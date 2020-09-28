Facing Crappiest Recovery Ever, Airlines Demand New $25-Billion Bailout, for $50 Billion Total, after Having Burned $45 Billion on Share Buybacks

Coddled investors, not taxpayers, should step up to the plate and fund the “daily cash burn.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
October 1 is the day US airlines that accepted their portion of the $25-billion bailout under the CARES Act can start involuntary layoffs of their employees. They’ve been shedding large numbers of employees since March but through voluntary buyouts, early retirements, and other programs that induced employees to temporarily or permanently leave. Now the airlines are engaged in a desperate lobbying effort to get legislation signed into law that would provide the next $25-billion bailout package. Threats have been flying, so to speak, to motivate Congress to get this done.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told CBS News on Sunday that if there isn’t a new bailout program, “there are going to be 100,000 aviation professionals who are out of work, who wouldn’t be otherwise.” This would include the 18,000 employees American Airlines has threatened to lay off.
So airlines have been lobbying hard. “You know, we have everyone putting us in every bill they have,” Parker said. “We just need the bills to be laws. We need laws not bills.”
American Airlines was also the airline that blew, incinerated, wasted, and trashed more than any other airline on share buybacks. Buybacks ceased in the second quarter, but from 2013 through Q1 2020, American Airlines incinerated $13.1 billion in cash on share buybacks. That cash would now come in very handy. 2013 was also the year Mr. Parker became CEO of American Airlines.
Delta blew, wasted, and incinerated $11.7 billion in cash on share buybacks over the period; Southwest Airlines, $10.9 billion (starting in 2012); and United $8.9 billion. In total, the big four airlines blew, wasted, and incinerated $44.6 billion in cash on share buybacks from 2012 through Q1 2020, and now the airlines want an additional $25 billion bailout, for a total of $50 billion, much of it in forms of grants, from taxpayers (data via YCharts):
OK, the demand recovery has been the crappiest ever.
In terms of the numbers of passengers entering airports in the US, over six months into the Pandemic, the business is still down nearly 70% from last year, according to TSA airport screenings. The interesting thing is how the recovery is not happening, and how the strong seasonal patterns have disappeared.
Normally, the passenger count drops sharply in the weeks before Labor Day from the summer peak in June, July, and early August. But after Labor Day, business travel picks up, and older folks with kids out of school start traveling, and the passenger count rises sharply in September. But none of that is happening this year.
The chart below shows TSA checkpoint screenings per day, as a seven-day moving average through September 27, last year (black) versus this year (red):
The very lucrative business segment has gotten crushed as companies still avoid sending their people anywhere unless they absolutely have to; conferences and large meetings are still mostly shut down; and job applicants are interviewed remotely. And among vacation travelers, older people with no kids in school, who would normally take advantage of the beautiful and less crowded fall months, are avoiding getting on planes for health reasons.
Over the past seven days, from September 21 through September 27, the passenger count was down each day in a range of -64.4% to -73.0% compared to the same weekday last year, putting the seven-day moving average at -68.4% as of September 27. Part of the year-over-year bump around Labor Day was due to the calendar shift with Labor Day falling on September 7 this year, compared to September 2 last year:
In terms of international travel, flight restrictions and quarantine requirements in the US and other countries make this a tough situation for willing American travelers. And for US airlines, that crucial and lucrative segment is unlikely to bounce back quickly, given the once-again rising infection rates in the US and many other countries.
So what to do with these airlines?
The airline industry invented a new metric during the Pandemic: “daily cash burn.” The purpose is to give investors a feel for the progress in implementing the airlines’ survival strategies. Every airline now cites this metric. The idea is to make this number as small as possible by cutting capacity, shedding employees, and reducing costs wherever possible.
Investors who’ve been coddled over the years through share-buybacks, have helped fund the airlines’ daily cash burn by buying the newly issued bonds and shares. They have done so because they counted on support from taxpayers and the Fed.
