Housing Bust 1. Add to that the new construction condos put on the market directly by the developers through their own sales offices and not listed on the MLS.
The supply of houses for sale also jumped, to 4.4 months, approaching the record levels of Housing Bust 1. (chart via Compass):
“The number of price reductions – again heavily concentrated in the condo market – has jumped to its highest point in many years,” Compass says. “In certain segments, sellers are now competing for buyers, instead of buyers competing for listings.”
And this condo situation is another indicator that the direction has turned once again in the infamous and relentless boom-and-bust cycles of San Francisco.
The funniest thing I read all morning was HubHaus going bust.
“The Los Altos company’s business plan involved leasing large, single-family homes, dividing the properties into 10 rooms or more and subletting the rooms to young professionals at market-rate prices for each space.”
You can see how that’s going to be a problem during this pandemic.
That sounds like a business plan Old Man Potter would have created. Is it too much to hope these homes are already in heavily trafficked areas?
Most of these condo’s are only attractive in an appreciating market due to the carrying costs. A short time ago my wife and I viewed ourselves as prospective condo owners because we don’t like yard work and I would prefer to live somewhere where I am not chained to the tyranny of the automobile. Lately we have taken to comparing the costs of condos we like on Zillow to our current situation. We live in a 1500 square foot 3 bedroom new apartment across from a big park, near the transit station, walking distance to shopping and restaurants that is kind of a nicely appointed condo style unit. Nearly every condo we see that is the same size and quality in the swanky condo district of Portland has a full monthly cost including principal, interest, hoa, and property tax of more than double our current rent. The mortgage interest deduction does not come close to making up that difference so why bother?
For a few reasons. Owning is not the same as renting in terms of your freedom to make changes as you like. Also, when you buy, your “rent” will never go down, so in 10 or 20 years you will be paying less in owning costs than you would be paying in rent, and in 30 years you will be paying considerably less as there will be no more mortgage.
That makes a lot of sense. To add, people buy another house every 7-10 years, or refinance new 30-year mortgage every 3-4 years. And there is 6% commission, which is much less than the normal appreciation when prices go up.
In a rental I can make some very important changes not as easily available to owners. For example, a unit became available with a better view of the park, a better deck, better closets and a better laundry area, so we moved. Total cost, $500 for the move and the rent stayed the same due to the current renters market. Maybe the way things are going rents will continue to go down while the bag holders mortgages will stay the same, while home prices go down.
Seneca’s cliff,
This kind of math tells you that the local condo market is very vulnerable. You’re not the only that’s doing that math!
“A short time ago my wife and I viewed ourselves as prospective condo owners because we don’t like yard work and I would prefer to live somewhere where I am not chained to the tyranny of the automobile. ”
I considered buying a condo until I found out how onerous the covenants could be. Some developments would not allow me to even read the CCRs until I made an offer. Others, had disturbing carte blanche entry allowances, and no apparent accountability on how my monthly dues would be used. Still others spent ridiculous amounts of money on grounds keeping, etc. There was so much secrecy in some places that it turned me off to the whole concept (note these were not new developments but per-existing complexes). I kept wondering what the Condo boards were trying to hide.
I view living in a condo as “apartment living plus”, not a true home ownership experience. I’d rather move into an apartment than live in a condo.
Another thing we have discovered in our condo vs apt comparison project, is that often the combined total of HOA fees and property taxes for a condo of comparable size and finish is equal to our rent. So even if we payed off the mortgage our monthly expenses would be just as high and we would have all that capital sunk in an I liquid investment.
Cue Randy Bachman (BTO): ”You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. B-, b-, b-, baby, you just ain’t seen na, na, nothin yet. Here’s somethin’ that you’re never gonna forget. B-, b-, b-, baby, you just ain’t seen na, na, nothin yet.”
Hi there , a friend who visits NY and rents a 2 bedrooms in Manhattan for $150 000 a year , told me that condos under $10 millions are down 25 to 30% asking price , he is actively looking to buy .
Hopefully southern California (LA/OC/SD) will experience the same thing as SF. Not holding my breath since so far the market has been defying gravity and seems to be more immune to this mess than SF or other metro areas like NYC.
I’m looking to buy in the Leaning Tower of San Fransisco. It will be collectors item one day. Also, the incline helps with my snoring.
Jul 28, 2020 — San Francisco’s beleaguered Millennium Tower is still sinking, but a fix is finally on the way..
I wonder which will topple first? This tower or 3 Gourges Dam???
Rust Belt Bargain
A 1999, 3 BR 2 BA, 1600 sq ft, .25 acre, w/ 2 car garage home in a northern Indiana suburb near an Interstate for sale for about $150,000.
Perhaps the SF mayor and city council can buy them and turn into homeless shelters.
I remember Wolf talking about how the condo building boom would eventually create a glut.
I suspect we’re in for a Great Leveling across the nation, where expensive markets decline and cheap markets appreciate and most markets eventually meet in the middle.
Does this mean the future could be the Carpartment…electric scoots you drive home to a recirculating elevator, and then go straight in, exiting on the opposite side. No lobby, but a ground floor service shop. Maybe even a snap-out bench seat to double for your sofa. Run the coffee machine right off the car while it re-powers. Totally germ transmission free. Or should we just raise the fiber content of recycled material in cardboard boxes to absorb the urban population down the line? And which will be a better ROI for us?
There has been a number of features on the local SF tv stations regarding break-ins in some SF residential neighborhoods .Is this condo in a safe area?
San Diego, in it’s infinite wisdom, is going to buy hotels to house homeless. Maybe SF should follow our lead for a change and buy up all the condos so they can put their homeless there. One would hope they’d stop crapping all over the streets.
Condos are free… but the HOA is not….
Heh heh, the HOA alone seems ridiculous, but I would not be surprised if that was the median HOA.
They figured if you could afford a million dollar condo, you could afford a $1K HOA that went with it.
I live in central Ohio in an owned home. I haven’t been following the market but we still seem to have a shortage of rental units and the condo thing isn’t that big here except the ritzy McMnsion suburbs. In the last 3 months 3 fairly large apartment buildings opened in my suburb and all seem to be fairly full. Not sure how the sino flu will affect us but who knows?