Investors should continue to step up to the plate and fund that daily cash burn. But taxpayers – they’re already sitting on billions of dollars in tickets they can’t get refunds for though they can use the “credits” or whatever in the future – shouldn’t be shanghaied into funding airlines. That’s Wall Street’s job.
And if Wall Street refuses to step up to the plate and one or the other airline runs out of funds to fuel its daily cash burn, well then, that debt needs to be restructured at the expense of investors, and that can be done in bankruptcy court, as Delta, American, and United have already proven and demonstrated in the past.
In the Atlanta metro, 53,000 FHA mortgages are delinquent. In the Houston metro, 47,000. Just FHA, not including other delinquent mortgages. By metro. Read... Subprime, No Problem? FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record 17.4%, as Fed Triggers Mad Land-Rush in Split Housing Market
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Burnt the Money on Share Buybacks?
Take Over Airlines which have,
Fire/Charge Execs+Board with Fraud and RICO.
Audit.
Put the Companies up for Sale to US Buyers.
Sell Off and Monitor.
There.
You know earnings didn’t grow much on the sp500 over the last 10 years. GAAP earnings was about $100 and people could buy the SP500 for 1100. Who knows if we will be back at $100 next year and people are paying 3 times as much for the same earnings. Short memories I think.
As far as airlines it fits my theory of covid has created real losses and those will get passed to people who are not connected to political power. Probably to mom and pop savers and small businesses.
@old School
‘You know earnings didn’t grow much on the sp500 over the last 10 years’
50% or more of the rise in S&P 500 since ’09 was due to massive buy-backs in billions!
How about bailouts get U.S. taxpayers airline stock on par, only after all ceo bonuses are clawed back, to and including forced stock sales of every share they added to their portfolio since employment?
Why are we paying federal taxes again?
What do we get for our money? How many wars have been won, O.K., we did conquer Grenada? Not worth 55 cents of every tax dollar going to “defense”.
What preparation was there for the pandemic?
How is testing being delivered?
Why aren’t corporate “”persons”” getting the same dollar amount that U.S. Taxpayer persons are getting? So many questions, so few answers.
Concur.
Having the USGOVT Coordinate the ReOrg and Mixed Ownership of Bankrupt Airlines which engaged in (previously illegal) Stock Buybacks may be in Order.
I can see the USGOVT – via Sovereign Wealth / Sovereign Sponsored Citizens’ Collective Wealth / Social Security Investment Trusts – have Controlling or Partial Shares.
Dividend and Interest Income for the Funds as well as preventing frivolous sales of Airlines to Foreign Interests.
Add Employee Stakeholders as Shareholders.
Restrict Stock/Bond Ownership to Individual US Citizens(Bingo!).
I don’t mind seeing United, Delta, American (and whichever airline) go bankrupt, if this is the correct procedure. They have undergone bankruptcy before, but they are still alive today!
Bailout does not exist in true capitalistic economy. Now we are doing socialism at the top, and capitalism for the rest of our society.
Let the business die. I bet you a dollar, NOT a single lead economist dare to speak out like this
More like corny capitalism for the bottom since real capitalism requires for investors Ie top bare losses in addition to collecting rent
So true.
True capitalistic economies (TCE) suck massively and the the US was never a TCE. beginning with Reagan the US became more TCE and began to suck more.
I don’t mind bailouts but i think a complete nationalization and restructuring is called for. Airlines are to far gone. A little bit because of extraction done by the top (share buy backs etc.) but mostly due to covid.
Airlines are public transportation. They have a very high spin off effect by creating businesses that otherwise wouldn’t be possible. Those businesses die without the flights so simply letting the airlines die is simply not possible
Again, if the demand is there, they won’t “die.” Someone will buy their assets, the current equity will be wiped out, and the secured creditors will take over. That’s how it’s supposed to work.
exactly !!!!!!!
America:
Socialism for the rich
Harsh capitalism for everyone else
How ironic that global airlines have received the most “free” bailout funds of any type of company while by far the most responsible for quickly spreading the pandemic across the entire globe in a few short weeks. Devils in the details, yet facinating nevertheless…
No V-shape recovery for airlines, instead an apocalypse has started. Taxpayers wont finance these cash burning machines for ever and it seems that these lock downs and flying fears persist.
The thing is that the taxpayer is financing all of this. Isn’t that what you voted for? I am waiting for a bailout for the companies hurt by Amazon.com and Walmart.com hurting their traditional sales
Wolf,
It sounds like it all leads to Boeing too.
“Taxpayers” (actually more inflation) are funding the railroads forever so why not airlines. Not that airlines are already massively subsidized. ut that is normal with public transport
The American corporate way of today: create higher reported profits with financial engineering, buyback stocks with funding used from the sale of corporate debt (made possible by the artificial higher profits), split the company stock when share price has been elevated to sufficient levels, then repeat. If anything untoward happens with the plan, simultaneously beg the Feds for a bailout while threatening massive job cuts should the bailout not occur.
You are correct. Since the Great Recession when banks blackmailed our society and got their bail outs it has now become modus operandi for all big corporations, give us money or we fire the workers as if all of the sudden their main purpose was to keep the workers employed.
We have bankruptcy laws and they work, use them please.
Extortion is the name-of-the-game … and both the red, as well as the blue player pieces keep receiving complimentary getouttajailfree cards, courtesy of the House .. with the Senate palming the dice, hoping as always .. to roll snake-eyes!
They’ll use the bankruptcy laws just as soon as they extort enough taxpayer money to give all the executives colossal bonuses for a job well done. Then they’ll turn it over to the lawyers and the courts, while they sip margaritas on their yachts called “Lolita”.
The largest buyer of stocks since 2009 has been the companies themselves. Not mutual funds, not pensions, not insurance companies, not investors, not speculators. The whole economy is in the same boat as the airline companies. Watch out for mixed metaphors when the bubble pops.
I think this idea is discussed before.
Can lawmakers explicitly state that the bailout money must be used for employees not for stock buybacks? Or its like they can but they won’t.
The other idea is to use bailout money in as they please but increase foot space between seats? Even myself at 5’7” is having trouble. Think about the tall 6 foot guys and those tall+obese people.
No. Money is fungible. You can’t tell them they can’t do X with Y money. You can simply say they can’t do X PERIOD if they accept Y money. Otherwise, it just becomes a shell game of moving money around.
Share buybacks instead of prudent management. Criminal.
We need to take some moments to consider the employees and their personal tragedies that are unfolding in this economy because all of us know damn well what end of the stick they’ll end up holding.
I wonder how much in taxes the average airline worker paid this year? You think it was more than $750?
We are witnessing a circular firing squad this year, with real bullets.
I wonder how much each individual paid in real estate taxes, city state fees, how many folks are on your payroll? That also means matching s.s. taxes. All is not profit, and skimmed off the top. All is not simple black and white. There is a lot of gray. However, we need to consider, as you say, everyone and their successes and tragedies, find balance.
Yeah, they privatize the profits and socialize the loss. Simple do a share offering and recapitalize your operations.
When the wealth transfer is complete, they die and pass it on to their snotty children along with a superiority complex and the pedigree certificate. This is the circle of life.
We have to face the possibility that in the post-covid world air travel may be at a significantly lower level than it was before the pandemic, even if all the effects of the Corona disappear someday. The average 1st world citizen may be so much poorer that air travel will no longer be practical. Trying to keep the airlines in place at the same size as before may be as pointless as trying to maintain the draft horse population in 1915 if their had been a big horse flue pandemic. The (theoretical) flue may have drastically culled the horse numbers, but they were headed in that direction anyway.
Right. I can at least see the argument for keeping the airlines afloat if the disruption was truly temporary. But as I see it, business travel will be depressed for years, if not permanently. Too many companies have now realized that it was silly, tiring and unproductive to fly people around the country for meetings. And most of the people I knew who used to travel frequently for work have loved NOT doing so for the past 6 months.
I still have an April 9th CNBC interview by billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya bookmarked in which he said, in general, about the bailout program the Fed was orchestrating……,
“When a company fails, it does not fire their employees, it goes through a packaged bankruptcy…the people that get wiped out are the speculators that own the unsecured tranches of debt or the folks that own the equity. And by the way, those are the rules of the game. That’s right. These are the people that purport to be the most sophisticated investors in the world. They deserve to get wiped out…just be clear, like, who are we talking about? A hedge fund that serves a bunch of billionaire family offices? Who cares? Let ’em get wiped out. Who cares? They don’t get to summer in the Hamptons? Who cares!” And he went on to say that instead of helping the people on “main street” who are the ones that are truly getting “wiped out” (IMO thru no fault of their own) “what we’ve done is disproportionately prop up and protect poor performing CEOs, companies, and boards. And you have to wash these people out.” Right on Chamath!
Who is by the way looking to launch IPOD thru IPOZ onto the SPAC markets.
He isn’t wrong, but I doubt he is getting wiped out right now either.
Somewhere along the line it will be necessary to look into who is facilitating this theft of taxpayers monies, and its transfer into the coffers of the corrupt and thieving corporate managers.
Then, such facilitators must be pursued for every penny of the theft they enabled, on the basis that they are/were accomplices in a criminal act. Including all their assets, their families assets, and when there is nothing left, even their body parts when and where these can produce returns.
Facilitators are of course, living in an enterprise called “government”.
Until such time when this type of compensatory retribution can be effected immediately upon the crime of theft of taxpayers monies being committed, all the complaints are just barking at the moon.
As an example, and this is slightly OT, we have an MP here in U.K., let’s call him Kiss Whiteling. This destructor of public money has spent tens of millions of public money awarding Brexit related ferrying contracts to companies without ferries and moved on to award similar size compensations to other companies that did not get availed of similarly juicy gigs, as is their human right.
Now the dear Mr Greenling is about to get £100,000 pa for ten hours a week worth of work from a private company let’s call them Bitchinson ports, for ensuring bitchinson’s contracts and more importantly arbitrary profits projections, are underwritten by the U.K. taxpayers.
Here, a potential prime target of a desired and urgently necessary corporal sharia-like legislation designed for real life punishment of grand theft.
This is how the system is designed to work. Former PM of Canada is getting $75,000 per public speach gig. Same with Clintons and Obamas of the world,they earned millions from public speaches and gigs after end of their public service. Convince me that these are not kickbacks.
I’m coming from Eastern Europe and politicians there are corrupted as hell, for example they caught one minister with 100,000 euros in a bag. But you don’t need to do that in a western country. There is a well oiled mechanism, public speach, donation, charity…
As long as the RH investors still love $jets and the airlines, let them fund these companies. If the government ends up providing grants, they should claw back 50%+ of the options exercised by the top execs at the airlines.
Clearly the thing to do is to sell those bought-back shares, and get their $45 Million back.
Exactly! Reissue the shares and do a public offering. It’s a little dillutive, but so what?
Totally, $1/share, sell 7-8 Billion shares (a la GE or Apple). Hurry up before it hits 5 cents.
“Coddled investors, not taxpayers, should step up to the plate and fund the “daily cash burn.””
You know that’s not going to happen.
My theory is that enquiries would show that executives get shares as part of their package and then sell them to the company. These get given to the executives as part of their package. They then sell them to the company. These then get given ……….
A few checks would confirm or contradict this.
Yesterday on the ASX the travel type companies were big gainers. I guess based on hope that by the end of the year people MAY be able to travel between New Zealand and Australia………………
And as for Victoria?
We had our lockdown rules somewhat relaxed on Sunday.
This entire lockdown and spread of the virus here was a direct result of the inept and incomp state Labor government that screwed up the hotel quarantine program and allowed the virus to spread in the community and into aged care where most of the deaths and cases have been.
In this “I know nothing” SGT Schultz government an independent inquiry has found that according to the people in the State government that nobody was in charge, nobody made any decisions, and nobody ran the program…………..it was all magic!!
So the changes:
1. No more curfew. When questioned on who brought up the idea to have a curfew SGT Shultz was the originator. The ONLY reason that this was eliminated was that the day after the elimination there was a court case to be heard about it.
A person sued the government for various reasons and then the government tried to hide the legal advice it received about the curfew. The judge made the government release it which stated that it was probably illegal.
So rather than have the case go ahead, they dropped the curfew. So now we can go pick up KFC at 9:30pm or 10:30pm instead of at 9:00pm.
2. More than one person from a household can now go shopping each day and you can even go shopping with another person from your household.
3. Masks – you now have to wear a ‘proper’ mask. Scarves and bandanas and the such are no longer permitted. Yes, I’ll remember to wear my mask at 10:30pm when I take my walk around the area on the empty streets to make sure that I don’t catch the virus.
4. Real estate – private inspections by only one person can start up again which should help out people that were caught up in the mess. Rental inspections and sales inspections are now okay. Only only auctions though.
5. We can now go to the dentist again for routine work and elective surgery will be able to go to 75% of capacity.
6. The fine for breaking the rules has increased to A$5000. Guess they’ll need to get more money from each person as they can’t fine them for breaking curfew now.
7. Gardners and landscaping workers can now do their jobs, but only ‘sole traders’, ie one person. If you have two people on your team, you can’t work. Go figure, but construction work is okay.
8. Oudoor pools can open again. Well tough luck if there isn’t one in your area and you are more than 5 kilometers from the ocean: you aren’t going swimming any time soon. Gotta make sure that you don’t get the virus from swimming in the ocean!!!
What hasn’t changed is the 5 kilometer rule on travel, eat in dining, and non-essential work. Essential industry can increase their capcacity to between 100% to 90%. The left wing rag estimated that around 125,000 people would return to work with the changes, but according to the government unemployment stats only 43,000 people lost their jobs in Victoria as a result of the lockdown…………..
Maybe this capacity change will help sort out the post system mess which has totally screwed it up. Still waiting for a package from Perth sent to me in Melbourne: 20 days and counting.
I can get junk mail from Liechtenstein in Europe faster than a domestic package, but no mail from countries such as Hungary to Australia!!
When the postal systems around the world return to normal then you can pretty much say that the problems with this mess have been solved.
Travel stocks up again today so far in trading in Oz.
Some clarification on pools:
“Apartment complex swimming pools: “All pools, indoor or outdoor at residential premises, including apartment complexes, are closed. Only outdoor pools at non-residential premises are open in the second step.”
So the virus police better not catch you swimming in your indoor pool at your house or you’ll be fined A$5000!!!
And other asinine rules:
Dog groomers: “In relation to animal welfare issues, which have been raised with us consistently, in metro Melbourne [grooming is to occur] only in retail stores. Not from home. It can occur from home in regional Victoria.”
Painters: “Emergency repairs can take place at occupied properties. That means no interior design, no [renovations] if the property is occupied.”
Remember, the Gipper said it best:
“I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
New Oz bumper sticker?….”When bandanas are outlawed, only outlaws will carry bandanas”. Man, someone is in need of a good neck-wringing in that oberfurher regime. Didn’t Aussie’s use to have a set in their trousers?
Wait til utilities companies have to raise rates to offset revenue lost during the shutdown. Like you think they’d cut divvies first, right?
Anyone an expert in tax laws? The Prez supposedly committed a criminal violation because he took a 700 million dollars writeoff while receiving a hidden benefit (5% in a new company out of bankruptcy).
Don’t worry guys, I am sure we are still better than China.
That is not a straight forward assessment like you make it out to be. We dont have all of the details but IRC permits certain accounting or treatment with respect to large company groups or high networth individuals. On their face rules apply the same to everyone but you or me aint in position to take advantage of such tax benefits due to our limited wealth. The more complex the tax code, the more unequal the society.
Agreed. That is why there is hundreds or more pages of tax code so that certain targeted individuals and companies benefit. If you don’t take advantage of the tax code then you are just being stupid. If you don’t like the tax code then vote for representatives that support flat tax.
That’s why I said “supposedly”. I was also asking for a tax expert’s opinion. I am certainly not one.
Seems like nowadays people read what they want to read.
Gov’t edict destroyed their business. If gov’t doesn’t make good on that it would be about as immoral as a deadbeat dad.
That, or they jammed seats so tight smelling next person’s breath is not good for social distancing.
The Pandemic destroyed their business. People COULD fly, at least within the US, but they DON’T WANT to fly because they don’t want to catch that friggin virus. I’m not flying either unless I have to, and I don’t have to. This pandemic is similar to a natural disaster.
You don’t know what you’re talking about. I tried to fly in May, flights were cancelled 4 times before my window to do some specific hiking closed due to summer. Had another trip in July that was also cancelled 4 times before I finally found a carrier that would go. Tried many different airlines. Airlines that took PPP money were obligated to maintain a minimum level of surface. Many of my friends also had multiple cancellations. Airlines were booking flights that they had no intention of honoring in my opinion. Lots of people want to travel, it’s a breeze through TSA and flights are 15% occupied at best but part of that is due to airline idiocy.
After the way American Airlines treated me on a business trip where they told me to go to hell after they lost my luggage and didn’t have any way to track where it was I will not lose any sleep if they lay off 10,000 employees or better yet file for bankruptcy. In fact, I may even go out and have a sip of champaigne to celebrate.
Bankruptcy courts for the airlines is the smart approach. Let someone else purchase the assets. Can’t sell them for what they’re ‘worth’ then tough-titty is my view because they’re only worth what a willing buyer will pony up! best part, the next asset owner will have a better cost basis in the assets and can offer more competitive pricing. Win-win! What part of this don’t people understand?
Blasphemy. What part of ‘assets inflation’ don’t you understand.
How is Greyhound doing? Any bailouts?
Never mind, it’s Canadian now.
At the end of the day, airlines would get what they want. Taking main street as hostage as this is an election year. Both parties want to win, so promising an easy solution of bailout is a win win for politicians.
This is a country keep telling the whole world of it animal spirit of capitalism & free market. What a joke!
I for one would like to get an accounting from the majors of every last penny they got from the last bailout and see how it was spent.
The situation is a hard one, yup, these guys did stock buy backs, no doubts there. But that’s in the past… it was not prudent, but you can’t unincinerate that money, if they go through a structured bankruptcy, it still involves laying off tens of thousands right? So, it is at this point the politicians come into play… if it was just regular economics, so be it, they die.
But does anyone foresee the Dumbos and the Jackasses calmly letting these people go into bankruptcy? Thanks to C19, we have found an excuse for zombie companies… oddly, I never imagined that this would be the way that the zombie apocalypse would unfold.
🙃
I suppose these planes can be parked somewhere until further notice along with the pilots and cruise ships. OK, about 2025 things keep squeaking along, business a little better up and down, the planes showing their age. Would you rather board an old mothball jalopy or a new plane from Boeing? You can roll the dice even before you get to Vegas.
Strange concept: The cost of keeping airlines afloat should be borne by their passengers, not taxpayers. Enough of this bailout crap, already.
Anecdotally I have been hearing more flights on approach to Logan (Boston) lately. Certainly nothing like pre pandemic, but definitely more than over the past summer. And for whatever it’s worth, airlines have had a couple of decent days on Wall Street….but overall they look to be trading pretty flat and will probably continue to do so until all the layoffs soon to come.
On another note, today I received credit for future travel on Azores airlines due to a cancelled trip to Lisbon. Hoping the company will remain solvent long enough to use it.